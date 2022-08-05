Future EU membership flagged as US looks to build partnerships ‘in important and dynamic region’

WASHINGTON: Recent tensions between Kosovo and Serbia amid a dispute over license plate rules should be resolved through dialogue and the implementation of previous agreements between the two countries, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Gabriel Escobar, said.
Escobar urged both countries to work out their differences through the framework of agreements sponsored by the EU.
His comments follow angry protests by ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo who refused to display temporary license plates on their vehicles when entering Kosovo territory from Serbia.
In a press briefing on Friday attended by Arab News, Escobar said that the US government remains committed to the Western Balkans region.
“The Western Balkans remains a place of tremendous opportunity, a dynamic and important part of the world, and one that we count on and where we are building important partnerships,” he said.
Tensions between the two countries flared on July 31 when Serbian protesters used vehicles to block key border areas between Serbia and Kosovo over plans by the Kosovo government requiring people entering Kosovo with Serbian IDs to replace them with a temporary document during their stay in the country.
The measures also called for Serbian drivers to display temporary Kosovo license plates on their vehicles.
The Kosovar government argues that the plans are similar to those the Serbian government applies to Kosovar drivers and citizens who enter Serbia.
An estimated 50,000 ethnic Serbs who live in northern Kosovo use Serbian identity cards and license plates, and refuse to recognize the Kosovo government.
In 2013, an agreement normalizing ties between Kosovo and Serbia stipulated the establishment of an Association of Serb Municipalities in northern Kosovo, granting ethnic Serbs in the region a semi-autonomous status.
However, the Kosovo government insists that the so-called Brussels agreement should not undermine Kosovo sovereignty or create a Serbian mini-state within the country.
Escobar agreed that the issue of Association of Serb Municipalities should not contradict the Kosovo constitution, but also called for ways to acknowledge Serbian minority rights and cultural heritage.
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, and has since joined NATO and hopes to become a EU member.
Escobar said that “from the US perspective, the long-term future for both Serbia and Kosovo is to become members of the EU.”
He added that both countries should work to resolve their differences on the issues of license plates, energy and the Association of Serb Municipalities.
“In that regard, we support the EU efforts to facilitate a dialogue between the two countries. And our position is that all prior agreements should be implemented, including the Association of Serb Municipalities. So we would like to see a discussion on that when the parties meet later this month,” Escobar said.
He added that “the future lies with Europe,” and EU membership for both countries would encourage regional integration and freedom of movement, as well as stability.
Escobar said that three Balkan states are already NATO members, and the Balkans is an important component of US European security strategy, especially in the wake of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
TAIPEI: China announced on Friday it was halting dialogue with the United States in a number of areas, including between theater-level military commanders and on climate change, in a furor over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
China’s foreign ministry said it was also suspending exchanges with Washington on countering cross-border crime and drug trafficking, all moves Washington called “irresponsible.”
Enraged when Pelosi became the highest-level US visitor in 25 years to the self-governed island that Beijing regards as its territory, China launched military drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Thursday. The live-fire drills, the largest ever conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait, are scheduled to continue until noon on Sunday.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Friday it scrambled jets to warn away Chinese aircraft that it said entered the island’s air defense zone, some of which crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides.
A total of 68 Chinese military aircraft and 13 navy ships had conducted missions in the strait, the ministry said.
China’s Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement it conducted air and sea drills to the north, southwest and east of Taiwan on Friday “to test the troops’ joint combat capabilities.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington has repeatedly made clear to Beijing it does not seek a crisis over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this week during a congressional tour of Asia.
“There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and escalatory military response,” he told a news conference on the sidelines of ASEAN regional meetings in Cambodia, adding, “Now, they’ve taken dangerous acts to a new level.”
Blinken emphasised that the United States would not take actions to provoke a crisis, but it would continue to support regional allies and conduct standard air and maritime transit through the Taiwan Strait.
