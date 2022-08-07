4th Muslim killed in southwestern US city over past 9 months, say police

ALBUQUERQUE, US: Police say the killing of a Muslim man on Friday night in Albuquerque may be linked to the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico’s biggest city.
Police said Saturday that the victim in the latest killing was a Muslim from South Asia who is believed to be in his mid-20s. The man, whose identity hasn’t yet been confirmed by investigators, was found dead after police received a call of a shooting.
Earlier this week, police confirmed that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers were looking for possible ties among the separate crimes. Two of the men — Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41 — were killed in the past week, and both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque. The third case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, a Muslim man of South Asian descent.
“There is reason to believe this death is related to those shootings,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said during a news conference Saturday.
Police declined to say whether the killing on Friday night was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.
Authorities say they can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and can determine a motive.
The killings came as Albuquerque is on pace for another record-setting year of homicides.
“Our community has been devastated, as you can imagine,” said Ahmad Assed, the president of Islamic Center of New Mexico. “We have never gone through anything like this before. This is really a surreal time for us.”
A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.
Bomb blast in Kabul kills eight, injures more than 20
Daesh does not control any territory in Afghanistan but it has sleeper cells that have been attacking religious minorities in the country as well as patrols by the ruling Taliban
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
KABUL: A bomb blast in a busy shopping street in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least eight people and injured 22, hospital officials and witnesses said.
The bomb exploded in a western district of the city where members of the minority Shiite Muslim community regularly meet. Daesh, a militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack, the group said on its Telegram channel.
A senior medical officer at a private hospital said at least eight people died and 22 were wounded.
An Interior Ministry spokesman said an investigation team was at the blast site to help the wounded and assess casualties.
Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene, which is also near bus stations.
The attack came ahead of Ashura, a commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, which is marked mainly by Shiite Muslims.
On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul carried out by Daesh.
Daesh does not control any territory in Afghanistan but it has sleeper cells that have been attacking religious minorities in the country as well as patrols by the ruling Taliban.
The Sunni Muslim Taliban authorities, who took over Afghanistan in August last year after a two-decade insurgency, have said they will provide more protection for Shiite mosques and other facilities.
Sayed Kazum Hojat, a Shiite religious scholar in Kabul, said the Taliban government had ramped up security ahead of Ashura but should improve vigilance.
No up-to-date census data exists, but estimates put the size of the Shiite community at between 10-20 percent of the population of 39 million, including Persian-speaking Tajiks and Pashtuns as well as Hazaras.
UK’s Liz Truss ready to speed up tax cut plan, newspaper says
Sunak proposes a different approach by giving support directly to lower-income households that are most exposed to the surge in power bills which will rise sharply again in October
Updated 12 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain’s next prime minister, plans to rush through tax cuts earlier than planned in an attempt to boost the country’s flagging economy, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
Truss was considering accelerating by six months her plan to reverse this year’s increase in social security contributions which had been pencilled in for April 2023, the newspaper said.
Advisers to Truss believed the cut could be introduced within days of an emergency budget that her government would deliver in September, if she wins the ruling Conservative Party’s leadership race that is due to end on Sept. 5, it said.
Truss’s rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, says cutting taxes now would add more fuel to Britain’s soaring inflation rate which is set to surpass 13 percent in October, according to the Bank of England’s latest forecasts.
The BoE has also said Britain is due to enter a 15-month recession starting later this year, something Truss says adds urgency to her plan to cut taxes.
Truss, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, said she wanted to “immediately tackle the cost of living crisis by cutting taxes, reversing the rise on National Insurance and suspending the green levy on energy bills.”
Sunak proposes a different approach by giving support directly to lower-income households that are most exposed to the surge in power bills which will rise sharply again in October.
On Saturday, he reiterated that he wanted to “go further” than the support he provided as finance minister before he resigned in protest at the leadership of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July.
“It’s simply wrong to rule out further direct support at this time as Liz Truss has done and what’s more her tax proposals are not going to help very significantly, people like pensioners or those on low incomes,” he said.
A recent poll by YouGov showed Truss held a 24-point lead over Sunak among Conservative Party members who will choose the party’s next leader and Britain’s next prime minister.
In her Sunday Telegraph article, Truss kept up her criticisms of the BoE, saying it had exacerbated the jump in inflation and she would “work night and day” to fix the problem.
“That is why I want to look around the world at what the best performing central banks are doing to control inflation and how we can ensure our Bank is delivering what we need it to deliver,” she said.
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has denied the BoE is to blame for the inflation surge, saying it began to raise interest rates earlier than other central banks and most of the recent acceleration of prices stems from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
White House: China’s actions around Taiwan are ‘provocative, irresponsible’
Updated 07 August 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The White House said on Saturday that China’s actions in and around the Taiwan Strait were provocative and irresponsible after Taiwan officials said Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on the island.
“These activities are a significant escalation in China’s efforts to change the status quo. They are provocative, irresponsible, and raise the risk of miscalculation,” a White House spokesperson said.
“They are also at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is what the world expects,” the spokesperson said.
Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends
The disagreement triggered weeks of legal arguments as Archie's parents sought to force the hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments
Updated 07 August 2022
AP
LONDON: A 12-year-old boy who had been in a coma for four months died Saturday at a London hospital after doctors ended the life-sustaining treatment his family had fought to continue.
Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, said her son died at 12:15 p.m., about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected both the family’s effort to extend treatment and a request to move Archie to a hospice, saying neither move was in the child's best interests.
“I’m the proudest mum in the world,'' Dance said as she stood outside the hospital and wept. “Such a beautiful little boy and he fought right until the very end.''
