Third person in Cardiff family dies in Bangladesh holiday poisoning

Police in Bangladesh believe Rafiqul Islam, father of the latest victim, and his family were poisoned. (Family Handout)
Police in Bangladesh believe Rafiqul Islam, father of the latest victim, and his family were poisoned. (Family Handout)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Third person in Cardiff family dies in Bangladesh holiday poisoning

Third person in Cardiff family dies in Bangladesh holiday poisoning
  Death of Samira Islam and father, brother 'tragic,' says mosque official
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A 20-year-old Cardiff woman on holiday in Bangladesh with her family of five is the latest to die from suspected poisoning after the passing of her father and brother, the BBC reported on Saturday.

After being found unconscious by local police in a locked room in an apartment in the city of Sylhet on July 26, Samira Islam and four family members were rushed to hospital and placed on life support. But she died on Friday in what police suspect was a case of poisoning.

The funeral of her father and brother drew hundreds of mourners from around Sylhet on July 28. Her mother and older brother reportedly recovered and were released from hospital.

The two survivors told police that there was a faulty electricity generator in the apartment that was used on the night of the incident. The device emitted smoke, which police also say could be behind the poisoning.

The Cardiff family was visiting relatives on a two-month holiday when the incident took place. They were discovered unconscious in the apartment by visitors on July 26.

Police official Farid Uddin said: “Our primary suspicion is that they were poisoned. Our investigators are speaking with the relatives of the victims. So far we don’t think they have any enmity with anyone.” 

Investigating officer Masudul Amin said: “We are also speaking with the relatives who were in the apartment and other residents of the building. No one has been detained or arrested in this murder.”

Friends of the family in Cardiff reacted with shock to the news, with Muhibur Islam, a mosque official, describing the incident as “terrible”, “tragic” and “hard to take in.” The family was described as “quiet” and “nice” by a neighbor.

Local Labour Party councillor Kanaya Singh said: “I hope that the authorities are able to get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible.”

Topics: UK Bangladesh poisoning

Biden to host White House Pacific island summit

Biden to host White House Pacific island summit
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

Biden to host White House Pacific island summit

Biden to host White House Pacific island summit
  China signed an undisclosed security pact with the island nation in April, alarming Western allies
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

US President Joe Biden will host Pacific island leaders at the White House in September, a senior American diplomat said Saturday, deepening a regional charm offensive to counter growing Chinese influence.
Visiting Tonga, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the leaders would be invited to Washington for a meeting and dinner late in the month.
“This meeting will be a historic opportunity with the United States and Pacific islands countries to hear and listen, the Pacific way,” Sherman said.
The move comes amid a flurry of US shuttle diplomacy looking to bolster alliances in the Pacific against a more assertive Beijing.
Washington has announced it will open a series of new diplomatic missions in the region, and has been more vocal and visible in recent months.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited and Vice President Kamala Harris recently made a landmark address to the Pacific Islands Forum.
On Saturday, Sherman will attend a series of events in the neighboring Solomon Islands, which is marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s Battle of Guadalcanal.
The Solomon Islands are at the center of a renewed South Pacific rivalry between Beijing and Washington.
China signed an undisclosed security pact with the island nation in April, alarming Western allies.
The deal, which critics fear could lead to China gaining a military foothold in the South Pacific, is likely high on the agenda for the US visit.
A series of decisions by Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare that appear to echo China’s authoritarian style of governance may also be up for discussion.
Sogavare has moved to censor the public broadcaster, threatened other media and repeatedly floated delaying planned elections.
During the Tonga visit, Sherman highlighted the potential local impact of China’s recent decision to suspend climate talks with the United States, sparked by the visit of top Congressional Democrat Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.
“For Tonga climate change is existential, and we understand that. And it’s just terribly disappointing that the world’s largest emitter right now, and a country who must be engaged for us to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius, has now withdrawn from that discussion,” Sherman said.
Under the terms of the Paris climate deal of 2015, nations are seeking to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Rising sea levels are the top issue across a region where many countries sit only a few feet above sea level and are already feeling the impact of climate change.

