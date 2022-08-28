You are here

  • Home
  • Hospitality group Alhokair trims first-half losses by 49% as revenue rises

Hospitality group Alhokair trims first-half losses by 49% as revenue rises

Hospitality group Alhokair trims first-half losses by 49% as revenue rises
Alhokair saw growth across its different units during the six-month period. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9mpb5

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Hospitality group Alhokair trims first-half losses by 49% as revenue rises

Hospitality group Alhokair trims first-half losses by 49% as revenue rises
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development has narrowed down its losses by 49 percent in the first half of 2022, thanks to strong revenue growth.

The Saudi hospitality giant managed to bring down its losses to SR66 million ($18 million), from SR130 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The reduction in losses was mainly driven by a 6.4 percent rise in revenue to SR344 million from SR323 million a year earlier.

Alhokair saw growth across its different units during the six-month period, recording higher revenue from the hotel and entertainment sectors by 4.6 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively.

The group’s accumulated losses reached 52.1 percent of capital by June end, which it attributed to pandemic repercussions and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Topics: suadi hospitality Tadawul

Related

Hospitality giant Alhokair’s board proposes 46% capital cut
Business & Economy
Hospitality giant Alhokair’s board proposes 46% capital cut
Update Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair narrows losses by 48% on higher revenues
Business & Economy
Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair narrows losses by 48% on higher revenues

Japanese PM vows billions at Tunis investment conference

Japanese PM vows billions at Tunis investment conference
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

Japanese PM vows billions at Tunis investment conference

Japanese PM vows billions at Tunis investment conference
  • Event draws 48 representatives of African countries, including at least 20 heads of state or
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

TUNIS: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Saturday pledged $30 billion over three years for Africa in a virtual address to a development conference in Tunis aiming to counter China’s growing continental influence.

The eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development takes place amid a “complex” international environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
Host country Tunisia is among the countries bearing the brunt of global supply chain disruptions and price spikes unleashed by these two factors, since it is heavily import dependent and is not an energy player.

FASTFACT

Host country Tunisia is among the countries bearing the brunt of global supply chain disruptions and price spikes unleashed by these two factors, since it is heavily import dependent.

In his opening speech, Tunisian President Kais Saied urged delegates to “search together for ways for African peoples to achieve the hopes and dreams of the first generation after independence.”
Praising Japan’s strong track record of development and “preserving” its culture, he said that “the world cannot continue as it was. With all its wealth and assets, Africa cannot watch its people live through poverty.”
Kishida, speaking over live video from Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19 days earlier, pledged that “Japan will invest both public and private funds worth $30 billion over the next three years” across Africa.
“To improve the lives of Africans, we will provide up to $5 billion in co-financing with the African Development Bank,” he said.
The pledge come as China cements its influence on the continent with its “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative, and as experts express concern about the long-term sustainability of some African nations’ borrowing from Beijing.
Japan’s initiative “includes up to $1 billion in a new special quota to be established by Japan to promote debt consolidation reforms” in Africa, the Japanese premier said.
He also pledged $300 million in co-financing with the African Development Bank to boost food production, vowing to help African countries weather grain shortages caused by the war in Ukraine, a major wheat producer.
Senegalese President Macky Sall, the current chairman of the African Union, paid tribute to Africa’s “partnership” with Japan, praising “concrete results in the agriculture, health, education and water” sectors.
He also urged a suspension of interest on debt owed to G20 countries, calling for a seat for the continent at the next G20 summit.
On the eve of TICAD, Morocco withdrew from the event and recalled its ambassador from Tunisia for consultations.
It is the first TICAD — held every three years either in Japan or an African country — since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Japanese delegation is led by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, with about 5,000 participants set to attend.
Among those are 48 representatives of African countries, including at least 20 heads of state or government, according to Tunisian diplomatic sources.
A slick promotional video said the conference aims to promote “African development led by African people.”
But no journalists from African news outlets were given access to delegates ahead of the event, except Tunisian state media, alongside Japanese journalists.
The conference has sparked anger among Tunisians as major road closures threatened traffic disruptions in the capital.
Authorities spruced up parts of the city likely to be seen by delegates and dug in roadside plants, but these efforts also drew ire from social media users.
“I feel deeply insulted by the cleanup of Tunis for the TICAD,” one Tunisian wrote on Twitter, arguing that “those we pay to make our lives easier” should instead focus on making the capital livable for citizens all year round.

