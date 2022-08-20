Abu Dhabi Police warn of hefty $1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car

A $1,361 fine will be issued to anyone who leaves children unattended in cars in the UAE, which may result in injuries or deaths, the Abu Dhabi Police warned this week.

Leaving children in vehicles is especially dangerous during the hot summer months, where temperatures across the country have been soaring to highs of 48°C.

“Leaving children unattended is a crime punishable by law, and Wadeema’s Law is tough on violators. It imposes a minimum Dh5,000 fine on the guardian who leaves the child unattended in the vehicle, and this could be accompanied by a jail sentence,” Captain Mohammed Hamad Al-Isai, director of Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate said during an interview on Emarat TV.

The UAE has reported several instances where a child was left unattended in a vehicle, resulting in their death, Al-Isai added.

The director shared an incident where a father had forgotten his baby in the car because he was engrossed in a phone call. By the time the man realized that his infant was locked in the car with no air conditioning, the baby had already died, Al-Isai said.

“I hope residents will take this incident as a warning. Whenever you head out, you must make sure to check your vehicle before locking up. In addition, no motorist or guardian should ever leave a child unattended, even for a minute, when stepping away from the vehicle. Guardians are responsible for the wellbeing and safety of children,” the director warned.