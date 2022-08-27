You are here

Narin An takes 2-shot lead in Canadian Pacific Women's Open

Narin An takes 2-shot lead in Canadian Pacific Women’s Open
Narin An, of South Korea, prepares for a putt on the green of the 18th hole during the second round of the CP Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, Ontario. (File/AP)



Narin An takes 2-shot lead in Canadian Pacific Women’s Open

Narin An takes 2-shot lead in Canadian Pacific Women’s Open
  • An LPGA Tour rookie after winning twice in South Korea, the 26-year-old An had a 13-under 129 total



OTTAWA, Ontario: Narin An shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to top the leaderboard Friday in the suspended second round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

An had her second straight bogey-free round at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club after opening with a 64 on Thursday. An LPGA Tour rookie after winning twice in South Korea, the 26-year-old An had a 13-under 129 total.

“I do have some experience in Korea, so it’s a not an unfamiliar feeling right now,” An said. “I hope to put up good results the next two days just like I did yesterday and today.”

Minutes before darkness forced the suspension of play in the round delayed for two hours in the morning because of heavy rain and lightning, Nelly Korda closed with a birdie on the par-5 ninth for a 63 and a tie for second.

“I was just hitting it really well,” Korda said. “I capitalized on pretty much all the par 5s. A lot were moved up, so for a long-hitter. we have shorter clubs in and we can kind of take advantage of that. Just played some solid golf.”

The third-ranked Korda was 11 under with Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea and first-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa.

Korda is coming off her first win of the year in the Aramco Series on the Ladies European Tour, where she rallied from seven shots back against sister Jessica.

Choi had two eagles in a 68, and Reto followed her course-record 62 with a 69. An and Choi, also a rookie, teamed to finish sixth in July at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Lizette Salas was 10 under after a 64, birdieing the par-5 18th just before play was stopped. Danielle Kang (66), Nasa Hataoka (67) and Sarah Schmelzel (64) were 9 under.

Maddie Szeryk was the top Canadian, shooting a 68 to get to 7 under. She’s bogey-free for the first two rounds.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done that before,” Szeryk said. “I just played really solid. I hit a bunch of greens and putted it OK.

Canadian star Brooke Henderson, the 2018 winner at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, was 5 under after a 68.

“I feel like I’m hitting the ball really well, so I’m excited for the weekend,” Henderson said.

Three-time tournament champion Lydia Ko also was 5 under after a 68, playing alongside Henderson and Jennifer Kupcho. Kupcho was 7 under after a 68.

Lexi Thompson shot a 68 to get to 4 under. She played in a twosome with Korda after second-ranked Minjee Lee withdrew Thursday.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, the winner at Magna outside Toronto in 2019 when the event was last played, missed the cut with rounds of 68 and 73.

Lorie Kane, the 57-year-old Canadian making her final appearance in the event, was a distant last at 28 over after rounds of 84 and 86.



Djokovic absence from US Open ‘very sad’: Nadal

Djokovic absence from US Open ‘very sad’: Nadal



Djokovic absence from US Open ‘very sad’: Nadal

Djokovic absence from US Open ‘very sad’: Nadal
  • Djokovic confirmed on Thursday he will play no part in the tournament after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — placing him at odds with US government travel requirements for international visitors



NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal said Friday he is saddened by Novak Djokovic’s absence from the US Open as he returns to the tournament for the first time in three years.

The Spanish legend has not played in New York since defeating Daniil Medvedev in five sets to lift the 2019 title.

Nadal has added three more Grand Slam singles titles to his haul since that victory, taking his total to 22 — the all-time men’s record.

While the 36-year-old will be looking to add to that tally over the next fortnight in New York, Nadal admitted on Friday that the absence of Djokovic left him “very sad.”

Djokovic confirmed on Thursday he will play no part in the tournament after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — placing him at odds with US government travel requirements for international visitors.

“From my personal perspective, it’s very sad news,” Nadal said.

“It’s always a shame when the best players of the world are not able to play a tournament because of injuries or because of different reasons.

“In this case, not having one of the best players of the history in the draw of Grand Slam is always an important miss, no? Tough for the fans, tough for the tournament. In my opinion, tough for the players, too, because we want to have the best field possible.”

Yet despite Djokovic’s absence, Nadal is adamant that the tournament will not be diminished by the non-participation of the Serbian great, who is just one behind the Spaniard in Grand Slam singles titles with 21.

“I repeat what I said plenty of times: the sport in some ways is bigger than any player,” Nadal said.

“I missed a lot of important events in my tennis career because of injuries, without a doubt. Last year I was not here. Two years ago I was not here. The tournament continues. The world of tennis keep going.

“Even if is not a good news for everyone, the world continues and the tennis will continue after me, after Novak, after Roger (Federer).”

