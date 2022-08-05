Nigeria asks Google to block banned groups from YouTube

You are here

Nigeria suspended Twitter in June 2021 and blocked access to users after the social media giant removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

  • Google said it already has measures to address the Nigerian government’s concerns including a system for trained users to flag troublesome content
Reuters

ABUJA: Nigeria asked Google to block the use of YouTube channels and livestreams by banned groups and terrorist organizations in the country, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Thursday.
Nigeria has been exploring ways to regulate social media usage in the country, Africa’s most populous. The country is home to millions of Internet users and platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Tiktok are popular. YouTube “channels and emails containing names of banned groups and their affiliates should not be allowed on Google platforms,” Mohammed said he told Google executives in Abuja, the country’s capital.
Charles Murito, Google’s sub-Saharan African director for government affairs and public policy, in a statement said the company already has measures to address the Nigerian government’s concerns.
Those measures include a system for trained users to flag troublesome content, he added. “We share the same goals and objectives,” Murito said. “We do not want our platform to be used for ill purposes.”
The minister said the government was particularly concerned with online activities by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The government has labeled IPOB, a group campaigning for the secession of a southeastern region of Nigeria, a “terrorist organization.”
The YouTube concerns are part of an effort by the government, the minister said, to protect Nigerian Internet users from harmful effects of social media, especially ahead of a presidential election next year.
Nigeria suspended Twitter in June 2021 and blocked access to users after the social media giant removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari threatening to punish regional secessionists.
The government lifted the Twitter ban six months later.

Topics: Google Youtube Nigeria

Twitter says Elon Musk making up excuses to breach deal

Twitter says Elon Musk making up excuses to breach deal
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

Twitter says Elon Musk making up excuses to breach deal

Twitter says Elon Musk making up excuses to breach deal
  • Musk wooed Twitter’s board with a $54.20 per-share offer, but in July announced he was ending the agreement
  • The Tesla boss has accused the firm of misleading him regarding its tally of fake and spam accounts
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, US: Twitter on Thursday said the notion Elon Musk was “hoodwinked” into inking a $44 billion buyout deal defies reason and the facts.
In a filing, Twitter rejected counter claims made by Musk as he fights to walk away from the deal he inked in April to buy the San Francisco-based company.
“According to Musk, he — the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers — was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement,” Twitter said.
“That story is as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds.”
Musk last week filed a countersuit along with a legal defense against Twitter’s claim that the billionaire is contractually bound to complete the takeover deal.
“The counterclaims are a made-for-litigation tale that is contradicted by the evidence and common sense,” Twitter argued in the filing.
A five-day trial that will consider Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk has been scheduled for October 17.
The Tesla boss wooed Twitter’s board with a $54.20 per-share offer, but then in July announced he was ending their agreement because the firm had misled him regarding its tally of fake and spam accounts.
Twitter, whose stock price closed at $41.06 on Thursday, has stuck by its estimates that less than 5 percent of the activity on the platform is due to software “bots” rather than people.
Twitter told the court that Musk’s claim that the false account figure tops 10 percent is “untenable.”
The company also disputed Musk’s assertion that he has the right to walk away from the deal if Twitter’s bot count is found to be wrong since he didn’t ask anything about bots when he made the buyout offer.
“Musk forwent all due diligence — giving Twitter twenty-four hours to accept his take-it-or-leave-it offer before he would present it directly to Twitter’s stockholders,” the filing said.
The company accused Musk of contriving a story to escape a merger agreement that he no longer found attractive.
“Twitter has complied in every respect with the merger agreement,” the company said in the filing made to Chancery Court in the state of Delaware.
“Musk’s counterclaims, based as they are on distortion, misrepresentation, and outright deception, change nothing.”
The social media platform has urged shareholders to endorse the deal, setting a vote on the merger for September 13.
“We are committed to closing the merger on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk,” Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal and board chairman Bret Taylor said in a letter to investors.
Billions of dollars are at stake, but so is the future of Twitter, which Musk has said should allow any legal speech — an absolutist position that has sparked fears the network could be used to incite violence.
 

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Beirut blast: Annahar and Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad launch campaign to restore hope in Lebanon

Beirut blast: Annahar and Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad launch campaign to restore hope in Lebanon
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Beirut blast: Annahar and Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad launch campaign to restore hope in Lebanon

Beirut blast: Annahar and Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad launch campaign to restore hope in Lebanon
  • Murad creates dress design using mesh cut directly from Annahar building’s exterior
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Veteran Lebanese newspaper Annahar and Dubai-based marketing group Impact BBDO are collaborating with Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad on a campaign to restore hope to the crisis-affected country. 

