Teen pilot sets age record for solo flight around world

Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, 17, poses on the wing of his plane after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont -A-Celles, Belgium, on Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

  • Mack Rutherford landed on an airstrip in Sofia to complete his task and to claim two Guinness World Records
  • His sister, Zara, who finished her own trip global flight in January at age 19, previously held the ultralight record
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

SOFIA, Bulgaria: A Belgian-British teenager became the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small aircraft after he landed on Wednesday in Bulgaria, where his global journey kicked off five months ago.

Mack Rutherford, who turned 17 during the trip, landed on an airstrip west of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, to complete his task and to claim two Guinness World Records. Along with becoming the youngest person to fly around the world by himself, Rutherford is the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane.

His sister, Zara, who finished her own trip global flight in January at age 19, previously held the ultralight record. Rutherford took the age record from Travis Ludlow of Britain, who was 18 when he made a solo flight around the world last year.

The record journey, which began March 23, took Rutherford through 52 countries over five continents. To set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records, he crossed the equator twice.

Born into a family of aviators, Rutherford qualified for his pilot’s license in 2020, which at the time, made him the youngest pilot in the world at the age of 15.

His solo trip flying around the world kicked off in Bulgaria because his sponsor, the web hosting company ICDSoft, is headquartered in Sofia and loaned him the plane.

Like his sister, Rutherford flew a Shark, one of the fastest ultralight aircraft in the world with a cruising speed reaching 300 kph (186 mph). Normally a two-seater, it was modified for his long journey by replacing the second seat with an extra tank.

Initially planned to take up to three months, the trip lasted longer due to several unexpected obstacles along his way, including monsoon rains, sandstorms, and extreme heat.

But most of the delays were caused by waits to obtain permits and other documents required for further flight or having to alter the scheduled route if they were rejected.

The flight took him through Africa and the Gulf region to India, China, South Korea, and Japan. He crossed the northern Pacific and landed after 10 uninterrupted hours in the air on a volcanic island near the Bering Strait.

From there, he headed to Alaska and down the West Coast of the United States to Mexico, then he headed north again along the US East Coast to Canada, and across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe.

On Wednesday, a huge crowd of people had arrived at the airport to welcome Rutherford and to celebrate his achievements. Among them were the three members of his immediate family.

Father Sam Rutherford said he was extremely happy and proud of his children’s achievements. He told reporters that such an event is especially encouraging for children to follow their dreams and parents to support them in their endeavors.

His sister, Zara Rutherford, said she kept in close touch with her younger brother during his journey.

“While he was flying, I constantly tried to keep in touch and help him. Our parents called him every day, and I joined in those conversations. I gave him advice on the route, on the flight, so that I could be useful to him,” she said.