Nadal started 2022 in blistering fashion, winning both the Australian and French Opens before an abdominal muscle injury forced him to scratch from the Wimbledon semifinals.

He returned from that injury at the Cincinnati Masters this month but exited in the second round. Nadal said Friday he had been protecting the injury during his Cincinnati comeback.

“It’s a tough injury because it’s dangerous, it’s risky,” he said. “When you have a scar, it’s a place that you put lot of effort when you are serving.

“I take it very easy in the Cincinnati, too, in the practices. The match, I try my best without putting all the effort there on the serve.”

Nadal, who opens his US Open campaign against Australian wild card entrant Rinky Hijikata on Tuesday, was cautiously optimistic about his preparations.

“I am doing things the best way that I can,” he said. “I hope to be ready for the action, no? That’s the only thing that I can say.

“Taking care with the serve, being honest. But in general terms, yes, I am practicing at high level of intensity.”



Westwood blasts ‘hypocrites,’ claims US PGA Tour changes only copy LIV Golf

Westwood blasts ‘hypocrites,’ claims US PGA Tour changes only copy LIV Golf



Westwood blasts ‘hypocrites,’ claims US PGA Tour changes only copy LIV Golf

Westwood blasts ‘hypocrites,’ claims US PGA Tour changes only copy LIV Golf
  • Several reports say as many as seven more players will jump from the PGA to LIV Golf after this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta



WASHINGTON: England’s Lee Westwood says US PGA Tour changes announced for next season are simply copies of what the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit is doing.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said this week at the Tour Championship that tour players have agreed to compete in 20 events next season, included 12 “elevated” stops with $20 million in prize money and minimum season pay amounts for fully exempt players.

Westwood, who jumped to LIV Golf for its record $25 million purses and 54-hole events, told Golf Digest in an interview published Friday that he sees the PGA as trying to duplicate what LIV Golf has already done.

“I laugh at what the PGA Tour players have come up with,” Westwood told the magazine. “It’s just a copy of what LIV is doing. There are a lot of hypocrites out there.

“They all say LIV is ‘not competitive.’ They all point at the no-cut aspect of LIV and the short fields. Now, funnily enough, they are proposing 20 events that look a lot like LIV.

“Hopefully, at some point they will all choke on their words. And hopefully, they will be held to account as we were in the early days.”

Several reports say as many as seven more players will jump from the PGA to LIV Golf after this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.

LIV Golf returns with events next month in Boston and Chicago.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth said LIV Golf’s formation was a spark to the PGA’s changes, which will ensure top-ranked players face each other more often.

“It’s impossible to not think that that was a catalyst for continuing to want to make sure the players that we have on the PGA Tour now stay on the PGA Tour,” Spieth said.

“Would this have gone that direction this soon? Maybe not, but to say that it wouldn’t have happened in general, I’m not sure.”

Westwood, who turns 50 next April, sees the 54-hole format as more compatible to his life these days.

“I’m looking forward to playing the LIV event in Miami at the end of October then not having to tee-up again until February,” Westwood said.

“Already I can say to people, ‘These are the 14 weeks I’m playing next year.’ And I can have some fun in the other 38.”

Westwood said he hopes to play in four DP World Tour events next year and looks forward to playing in the BMW PGA Championship next month at Wentworth, where many LIV Golf players will compete against players from the European circuit.



Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio

Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio



Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio

Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio
  • The result moved Lazio a point above Inter after two wins and a draw for the capital side in its opening three matches



MILAN: Inter Milan dropped their first points of the fledgling Serie A when they lost at Lazio 3-1 on Friday.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri’s substitutions made the difference as Pedro and Luis Alberto came off the bench to score two goals in the final 15 minutes after Inter forward Lautaro Martínez canceled out Felipe Anderson’s opener.

“The intensity of Inter’s midfield appeared to be dropping so I could risk putting on two less physical but very technical players,” Sarri said.

The result moved Lazio a point above Inter after two wins and a draw for the capital side in its opening three matches.

“Our problem has always been consistency, so we have to manage this result well and try to follow up on it, take the positive energy it can give us without thinking that it will be easier against another team,” Sarri added.

Inter was one of only three teams in Serie A with maximum points from its first two matches, along with Roma and Napoli, but knew it faced its sternest test yet at coach Simone Inzaghi’s former club.

It was end to end in Rome and played at a high tempo. Lazio broke the deadlock five minutes before halftime when Sergej Milinković-Savić lifted a ball over the top and Felipe Anderson got in front of Inter defenders Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni to head into the bottom left corner.

Inter leveled six minutes after the break, however. Lazio failed to clear a free kick and Denzel Dumfries nodded it back to Martínez, who just got in front of teammate Romelu Lukaku to fire in from close range.

Dumfries almost gave Inter the lead moments later but his header at point-blank range was fantastically palmed away by Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Sarri made his changes shortly after, sending on Pedro and Luis Alberto for Mattia Zaccagni and Matías Vecino.

