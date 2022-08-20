You are here

  • Home
  • Female Afghan judge launches appeal against UK Home Office

Female Afghan judge launches appeal against UK Home Office

Female Afghan judge launches appeal against UK Home Office
The judge's appeal is the first of potentially dozens of cases brought by Afghans denied entry to the UK by the Home Office. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m8scu

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Female Afghan judge launches appeal against UK Home Office

Female Afghan judge launches appeal against UK Home Office
  • Yosra denied entry to Britain despite eligibility for visa
  • Appeal is first of potentially dozens by Afghans denied entry to country
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A female Afghan judge has appealed against a ruling by the British government refusing her entry to the UK.

The judge, known only as Yosra, is hiding unlawfully in Pakistan, where her family fears for her health.

Her appeal, lodged on her behalf by lawyers in the UK, is the first of potentially dozens of cases brought by Afghans denied entry to the country by the Home Office.

Yosra, 42, was a judge in Afghanistan for two decades and presided over cases that involved Taliban members.

During her career, she received multiple death threats from the group, and her house was targeted.

She fled her homeland with her son after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in August last year, fearing for her life.

Yosra, who has a sister in the UK and whose nephew works as a civil servant there, was told she was eligible for resettlement in the UK under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy.

Ten months after applying, though, she was rejected, with the Home Office stating in a letter: “There is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge.

“Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach — that is the fastest route to safety.”

Her family have now raised concerns for the state of her mental health, fearing that she could attempt suicide faced with the prospect of returning to Afghanistan.

Oliver Oldman, a solicitor at the law firm representing Yosra, told The Times: “The commitments made to those at risk in Afghanistan (are) seemingly already forgotten.”

The Home Office said the UK “is taking a leading role in the international response to supporting at-risk Afghan citizens and has made one of the largest commitments to resettlement of any country.

“This includes welcoming over 21,000 Afghan women, children and other at-risk groups with a safe and legal route to resettle in the UK and we are working as fast as possible to house everyone.”

Last week, the Court of Appeal for England and Wales told government officials to reconsider the cases of two other Afghan judges denied entry to the UK.

There are thought to be around 150 other female Afghan judges seeking refuge abroad, with 70 still living in the country.

Topics: UK Home Office Afghanistan

Related

Killing of Afghan refugee prompts police reinforcements in French town
World
Killing of Afghan refugee prompts police reinforcements in French town
Taliban add more compulsory religion classes to Afghan universities
World
Taliban add more compulsory religion classes to Afghan universities

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says
Updated 20 August 2022
Reuters

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says
Updated 20 August 2022
Reuters

ANKARA/KYIV: Two more ships carrying grain have left Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a UN-brokered grain export deal to 27.
The Zumrut Ana and MV Ocean S, which are authorized to depart on Aug. 20, were loaded with 6,300 tons of sunflower oil and 25,000 tons of wheat respectively, the joint coordination center set up to enable safe passage said in a statement.
Ukraine’s Sea Ports Authority said on Saturday three Ukrainian seaports had begun loading food onto seven ships, which would deliver 66,500 tons of wheat, corn and sunflower oil to consumers.
Ukraine’s grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports — a vital route for shipments — were closed, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
At the end of July, three Black Sea ports were unblocked under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
The Authority said on Facebook the port of Chornomorsk had moored the bulk carriers Andan Toplak, Filyoz and Maranta, while Odesa port had begun loading the Ganosaya and Kubrosli Y.
Bulk carrier Mohamad Y is waiting its turn, as well as the tanker Foyle, which is standing at the port of Pivdennyi.
The Authority said Ukrainian-origin food would be delivered to France, Sudan, Turkey and the Netherlands.
Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday a further ten cargo ships were being loaded with grain in Ukrainian Black Sea ports and being prepared for shipment.
He said 25 ships had already been dispatched from the three Ukrainian ports, with 630,000 tons of agricultural products on board.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Turkey Ship