Topics: US

Taiwan accuses Beijing of simulating invasion as US-China relations nosedive

Taiwan accuses Beijing of simulating invasion as US-China relations nosedive
Updated 06 August 2022
Agencies

Taiwan accuses Beijing of simulating invasion as US-China relations nosedive

Taiwan accuses Beijing of simulating invasion as US-China relations nosedive
Updated 06 August 2022
Agencies

Taiwan accused the Chinese army of simulating an attack on its main island Saturday, as Beijing continued its retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taipei visit.
Relations between the two superpowers nosedived following Pelosi’s trip to China’s self-ruled neighbor — which it claims as its territory — prompting calls from the UN for an urgent de-escalation of tensions.
Beijing maintained some of its largest-ever military drills around Taiwan on Saturday — exercises aimed at practicing a blockade and ultimate invasion of the island, analysts say.
Taipei said it observed “multiple batches” of Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait, some of which crossed a demarcation line that divides the strait, but which Beijing does not recognize.
“They were judged to be conducting a simulation of an attack on Taiwan’s main island,” it said.
The democratic island’s military mobilized air and land patrols and deployed land-based missile systems in response, the defense ministry said in a tweet.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting with his Philippine counterpart on Saturday, said Washington was “determined to act responsibly” to avoid a major global crisis.

Climate change conrcerns 
The environment became the latest victim of the geopolitical jousting a day earlier, as Beijing said it would withdraw from a series of talks and cooperation agreements with Washington — most notably on climate change and defense cooperation.
China should not hold talks on issues of global concern such as climate change “hostage,” Blinken said, as it “doesn’t punish the United States, it punishes the world.”
In a bid to show just how close China’s forces have been getting to Taiwan’s shores, Beijing’s military overnight released a video of an air force pilot filming the island’s coastline and mountains from his cockpit.
And the Eastern Command of the Chinese army shared a photo it said was taken of a warship patrolling in seas near Taiwan, the island’s shoreline clearly visible in the background.
Taiwan’s army released images on Saturday of one of its frigates monitoring a Chinese ship within touching distance, and soldiers activating its land-based missile systems.
The drills have also seen Beijing fire ballistic missiles over Taiwan’s capital, according to Chinese state media.
Beijing said it would also hold a live-fire drill in a southern part of the Yellow Sea — located between China and the Korean peninsula — from Saturday until August 15.
Taiwan has remained defiant, insisting it will not be cowed by its “evil neighbor.”

International outrage
The scale and intensity of China’s drills have triggered outrage in the United States and other democracies, with the White House summoning China’s ambassador to Washington to rebuke him over Beijing’s actions.
Blinken and the foreign ministers of Japan and Australia issued a joint statement calling on China to halt the exercises after meeting on the sidelines of an Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cambodia.
Beijing’s decision to withdraw from hard-won cooperation on climate change has now sparked wider fears about the future of the planet.
It’s “impossible to address the climate emergency if the world’s number one and number two economies and number one and number two emitters are not taking action,” Alden Meyer, a senior associate at E3G, a climate-focused think tank, told AFP.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington the decision was “fundamentally irresponsible.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the two superpowers must continue to work together — for the world’s sake.
“For the secretary-general, there is no way to solve the most pressing problems of all the world without an effective dialogue and cooperation between the two countries,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Risk of military conflict 
With tensions over Taiwan having risen to their highest level in nearly 30 years with an elevated risk of military conflict, experts told AFP the latest downturn in relations between the two superpowers could be long-lasting.
The suspension Friday of bilateral military and maritime dialogue while China continues its military exercises was “particularly worrisome,” said Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund.
“We don’t know what else they will do,” she said. “We just don’t know if this is just a temporary thing.”
John Culver, a former CIA Asia analyst, said in a discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies that Beijing’s main purpose with its military exercises was to change that status quo.
“I think that this is the new normal,” Culver said.
“The Chinese want to show... that a line has been crossed by the speaker’s visit.”

