Injury-hit Juventus miss Di Maria in 0-0 draw at Sampdoria

Juventus’s Serbian midfielder Filip Kostic (L) shoots to the goal during the Italian Serie A football match against Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, on Aug. 22, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

  • Juventus’ new signing Filip Kostic almost won it right at the death, but his effort was brilliantly parried by home goalkeeper Emil Audero
MILAN: Injury-hit Juventus clearly missed Angel Di Maria as it was held to a 0-0 draw at Sampdoria in Serie A on Monday.

Di Maria had added some much-needed flair to the Juventus side and scored on his debut last weekend as well as providing an assist as the Bianconeri opened the season with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo.

However, he went off injured in that match and could also miss next weekend’s key game against Roma, who beat newly promoted Cremonese 1-0 on Monday to make it two wins out of two.

Juventus was also missing Paul Pogba as well as Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, while veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci was only fit for a place on the bench.

Sampdoria had hit the woodwork — twice — in a 2-0 loss to Atalanta last weekend and did so again in the opening few minutes following Mehdi Leris’ effort.

Shortly afterward, Juventus almost scored an own-goal as Bianconeri forward Dusan Vlahovic kicked a corner onto his own post.

Juventus thought it had broken the deadlock in the 65th minute but Adrien Rabiot’s strike was disallowed because Vlahovic was in an offside position in the buildup.

Rabiot, who had missed the opening match through suspension, recently saw a proposed move to Manchester United fall through.

Juventus’ new signing Filip Kostic almost won it right at the death, but his effort was brilliantly parried by home goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Roma sent messages of support to injured teammate Georginio Wijnaldum before and during their narrow victory over newly promoted Cremonese.

The Roma players wore shirts bearing the words “Forza Gini” (“Stay strong Gini“) as they warmed up for the match and Chris Smalling also held up a Roma jersey with Wijnaldum’s name and number after scoring the only goal of the match.

Wijnaldum, who was signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, fractured his tibia during a training session on Sunday.

There was a further injury blow for Roma just before halftime when Nicolò Zaniolo was stretchered off after seemingly dislocating his shoulder.

Roma had also won their opener 1-0 against Salernitana while Cremonese had narrowly lost 3-2 to Fiorentina in its first match back in the top flight since 1996.

Both sides had several chances to take the lead and Cremonese goalkeeper Ionuț Radu pulled off a number of impressive saves.

The visiting team went agonizingly close shortly after the break when Cyriel Dessers’s effort crashed off the crossbar.

Dessers also sent two acrobatic overhead kicks narrowly past the post,

Roma hit the woodwork too when Radu tipped Stephan El Shaarawy’s shot onto the bar.

But the hosts broke the deadlock in the 65th when a corner was floated in from the left and Smalling headed in at the back post.

Cremonese almost leveled in stoppage time as Charles Pickel’s volley clipped the outside of the right upright.

Updated 23 August 2022
  • United had to defend stoutly at times but hung on to end an eight-match winless run against Liverpool and a losing streak of four matches in the league stretching back to the end of last season
MANCHESTER, England: Finally, there are signs of life at Manchester United.
Against a backdrop of protests against the club’s ownership, United delivered a performance of intensity and spirit to beat fierce rival Liverpool 2-1 on Monday and claim its first points in the Premier League this season.
Composed finishes by Jadon Sancho in the 16th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 53rd earned a victory at Old Trafford that will bring some respite for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag, who made a huge statement in his team selection by dropping star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire and was validated.
“I wanted a different attitude and that is what I saw them bring on the pitch,” said Ten Hag, who has started his tenure at United amid something of a crisis at England’s biggest club. “But it’s only the start.”
Suddenly, the heat is on Liverpool — widely expected to be a title contender again this season — with Jürgen Klopp’s team still waiting for a win after three games and now languishing behind United in the standings on just two points.
Mohamed Salah scored an 81st-minute consolation but it was another below-par display from Liverpool after draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace, even if this was a first league loss in 2022.
“In the warm-up, it was the quietest I have heard this stadium and they wanted something to lift them,” Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson said. “And we gave them it.”
What is historically the biggest game in English soccer was preceded by a pre-match protest by thousands of United fans angry at the direction and state of the club under its owners of 17 years, the Glazer family.
The supporters called for the U.S-based Glazers to sell the club as they walked to Old Trafford then gathered on the concourse outside the storied stadium, in front of a large police presence. Many lingered as the match began.
The pressure was on United after losses to Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0) to open the season, and the players fed off a frenzied atmosphere that seemed to affect Liverpool early on.
“The start of the game was exactly what everyone expected, what United fans expected. They were after us,” Klopp said. “They started slightly more aggressive than us.”
Lisandro Martinez, an offseason signing at center back who has come under enormous criticism in recent days, was particularly impressive and set the tone by clattering into Salah in the first minute, then barging into the Liverpool forward after getting up off the ground. Later in the first half, Raphael Varane, who replaced Maguire, virtually rugby-tackled Luis Diaz to the ground, to roars of approval from United’s fans even if it earned him a booking.
Sancho’s goal came in United’s best spell of the game, the winger showing great composure to trick James Milner by feigning to shoot, cut back inside and place a shot into the corner as Virgil van Dijk bizarrely stood motionless in front of him. It was the seventh straight Premier League match that Liverpool had fallen behind.
The stadium erupted again when Anthony Martial, a halftime substitute, played through Rashford and the striker sprinted toward the area before placing a calm finish inside the near post.
United had to defend stoutly at times but hung on to end an eight-match winless run against Liverpool and a losing streak of four matches in the league stretching back to the end of last season.
It’s down to United to string a run of similar battling performances together, starting at Southampton next weekend. Ten Hag will have Casemiro, whose $60 million signing from Real Madrid was completed Monday, available for that game and the Brazil midfielder was presented on the field before kickoff.
With more signings potentially arriving before the end of the transfer window, things might be looking up for the record 20-time English champions.
“We just have to produce like today in every single game,” Sancho said.