 

Topics: Japan Tunisia

Related

EBRD sees Tunisia economy growing 2.7% this year, recovery depends on tourism
Business & Economy
EBRD sees Tunisia economy growing 2.7% this year, recovery depends on tourism
Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination
World
Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination

GCC loan-to-deposit ratio below 80% for first time in 7 quarters

GCC loan-to-deposit ratio below 80% for first time in 7 quarters
Updated 27 August 2022
Farida Elgazzar

GCC loan-to-deposit ratio below 80% for first time in 7 quarters

GCC loan-to-deposit ratio below 80% for first time in 7 quarters
  • Customer deposits in the Gulf region recorded a year high of 4% month-on-month in Q2 to reach $2.2 trillion
Updated 27 August 2022
Farida Elgazzar

CAIRO: The Gulf region’s loan-to-deposit ratio fell by 160 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, due to higher customer deposits and slightly slower lending activity, according to a report released by KAMCO invest.

Customer deposits in the Gulf region recorded a year high of 4 percent month-on-month in the second quarter to reach $2.2 trillion.

The Gulf region’s aggregate gross loans remained potent throughout the quarter, having risen by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter, leading to stronger loan books by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Net loans, however, saw a slightly slower growth rate, increasing by just 1.9 percent in the second quarter, according to KAMCO’s report.

A drop in the loan-to-deposit ratio of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s banking sector signifies an increased level of liquidity, which in turn indicates that banks are more capable of dealing with unforeseen events like loan losses and withdrawals, making the macroeconomy more attractive to investors.

“This was one of the highest sequential declines in the ratio that reached a multi-quarter low level of 79.1 percent,” stated the report.

That meant the loan-to-deposit ratio dropped below 80 percent for the first time in seven quarters.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE saw the strongest quarterly growth in customer deposits, recording 6.1 and 5.5 percent growth respectively, while Qatar and Oman saw relatively smaller growth, according to the report.

The GCC’s total assets peaked at $2.8 trillion after a 2.9 percent rise in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter.

“Both conventional and Islamic banks witnessed a similar pace of asset growth during the quarter reflecting strong economic growth as seen in the Purchasing Managers Index figures for Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” stated the report.

The analysis set out how rising oil prices since the start of the Ukraine war enabled many Gulf countries to report fiscal surpluses — seen in the banking credit facilities in the second quarter of 2022.

“Consistently elevated oil prices since the start of the year was reflected in the latest customer deposit numbers for listed banks in the GCC,” stated the report.

The region’s banking sector net profits peaked at $11.1 billion in the second quarter, with a monthly growth of 1.9 percent and a yearly growth of 31.9 percent, according to the report.

“The increase in aggregate profits was mainly led by higher revenues for the sector coupled with a slight drop in provisions during the quarter,” it said.

Omani banks recorded the largest quarterly rise in net profits at 13.9 percent, followed by Qatari and Bahraini banks with growth of 3.6 and 3.2 respectively, Saudi banks recorded 2.7 percent growth, while the UAE’s banks came in last, recording flat profits.

Regarding bottom line performance, the region’s quarterly net income also reached a record high of $1.1 billion in the second quarter supported by GCC growth. This was despite Kuwait’s slight drop of 0.6 percent that was due to higher cost-to-income ratio.

As for top line performance, it revealed higher interest rates by central banks across the region in the second quarter as a result of the US Fed’s consistent rate hikes.

Topics: GCC Kamco Invest loan-to-deposit ratio loan

Related

Saudi banks increase loans by $77.1bn in Q2 graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi banks increase loans by $77.1bn in Q2
Saudi Fund for Development signs $49m loan deal to finance infrastructure project in Albania
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fund for Development signs $49m loan deal to finance infrastructure project in Albania

The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste

The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste
Updated 27 August 2022
Dana Alomar

The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste

The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste
  • The Dubai-based startup is raising seed investments to scale up its operations and grow as more demand comes from B2B customers
Updated 27 August 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Equipped with 551,000 dirhams ($150,000) in funding, The Waste Lab is bringing nature-based composting to business giants Hilton Group and Majid Al-Futtaim Group as it plans to turn Dubai’s desert sand into farmable soil.

