TASI opens flat as investors await inflation and earnings reports: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks market started flat on Wednesday as investors await inflation data and additional earnings reports.

As of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time, the Saudi benchmark index TASI and the parallel market Nomu traded at 12,336 and 22,201, respectively.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco dropped 0.13 percent, while the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank gained 0.41 percent.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. rose 0.77 percent, after seeing its profits jump 203 percent during the first half of 2022 to SR22 million ($6 million).

National Gas and Industrialization Co. fell 1.73 percent after a 14 percent decline in net profit to SR105 million during the first half of this year.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. increased 0.51 percent, after it received final approval from the Saudi Central Bank to sell its new insurance product in the Kingdom.

Filling and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. climbed 2.72 percent, after its board proposed a SR115 million capital increase through rights issues.

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. lost 0.40 percent, after its losses widened to SR27 million during the first half of 2022, compared to SR13 million in the same period last year.

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co. gained 1.66 percent, after approving the sale of SR211 million worth of land owned by the company in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarh.

Baazeem Trading Co. declined 1.88 percent, after its half-year profit was down 8.5 percent to SR13.4 million.

Theeb Rent a Car Co. increased 1.52 percent, after its profit rose by 68 percent to SR86 million during the first half of 2022.

Southern Province Cement Co. slipped 1.53 percent, after reporting a 42 percent profit drop to SR150 million for the first half of 2022.

Saudi miner Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. dropped 1.66 percent, after its profits dropped 11 percent to SR82 million during the first half of 2022.