They proved the difference as Milinković-Savić whipped in a cross from the right and Pedro cut it back for Luis Alberto to power into the top right corner from 20 yards.

Pedro got on the scoresheet when he leapt onto a loose ball, following contact in the area between Ciro Immobile and Inter defender Matteo Darmian, and curled it into the top right corner to seal the match with four minutes remaining.

Udinese earned their first victory by coming from behind to win at Monza 2-1 and leave Silvio Berlusconi’s club still seeking its first points in Serie A.

Monza were bought by former Italian premier and ex-AC Milan owner Berlusconi in 2017 and reached the top-flight for the first time in its 110-year history by winning the Serie B playoff last season.

However, they have lost their first three Serie A matches.

Udinese’s comeback was complete 13 minutes from time with a move started and finished by Destiny Udogie. Isaac Success collected Udogie’s throw-in and passed back to the on-loan Tottenham forward, who played a swift one-two with Ilija Nestorovski before firing in the winner.



Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline

Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline



Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline

Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline
  • The appeal board's decision was handed down on Friday
  • Tuchel also will still have to pay a fine of $41,000



LONDON: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will not be in the dugout against Leicester in the English Premier League on Saturday after failing in his appeal against a one-game touchline ban for a post-match scuffle with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte.
The appeal board’s decision was handed down on Friday.
Tuchel also will still have to pay a fine of 35,000 pounds ($41,000).
Tuchel’s touchline ban for improper conduct was suspended temporarily pending the full written reasons for the decision, allowing him to take his place in the dugout for the 3-0 loss at Leeds last Sunday.
Tuchel and Conte, who had already had a heated clash in the technical area during a Chelsea-Tottenham game at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 14, went head-to-head after the final whistle when the traditional handshake went awry because Tuchel didn’t let go of his grip, intimating that Conte was being disrespectful for not looking in his eyes.
The incident set off pushing and shoving among players and backroom staff, and Tuchel and Conte were shown red cards.
The independent commission said it was “quite clearly (Tuchel) who instigated the confrontation” by choosing to grip Conte’s hand and “jolt him back.”
“Cursory handshakes are a common occurrence at the end of highly charged football matches,” the commission said, “and there exists no obligation for one person to look the other in the eye whilst shaking hands.”
It added Tuchel performed a “highly provocative act.”



Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won’t ‘worry’ over grid penalty

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won’t ‘worry’ over grid penalty



Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won’t ‘worry’ over grid penalty

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won’t ‘worry’ over grid penalty
  • Red Bull's world champion and series leader clocked a best lap in one minute and 45.507 seconds to outpace title rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari
  • Both Verstappen and Leclerc are taking new power-unit components



SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Max Verstappen oozed authority and calm on Friday as he topped the times in practice at the Belgian Grand Prix and dismissed concerns about starting Sunday’s race from the back of the grid.
Red Bull’s world champion and series leader clocked a best lap in one minute and 45.507 seconds to outpace title rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari by eight-tenths of a second to delight his ‘orange army’ of fans at the majestic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.
“We’re pretty happy with that,” he said. “There’s not much to do or worry about, with the grid penalty — we were just looking at setting up the car in the best possible way.
“There’s some fine-tuning to do, but we’re pretty happy with the first run and the plan. The car is working well, which is positive, but we would have liked to do a bit more running.”
Both Verstappen and Leclerc are taking new power-unit components, that take them beyond their permitted allocation for the season, and will have grid penalties.
That means they will start from the back of the field along with another four drivers who have chosen to switch to new engines for the Belgian race weekend.
“I’ll have to try and work through from the back of the grid,” said Verstappen. “But at least we should have dry conditions. I think today was the worst of the weather.”
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner explained why they chose this race to fit a fourth engine, turbo-charger and other parts, saying it was a strategic decision because the long and high-speed Belgian circuit offers easier overtaking opportunities.
“We looked at the calendar and we were running out of options, but this is a good track to overtake and we feel we should be quick here,” he said.
On an inconclusive and slightly topsy-turvy day, Lando Norris was third for McLaren ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz, who was fifth in the second Ferrari after topping the times in the morning’s opening practice.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing a sixth consecutive podium position in Sunday’s race, was sixth for Mercedes ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine and George Russell, in the second Mercedes.
Daniel Ricciardo, who on Wednesday announced he would leave McLaren at the end of the year after agreeing to terminate his contract, was ninth and Sergio Perez 10th in the second Red Bull.
Hamilton said Mercedes believed they could recover from a disappointing Friday performance and mount a challenge again, particularly if other drivers were taking penalties.
“We’re not very quick and I don’t know why, but I went out and gave it everything. It could be tires, temperatures or something else,” he said.
“But it’s not disastrous out there and we often find this on Fridays and things can change on Saturdays. I have hope that we can turn it round.”