“We will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows,” he said.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Chinese officials had not responded to calls made by senior Pentagon officials this week, but the move was seen as China showing displeasure over the Pelosi trip rather than severing the channel between senior defense officials including US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told a media briefing after the ASEAN meetings: “I heard that US Secretary of State Blinken held his news conference and spread some misinformation and was not speaking truthfully.”
“We wish to issue a warning to the United States: Do not act rashly, do not create a greater crisis,” Wang said.
Jing Quan, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington, echoed that, telling a briefing: “The only way out of this crisis is that the US side must take measures immediately to rectify its mistakes and eliminate the grave impact of Pelosi’s visit.”
He said Washington should “avoid pushing China-US relations down the dangerous track of conflict and confrontation.”
DIPLOMATIC FRONT
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby countered that China’s move to suspend some communication channels was “fundamentally irresponsible.”
“There’s nothing here for the United States to rectify. The Chinese can go a long way to taking the tensions down simply by stopping these provocative military exercises and ending the rhetoric,” Kirby told reporters.
China has not mentioned a suspension of military talks at the senior-most levels, such as with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. While those talks have been infrequent, officials have said they are important to have in the case of an emergency or accident.
Kirby said it was not atypical for China to shut down military talks at times of tension, but that “not all channels” between the two countries’ military leaders had been cut off.
The Pentagon said China was overreacting and that Washington was still open to building crisis communication mechanisms.
“Part of this overreaction has been strictly limiting its defense engagements when any responsible state would recognize that we need them now the most,” Acting Pentagon spokesman Todd Breasseale said.
Beijing separately announced that it would impose sanctions on Pelosi personally and her immediate family in response to her “vicious” and “provocative” actions.
Speaking at a news conference in Japan after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Pelosi said her trip to Asia was “not about changing the status quo in Taiwan or the region.”
’STAY CALM’
Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Friday the island’s military had dispatched aircraft and ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor ships and aircraft that briefly crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.
On Thursday, China fired multiple missiles into waters surrounding Taiwan.
Japan’s defense ministry, which is tracking the exercises, first reported that as many as four of the missiles flew over Taiwan’s capital, which is unprecedented. It also said that five of nine missiles fired toward its territory landed in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), also a first, prompting a diplomatic protest by Tokyo.
Later, Taiwan’s defense ministry said the missiles were high in the atmosphere and constituted no threat.
Some Taipei residents, including Mayor Ko Wen-je, criticized the government for not putting out a missile alert, but one security expert said that could have been done to avoid stoking panic and playing into China’s hands.
“It counteracted the effect of the Chinese Communist Party’s psychological warfare,” said Mei Fu-shin, a US-based analyst.
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen urged residents not to panic, saying in a Facebook post: “Please rest assured, stay calm and live as normal.”
Bonnie Glaser, a Washington-based Asia security specialist at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said China may be rehearsing for a blockade, “demonstrating it can block Taiwan’s ports and airports and prevent shipping.”
Taiwan has been self-ruled since 1949, when Mao Zedong’s communists took power in Beijing after defeating Chiang Kai-shek’s Kuomintang (KMT) nationalists in a civil war, prompting the KMT-led government to retreat to the island.
Beijing has said its relations with Taiwan are an internal matter, and that it reserves the right to bring Taiwan under Chinese control, by force if necessary.
NEW DELHI: Indian police detained dozens of lawmakers from the opposition Congress party, including key leader Rahul Gandhi, as they attempted to march Friday to the president’s palace and prime minister’s residence to protest soaring food and fuel prices and an increase in the goods and services tax.
Police also detained hundreds of party supporters inside it headquarters in New Delhi and elsewhere to prevent them from joining the protesting lawmakers, many of whom wore black.
Several women protesters cooked food outside the party headquarters using wood for the fire, saying that cooking gas prices have risen beyond the means of poor and middle-class families.
In New Delhi, police began barricading the Congress party headquarters and homes of party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday after the party announced plans to organize countrywide protests against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“What we are witnessing is the death of democracy in India,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters. ”Anybody who stands against this idea of the onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, put in jail, arrested, and beaten. The idea is that people’s issues — whether they are price rises, unemployment, or violence in society — people’s issues must not be raised. That is the sole agenda of the government.”
