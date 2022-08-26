You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Young, Gifted and Diverse

What We Are Reading Today: Young, Gifted and Diverse
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Young, Gifted and Diverse

What We Are Reading Today: Young, Gifted and Diverse
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

Authors: Camille Z. Charles, Douglas S. Massey, Kimberly C. Torres, and Rory Kramer

Despite their diversity, Black Americans have long been studied as a uniformly disadvantaged group.

Drawing from a representative sample of over a thousand Black students and in-depth interviews and focus groups with over 100 more, Young, Gifted and Diverse highlights diversity among the new educated Black elite—those graduating from America’s selective colleges and universities in the early 21st century.

Differences in childhood experiences shape this generation, including their racial and other social identities and attitudes, and beliefs about and interactions with one another.

While those in the new Black elite come from myriad backgrounds and have varied views on American racism, as they progress through college and toward the Black professional class they develop a shared worldview and group consciousness. They graduate with optimism about their own futures, but remain guarded about racial equality more broadly.

This internal diversity alongside political consensus among the elite complicates assumptions about both a monolithic Black experience and the future of Black political solidarity.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea
books
What We Are Reading Today: White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea
What We Are Reading Today: Proving Ground
books
What We Are Reading Today: Proving Ground

What We Are Reading Today: White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea

What We Are Reading Today: White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea

What We Are Reading Today: White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Tyler Stovall

The era of the Enlightenment, which gave rise to our modern conceptions of freedom and democracy, was also the height of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. America, a nation founded on the principle of liberty, is also a nation built on African slavery, Native American genocide, and systematic racial discrimination. 

White Freedom traces the complex relationship between freedom and race from the 18th century to today, revealing how being free has meant being white.

Tyler Stovall explores the intertwined histories of racism and freedom in France and the US, the two leading nations that have claimed liberty as the heart of their national identities.

He explores how French and American thinkers defined freedom in racial terms and conceived of liberty as an aspect and privilege of whiteness.

He discusses how the Statue of Liberty—a gift from France to the US and perhaps the most famous symbol of freedom on Earth—promised both freedom and whiteness to European immigrants.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Proving Ground
books
What We Are Reading Today: Proving Ground
What We Are Reading Today: Cuba: An American History
books
What We Are Reading Today: Cuba: An American History

What We Are Reading Today: Proving Ground

What We Are Reading Today: Proving Ground
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Proving Ground

What We Are Reading Today: Proving Ground
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Kathy Kleiman

Kathy Kleiman’s Proving Ground tells the story of six pioneering women who were tasked with figuring out how to program the world’s first general-purpose, programmable, all-electronic computer — better known as the ENIAC.

While most students of computer history are aware of this innovative machine, the great contributions of the women who programmed it were never told —  until now.

As the tech world continues to struggle with gender imbalance and its far-reaching consequences, the story of the ENIAC programmers’ groundbreaking work is more urgently necessary than ever before, and Proving Ground is the celebration they deserve.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Cuba: An American History
books
What We Are Reading Today: Cuba: An American History
What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks

What We Are Reading Today: Cuba: An American History

What We Are Reading Today: Cuba: An American History
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Cuba: An American History

What We Are Reading Today: Cuba: An American History
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Ada Ferrer

This book offers an insight into the history of Cuba and its complex ties to the US — from before the arrival of Columbus to the present day — written by one of the world’s leading historians.

In 1961, at the height of the Cold War, the US severed diplomatic relations with Cuba, where a momentous revolution had taken power three years earlier.

For more than half a century, the stand-off continued — through the tenure of 10 American presidents and the fifty-year rule of Fidel Castro. His death in 2016, and the retirement of his brother and successor Raúl Castro in 2021, have spurred questions about the country’s future.

The writer delivers an important and moving chronicle that demands a new reckoning with both the island’s past and its relationship with the superpowers of the world, according to a review on goodreads.com

The book provides readers with an insight into the evolution of the modern nation, with its dramatic record of conquest and colonization, of slavery and freedom, of independence and revolutions made and unmade.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks
What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones
books
What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones

What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks

What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks

What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

Eve Fairbanks’ The Inheritors tells the story of a country in the throes of a great reckoning through the lives of Dipuo, her daughter Malaika, and Christo — one of the last white South Africans drafted to fight for the apartheid regime.

Observing subtle truths about race and power that extend well beyond national borders, the book explores questions that preoccupy so many of us today: How can we let go of our pasts, as individuals and as countries? How should historical debts be paid? And how can a person live an honorable life in a society that  they no longer recognize?

A dozen years in the making, the book takes  exquisite look at what really happens when a country resolves to end white supremacy.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones
books
What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Making the Cut

What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones

What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones

What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

Reece Jones’ Nobody is Protected maps the Border Patrol’s history from its bigoted and violent Wild West beginnings through the legal precedents that have unleashed today’s militarized force, and reveals the shocking true stories and characters behind its most dangerous policies.

The book is the untold story of how, through a series of landmark but largely unknown decisions, the Supreme Court has dramatically curtailed the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution in service of policing borders.

With the Border Patrol intent on exploiting current laws to transform itself into a national police force, the truth behind their influence and history has never been more important.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Making the Cut
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Red Book’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Red Book’