Topics: belgian British Mack Rutherford pilot teen

Updated 24 August 2022
AP

  • Dozens of Palestinian men and boys have taken up bird trapping in recent years
  • The ring-necked parakeet is an invasive species of tropical bird that has proliferated
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: They fan out along the tense frontier with Israel in the pre-dawn darkness, setting traps and training their eyes on the other side of the separation fence — where the parakeets are.
Dozens of Palestinian men and boys have taken up bird trapping in recent years. It’s a rare if meager source of income in Gaza, which has been under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade since the militant Hamas group seized power 15 years ago.
Their quarry is ring-necked parakeets, an invasive species of tropical bird that has proliferated in Israel and the Palestinian territories in recent years, most likely after being brought there as pets. In Gaza, the bright green birds with red beaks are sought-after as caged songbirds.
“It’s a beautiful bird, and everyone loves it,” said Khaled Al-Najjar, a trapper and father of two. “I catch them to make a living and feed my children.”
The birds nest on Israeli farms on the other side of the fence but fly into Gaza when workers head into the fields to tend crops. The Palestinian bird catchers on the other side lure them with chirping played on portable speakers and catch them in nets and other traps.
It can be a dangerous occupation.
Israel has imposed a 300-meter buffer zone along the fence and forces closely monitor the border, looking for any Palestinians suspected of trying to sneak into Israel, plant explosives or dig attack tunnels. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and several smaller battles over the years, and earlier this month Gaza saw three days of heavy fighting between Israel and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group.
A bird-catcher was shot dead by Israeli forces last year, and Palestinian rights groups say several trappers have been shot at.
Once they’ve netted their quarry, the trappers return to Gaza’s crowded cities, where they sell the parakeets to pet shops. Al-Najjar says he gets around $10 (30 shekels) for a pair of parakeets. At some pet stores in Gaza, a pair is resold for twice as much.
There’s little if any regulation of the bird trade in Gaza, where unemployment hovers around 50 percent. The trapping of migrant birds like swallows and quail, as well as native species like goldfinches, has severely depleted the local population.
But by trapping the parakeets, they might be doing the region a favor. The population of invasive parakeets and mynas — a bird of the starling family — has exploded over the past 15 years, driving a decline in the populations of local species like the house sparrow and the white-spectacled bulbul.
A 2019 study by Israeli researchers found that 75 percent of the most common bird species in Israel have declined over the last 15 years, while the population of invasive species has grown at rates between 250 percent and more than 800 percent.
Abdel Fattah Abd Rabou, an environmental science professor at the Islamic University of Gaza, said the parakeets threaten native birds like hoopoes because they occupy their nesting areas. They can also be a pest to farmers by feeding on grapes and figs, he said.
For the trappers, and a smaller group of recreational bird-catchers in Gaza, it’s a way to pass the time.
The blockade severely limits movement into and out of the narrow coastal strip, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians. Israel says the closures are needed to contain Hamas, while the Palestinians and human rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment.
“There is no work and there is nothing to fill my time other than hunting,” Al-Najjar said as he inspected a parakeet tied to dry branches that he planned to use as bait.
“In the morning, my children ask me ‘where are you going?’ I tell them to hunt. Pray for me and thank God, who responds to their prayers and provides a living for me.”

Topics: Gaza

Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match

Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

  • The tennis great and Meghan, who are friends, spoke at length on Tuesday's episode about the challenges of balancing high profile careers in the public eye and motherhood
  • Williams and Meghan spoke about the tennis star's recent announcement about stepping away from tennis
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Serena Williams and Meghan recount challenges they’ve experienced as working mothers on the Duchess of Sussex’s first podcast, including stories of having to work soon after scary incidents involving their children.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who said recently “the countdown has begun” to her retirement, recounted on Meghan’s “Archetypes” Spotify podcast Tuesday that she played a match at the 2018 French Open after a nearly sleepless night after her daughter, Olympia, broke her wrist.
“I somehow managed to win, but I was so emotionally spent and just like so emotionally drained that it was, it was crazy. And, you know, and then like every night after that, I just was with her the whole time and was like you’re going to be with me,” said Williams, who has indicated that her final tournament will be the US Open, which starts in New York next week.
The tennis great and Meghan, who are friends, spoke at length on Tuesday’s episode about the challenges of balancing high profile careers in the public eye and motherhood.
“So when you went and played that match the next morning, no one knew what your night had been like the night before. They forgot that human piece of it,” Meghan said about Williams’ French Open experience.
Meghan recounted an incident during a tour of South Africa with her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie, in which a fire broke out in her son’s room and the pair had to leave their baby to continue their official duties. Archie was supposed to be napping in the room at the time, but his nanny had taken him out to get a bite to eat. The incident left everyone shaken, Meghan said.
She said she wanted to spend time with her son, but she and Harry had to go and do another official engagement.
“The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels,” Meghan said. “And part of the humanizing and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we’re put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break.
“Because we did — we had to leave our baby,” she said.
Williams, who turns 41 next month, and Meghan spoke about the tennis star’s recent announcement about stepping away from tennis. Williams said she discussed it with Prince Harry before revealing her decision publicly.
“Obviously I’m retiring professionally, but it’s also an evolution. I’m doing more business things. And I really want to expand my family. And, you know, I’ve been putting it off for so long. And as a woman, there’s only so, so long you can put that off,” Williams said.
Harry and Meghan have a multi-year deal to produce and host podcasts for Spotify under their production company Archewell Audio. Meghan has said the “Archetypes” podcast will focus on harmful labels and stereotypes applied to women.
The Spotify deal is one of several high-profile deals the couple have struck, including one with Netflix. Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in March 2020 over what they described as intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess. They have since relocated to California, where they are raising their children, Archie and Lili.