Police prevented the party’s efforts to hold similar marches in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, Gauhati, and some other cities, detaining party members and taking them away in buses and other vehicles.
There was no immediate police comment. The lawmakers and their supporters were expected to be released after brief detentions — a general practice by police in such protests.
“This is the worst form of vendetta politics. We will not submit! We will not be silenced! We will continue to raise our voice against injustices and failures of the Modi government,” the party said in a tweet.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the government’s handling of the economy in Parliament earlier this week and said there was zero probability of India slipping into recession.
The opposition was infuriated by the government’s decision last month to impose a tax on packed milk curd, cheese, buttermilk, packed rice, flour and wheat. The government earlier raised fuel prices.
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre $45.2 million in punitive damages — on top of $4.1 million in compensatory damages already awarded — for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury decided on Friday.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, separated parents of slain 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, testified that followers of Jones harassed them and sent them death threats for years in the false belief that they were lying about their son’s death in the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting that killed 20 children and six staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
The 12-person jury on Thursday decided on the compensatory damages following a two-week trial in the defamation lawsuit presided over by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in state court in the Texas capital of Austin, where Jones’ radio show and webcast Infowars are based.
The parents had sought $145.9 million in punitive damages and $150 million in compensatory damages. Compensatory damages are awarded to cover a plaintiff’s suffering and losses. Punitive damages are awarded to punish a defendant’s actions.
Jones, who has been a prominent figure in American right-wing circles and a supporter of former President Donald Trump, had called the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax by the US government staged using crisis actors to serve as a pretext for taking away Americans’ guns.
“We ask that you send a very, very simple message, and that is: stop Alex Jones. Stop the monetization of misinformation and lies,” Wesley Todd Ball, a lawyer for the parents, told jurors earlier on Friday before they began deliberations on punitive damages.
An attorney for Jones, Federico Andino Reynal, had asked jurors to return a verdict of $270,000 in punitive damages based on the number of hours Infowars devoted to Sandy Hook coverage. Reynal did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the verdict.
The judge admonished Jones during the trial for not telling the truth during his testimony about his bankruptcy and lack of compliance with requests for documents.
Attorney Doug Mirell, a expert in defamation litigation who was not involved in the case, said the question of Jones’s truthfulness on the witness stand could have been a factor in the jury’s award of punitive damages, noting that it is unusual for a jury to award significantly more in punitive than compensatory damages.
“The jury may have simply latched on to their revulsion at the lies and decided Mr. Jones is truly a bad actor,” Mirell told Reuters.
Forensic economist Bernard Pettingill testified on Friday on behalf of Lewis’ parents that Jones “promulgated some hate speech and some misinformation” and “made a lot of money.” Jones and Infowars are worth between $135 million and $270 million combined, Pettingill said.
Jones sought to distance himself from the conspiracy theories during his testimony, apologizing to the parents and acknowledging that Sandy Hook was “100 percent real.”
Jones’ company, Free Speech Systems LLC, declared bankruptcy last week. Jones said during a Monday broadcast that the filing will help the company stay on the air while it appeals. The bankruptcy declaration paused a similar defamation suit by Sandy Hook parents in Connecticut where, as in Texas, he has already been found liable.
During closing arguments on Wednesday, Kyle Farrar, a lawyer for the parents, urged the jury to end what he called their nightmare and hold Jones accountable for profiting off their son’s death. Reynal acknowledged during his closing argument that Jones and Infowars reported “irresponsibly” on Sandy Hook but said his client was not responsible for the harassment.
The plaintiffs also have accused Jones of approaching the trial in bad faith, citing broadcasts in which he said the proceedings were rigged against him and that the jury pool was full of people who “don’t know what planet they’re on.”