As part of the campaign, launched under the hashtag “Restore Lebanon,” Murad  repurposed blue mesh fabric used in reconstruction work after the 2020 Beirut port explosion — transforming it into a dress and a symbol of hope. 

Murad worked on a dress design using mesh cut from the Annahar building’s exterior. 

The Lebanese designer said that he is seeking to highlight the resilience, beauty and willpower of the Lebanese people in the face of the country’s worsening economic and social crisis. 

The deep-blue dress features newspaper headlines printed on a satin belt, which is tied with a shiny red sequined heart.

Additionally, Annahar published a special Aug. 4 edition, which included testimonials by families of port blast victims and their hopes for a better Lebanon. The edition was sold or delivered wrapped in the same building mesh.

The campaign also launched an initiative to sell 10,452 non-fungible tokens of the design, a reference to Lebanon’s land area. 

All proceeds are expected to go to Idraac, a nonprofit organization that supports mental health initiatives in Lebanon. 

The campaign was launched on Thursday to coincide with the two-year anniversary of the Beirut port explosion, which killed 220 people, injured more than 6,000 and caused billions of dollars of damage.

Topics: Beirut blast Annahar BBDO Lebanon

BBC DJ Tim Westwood being investigated by police over sexual assault claims

BBC DJ Tim Westwood being investigated by police over sexual assault claims
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

BBC DJ Tim Westwood being investigated by police over sexual assault claims

BBC DJ Tim Westwood being investigated by police over sexual assault claims
  • Former DJ is accused of sexual assault by four women for offences dating back as far as 40 years
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood is under investigation by police regarding sexual assault allegations that date back 40 years, it was reported on Thursday.

“Detectives from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime continue to investigate four reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London in 1982, 1985, 2010 and 2016. There have been no arrests, inquiries continue,” said London’s Metropolitan Police in a statement on Thursday.

Even though the police did not give any names, sources close to the matter confirmed the investigation.

The DJ has so far denied any wrongdoing.

The police said it was investigating four different allegations dating back to 1982, 1985, 2010 and 2016 allegedly committed in London and appealed to anyone who has been the victim of sexual crime to contact police.

The allegations first emerged in April when seven women that took part in a BBC documentary called “Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power,” accused former radio DJ and TV presenter of sexual assault, and led him to step down from his role at Capital Extra, a British radio station.

Since April, 10 more women have come forward to make claims of sexual abuse, sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour against the former DJ, now 64.

The BBC has faced intense scrutiny from the public after declaring it has never received “official and unofficial” accusations and has “no evidence of complaints” made against Tim Westwood.

Later, the BBC retreated and acknowledged having received six accusations of harassment and sexual misbehaviour, one of which was reported to the authorities.

The announcement of Scotland Yard comes as the BBC board’s senior independent director, Nicholas Serota, who led a first internal review, said the broadcaster is launching a second independent inquiry in light of the emergence of new allegations and issues.

After receiving the results of the internal review, Serota said: “New allegations and issues are emerging as time passes and more people are prepared to come forward. For this reason the work must continue.”

Gemma White has been appointed by the BBC board to lead the new inquiry to “fully examine what was known about concerns regarding Tim Westwood’s conduct during his time with the BBC,” the BBC said in a statement.

“It is vital that this work is able to command the full confidence of those who have, or may wish, to come forward, as well as the wider public, and it is for that reason the BBC Board believes there should be independent oversight. I have therefore asked Gemma White QC to lead this work.” Nicholas Serota said.

The BBC said it will cooperate with the police and report any new evidence and information to the authorities.

Topics: BBC Sexual Assualt Tim Westwood

‘World of Warcraft’ mobile game to be axed: Sources

‘World of Warcraft’ mobile game to be axed: Sources
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

‘World of Warcraft’ mobile game to be axed: Sources

‘World of Warcraft’ mobile game to be axed: Sources
  • Activision Blizzard partnered with NetEase for 3 years to develop mobile version of role-playing game series
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Activision Blizzard, the company behind “World of Warcraft,” on Wednesday announced its decision to cancel the mobile version of the highly popular online game.

Made in collaboration with the firm’s Chinese publishing partner NetEase, the game was in development for three years before a conflict regarding financing terms put an end to the project.