Officially launching in the UAE, the startup would be tackling the issue of food waste in households and businesses, restoring ecological balance in the region.

The women-led company is creating solutions to benefit the UAE’s agricultural community, TWL CEO and Co-founder Lara Hussein told Arab News.

The company is entering the business-to-business space as part of its mission to reduce ecological vulnerability and increase community awareness about carbon footprints on a larger scale, she said.

TWL separates different kinds of food before recycling it, unlike its peers that put them together, said Hussein.

The company first understands the client’s requirements, their food disposal strategy and how their kitchen works. After the assessment, it provides training, consultancy, and a customized data collection scheme.

With clients like Hilton Group, Majid Al-Futtaim’s VOX Cinemas, Coffee Planet, and Pullman Dubai Creek City Center, TWL is a step closer to creating opportunities out of food scraps, said Hussein.

The Dubai-based startup is raising seed investments to scale up its operations and grow as more demand comes from B2B customers, like hotels, restaurants and other establishments, added Hussein.

In the beginning, TWL focused solely on households.

Its pre-seed investor, Incubayt Investments, contributed 551,000 dirhams in March 2022 to help TWL launch in the UAE. Incubayt also advises them on financial and strategic matters. “They’re more like our partner. We consider them as an extended part of our team,” Hussein said.

She added that the company is now onboarding four Hilton Group properties in Dubai, and around 14 other hotels are on the waiting list. It also provides services to over 120 households in the city.

The homegrown startup is driven by impact and data. “These are the two main pillars we focus on in whatever service, offering, communication, or language we put out there and project to the community and the people we work with,” she said.

TWL tracks data from the food waste collection to the retreatment and gives impact reporting based on that data. “We have talked to so many people, residents, businesses, and one of the things lacking are transparency and local data,” she said.

B2B leftovers and food scraps can range from 500 kg to 3,000 kg per month, while the business-to-consumer range from 20 kg to 25 kg per month, Hussein explained.

TWL employs low-tech equipment to back its nature-based solutions during ecological restoration.

The company is aligned with the UAE’s National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, Ne’ma, and aims to halve food waste by 2030 and achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

Topics: The Waste Lab B2B Start-up of the Week

Related

Egyptian Cartona plans BNPL service amid expansion plans
Business & Economy
Egyptian Cartona plans BNPL service amid expansion plans
Dresscode rolls up its sleeves to widen its Gen Z footprint
Business & Economy
Dresscode rolls up its sleeves to widen its Gen Z footprint

Saudi Arabia’s June fuel oil imports increase 60% annually as supply rises

Saudi Arabia’s June fuel oil imports increase 60% annually as supply rises
Updated 27 August 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

Saudi Arabia’s June fuel oil imports increase 60% annually as supply rises

Saudi Arabia’s June fuel oil imports increase 60% annually as supply rises
  • The northbound trend in fuel oil imports started in May when Saudi fuel imports increased 78.5% to 241,000 bpd
Updated 27 August 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s fuel oil imports in June surged 60 percent to 307,000 barrels per day compared to the same month last year to meet the increasing energy demand for air conditioning to quell the summer heat.

According to the global energy market analysis body Joint Organizations Data Initiative, this rise marks the highest year-on-year change since November 2020, when fuel oil imports rose by 94.5 percent to 354,000 bpd.

The northbound trend in fuel oil imports started in May when Saudi fuel imports increased 78.5 percent to 241,000 bpd from 135,000 bpd in April and further rose 27.4 percent in June. 

Historically, the Kingdom’s fuel oil consumption usually doubles during the sweltering heat of the summer season since the oil is burned in the power generation of cooling systems. As a result, it has to import the commodity to satisfy the seasonal demand.

According to media and research reports, the Kingdom sourced 34.3 percent of its June imports from Egypt, 25.5 percent from the UAE and 21.1 percent from Estonia, besides procuring fuel oil from other countries.

It is a slight change in the partnership, considering that the Kingdom purchased the low-priced fuel directly from Russia before the Ukraine conflict.