Updated 22 August 2022
  • Over 5,000 participants in 3 cities expected from Sept. 16 to Oct. 13
RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation is bringing back its successful Night Walk initiative, that is expected to attract over 5,000 participants in three cities across the Kingdom.

The event is set to start in Abha City on Sept. 16, 2022, at the Art Street area, and then move to the Corniche of Al-Khobar City on Sept. 30. It will conclude in Jeddah on Oct. 13 at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

“The Night Walk event is one of the most popular walking events globally, whereby people from all age ranges come together to socialize and enjoy the company of their families and friends. We are excited to be hosting this event across multiple areas in the Kingdom, and we are very eagerly looking forward to seeing as many participants as we can,” said Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, managing director of the Saudi Sports for All Federation.

“We want everyone to join, even if they are not usually physically active. The event caters to people of all ages and abilities, which is in line with our strategy to provide activities that are inclusive to all members of society,” she added.

Participants are expected to walk 2-kilometer to 4-kilometer courses at night with illuminated elements to guide their way. People who wish to take part have to sign up using the SFA’s application form before the day of the walk.

The Night Walk events will host festival areas where people can enjoy food, music, and sporting activities. The SFA previously hosted the event in May and October of 2017 in Riyadh, which saw thousands take part.

The SFA’s mission is to encourage people to establish healthy habits. Supported by the Ministry of Sport, the SFA is mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program to increase the ratio of people in the Kingdom exercising at least once a week to 40 percent by 2030.

Research from the General Authority for Statistics shows that 48.2 percent of people across the country now participate in physical and sporting activities at least 30 minutes a week, demonstrating significant progress in creating a healthier society.

Updated 22 August 2022
  • With 2022-23 campaign only days away, new additions should bring plenty of experience, quality to clubsSPL
RIYADH: The new Saudi Professional League season is just days away and as expected, clubs have been busy bringing in new players from around the world. Here are 10 of what could be the most significant foreign signings.

Tarek Hamed (Al-Ittihad)

There is no doubt that Al-Ittihad faded at the end of the last season when a first title was within sight. That run of one win from the last six games will not be forgotten and is one reason why the Jeddah club have hired Nuno Espirito Santo. The coach has years of experience in the top leagues of Europe, and it is hoped that his pragmatic style will enable Al-Ittihad to take the next step.

One of his first incoming players is Tarek Hamed, who has been a defensive midfield legend for Zamalek of Egypt, winning the league twice and establishing himself as a regular international.

He should add experience, intelligence, energy, and a winning mentality to the team that came so close last season.

David Ospina (Al-Nassr)

Signing the goalkeeper was a statement of intent from new coach Rudi Garcia as the club, who had been close to landing Egypt’s Mohamed Abou Gabal, went South American instead.

Ospina has come from Napoli so has been playing at the highest levels in world football. It will be fascinating to see what effect he has, not just in terms of making saves, but how he commands his defense and works with the backline. Ospina has so much experience both at club and international level with Colombia, that he could make a real difference to an ambitious team.