“The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a halt to the project, which had been kept under wraps,” a source close to the deal said.

According to sources, NetEase, a China-based internet technology corporation, laid off more than 100 developers working on the program.

The team behind the project, nicknamed Neptune, claimed it was a spin-off set in a timeframe distinct from the original “World of Warcraft” released in 2004.

Activision Blizzard and NetEase began their partnership in 2008. Since then, the two companies co-developed popular titles such as the recent “Diablo Immortal,” and published Blizzard games such as “Hearthstone” and “World of Warcraft” in China.

Earlier this year, Activision Blizzard announced the release of “Warcraft Arclight Rumble,” a mobile action strategy game, indicating the firm’s intention to expand into the mobile game market.

Despite the success of some of its titles, Activision Blizzard reported last month drops across revenue, income, and monthly active users.

Activision Blizzard has recently been at the center of criticism. Last month, UK regulators launched an official investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and earlier this year the company was hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit, which further exposed its workplace culture to intense scrutiny.

And last year an employee committed suicide while on a company retreat, her parents having since filed their own lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.

Topics: Activision Blizzard world of warcraft Game

Hezbollah loyalists attack Lebanese photojournalist, leave bullet on his car

Hezbollah loyalists attack Lebanese photojournalist, leave bullet on his car
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Hezbollah loyalists attack Lebanese photojournalist, leave bullet on his car

Hezbollah loyalists attack Lebanese photojournalist, leave bullet on his car
  • Hezbollah has consistently targeted and intimidated journalists in Lebanon, especially Shiite reporters who oppose their views
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A group of Hezbollah loyalists attacked Lebanese photojournalist Hasan Shaaban on Wednesday after videos of the protests he filmed in his hometown in the Shia-dominated south circulated on social media.

The assault took place shortly after his footage documented the residents in the southern town of Beit Yahoun, in Bint Jbeil district, protesting over water shortages in their homes.

While covering the protests, Hezbollah-affiliated members threatened to kill him if he did not leave town.

 

The next morning, Shaaban found a bullet stuck to his car window, a move he believed reiterated Hezbollah’s threats against him.

He published a photo of the bullet on his social media pages, and held a Hezbollah member accountable in the event of any harm befalling him or his belongings.

 

 

“I woke up this morning and found a bullet stuck to my car window,” Shaaban wrote in a Facebook post. “I hold the Hezbollah member with the initials ‘H.N.M.’ and all people with him accountable for any harm that befalls me, my dog, my house, my car or my chickens.” 

“(The Hezbollah member) assaulted me in front of 15 witnesses, even if he wasn’t the one who placed the bullet on the car . . . the information was given to law enforcement, let’s see if they will do anything about it.”

Meanwhile, the Alternative Press Syndicate held “the de facto forces, specifically Hezbollah,” responsible for Shaaban’s safety, and called on the “absent state to assume its responsibilities and hold the aggressors to account immediately.”

Ali Aloush, head of the Press Photographers Syndicate, added that the attack “will not go unpunished, and we will reach out to the judicial and security agencies (or what remains of them) to ensure that whoever assaulted him, no matter the party they belong to, is held to account.”

This is not the first time Hezbollah members have assaulted Lebanese journalists or threatened to kill them.

In January, Hezbollah trolls launched a racist campaign against Sudanese-Lebanese journalist Dalia Ahmad following a report on her show that criticized the Lebanese government, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

In another instance, former Alhurra news anchor Layal Alekhtiar received death threats and was subjected to harassment online after tweeting a video of the unveiling of a Soleimani statue and a line from the Qur’an that said: “What are these statues to which you are so devoted?”

In October 2020, independent journalist Luna Safwan was targeted by Hezbollah in an online abuse campaign after her tweet criticizing the party was carried by an Israeli news channel and she was accused of cooperating with Israel.

Lebanese journalist Maryam Seif Eddine, known for her harsh criticism of Hezbollah despite being Shiite, received death threats from the group while her mother and brother were physically assaulted, with her sibling being left with a broken nose.

Party loyalists targeted her family home in Burj El-Barajneh, in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut.

Similarly, former LBC news anchor and Shiite journalist Dima Sadek was subjected to harassment by the group after her phone was stolen from her during a demonstration. The harassment, she said, was followed by insulting and threatening phone calls to her mother.

Topics: Hezbollah journalist Lebanon

