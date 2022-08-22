You are here

Former Al-Qaeda member accuses daughter's Edinburgh school of discrimination

date 2022-08-22

Former Al-Qaeda member accuses daughter's Edinburgh school of discrimination
  • Aimen Dean ‘saved thousands’ spying for British intelligence
  • Girl, 5, ‘targeted’ by fearful parents, administrators
LONDON: A private school in the UK is being investigated for allegedly discriminating against the daughter of an important Western anti-Al-Qaeda spy.

Aimen Dean, a former bomb-maker for the terror group, who supplied British intelligence with vital information about the organization, and saved thousands of lives, lodged a complaint against St. George’s School in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, according to reports.

He claims the school created a “toxic environment” while singling out his five-year-old daughter amid parents’ complaints of him being a security risk after a documentary aired which revealed his identity as a former member of Al-Qaeda.

Dean told reporters in a documentary produced by British TV network Channel 4 he was a former member of Al-Qaeda and offered up insights about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City. He told the school in 2019, following assurances from MI5 that he posed no security risk.

An investigation has been launched by the Registrar of Independent Schools, which could impose orders on the school to improve its governance and subject it to a formal inspection if it finds the institution’s actions to be “objectionable.”

St George’s School has “strongly disputed” Dean’s account, and said it was confident that the investigating officers would find his allegations to be baseless.

PARIS: French President Charles de Gaulle and his wife are being whisked by car through the Paris suburb of Petit-Clamart for a flight back to their country home, when a man on the side of the road waves a newspaper.
The signal has been given.
A group of right-wing extremists spring into action and rake the presidential Citroen DS with gunfire.
Three of the bullets penetrate the bodywork and pass within inches of De Gaulle’s head but he and his wife Yvonne miraculously escape unharmed.
“They’re such bad shots!,” France’s World War II hero later jokes about the attempt on his life which shocks the country and gives De Gaulle an opportunity to boost the powers of his office.
Yvonne’s immediate concern meanwhile is for the jellied chicken she has in the boot of the car, having stocked up on the delicacy while in the capital.
Speeding along that summer evening toward a military airfield where they will board a plane taking them to their estate in the village of Colombey-les-Deux-Eglizes, the presidential car is flanked by an escort vehicle and two motorcycle outriders.
Night is falling when the signal comes from the mastermind of the attack, Jean-Marie Bastien-Thiry, an engineer in the Air Ministry with the rank of lieutenant-colonel.
Bastien-Thiry is a member of the Secret Armed Organization, known by its French acronym OAS, a far-right paramilitary group incensed by De Gaulle’s decision to grant independence to Algeria after a brutal eight-year liberation war.
The dozen-strong hit squad is a mix of “pieds-noirs” — Europeans born in Algeria during French rule which lasted from 1830 to 1962 — as well as former soldiers and students. The youngest is just 20 years old.
They open fire first with a machine gun from a yellow van, then from a second vehicle parked further down the road.
The attack lasts just 45 seconds.
More than 150 bullets are fired and there are eight impacts on the car body. One bullet goes through to the back passenger seat, shattering the window by the president and his wife, showered in glass.
The De Gaulles owe a debt of gratitude to the sangfroid of their driver Francis Marroux, who had also been at the wheel a year earlier when the presidential car survived a first assassination attempt — later attributed to Bastien-Thiry — in the northeastern village of Pont-sur-Seine.
Marroux manages to keep control of the vehicle and speeds off on two flat tires under more fire.
De Gaulle’s son-in-law Alain de Boissieu also plays a key role. Sitting in the front of the car he shouts “Get down, father!” to France’s leader.
The unflappable De Gaulle, aged 71 at the time, initially acts as if nothing has happened. On arrival at Villacoublay military airport he reviews the troops as usual.
But when boarding the plane with Yvonne he admits to de Boissieu: “This time, it was a close shave!“
Jean-Noel Jeanneney, French historian and author of a book on the attack, says a combination of factors explains the failure of the 1962 hit, notably that none of those involved were ready to die for the cause.
Interviewed by AFP in 2012, one survivor of the cell blamed weapons jamming and shooters not being sufficiently trained.
“They’re such bad shots,” De Gaulle tells Prime Minister Georges Pompidou in a phone call on the night of the attack.
News of the assassination attempt spreads quickly.
“Failed attack against De Gaulle” AFP writes in a first “flash” at 8:55 pm.
Another follows: “Shots were fired shortly after 8:00 p.m. against General De Gaulle’s car near Villacoublay. No one was hit.”
Later it emerges that a man driving in the opposite direction was hit on the hand by a stray bullet but only lightly injured.
The hunt for the culprits is swift and efficient, with one of the suspects spilling the beans on the whole operation after his arrest.
Nearly all those involved are caught, including Bastien-Thiry. Nine men are put on trial, three of whom are sentenced to death.
De Gaulle pardons two of them but refuses clemency for Bastien-Thiry, who is the last person to be executed by firing squad in France on March 11, 1963 at the age of 35.
Ever the strategist, De Gaulle harnesses public outrage over the attack to build support for a constitutional amendment to have the president elected by popular vote, rather than by an electoral college.
The attack he confides to one of his ministers came “at just the right time.”