Related

France’s Macron assails Putin’s ‘brutal attack’ on Ukraine
World
France’s Macron assails Putin’s ‘brutal attack’ on Ukraine
Russian ship carrying ‘plundered’ Ukraine grain reaches Syria: embassy
Middle-East
Russian ship carrying ‘plundered’ Ukraine grain reaches Syria: embassy

Divided UN council fails to approve more top Taliban travel

Divided UN council fails to approve more top Taliban travel
Updated 20 August 2022
AP

Divided UN council fails to approve more top Taliban travel

Divided UN council fails to approve more top Taliban travel
Updated 20 August 2022
AP
UNITED NATIONS: The divided UN Security Council failed to reach agreement on whether to extend travel exemptions for 13 Taliban officials now ruling Afghanistan so they will expire at midnight Friday.
UN diplomats said Russia and China want to allow all 13 to continue to travel while the US and Western nations are determined to cut the number to protest the Taliban’s rollback of women’s rights and failure to form an inclusive government as it promised.
Russia and China asked for more time Friday evening to consider the latest US proposal, the Security Council diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private.
So, the travel ban will be restored on all 13 Taliban officials until Monday afternoon at the earliest when Russia and China must now respond to the US proposal.
Dozens of Taliban members have been on the UN sanctions blacklist for years, subject to a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo. But some Taliban officials were granted waivers so they could travel to participate in talks aimed at restoring peace and stability to Afghanistan.
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last August 15 as US and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years, as many as 700 people have been killed and 1,400 wounded even though security on the whole has improved, according to a report last month by the UN political mission in Afghanistan. It highlighted how women have been stripped of many of their human rights, barred from secondary education and subjected to restrictions on their movements.
In June, the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against the Taliban banned two Taliban officials from traveling in response to their crackdown on women — Said Ahmad Shaidkhel, the acting deputy education minister, and Abdul Baqi Basir Awal Shah, also known as Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting Minister of Higher Education.
With the expiration of travel waivers for the remaining 13 Taliban officials looming, the United State on Thursday proposed re-imposing the travel ban on seven of them and keeping the exemption for six others, but limiting their travel only to Qatar, where US-Taliban talks have taken place, council diplomats said.
Russia and China made a rival proposal that all 13 Taliban officials be granted travel exemptions for 90 days, but only to go to Russia, China, Qatar and “regional countries,” the diplomats said.
Russia and China objected to the US proposal, the diplomats said, and the United Kingdom, France and Ireland opposed the Russia-China proposal, insisting that the exemption can’t continue for all 13 officials because of the Taliban’s lack of progress on meeting its commitments on women, forming an inclusive government and other issues.
On Friday afternoon, diplomats said, the US revised its proposal which would ban travel for seven of the Taliban officials and keep the travel waivers for six others for 90 days with no geographic limits.
That’s the proposal that Russia and China are now considering.

Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material

Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material
Updated 20 August 2022
AP

Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material

Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material
Updated 20 August 2022
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa: Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office.

Pence made the comment during an interview with The Associated Press in Iowa a week and a half after the FBI seized classified and top secret information during a search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Asked directly if he retained any classified information upon leaving office, Pence said, “No, not to my knowledge.”

The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified” and argued that he would have turned them over if the Justice Department had asked.

Despite the inclusion of material marked “top secret” in the government’s list of items recovered from Mar-a-Lago, Pence said, “I honestly don’t want to prejudge it before until we know all the facts.”

Pence on Friday also weighed in on Republican US Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary defeat earlier in the week to a rival backed by Trump. Cheney, who is arguably Trump’s most prominent Republican critic, has called the former president “a very grave threat and risk to our republic” and further raised his ire through her role as vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

“My reaction was, the people of Wyoming have spoken,” said Pence, who was targeted at the Capitol that day by angry rioters, including some who chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” “And, you know, I accept their judgment about the kind of representation they want on Capitol Hill.”

Pence said he has “great respect” for Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served two terms under President George W. Bush.

“And I appreciate the conservative stance Congresswoman Cheney has taken over the years,” Pence continued. “But I’ve been disappointed in the partisan taint of the Jan. 6 committee from early on.”