The legal battle is the latest in a series of very public British cases in which parents and doctors have sparred over who is better qualified to make decisions about a child's medical care. That has sparked a debate about whether there’s a more appropriate way to settle such disagreements away from the courts.
Archie was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7. His parents believe he may have been taking part in an online challenge that went wrong.
Doctors concluded Archie was brain-stem dead soon after the accident and sought to end the long list of treatments that kept him alive, including artificial respiration, medication to regulate his bodily functions and round-the-clock nursing care. But his family objected, claiming Archie had shown signs of life and wouldn't have wanted them to give up hope.
The disagreement triggered weeks of legal arguments as Archie's parents sought to force the hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments. Doctors at the Royal London Hospital argued there was no chance of recovery and he should be allowed to die.
After a series of courts ruled it was in Archie's best interest that he be allowed to die, the family asked for permission to move the him to a hospice. The hospital said Archie’s condition was so unstable that moving him would hasten his death.
On Friday, High Court Judge Lucy Theis rejected the family’s request, ruling that Archie should remain in the hospital while treatment was withdrawn.
“Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a golden thread that runs through this case,″ Theis wrote in her decision. “I hope now Archie can be afforded the opportunity for him to die in peaceful circumstances, with the family who meant so much to him as he clearly does to them."
That ruling was carried out Saturday after both the U.K. Court of Appeal and the European Court of Human Rights refused to take up the case.
But Archie's family said his death was anything but peaceful.
Ella Carter, fiance of Archie's eldest brother, Tom, said Archie was stable for about two hours after the hospital stopped all medication. That changed when the ventilator was turned off, she said.
“He went completely blue,'' she said. “There is absolutely nothing dignified about watching a family member or a child suffocate. No family should ever have to go through what we’ve been through. It’s barbaric.”
Carter put her head on Dance's shoulder and sobbed as the two women hugged.
The hospital expressed its condolences and thanked the doctors and nurses who had looked after Archie.
“They provided high quality care with extraordinary compassion over several months in often trying and distressing circumstances,'' said Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer of Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital. “This tragic case not only affected the family and his carers but touched the hearts of many across the country.''
Legal experts insist cases like that of Archie are rare. But some disputes pitting the judgment of doctors against the wishes of families have been fought in the public eye, such as the 2017 legal battle over Charlie Gard, an infant with a rare genetic disorder. The parents unsuccessfully fought for him to have experimental treatment before he died.
Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on a child's medical treatment. The best interests of the child take primacy over the parents’ right to decide what they believe is best.
Ilora Finlay, a professor of palliative medicine at Cardiff University and member of the House of Lords, said this week she hopes the Conservative government will hold an independent inquiry into different ways of handling these cases. Deciding such disputes through an adversarial court process doesn’t help anybody, she said.
“The parents don’t want to go to court. The doctors don’t want to go to court. The managers don’t want to go to court,” Finlay told Times Radio. “My worry is that these cases are going forward to court too quickly and too early, and that we need an alternative way of managing the communication between the doctors and the parents."
The difficulty for parents is that they are in shock and often want to deny that there has been a catastrophic brain injury, Finlay said.
“When there’s brain injury, often their child looks intact, so their face looks as it always did,'' she said. “So understanding what has gone on inside the brain and the amount of injury is something that needs to be sensitively explained to parents, and that takes time."
Archie's family was supported by the Christian Concern, which campaigns on end-of-life issues and the role of religion in society. The group said it was a “privilege'' to stand beside the family.
“The events of the last few weeks raise many significant issues including questions of how death is defined, how those decisions are made and the place of the family,'' Christian Concern Chief Executive Andrea Williams said.
Pro-Palestinian protesters in UK hold vigil for 5-year-old killed in Israel raid on Gaza
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Pro-Palestinian protesters held a demonstration in East London against Israel’s ongoing aggression on the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip, organizers said.
People gathered at Altab Ali park for a vigil for the occupied enclave after Israeli defense forces killed a five-year-old Palestinian girl, along with at least 15 others in the past two days, the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa said.
Israel has said it was necessary to launch a “pre-emptive” operation against Islamic Jihad, saying the group was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the border with Gaza.
Health authorities in the Palestinian enclave, which is controlled by Hamas, said a five-year-old girl was among 15 people killed since Friday, adding that more than 140 have been wounded.
“This followed a day of street action as individuals from London to Glasgow pledged to boycott Coca-Cola as part of FOA’s latest #NotInMyFridge National Pledge,” the non-profit organization said. “Anti-apartheid activists distributed #NIMF leaflets at food hubs across the country, including at Coca-Cola’s first European flagship store which was recently opened to the public in Covent Garden.”
Pro-Palestinian activists also protested against the “ongoing administrative detention of Khalil Awawdeh,” while a mock bride and groom urged people not to serve Coca-Cola at their weddings.
“We need consistent campaigning to hold companies to account for their complicity in Israel’s murdering of Palestinians,” said Shamiul Joarder, head of Public Affairs at FOA.
“It’s time to make a simple pledge and support Palestine by boycotting Coca-Cola,” he said. “We’re asking people to pledge that Coca-Cola won’t be in their fridges for summer barbecues, parties and weddings,” adding: “Our good times must not come with the taste of apartheid and at the expense of Palestinian rights.”
FOA claims that “Coca-Cola has long been criticized for its complicity in Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid.”
It says it operates in the town of Atarot, north of Jerusalem, which is “an illegal Israeli settlement built on land stolen from Palestinians. Atarot operates in violation of international law, and FOA’s campaign urges Coca-Cola to changes its ways.”