Topics: Meghan Duchess of Sussex Serena Williams Archetypes Spotify

Finnish PM Sanna Marin apologizes for inappropriate new party photo taken at official residence

Finnish PM Sanna Marin apologizes for inappropriate new party photo taken at official residence
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

  • Picture was taken during a private party with her friends after a music festival in July
  • Sanna Marin became the world’s youngest serving government leader in December 2019
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

HELSINKI: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday apologized for a picture that emerged from a private party she had thrown at her official residence in July, following a public stir over her partying in the past week.
On Monday, a drug test taken by the prime minister, one of the youngest world leaders, came back negative. It was taken to assuage concerns after video footage was published last week showing her singing and dancing with Finnish celebrities at another party.
This week, another image began circulating in social media, showing two well-known female influencers kissing each other, covering their bare breasts with a “Finland” sign from the Prime Minister’s official residence in Helsinki.
“In my opinion, the picture is not appropriate. I apologize for it. That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together,” Marin told reporters, confirming the photo was from her residence.
Marin, 36, who has made no secret of her enjoyment of her leisure time, said the picture was taken during a private party with her friends after a music festival in July.
“We had sauna, swam and spent time together,” she said, describing the party at her seaside residence.
Finns have been divided over the premier’s behavior, with some voicing support for the young leader for combining a private life with her high-profile career, while others have raised questions about whether her judgment would be impaired by her leisure activities.
Social Democrat leader Marin, who became the world’s youngest serving government leader in December 2019, agreed on Friday to take the drug test, saying she had never taken drugs and that she had not seen anyone doing so at the party she attended.
Marin said in January that she and her fellow young female ministers have been targeted with extensive hate speech for their gender and appearance while in office.

Topics: Sanna Marin Finland

South Dakota governor Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct,’ says ethics board

South Dakota governor Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct,’ says ethics board
Updated 22 August 2022
AP

  • Noem and Ravnsborg have become political enemies since he fatally struck a pedestrian in 2020
Updated 22 August 2022
AP

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota: A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred an investigation into her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general.
The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem for her role in her daughter’s appraiser licensure, though it didn’t specify the action.
The board’s moves potentially escalate the ramifications of investigations into Noem. The Republican governor faces reelection this year and has also positioned herself as an aspirant to the White House in 2024. She is under scrutiny from the board after Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s former Republican attorney general, filed complaints that stemmed from media reports on Noem’s actions in office. She has denied any wrongdoing.
After meeting in a closed-door session for one hour Monday, the board voted unanimously to invoke procedures calling for a contested case hearing that would give Noem, who has denied wrongdoing, a chance to publicly defend herself against the allegations related to “conflicts of interest” or “malfeasance.” The board also dismissed Ravnsborg’s allegations that Noem misused state funds in the episode.
However, the retired judges left it unclear how they will proceed. Lori Wilbur, the board chair, said the complaint was “partially dismissed and partially closed,” but added that the complaint could be reopened. She declined to discuss what would cause the board to reopen the complaint.
The retired judges also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation. That puts the investigation under the oversight of the interim attorney general, Mark Vargo, who was appointed by Noem.
The board handled the complaints only by case number and did not refer to Noem directly in either case. Ravnsborg provided the case numbers to The Associated Press.
“Knowing what I know as the complainant, Gov. Noem should be fully investigated for her abuse of power in getting her daughter an appraiser license, and Gov. Noem should be prosecuted for her criminal use of state resources for personal gain,” he said in a statement.
Noem and Ravnsborg have become political enemies since he fatally struck a pedestrian in 2020. Noem pushed hard for him to be removed from office, and the state Senate convicted him on impeachment charges and removed him as attorney general. He had continued to press the complaints as a private citizen.
Noem did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Topics: US Republicans South Dakota

Suspected meteor caught on camera streaking across Saudi sky

Suspected meteor caught on camera streaking across Saudi sky
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A suspected meteor streaking across the sky in Saudi Arabia was caught on camera.
Clips of a light streaking across the sky were shared by social media users on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.
Several comments on the social media platform suggested that it had been spotted from several regions in the Kingdom. 
Saudi astronomer, Mulham Hindi, also shared photos and videos on his official Twitter page of the suspected meteor.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