The Sandy Hook gunman, Adam Lanza, used a Remington Bushmaster rifle to carry out the massacre. It ended when Lanza killed himself with the approaching sound of police sirens.
A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday.
Mark D’Amico had pleaded guilty in December 2019 and admitted concocting the feel-good tale in late 2017 about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving his last $20 to help D’Amico’s girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, when her car ran out of gas on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.
Prosecutors said at the time that the three had met previously and cooked up the scheme to make money. They conducted newspaper and television interviews and solicited donations, ostensibly to help Bobbitt, through a GoFundMe campaign they named “Paying It Forward.”
The campaign raised more than $400,000 from about 14,000 donors in about a month and at the time was the largest fraud perpetrated through the crowdfunding platform, according to the prosecutor’s office in Burlington County, New Jersey.
Authorities began investigating after Bobbitt sued the couple, accusing them of not giving him the money. They eventually determined that all of the money was spent by March 2018, with large chunks spent by McClure and D’Amico on a recreational vehicle, a BMW and trips to casinos in Las Vegas and New Jersey.
“People genuinely wanted to believe it was true,” Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said in a statement Friday. “But it was all a lie, and it was illegal. Our office is pleased to bring justice for the more than 14,000 kind-hearted people who thought they were helping someone who was living in a desperate situation.”
D’Amico and McClure have been ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe.
D’Amico had also pleaded guilty to separate federal charges and is currently in federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. His state sentence will run concurrently, and when he finishes his 27-month federal sentence he will serve the remainder of his state time, according to the prosecutor’s office.
McClure and Bobbitt also pleaded guilty to state and federal charges. Bobbitt is in a state drug court program as part of his plea agreement and is awaiting federal sentencing. McClure was sentenced to one year on federal charges and is awaiting sentencing on state charges, where she is expected to receive additional time.
WASHINGTON: Former Vice President Dick Cheney excoriated Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, calling the former president a “coward” and saying there has never been anyone who is a “greater threat to our republic.”
The video was released Thursday by Rep. Cheney’s reelection campaign, two weeks before a Republican primary election in Wyoming that the three-term congresswoman is bracing to lose. Echoing the criticism his daughter has made of Trump, Dick Cheney denounced him as a danger to the country through his relentless lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.
“He is a coward,” Dick Cheney said. “A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know it.”
A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the video.
Trump has made defeating Liz Cheney a top goal since she joined nine other House Republicans in voting to impeach him for inciting the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, at the US Capitol. She further infuriated him by becoming vice chair of the House committee investigating the riot.
Trump has endorsed lawyer Harriet Hageman in Cheney’s primary. As the congresswoman has focused her energy on digging in to Trump’s role surrounding the Jan. 6 violence, Hageman has barnstormed the state, courting small, rural crowds in the traditional mold of Wyoming politicking, an approach more like the one Cheney herself used to top a crowded Republican primary field to win the state’s lone House seat in 2016.
Dick Cheney, who served eight years as President George W. Bush’s vice president, has made no secret of his disdain for Trump and the members of his own party who, particularly in the wake of the Capitol riot, shied away from efforts to remove Trump from office.
In January, Dick Cheney and his daughter were the only two Republicans to attend a pro forma session of the House on the anniversary of riot at the Capitol, sitting together in the front row on the Republican side of the chamber.
“Well, it’s not a leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years,” Dick Cheney said after that gathering, noting the absence of other Republicans in the chamber of which he was a member in the 1980s.
Liz Cheney has faced other fallout from her vote to impeach Trump and join the Jan. 6 House committee. Several months after the impeachment vote, the House GOP dumped her from the No. 3 leadership post for her persistent repudiation of Trump’s election claims. Federal and state election officials and Trump’s attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted.
Asked if he was disappointed by the move, Dick Cheney replied: “My daughter can take care of herself.”
In the new video, the former vice president lauds his daughter for “standing up for the truth, doing what’s right, honoring her oath to the constitution, when so many in our party are too scared to do so.”
“There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure that Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office, and she will succeed,” Cheney said. “I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you will, too.”