Djamel Benlamri (Khaleej)

Khaleej have returned to the top tier for the first time since 2017 and are determined to make their stay a lengthy one.

The team finished top of the second division last season but that was due more to their goalscoring abilities than those at the back as they conceded more than any of the promoted clubs.

Benlamri is a commanding center-back and an Algerian international who has solid Saudi Arabian experience thanks to four seasons with Al-Shabab. The 32-year-old should shore up the defense and that is necessary if Khaleej are to survive this difficult first season.

Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab)

There are plenty of headlines given to the exciting strikers that have come to the top tier of Saudi Arabian football, but Al-Shabab have bags of attacking talent already.

The arrival of Polish international midfielder Krychowiak should give the likes of Ever Banega a more solid platform from which to operate. The 32-year-old has played for Paris Saint-Germain, and in La Liga and the English Premier League and while he may not catch the eye in terms of spectacular goals or mazy dribbles, he should make Al-Shabab, fourth last season, more difficult to beat.

Helder Costa (Al-Ittihad)

Coach Nuno knows the Portuguese winger very well and worked with the 28-year-old at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League.

Costa, who has also played for Benfica and Monaco, eventually ended up going to Leeds United. After helping Marcelo Bielsa and the team to promotion to the top tier in England, Costa had a decent first season but was then soon loaned out to Valencia.

There is still plenty of talent there though and if Nuno can get the best out of the player, Al-Ittihad should reap the rewards.

Cristofer Gonzales (Al-Adalah)

Newly promoted Al-Adalah have added the Peruvian international to their ranks and the versatile midfielder will have a big part to play.

He starred as his country came within a penalty shootout of making the World Cup and scored seven goals in 20 appearances for his club last season. A hard worker, who creates chances, and also has an eye for goal, the 29-year-old could become the main man for his new team.

Bruno Duarte (Damac)

Damac had a great season last time around and at one point, looked like they could be genuine title challengers or at least possibles for a top-three finish.

As it was, a fifth-place finish, seven points above sixth, was still a success but had they had more firepower, then who knows what could have happened?

The addition of Bruno Duarte, who had a good spell in Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes and even scored against Arsenal in the Europa League in 2019, should give Damac a little more cutting edge.

Ghislain Konan (Al-Nassr)

The full-back is a big signing for the whole league as he was in demand from a host of European clubs when it became clear that he was going to leave Reims after four successful seasons in French football.

Instead, the Ivory Coast international chose to come to Riyadh. If he can maintain his high level of performances, Al-Nassr will not only have a great chance of going from third to first, but it will show others that a move to the SPL can be a rewarding one for many reasons.

Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab)

There have not been many goalkeepers from elsewhere in Asia to come to Saudi Arabia so there is a lot of interest to see how the South Korean international, who should be the country’s No. 1 at the World Cup in November, fares for Al-Shabab.

If he can help take the team to the next level and also show his counterparts elsewhere in the continent that the SPL is the place to be, then Kim’s arrival could be significant.

Gerson Rodrigues (Al-Wehda)

The Portugal-born Luxembourg international has arrived on loan from Dynamo Kyiv. He is well-travelled and has scored goals in Turkey, Japan, and France.

Al-Wehda, who scraped into the top three of the second tier, to take the last promotion place, will need all the experience that the 27-year-old midfielder has to offer. He can create and score, and has also appeared in the UEFA Champions League, but helping Al-Wehda stay up will be a fine achievement.

Updated 22 August 2022
  • Magpies boss looking for two players to compete for places with Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed he is hopeful Newcastle United are close to a breakthrough in their summer-long forward pursuit.

The Magpies are deep into the final fortnight of the summer transfer window having only added three senior players to their ranks, in the shape of Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Sven Botman.

However, they have been looking to bring in at least two forward players to compete with the likes of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin in the final third.

And Howe, speaking in the aftermath of his side’s exhilarating 3-3 home draw with defending Premier League champions Manchester City, is hoping a deal can be done this week, with Watford’s Brazilian youngster Joao Pedro lined up to arrive.

When asked about incomings, Howe said: “I hope so.”

Which marks a change in message from his recent “no news” mantra.

“As I sit here now there is no guarantee in that, so I can’t give you any certainty. But we do hope to add to the squad.”

On Sunday on Tyneside, Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s men before three United strikers, unanswered, turned the game on its head.

First Miguel Almiron bundled in a leveler after some Allan Saint-Maximin magic before Callum Wilson tucked home after yet more wing wizardry from United’s Gallic number 10. Skipper Kieran Trippier then curled expertly past Ederson to make it 3-1, before City turned on their class.

