Saudi Arabia’s sports minister, chairman of UAE sports authority discuss cooperation 

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey’s Konya. (WAM)
  • The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey’s Konya
KONYA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal met with the Chairman of the UAE’s General Authority of Sports Ahmed Belhoul Al-Falasi to discuss cooperation in the field of sports, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday. 

The meeting between Prince Abdulaziz – who is also the Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation – and Al-Falasi was held on the sidelines of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey’s Konya.

Al-Falasi highlighted the UAE’s full support for the Kingdom’s bid to host the ninth edition of the 2029 Asian Winter Games – a move he said would be a key step in popularizing winter sports in West Asia, according to WAM. 

He confirmed his support for Riyadh hosting the 2023 World Combat Games. 

The two discussed the possibility of signing cooperation agreements in sports, with Al-Falasi highlighting the importance of organizing joint bilateral meetings and workshops to exchange knowledge between various sports entities, WAM reported. 

They also discussed the formation of joint coordination entities that comprise of various sporting authorities from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to establish action plans, strategies, programs, and initiatives.

Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

Esports and gaming set for massive growth: Prince Faisal

Esports and gaming set for massive growth: Prince Faisal
  • Leading experts, investors to gather at forum in Riyadh Sept. 7-8
  • Over 1,200 delegates to network, discuss key industry issues
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Next World Forum, an esports and gaming event in Riyadh that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world, “is a platform for ushering in a new era in the phenomenal growth of the industry.”

This is according to Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, who said that there are significant opportunities for investors in this nascent sector.

More than 1,200 delegates from across the globe are expected to attend the in-person event.

The gathering takes place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh on Sept. 7 and 8.  Delegates include ministers of sport, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and members of federations and leagues.

Prince Faisal said: “In an era where the ability to meet in person to share ideas and collaborate has never been more important, the Next World Forum bridges the gap between virtual-world creativity and real-world development. There are numerous high-level opportunities, that can genuinely shape the future of esports and gaming, which will emanate from the Next World Forum.

“I am hugely excited about the conversations that will be taking place in Saudi Arabia, a nation that truly embodies the spirit of transformation and progressive action. In esports and gaming, we are always seeking game changers — and the Next World Forum is a platform for ushering in a new era in the phenomenal growth of the industry that we all love and cherish.”

The forum will also feature gaming masterclasses, bilateral meetings, and bring to a close Gamers8 which is currently being held at Boulevard Riyadh City until Sept. 8.

Speakers at the Next World Forum include Chester King, CEO of British Esports and vice-president of the Global Esports Federation; Mario Pérez Guerreira CEO, MENA & Partner, GGTech; Sayo Olowabi, secretary general, Africa Esports Development Federation; Grant Johnson, chairman and CEO, Esports Entertainment Group; and Prof. Glenn Platt, Armstrong Chair in Emerging Technology, co-founder and director of Esports Program, Miami University.

Other delegates who will attend are David Schulman, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig; Boris Mayencourt, president, E-LVETS & Swiss Esports Federation; Emmanuel Oyelakin, president, Africa Electronic Sports Association; Mo Fadl, chief publishing officer, Bright Star Studios; Madiha ‘Madi’ Naz, esports athlete and esports relationship agent, Division; Philip Wride, CEO, Cheesecake Digital; Noura Al-Aquil, chief customer officer and head of strategy, SAP; and Mark Cai, content creator, Esports and Gaming.

Saudi weightlifter Mansour Al-Saleem wins gold and two silvers at Islamic Solidarity Games

Saudi weightlifter Mansour Al-Saleem wins gold and two silvers at Islamic Solidarity Games
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi weightlifter Mansour Al-Saleem wins gold and two silvers at Islamic Solidarity Games

Saudi weightlifter Mansour Al-Saleem wins gold and two silvers at Islamic Solidarity Games
  • Thursday also saw a bronze medal for the Kingdom in the men’s table tennis team competition and another for Ali Al-Mabrouk in taekwondo
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Fahd bin Jalawi on Thursday presented Saudi weightlifter Mansour Al- Saleem with a gold and two silver medals in the 55 kg competition at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey.

Al-Saleem had claimed his medals by winning the snatch category with a lift of 115 kg, taking second in the clean and jerk with 137 kg, and finishing in overall second position with a total of 252 points.

In the men’s table tennis team competition, Saudi’s Ali Al-Khadrawi, Abdulaziz Bushulaibi, Khaled Al-Sharif and Turki Al-Mutairi took the silver after losing 3-0 to Iran in the final.

The quartet had earlier in the tournament defeated both Kyrgyzstan and Lebanon by a score of 3-0, before overcoming Azerbaijan and Yemen in the quarter-finals and semifinals respectively, also in straight sets.

In taekwondo, Ali Al-Mabrouk took the bronze medal in the under 80 kg competition after losing 8-7 in the semifinals to Turkey’s Huseyin Tarkal.

By close of play on Thursday night, the Saudi medal tally stood at 12 (one gold, seven silver and four bronze).