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Monday dispatched a third convoy of essential food items to 17 flood-hit areas across Pakistan, the Saudi envoy to the country said.
At least 777 people have lost their lives in Pakistan since the beginning of the monsoon season in mid-June, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. The impoverished Balochistan province has been the worst hit with 255 dead, with the provincial government announcing on Sunday that all schools would remain closed for five days after nine more people were killed by heavy rains in different districts.
A joint survey by the provincial administration and UNICEF last week showed that 574 government schools, in which 79,000 children are enrolled, had been damaged due to ongoing rains and floods in 32 districts.
“The provincial health department has imposed a health emergency in Balochistan since there is imminent threat of diarrhea, cholera and malaria outbreaks in flood-hit districts,” Saleh Muhammad Nasir, the secretary health in the province, told Arab News.
“We have established a control room in the director general’s office to provide timely health facilities to the residents of flood-affected areas,” he added.
Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, was also lashed by heavy rain on Sunday, causing major damage to various neighborhoods and causing prolonged power outages.
“Several houses in Quetta were partially damaged on Sunday, but the entire administration was on the ground to deal with the situation and prevent untoward incidents,” the city’s commissioner, Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch, told Arab News.
Pakistan’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, canceled his tour of four European countries in view of the floods, his office said on Sunday.
KSrelief sent 100 emergency relief trucks carrying 10,000 food packages weighing 950 tons in total to 17 flood-ravaged districts in Pakistan.
“More than 70,000 people would benefit from this emergency relief,” Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki told Arab News at a ceremony in Islamabad before the goods were dispatched.
Dr. Khalid Al-Othmani, director of KSrelief Pakistan, said this was the third — and the largest —consignment by the aid agency for the country’s flood victims.
“Each 95 kg food package consisted of all necessary essential food items, including 80 kg of flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kg of sugar, and 5 kg of daal chana (lentils), which is sufficient for a family for the whole month,” he told Arab News.
The Saudi international aid agency has implemented 2,069 projects globally worth almost $6 billion in 86 countries. Pakistan is one of the top five beneficiaries of the organization, with 149 projects worth $146.9 million executed since 2005.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted transit bail on Monday in a case registered against him under anti-terrorism laws.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party approached the Islamabad High Court after police booked him for “terrorizing” a judge and senior police officials after a protest he held in the federal capital on Saturday.

The former prime minister during the rally said his chief of staff, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, had been tortured by the police after his arrest on charges of sedition earlier this month.
A police report of the rally quoted Khan as saying he “would not spare” Islamabad’s police chief and a female judge.

“The purpose of the speech was to spread terror among the police and the judiciary and prevent them from doing their duty,” police said in the report.

Hundreds of Khan’s supporters gathered outside his home in Islamabad on Monday after news of the investigation against him broke out, vowing to “take over” the capital if police tried to detain him.

 “We came to the Islamabad High Court today for protective transit bail,” senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi — who served as foreign minister under Khan’s government — told the media. “A double bench heard Imran Khan’s case and allowed him bail until Thursday.”

The bail prevents police from arresting Khan over the charges for the next three days. 
Another senior PTI leader, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, said on Twitter the party would “take over Islamabad” if Khan was arrested. 

Pakistan’s media regulator imposed a ban on the live broadcast of Khan’s speeches after his rally on Saturday.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday the government was seeking legal advice on whether to include Khan’s name in the ongoing sedition case against Gill or to move against him for “threatening” senior government functionaries at the Islamabad rally.

Gill was arrested on Aug. 9, a day after he made controversial comments in a talk show aired by a private news channel, ARY NEWS, asking army officers not to follow orders of their top command if they were “against the sentiments of the masses.”

The country’s media regulator said the statement was “seditious” and said it was tantamount to inciting revolt within the military. The regulator also issued a show-cause notice to the channel, ARY News, for airing “illegal” content. The channel has since been off the air.

Khan had alleged that Gill had been tortured physically and mentally after videos of him screaming as he arrived in a wheelchair at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences went viral on social media last week.

Since his ouster from power in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April, Khan has refused to recognize the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and has since held several mass demonstrations across the country, rallying for new polls.

Despite his ousting, he continues to count on the support of many Pakistani voters. The country’s ruling coalition has so far resisted Khan’s demand, insisting the government would complete its term by August next year.

KYIV: Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia’s invasion began, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief said on Monday, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.
Valeriy Zaluzhny told a forum that Ukraine’s children needed particular attention “because their fathers have gone to the front and are maybe among the nearly 9,000 heroes who have been killed.”
Ukrainian officials have only very rarely given any detail on military losses in nearly six months of war.
The last estimate dates back to April when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 10,000 injured.

Moscow says Ukraine behind death of Kremlin ideologue’s daughter

Moscow says Ukraine behind death of Kremlin ideologue’s daughter
Updated 22 August 2022
AFP

Moscow says Ukraine behind death of Kremlin ideologue’s daughter

Moscow says Ukraine behind death of Kremlin ideologue’s daughter
  • Russia’s security services: Crime was prepared and committed by Ukrainian special services
Updated 22 August 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s FSB security services said Monday that Ukraine was behind a car bombing in the outskirts of Moscow that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of hard-line Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin.
“The crime was prepared and committed by Ukrainian special services,” the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies, adding that the perpetrator had since fled to EU member Estonia.

