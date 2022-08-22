You are here

Arabian Pipes’ shares fall after losses increased by 46% despite a wave of contract awards

The company's net losses widened to SR18 million ($5 million) during the first half of the year. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Arabian Pipes Co.’s shares declined after the company reported that its losses deepened by 46 percent despite a wave of contract awards, as it was hit by the decline in sales during the first half of 2022.

The pipemaker shares decreased 0.13 percent to reach SR39.55 at the closing of Monday’s session.

The company’s net losses widened to SR18 million ($5 million) during the first half of the year, compared to SR12 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

This increase in losses at the Riyadh-based pipe manufacturer resulted from a 47 percent fall in sales and revenue during the period.

Between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the company was awarded several projects with a value of around SR700 million.

Arabian Pipes was awarded two contracts from Saudi oil giant Aramco to supply steel pipes worth SR368 million, however, the impact of these projects did not appear in this quarter.

Arabian Pipes' accumulated losses reached SR10.9 million during the first half, compared to about SR411 million at the end of 2021.

Its board recommended increasing capital by SR150 million through the right issues to strengthen the company's financial position, reduce loans, and develop and modernize the company's factories.

OPEC+ missed output targets by 2.9m bpd in July, sources say

OPEC+ missed output targets by 2.9m bpd in July, sources say
OPEC+ missed output targets by 2.9m bpd in July, sources say

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, produced 2.892 million barrels per day below their targets in July, two sources from the producer group told Reuters, as sanctions on some members and low investment by others stymied its ability to raise output.

Compliance with the production targets stood at 546 percent in July the sources said, compared with 320 percent in June, when the supply gap stood at 2.84 million bpd.

OPEC+, which includes Russia, agreed to increase output by 648,000 bpd in each of July and August, as they fully unwind nearly 10 million bpd of cuts implemented in May 2020 to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group agreed this month to increase production targets by another 100,000 bpd in September, under pressure from major consumers including the United States which are keen to cool prices.

Only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are believed to have some spare capacity and will be able to increase production in a meaningful way.

Global oil production spare capacity, mainly concentrated in the two Gulf producers, is already at historical lows. 

Saudi banks outperform regional counterparts with assets growing by 10% to $880bn

Saudi banks outperform regional counterparts with assets growing by 10% to $880bn
Saudi banks outperform regional counterparts with assets growing by 10% to $880bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s banking sector continued to outperform its regional counterparts in 2021 with assets growing by a record 10 percent to SR3.3 trillion ($880 billion), said a report by The Banker.

The Banker’s Top 100 Arab Banks ranking showed that Saudi lenders’ combined Tier 1 capital base is higher than any other country in the region.

The ranking was issued for the year 2022 and data used for the listing pertained to 2021.

Tier 1 capital represents the strongest form of capital, consisting of shareholder equity, disclosed reserves, and certain other income. Under the Basel III standards, banks must maintain the equivalent of 6 percent of their risk-weighted assets in Tier 1 capital. This allows them to absorb unexpected losses and continue operating as a going concern.

While higher oil prices helped economic growth in the Kingdom recover to 3.1 percent in 2021, up from a 4.1 percent contraction the previous year, it is the country’s booming mortgage market — fueled by government initiatives to help Saudi nationals acquire property — that continues to boost banks’ balance sheets.

The Saudi National Bank, which ranks 67th in The Banker’s Top 100 World Banks ranking for 2022, has had a stellar year thus far, reporting a near doubling of profits for the second quarter on the back of higher net special commission income and fees.

The Saudi lender’s Tier 1 base stood at $32.6 billion at the end of 2021, putting it ahead of the region’s previous leader Qatar National Bank, whose base grew 2.6 percent to $26.4 billion.

While SNB is likely to remain Saudi Arabia’s largest lender for some time to come — its asset base is nearly 50 percent higher than its closest rival Al Rajhi Bank. SNB is dragged down by lower scores for profitability, asset quality, and return on risk, but comes in first for growth and liquidity, the report said.

HSBC subsidiary Saudi British Bank, which rose two places to eighth position in the Top 100 Arab Banks ranking for 2022, topped Saudi Arabia’s performance rankings for the first time, with table-topping scores for profitability, return on risk, and soundness.

Al Rajhi Bank comes in third in terms of overall performance, with high scores for operational efficiency, growth, and profitability offset by lower marks for leverage and soundness. 

The bank recorded an impressive showing in this year’s main ranking, with a 20.8 percent rise in Tier 1 capital and a 33 percent jump in assets — the largest organic growth figures in this year’s top 10.

Al Rajhi also scores highest in terms of return on capital out of the six largest Arab banks for the fourth consecutive year. Its ROC stood at 21.01 percent for the year, well ahead of the 15.16 percent recorded by First Abu Dhabi Bank in the second position.

Al Rajhi’s 39.2 percent increase in pre-tax profits was only bettered by Capital Bank of Jordan (which registered an 86.1 percent rise) among Arab lenders with a ROC of 15 percent and above.

Mergers and acquisitions

The report predicted mergers and acquisitions to slow down. It said the “merger that produced SNB looks set to represent the culmination of the latest wave of high-profile deals that have created a new class of mega-lender across the Arab world. 

