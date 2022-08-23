What We Are Reading Today: Proving Ground

You are here

Author: Kathy Kleiman

Kathy Kleiman’s Proving Ground tells the story of six pioneering women who were tasked with figuring out how to program the world’s first general-purpose, programmable, all-electronic computer — better known as the ENIAC.

While most students of computer history are aware of this innovative machine, the great contributions of the women who programmed it were never told —  until now.

As the tech world continues to struggle with gender imbalance and its far-reaching consequences, the story of the ENIAC programmers’ groundbreaking work is more urgently necessary than ever before, and Proving Ground is the celebration they deserve.