Taiwan missile official's death 

The deputy head of Taiwan defense ministry’s research and development unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, according to the official Central News Agency.
Ou Yang Li-hsing, deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan on Saturday morning, CNA reported. It said authorities were looking into the cause of death.
Ou Yang was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, CNA said, adding that he had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects.
The military-owned body is working to more than double its yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as the island boosts its combat power amid what it sees as China’s growing military threat.

Topics: Taiwan

UN experts: Malian military and ‘white’ soldiers killed 33

UN experts: Malian military and ‘white’ soldiers killed 33
Updated 06 August 2022
AP

UN experts: Malian military and 'white' soldiers killed 33

UN experts: Malian military and ‘white’ soldiers killed 33
Updated 06 August 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: UN experts said in a new report that Malian armed forces allegedly carried out an operation with “white-skinned soldiers” near the border with Mauritania in March, shooting and burning at least 33 civilians in one of several operations where the country’s ruling military appeared to work closely with likely Russian mercenaries.
In the first three months of this year, they said 543 civilians were killed and 269 injured, according to the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.
In the grim and wide-ranging report obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the panel of experts said the political situation remains tense and warned that the 2015 peace agreement between Mali’s government and non-extremist armed independence groups “is threatened by a potential risk of confrontation between the parties for the first time since July 2017.”
They said 12 million people need humanitarian assistance, a sharp increase from 5.9 million last year, including 1.9 million people facing the threat of “acute malnutrition” during the current lean season which lasts through August.
Mali has struggled to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012. Extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali’s northern cities with the help of a French-led military operation, but they regrouped in the desert and began launching attacks on the Malian army and its allies. Insecurity has worsened with attacks on civilians and UN peacekeepers.
In August 2020, Malian President Boubacar Ibrahim Keita, who died in January, was overthrown in a coup that included Assimi Goita, then an army colonel. Last June, Goita was sworn in as president of a transitional government after carrying out his second coup in nine months and later in the year it reportedly decided to allow the deployment of Russia’s Wagner group.
Wagner passes itself off as a private military contractor but its long believed commitment to Russian interests have become apparent in Ukraine, where its mercenaries are among the Russian forces currently fighting in the country’s separatist eastern regions. In sub-Saharan Africa, Wagner has gained substantial footholds for Russia in Central African Republic and Sudan as well as Mali, where analysts said its role goes beyond merely providing security services.
The 78-page report by the UN experts doesn’t name Wagner in connection with any incidents, but it describes several operations where Malian forces were joined by white soldiers, including one on March 5 in the town of Robinet El Ataye in the Segou region near the border with Mauritania.
According to testimony the experts said, a group of “white-skinned soldiers” arrived in the town, which has a water well frequented by Mauritanians who cross the border in search of pasture for cattle, rounded up men and boys, tied their hands behind their backs and blindfolded them. Women and children were told to go home and the soldiers that reportedly stripped houses of “all possessions including bedding, cellular phones, jewelry, cooking utensils and clothing,” they said.
Later in the morning, the panel said, Malian soldiers arrived in the village started beating the bound and blindfolded men “with heavy sticks used by the herders on their flocks.”
The women heard screams but were blocked by soldiers from leaving their homes, and the Malian forces then released some younger men and carried off at least 33 men, 29 Mauritanians and four Malians who were ethnic Tuaregs, it said.
The women waited for the return of the men, but the panel said they were notified by relatives a day later that the men’s bodies had been found about 4 kilometers away, and they “had been shot and then burnt,” the experts said.
The panel said “a similar pattern of pillage and beatings” occurred at five other locations, but the only place civilians were killed was at Robinet El Ataye.
“In two other locations visited by the Malian Armed Forces, a helicopter carrying `white-skinned soldiers’ allegedly landed at the beginning of the operations” it said.
On the political front, the experts said the 2015 peace agreement is stalled, none of the political and institutional reforms in the agreement have been finalized, a high-level decision-making meeting on disarmament, demobilization and reintegration quotas for combatants initially planned for Feb. 9, 2021 has yet to take place, and there is “a perceptible lack of trust between the government and the signatory armed groups.”