Speaking further about the search of Mar-a-Lago, the former vice president raised the possibility, as he has previously, that the investigation was politically motivated and called on Attorney General Merrick

Garland to disclose more details on what led authorities to conduct the search.

“The concern that millions of Americans felt is only going to be resolved with daylight,” Pence said Friday. “I know that’s not customary in an investigation. But this is unprecedented action by the Justice Department, and I think it merits an unprecedented transparency.”

Days ago, while speaking at a political breakfast in New Hampshire, Pence urged his fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at rank-and-file members of the FBI over the search of Mar-a-Lago. At the Wednesday event, he sought to tamp down on some of the increasing threats against the FBI by ardent Trump supporters who are angry that Trump’s home was searched.

“The Republican Party is the party of law and order,” Pence said Wednesday. “Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop.”

Pence was in Iowa on Friday as part of a two-day trip to the state, which is scheduled to host the 2024 leadoff Republican presidential caucuses. Pence said Friday that he would make a decision early next year about whether to run for the White House, a move that his aides have said will be independent of what Trump decides to do.

Having visited the Iowa State Fair on Friday afternoon, Pence also headlined a fundraiser earlier in the day for Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and was scheduled to speak to a Christian conservative group and a northern Iowa county Republican Party fundraiser before leaving Saturday.

Topics: Mike Pence

Related

Special Mike Pence salutes Iranian resistance movement during visit to its HQ in Albania
Middle-East
Mike Pence salutes Iranian resistance movement during visit to its HQ in Albania
Trump unleashed mob after Pence rejected election plot: probe
World
Trump unleashed mob after Pence rejected election plot: probe

22 million face starvation in Horn of Africa: WFP

22 million face starvation in Horn of Africa: WFP
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

22 million face starvation in Horn of Africa: WFP

22 million face starvation in Horn of Africa: WFP
  • Around 47 percent “of the surveyed households are classified as... severely food insecure,” the report said, compared to nearly 40 percent of the population according to a WFP assessment published in January this year
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: The number of people at risk of starvation in the drought-ravaged Horn of Africa has increased to 22 million, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said Friday.
Years of insufficient rainfall across Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia have caused the worst drought in 40 years and conditions akin to famine in the hardest-hit areas, aid groups say.
An unprecedented four failed rainy seasons has killed millions of livestock, destroyed crops, and forced 1.1 million people from their homes in search of food and water.
“The world needs to act now to protect the most vulnerable communities from the threat of widespread famine in the Horn of Africa,” said WFP executive director David Beasley.
“There is still no end in sight to this drought crisis, so we must get the resources needed to save lives and stop people plunging into catastrophic levels of hunger and starvation.”
At the start of 2022, WFP warned that 13 million people across the three countries faced starvation, and appealed for donors to open their purses at a time of great need.
But funds were slow in coming, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine among other crises drawing attention from the disaster in the Horn, humanitarian workers said.
Russia’s invasion also sent global food and fuel prices soaring, making aid delivery more expensive.
By the middle of the year, when rain failed to appear again in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia, the number in extreme need soared to 20 million and warnings of famine grew more urgent.
WFP says by September, at least 22 million people could face starvation.
“This number will continue to climb, and the severity of hunger will deepen if the next rainy season... fails and the most vulnerable people do not receive humanitarian relief,” WFP said in a statement.
“Needs will remain high into 2023 and famine is now a serious risk, particularly in Somalia” where nearly half the population of 15 million is seriously hungry.
WFP said $418 million was needed over the next six months to help the worst-off.
Last month, the United States announced $1.2 billion in emergency food and malnutrition treatment to help avert famine in the Horn of Africa, and urged other nations to do more.