Erling Haaland reduced the arrears with a close-range volley before a sumptuous Kevin De Bruyne through ball put an equalizer on a plate for Bernardo Silva to ensure honors remained even at St James’ Park.

Howe admits he was delighted with every one of his players, but reserved particular praise for Saint-Maximin, who played an instrumental role in all three of the Magpies’ goals.

“I thought this was his best performance since I have been managing him,” said the head coach.

“He got every aspect of his game in the right place. His pace was there, you could see he was electric, his decision-making with the ball was very good and he defended well.

“In that form he gives us a totally different dimension. The challenge for Maxi is, can he bring that game every week, not just in flashes, and that will dictate how good a season he has.”

A point ensures Newcastle’s unbeaten start to the topflight campaign goes on, even though many thought it would end.

The win over Nottingham Forest has been followed up with battling draws at Brighton and again against Guardiola’s City.

While a point is well-received by Howe, he does admit the encounter was tinged with a slight sadness.

“When you are 3-1 up in any game, you expect to win,” he said.

“I could sit here and say that no part of me is disappointed but I would be lying. But I would much prefer to dwell on the positives of today, rather than the negatives, and I thought the positives far outweigh the negatives.

“It was a great team performance, individually and collectively good. And the effort was there. We committed so much to that game.”

Howe, whose side take on Tranmere Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, continued: “That was the intent from the start (to push up and attack), but the reality can often be very different given the quality of teams you play against.

“We conceded early, which is exactly what we didn’t want to do. But in conceding it maybe took some of the pressure off us.

“With Manchester City you only have to make one mistake and we rode our luck, that’s for sure, but I thought we deserved that luck.

“The majority of top teams in the world are very aggressive, progressive and brave. That is the model we are going to have to see long-term success. “Hopefully that is a display of what the future could look like, but there are no guarantees.”

Updated 22 August 2022
  • Bennett was jostled out of position on the run-in but his lead-out man Danny van Poppel powered late up the left to deliver his leader with split-second timing
BREDA, Netherlands: Sam Bennett of Bora won stage three of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday, as he was again fastest in a sprint at the end of an almost entirely flat 193.2km run around Breda.

The Irishman, who also won Saturday’s stage, tightened his hold on the sprint points green jersey by edging out Mads Pedersen and Dan McLay on the last of three days in the Netherlands.

“It was a hard fight with some tough moments,” said Bennett, whose barren patch has been forgotten with two consecutive winning performances.

Dutch team Jumbo-Visma finished the stage with a third different rider in the overall leader’s red jersey with Italy’s Edoardo Affini top of the rankings.

Bennett was jostled out of position on the run-in but his lead-out man Danny van Poppel powered late up the left to deliver his leader with split-second timing.

“Danny, it was a masterclass,” Bennett said.

His winning time of 4hrs 05min 53sec means the peloton rode the stage at around 46kph despite some windy conditions on a cool summer’s day at 20C.

Ineos had a stressful moment when their leader Richard Carapaz fell 20km from the line, but he eventually finished with the main bunch.

“Richard had a small crash, I think he’ll be alright,” said teammate Ethan Hayter.

Of the favorites to win the overall title, defending champion Primoz Roglic of Jumbo is best-placed with Carapaz just 13sec off the Slovenian’s pace.

Remco Evenepoel, the 22-year-old Belgian, is at 14sec while 2018 Vuelta champion Simon Yates is 31sec off the lead with current Giro champion Jai Hindley at 41sec.

Jumbo won the team time-trial on day one by a clear 13sec, and with flat stages suited to bunch sprints over the weekend, were able to set up a situation whereby they have shared the overall lead between team members.

Two Dutch riders from Jumbo took the honors in the first two stages in Robert Gesink and Mike Teunissen.

“The team had it thought out from the beginning,” said Affini.

“It was very nice of them to do that. Imagine how it felt for the Dutch lads?” said the Italian.

Another Dutch rider Julius van den Berg, retained the climb points jersey.

Israel-Premier Tech leader Michael Woods pulled out of the race after taking a nasty knock to the head in a fall inside the first hour.

He was taken to hospital with grazing but no broken bones.

Now the Vuelta heads home to Spain with a transit on Monday followed by stages four to nine in the Basque Country and Asturias, all over rugged hilly or mountainous terrain.

Tuesday’s stage four is a 152km ride in medium mountains between Vitoria and Laguardia.