Topics: mali Wagner group Russian Mercenaries

Marcos says Taiwan tension underscores importance of Philippines-US ties as Blinken visits

Marcos says Taiwan tension underscores importance of Philippines-US ties as Blinken visits
Updated 06 August 2022
Ellie Aben

Marcos says Taiwan tension underscores importance of Philippines-US ties as Blinken visits

Marcos says Taiwan tension underscores importance of Philippines-US ties as Blinken visits
  • Philippines foreign minister says country can ill-afford escalating tension in region
  • US Secretary of State said America is committed to defense pact with Manila
Updated 06 August 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Saturday that Philippines-US ties are important in the face of a “volatile” geopolitical situation, as he hosted US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Manila amid rising tensions in the region.

Blinken, the highest-ranking American official to visit the Philippines since Marcos took office on June 30, was on a visit to the Southeast Asian country just days after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week, a move that had further strained US-China relations and led to fresh tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

Following Pelosi’s controversial visit to the self-ruled island, which is just north of the archipelago nation, the Philippine government had urged restraint and reiterated its adherence to the One-China policy, a diplomatic acknowledgement of China’s position that there is only one Chinese government.

As Marcos welcomed Blinken at the presidential palace in Manila, the Philippine leader touched on Pelosi’s visit and the war in Ukraine, which he said demonstrated “how volatile the international diplomatic scene” has been across the globe.

“This just points to the fact of the importance of the relationship between the United States and the Republic of the Philippines,” Marcos said.

“I hope that we will continue to evolve that relationship in the face of all the changes that we have been seeing.”

Blinken’s trip was timely, the president added, with Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan conveying the intensity of the situation.

“I do not think, to be perfectly candid — I did not think it raised the intensity; it just demonstrated how the intensity of the conflict has been,” he said.

Beijing, which viewed Pelosi’s visit as “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs,” had launched military exercises just off Taiwan’s coast on Thursday, and later cut off contacts with the US on vital issues, including military and climate cooperation.

The Philippines is Taiwan’s second-closest neighbor after China.

Manila has maintained close business and cultural ties with the island over the years, though formal diplomatic relations were severed in 1975.

Marcos also said that the Philippines-US Mutual Defense Treaty is in “constant evolution,” referring to a 70-year-old defense pact stipulating that Manila and Washington would support each other in the events that either were attacked by an external party.

The US is committed to the pact and hopes to deepen economic relations with the Philippines, Blinken said, especially considering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The alliance is strong, and I believe can grow even stronger,” he said. “We’re committed to the Mutual Defense Treaty. We’re committed to working with you on shared challenges.”

The Philippines has had a history of strained ties with China over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, with former President Rodrigo Duterte having embraced a Beijing-friendly direction while attempting to distance the Philippines from its colonial master the US during his six-year term in office.

As both powers attempt to boost influence in the region, in July China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi was the first top foreign official to make a working trip to Manila since Marcos took office.

A visit to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden might be happening in the near future for Marcos, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo said, as officials are in the middle of hashing out details for the potential trip.

The Philippines has looked “to the big powers to calm the waters and keep the peace,” Manalo said, as he touched on the importance of maintaining lines of communication “as a way of trying to prevent matters from escalating and reducing tensions” in the Taiwan strait.

“We can ill afford further escalation of tensions in the region,” Manalo said.

Topics: Antony Blinken Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Philippines South China Sea

ASEAN decided no Myanmar junta at summits unless peace progress — chair Cambodia

ASEAN decided no Myanmar junta at summits unless peace progress — chair Cambodia
Updated 06 August 2022
Reuters

ASEAN decided no Myanmar junta at summits unless peace progress — chair Cambodia

ASEAN decided no Myanmar junta at summits unless peace progress — chair Cambodia
Updated 06 August 2022
Reuters

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s foreign minister on Saturday said the Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN had decided that Myanmar’s ruling generals would remain barred from any of its meetings until they show progress on a peace plan.
Prak Sokhonn, a special envoy on Myanmar and chair of this week’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings, told a news conference the junta “must act in a way that shows progress is made then we will be able to act on a decision to show progress.”

Topics: ASEAN Myanmar