Meanwhile, the Saudi sprints quartet of Abdullah Abkar, Mohammed Daoud, Ahmed Al-Marwani and Fahad Al-Subaie qualified for the final of the 4x100m relay after finishing third in the semifinals with a time of 40.12s.

Razzetti claims European 400m medley gold, Hosszu wins 97th medal

Razzetti claims European 400m medley gold, Hosszu wins 97th medal
Updated 12 August 2022
AFP

Razzetti claims European 400m medley gold, Hosszu wins 97th medal

Razzetti claims European 400m medley gold, Hosszu wins 97th medal
  • In the medley, the 23-year-old Razzetti made the most of the absence of world champion Leon Marchand, winning in 4 min 10.60 sec, more than six seconds outside the European record set by French swimmer Marchand in winning the world title
  • Hungarian 33-year-old Katinka Hosszu claimed the 97th medal of her career as her team finished third, behind winners Netherlands and runners-up Great Britain, in the women’s 4x200m relay final
Updated 12 August 2022
AFP

ROME: Alberto Razzetti won the men’s 400m medley as the hosts claimed two medals on Thursday in the opening final of the European swimming championships in Rome.

“Winning here in Rome, in this pool and in front of our public, is something incredible,” said Razzetti after his victory in the historic Foro Italico pool.

“To hear the screams of the public when you hit the wall first is something I will never forget. It’s really very emotional. I hope this is a good omen for the whole Italian team.”

Hungarian 33-year-old Katinka Hosszu then claimed the 97th medal of her career as her team finished third, behind winners Netherlands and runners-up Great Britain, in the women’s 4x200m relay final.

In the men’s 800m relay, Hungary claimed gold, their third medal of the evening, anchored by Kristof Milak, the double butterfly champion at the World Championships in June. France were second and Italy third.

In the medley, the 23-year-old Razzetti made the most of the absence of world champion Leon Marchand, winning in 4 min 10.60 sec, more than six seconds outside the European record set by French swimmer Marchand in winning the world title.

Razzetti beat Hungarian David Verraszto (4:12.58) and another Italian, Pier Andrea Matteazzi (4:13.29).

“Two medals here at home is very emotional. It’s a great feeling to be here, and it’s an extra motivation for the whole team in the days to come,” Matteazzi told AFP.

“We started well, we are really happy. We are a nice group, we are a strong team, we have seen in the last few years that Italy has done really good things. I hope and I’m sure we’ll all do good things.”

The evening’s semifinals suggested the Italian team, the top European nation in the World Championship medal table will quickly give Razzetti and Matteazzi their wish.

World champion Nicolo Martinenghi was the fastest qualifier in the men’s 100m breaststroke, comfortably quicker than Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, the runner-up in Budapest.

In the women’s 200m backstroke, two-time defending champion Margherita Panziera was more than a second-and-a-half faster than Eszter Szabo-Feltothy of Hungary.

Nyls Korstanje of the Netherlands was fastest in the 50m butterfly semis. Italian Thomas Ceccon, who won the 100m backstroke at the world championships, was third.

Britain’s Ben Proud, who has had a busy schedule in a crowded summer, scratched. He won two golds, one in this event, representing England at the recent Commonwealth Games, and took the 50m freestyle gold in Budapest.

Frenchwoman Charlotte Bonnet was quickest in women’s 100m free followed by Marrit Steenbergen, who then anchored the victorious Dutch relay team.

On Friday, David Popovici, the Romanian 17-year-old freestyle specialist, will make his first appearance of the championships in the 100m freestyle heats.

In Budapest, he became the first man in almost 50 years to complete the 100-200m double at the World Championships

Late eagle lifts Kim to share of FedEx St. Jude Championship lead

Late eagle lifts Kim to share of FedEx St. Jude Championship lead
Updated 12 August 2022
AFP

Late eagle lifts Kim to share of FedEx St. Jude Championship lead

Late eagle lifts Kim to share of FedEx St. Jude Championship lead
  • Kim and Spaun both posted 8-under par 62 to open the tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, the three-tournament series that culminates with the Tour Championship where an $18 million winner’s prize will be on offer
Updated 12 August 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: South Korean Siwoo Kim holed out for eagle from the fairway at the 18th hole on Thursday to grab a share of the first-round lead alongside J.J. Spaun at the PGA Tour St. Jude Championship.

Kim and Spaun both posted 8-under par 62 to open the tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, the three-tournament series that culminates with the Tour Championship where an $18 million winner’s prize will be on offer.

Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation at TPC Southwind on Thursday, but his most spectacular hole didn’t involve a putt.

He was on the right side of the fairway at the 453-yard 18th, where his eight-iron from 171 yards out found the hole.

“It was a perfect shot,” said Kim, who said he was just trying to get the ball to 10 feet, left of the pin.

Kim followed his birdies at the second and third with a three-putt bogey at the fourth.