“Aside from the creation of SNB, the standout deal of 2021 was the $45 billion merger of Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan and smaller domestic rival Al Khalij Commercial Bank, completed in December.”

As a result of the merger, Masraf Al Rayan’s Tier 1 capital position increased by 56.6 percent to $5.7 billion, the largest increase of any major lender in the annual rankings, and saw it overtake Commercial Bank of Qatar to become the country’s third-largest lender by assets behind Qatar National Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank.

Masraf Al Rayan gained 13 places in this year’s rankings, more than any other major lender, rising to the 18th spot.

TASI ends flat as oil prices uncertainty continues: Closing bell

TASI ends flat as oil prices uncertainty continues: Closing bell
TASI ends flat as oil prices uncertainty continues: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended almost flat on Monday as oil price uncertainty continued to cloud investor minds.

TASI finished at 12,560, while the parallel Nomu added 0.26 percent higher to finish at 21,724.

In the energy market, Brent crude traded at $96.33 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $90.35 a barrel, as of 3:24 p.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco ended the session with a 1.15 percent decline, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, ended 0.88 percent higher.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, shed 0.28 percent, while Alinma Bank dropped 0.13 percent.

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 1.93 percent, after its first-half net profit rose 13 percent to SR10 million ($3 million).

Alamar Foods Co. added 0.99 percent, after declaring SR1.69 per share dividends for the first half of 2022.

Arabian Pipes Co. fell 0.13 percent, following a 46 percent increase in losses for the half year to SR17.5 million.

State-owned Saudi Electricity Co. declined 1.51 percent, after its profit plummeted by 7 percent to SR7 billion in the first half of 2022.

Sumou Real Estate Co. declined 0.38 percent, following the signing of an agreement to build residential units for SR540 million.

Saudi Fisheries Co. slumped 3.35 percent, after its losses widened by 21 percent to SR24 million during the first half of 2022.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. surged 9.99 percent, continuing to lead the gainers since yesterday, following a 48 percent growth in profit in the second quarter of 2022.

Egyptian investors donate $6m for monorail stations naming rights

Egyptian investors donate $6m for monorail stations naming rights
Egyptian investors donate $6m for monorail stations naming rights

RIYADH: Egyptian companies and businessmen have donated €6 million ($5.9 million) to construct monorail stations in return for naming the projects after them. 

Stations of Egypt’s first monorail will be named after residential compounds, malls, and businessmen, Alahram reported citing the Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir. 

He added that businessman Ahmed El-Sewedy, CEO of El-Sewedy Electric Co., has donated money to build two stations, one to be named after him and the other after a university he owns.

The co-owner of Mansour Group and chairman of Palm Hills Developments, Yassin Mansour, also made considerable donations for the construction of two stations, one to be named after a compound and a mall.

Alongside advertisement spaces to be sold in the monorail and on the tickets, this comes as part of the ministry’s investment plan to finance the cost of the high-speed electric train. 

“The monorail and light rail transit cost a lot and we can’t depend on tickets to return its costs,” El-Wazir said. 

Shops, restaurants, and food courts at the stations will also be offered on lease.

Valued at $4.5 billion, Egypt’s first monorail is set to operate by 2023 with two lines extending 100 km that link West and East Cairo.

Upon completion, the two lines will be able to transport 45,000 passengers per hour.

The investment project comes amid a deepening economic crisis in the North African country, as it struggles from high inflation and pound devaluation, triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, drop in tourism and high oil prices. 

MENA Project Tracker— Abu Dhabi offers plot at subsidized rates to back sustainable practices; SWPC invites bid for water project

MENA Project Tracker— Abu Dhabi offers plot at subsidized rates to back sustainable practices; SWPC invites bid for water project
MENA Project Tracker— Abu Dhabi offers plot at subsidized rates to back sustainable practices; SWPC invites bid for water project

CAIRO: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development is offering plots of land on subsidized rates to firms implementing sustainable business practices, reported MEED.

The incentive is part of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy to boost economic growth and ensure sustainability. Under the plan, a piece of land will be sold at rates as low as $1.4 sq. m.

“Incentivizing land use is a vital strategic subsidy for businesses, advancing their growth and development objectives, and enhancing their capital expenditures and cash-flow management,” said ADED Chairman Mohamed Ali Al-Shorafa.

Nakheel to renovate Dubai Islands

Nakheel— Dubai’s leading master developer —has revealed its plans to transform Dubai Islands in line with the emirate’s 2040 Master Plan, reported Zawya.

“Dubai Islands will add to the Nakheel portfolio of residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments, offering another destination within a destination,” said Nakheel CEO Naaman Atallah.

SWPC invites bids for water pipeline

The Saudi Water Partnership Co. has requested proposals for a 150-km independent water transmission pipeline contract, which will link Rayis in the Madinah region to Rabigh in the Makkah region.

Bids from 14 pre-qualified firms are expected by Jan. 17, 2023, reported MEED.

The project will be constructed on a build, own, operate and transfer model and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

 