Topics: UN World Food Program Ethiopia Tigray

Related

Pilots fall asleep on Ethiopian Airlines flight, missing landing
Offbeat
Pilots fall asleep on Ethiopian Airlines flight, missing landing
Ethiopia says completes third filling of mega-dam reservoir
Middle-East
Ethiopia says completes third filling of mega-dam reservoir

Putin to allow inspectors to visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant

Putin to allow inspectors to visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

Putin to allow inspectors to visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant

Putin to allow inspectors to visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

ODESSA: Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that independent inspectors can travel to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the French presidency said Friday, as fears grow over fighting near the site.
The apparent resolution of a dispute over whether inspectors travel via Ukraine or Russia came as a US defense official said Ukraine’s forces had brought the Russian advance to a halt.
“You are seeing a complete and total lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield,” the official said, speaking on grounds of anonymity.
According to French President Emmanuel Macron’s office, Putin had “reconsidered” his demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency travel through Russia to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site.
The UN nuclear watchdog’s chief, Rafael Grossi “welcomed recent statements indicating that both Ukraine and Russia supported the IAEA’s aim to send a mission to” the plant.
Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Moscow’s forces occupying Zaporizhzhia not to disconnect the facility from the grid and potentially cut supplies to millions of Ukrainians.
A flare-up in fighting around the Russian-controlled nuclear power station — with both sides blaming each other for attacks — has raised the spectre of a disaster worse than in Chernobyl.
The Kremlin said that Putin and Macron agreed that the IAEA should carry out inspections “as soon as possible” to “assess the real situation on the ground.”
Putin also “stressed that the systematic shelling by the Ukrainian military of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant creates the danger of a large-scale catastrophe,” the Kremlin added.
The warning came just a day after Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Guterres, meeting in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, sounded the alarm over the fighting, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United Nations to secure the site.
“This summer may go down in the history of various European countries as one of the most tragic of all time,” Zelensky said in his Friday evening address.
“No instruction at any nuclear power plant in the world provides a procedure in case a terrorist state turns a nuclear power plant into a target.”
During his visit to the southern port of Odessa on Friday, the UN secretary general said that “obviously, the electricity from Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity. This principle must be fully respected.”
“Naturally, its energy must be used by the Ukrainian people,” he told AFP in separate comments.
On Thursday, Moscow said Kyiv was preparing a “provocation” at the site that would see Russia “accused of creating a man-made disaster at the plant.”
Kyiv, however, insisted that Moscow was planning the provocation, and said Russia’s occupying forces had ordered most staff to stay home Friday.
Guterres visited Odessa as part of an effort to make more Ukrainian grain available to poor countries struggling with soaring food prices, after a landmark deal with Russia last month to allow its export.
The deal, the only significant agreement between Russia and Ukraine since Moscow invaded in February, has so far seen 25 boats carrying some 600,000 tons of agricultural products depart from three designated ports, Kyiv has said.
Guterres is expected to head to Turkey after Odessa to visit the Joint Coordination Center, the body tasked with overseeing the accord.
The grain deal has held, but brought little respite along the sprawling front lines after nearly six months of fighting between US-supplied Ukrainian forces and the Russian military.
The United States on Friday announced a new $775 million arms package, including more precision-guided missiles for Himars systems that enable Ukraine to strike Russian targets far behind the front lines.
The primary tool of Moscow’s forces has been artillery barrages, and recent bombardments over the eastern Donetsk region — which has been partially controlled by Russian proxies since 2014 — left several dead.
The Ukrainian head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on social media Friday that Russian strikes had killed five people and wounded 10 more in three settlements.
Strikes early Friday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, left one person dead and damaged a school and a private business, the head of the region said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

France’s Macron assails Putin’s ‘brutal attack’ on Ukraine
World
France’s Macron assails Putin’s ‘brutal attack’ on Ukraine
Erdogan warns of ‘another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine
World
Erdogan warns of ‘another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

Latest updates

Female Afghan judge launches appeal against UK Home Office
Female Afghan judge launches appeal against UK Home Office
15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor
15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor
How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games
How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games
‘Lord of the Rings’ show star Ema Horvath stuns in Elie Saab
‘Lord of the Rings’ show star Ema Horvath stuns in Elie Saab
Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window
Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.