Feeling uncomfortable on the greens, he said he changed his putting grip and then rolled in a 21-foot birdie from the fringe at the 10th before making four birdies in a row at the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th.

That run featured a 23-foot birdie at the 14th.

Spaun’s day also included a run of four straight birdies, from the ninth through the 12th. He started with a 14-foot birdie at the first and a four-footer at the second, rolled in a 17-footer at the ninth and added two more birdies at 16 and 18.

“I’m hot, figuratively and literally, I guess,” Spaun quipped after his round in the steamy Tennessee weather.

“I think I putted really well and I drove it really well. I guess I hit 15 out of 18 greens. So that’s a pretty good combo.

“When you’re hitting a lot of greens and putting well and hitting fairways, it’s hard to complain about how I played today.”

Spaun won his first US PGA Tour title at the Texas Open in April, a victory that put him into his first Masters the following week.

If he can make it to the 30-player Tour Championship, he’ll likely secure a berth for next year’s Masters with a lot more time to prepare.

“That’s the place to be, and hopefully (if I) keep playing well this week and the next couple weeks, I’ll be there,” he said.

This week’s field features 125 players, but only the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings will advance to next week’s BMW Championship in Delaware.

Only 30 qualify for the Tour Championship at Eastlake in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kim and Spaun held a one-shot lead over American Sahith Theegala, who had seven birdies in his seven-under 63.

It was a further stroke back to Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon and Austrian Sepp Straka.

Finau is the designated defending champion thanks to his victory at last year’s Northern Trust in New Jersey, which was replaced this season as the first playoff event.

Mexican Abraham Ancer won the WGC St. Jude Invitational in Memphis last year but is banned from the PGA Tour after jumping to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series in June.

A host of big names had plenty of work to do after the opening round.

Reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and British Open champion Cameron Smith were in a group on three-under 67.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy — denied by Smith at St. Andrews last month — carded an even-par 70, while top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler posted a one-over par 71.

Kyrgios hammers de Minaur for Montreal Masters quarter-final spot

Kyrgios hammers de Minaur for Montreal Masters quarter-final spot
Updated 12 August 2022
AFP

Kyrgios hammers de Minaur for Montreal Masters quarter-final spot

Kyrgios hammers de Minaur for Montreal Masters quarter-final spot
  • The Wimbledon runner-up dominated in the all-Aussie match, winning the opening set at a clip of three minutes per game in a contest which took just 64 minutes
Updated 12 August 2022
AFP

MONTREAL: Nick Kyrgios crushed fellow Australian Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP Montreal Masters.

Kyrgios carried on constant backchat with his player box, giving almost a running commentary of his state of mind on court in a display that seems second nature to him.

Nevertheless, the Wimbledon runner-up dominated in the all-Aussie match, winning the opening set at a clip of three minutes per game in a contest which took just 64 minutes.

The second-set pace was just as torrid, with Kyrgios breaking in the opening game.

He failed to serve out the win leading 5-2, missing on a drop shot and sending a forehand into the net.

But de Minaur lost the next game to love as Kyrgios prevailed in front of a packed-out stadium.

The winner of last week’s Washington 500 series title suffered his only recent loss to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. Victory means he’ll be in the top 30 next week, meaning a seeding at the US Open which starts on Aug. 29.

“That was my goal, so I didn’t have to play one of the (tennis) gods in the first round,” Kyrgios said.

“Today was a tough one. there was a lot on the line. I’m happy with the performance today.

“After beating (world number one Daniil) Medvedev yesterday, my confidence is incredibly high.

“It’s never easy to play a friend, but against Alex I went out and got the job done, I played how I had to play,” said Kyrgios who next faces eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, a 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) winner over Albert Ramos.

Kyrgios has now won 15 of his last 16 singles matches, “The days are blending into each other,” he said. “It’s tiring but that’s the sport.”

He added: “I’m missing home a lot but there are only a few more tournaments until I can go home and see my family.”

Casper Ruud kept his title hopes alive as he dueled for more than three hours to overcome Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

The Norwegian, who at fourth is the highest seed still standing, said he regrouped during a 69-minute interruption as thunderstorms passed over the area after two sets had been completed.

He said time in the locker room was the perfect antidote for a game which had gone slightly stale as he battled the Spaniard.

“Thanks to the weather gods,” he said. “It was a tough battle, the first two sets, two hours 20 minutes of good intensity.

“But I was feeling it a bit in the legs, it was tough to find my intensity. The rain gave me time to breathe and regain some energy.”

Ruud wrapped up a long afternoon on his fourth match point, ending with 54 winners and 39 unforced errors.

“I’m still surviving, there will be another match tomorrow and I’ll try to survive it,” added the seventh-ranked Ruud, who is the top target remaining after the second-round exits of Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Norwegian owns three titles this season with a match record of 37-13. He reached the Miami final in April but lost to Alcaraz.

He’ll play Canadian sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who dispatched Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.

Unseeded briton Jack Draper advanced, moving through when French veteran Gael Monfils retired with an injury while trailing 6-2, 0-2.