In 2017, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Litasco, the trading arm of Russia’s second-largest oil company Lukoil, to trade non-Saudi crude.

The deal entailed regular fuel oil cargoes delivered to the Kingdom until year-end.

The Kingdom’s fuel oil imports from Russia presently transit via Estonia’s Tallin Port. There is also a share of the oil imports that are shipped to Aramco’s storage facilities in Egypt’s Ain El-Sokhna and the hub of Fujairah in the UAE and then diverted to Saudi Arabia’s Dammam and Jeddah ports.

Topics: fuel oil Saudi Arabia oil imports

Related

Saudi products exports 32% higher in 2021 on diesel, fuel oil shipments  
Business & Economy
Saudi products exports 32% higher in 2021 on diesel, fuel oil shipments  
Saudi oil revenues leap 89% year-on-year to fuel Kingdom’s budget surplus
Business & Economy
Saudi oil revenues leap 89% year-on-year to fuel Kingdom’s budget surplus

Seera Group to capture lost ground this year as tourism improves

Seera Group to capture lost ground this year as tourism improves
Updated 27 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed
Fahad Abuljadayel

Seera Group to capture lost ground this year as tourism improves

Seera Group to capture lost ground this year as tourism improves
  • As part of its business, the group integrates data and digital, and it believes that it is a key differentiator that will allow travel to scale across the Kingdom and around the globe
Updated 27 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Seera Group Holding is on track to wipe out its losses and register growth, buoyed by its car rentals business and improving domestic tourism, Muzzammil Ahussain, the group’s vice president, told Arab News.

During the first half of 2022, the group narrowed its losses by 43 percent to SR131 million ($34.85 million) from SR230 million in the year-ago period.

But the ground realities are changing. For instance, the Saudi travel and tourism agency is expected to generate SR4 billion in booking value exclusively from its travel brand, Almosafer, exceeding the SR3.8 billion recorded in 2019.

This number will be achieved through the upcoming annual entertainment and sports festival backed by the government, known as Riyadh Season, which is expected to attract an increasing number of tourists, stated Ahussain.

With the continuous growth of domestic tourism and the trips around various parts of Saudi Arabia, Seera’s growth will also be fueled by its car rental unit Lumi, which is projected to achieve close to SR1 billion in sales by 2023 with a fleet of over 18,500 vehicles.

“We’re very excited to be part of the tourism journey of Saudi Arabia and the Vision 2030. We believe that tourism is a critical element of the Saudi economy and industry, from inbound, domestic and international tourism,” said Ahussain.

As part of its business, the group integrates data and digital, and it believes that it is a key differentiator that will allow travel to scale across the Kingdom and around the globe, the group’s vice president said.

Earlier this year, Almosafer announced that it invested SR116 million to establish a joint venture with Hong Kong’s Klook Travel Technology, a developer of travel activities and services booking platform designed to connect travelers with experiences.

With this venture, the group is planning to create a one-stop digital platforms with end-to-end content and inventory management solutions that will support tourism and leisure activity providers in the Kingdom.

Ahussain revealed that the joint venture’s first product is scheduled to be introduced by the end of the year.

With the new partnership, activity providers in the Kingdom will be able to connect with global marketplaces and tour distributors, enabling them to build their business and elevate the Kingdom’s footprint on the global tourism map.

“We’re very excited to use data and technology and digital to transform the travel experience,” he said.

Topics: Seera Group saudi tourism

Related

Update Saudi Seera Group’s shares dip even as first-half losses shrink 43%
Business & Economy
Saudi Seera Group’s shares dip even as first-half losses shrink 43%
Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group
Business & Economy
Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group

Latest updates

Hospitality group Alhokair trims first-half losses by 49% as revenue rises
Hospitality group Alhokair trims first-half losses by 49% as revenue rises
KSrelief dispatches 134 trucks of aid to Yemen
KSrelief dispatches 134 trucks of aid to Yemen
UAE orders 3,000 tons of aid to flood-hit Pakistan victims
UAE orders 3,000 tons of aid to flood-hit Pakistan victims
Two US Navy warships transit through Taiwan Strait
Two US Navy warships transit through Taiwan Strait
Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship is delayed
Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship is delayed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.