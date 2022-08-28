You are here

Oil Updates — Crude up; US had constructive talks with India on Russian oil; Kurdish regional govt says oil trade unaffected
Brent crude futures rose $1.65 to settle at $100.99 a barrel. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices ended higher on Friday, boosted by signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC could cut output, but trading was volatile as investors digested and ultimately shrugged off warnings from the head of the US Federal Reserve about economic pain ahead.

Brent crude futures rose $1.65 to settle at $100.99 a barrel. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 54 cents to settle at $93.06 a barrel. Both contracts rose and fell by $1 throughout the session.

Overall, Brent gained 4.4 percent for the week, while WTI was set to rise 2.5 percent.

US says had constructive talks with India on Russian oil price cap plan

The US had constructive talks with Indian officials on a proposal to cap prices of Russian oil, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday, as it seeks global support for a proposal to cut Russian revenue.

“I had a very constructive conversation with my Indian counterparts about the price cap proposal, but also talked extensively with private sector participants in India as well,” Adeyemo told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

The Group of Seven richest economies aims to have a price-capping mechanism on Russian oil exports in place by Dec. 5, when EU sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude come into force.

The proposal to cap the prices of Russian oil is aimed at curbing the oil revenue that Moscow uses to finance its invasion of Ukraine, while ensuring sufficient global supply at affordable prices, Adeyemo said.

“We are very concerned that come December 5 ... we will be in a place where access to Russian crude will diminish for the world and would potentially lead to higher prices,” he said.

When asked if the US was concerned by Indian companies’ usage of currencies other than the dollar to settle trades with Russia, Adeyemo said the US was “indifferent” to the currency used to pay for energy.

Indian companies are using non-dollar currencies more often to pay for Russian coal and oil imports, with the yuan, the dirham, euros and the Hong Kong dollar accounting for at least 44 percent of all coal imports in June.

Kurdish government says oil trade unaffected by dispute with Baghdad

The government of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said on Friday its oil production and trade remain unaffected by recent attempts by Baghdad to control its oil revenue.

“Oil... in the Kurdistan region continues to be produced, to be shipped, to be sold, to be refined, and to be consumed. Investment interest remains and production is expected to increase,” the Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement on Friday.

The Kurdistan region produces around 450,000 barrels per day of crude, most of which it exports.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

NBI becomes first Iraqi bank to start operations in Saudi Arabia

NBI becomes first Iraqi bank to start operations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

NBI becomes first Iraqi bank to start operations in Saudi Arabia

NBI becomes first Iraqi bank to start operations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Bank of Iraq has opened its first branch in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first Iraqi lender to engage in banking activities in the Kingdom, the CEO announced in a tweet.

Yazeed Abunayyan added the bank will be able, through its new branch in Riyadh, to provide banking services and facilities and cover the untapped sectors in the Saudi trade market, Asharq reported. 

NBI is affiliated to Capital Bank Group, in which the Saudi Public Investment Fund has a 24 percent stake.

It is the second Iraqi bank to obtain a license from the Saudi Central Bank to practice banking activities in the Kingdom, after the Trade Bank of Iraq, which obtained a license, but has not started activities yet.

Abunayyan noted that the bank will have the opportunity to increase its market share in the total commercial transactions between Saudi Arabia and Iraq by providing services to strategic corporate clients and facilitating their commercial transactions. 

This comes as part of the group’s expansion strategy, which is currently operating in Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Topics: Iraq Saudi Arabia banking

MODON completes SIRI evaluation of 58 factories for 4IR readiness

MODON completes SIRI evaluation of 58 factories for 4IR readiness
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

MODON completes SIRI evaluation of 58 factories for 4IR readiness

MODON completes SIRI evaluation of 58 factories for 4IR readiness
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, revealed that it has successfully evaluated 58 factories using the international Smart Industry Readiness Index.

The SIRI index, owned by the International Centre for Industrial Transformation, is the only index approved by the World Economic Forum to measure the adoption rates of industrial facilities for the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). 4IR largely involves four specific technologies: High-speed mobile internet, artificial intelligence and automation, the use of big data analytics, and cloud technology.

INCIT is an independent, nongovernment institute founded to spearhead the transformation of global manufacturing. It directs the 4IR journeys of manufacturers, and supports the global rise of smart manufacturing. 

Qusai Al-Abdul Karim, MODON’s director of marketing and corporate communications, confirmed that this success comes as a culmination of the authority’s efforts to keep pace with developments in the global industrial sector.

Abdullah Alghamdi, president of Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, said at a Saudi 4IR conference held last year, that the impact of the 4IR is expected to be massive, with non-oil gross domestic product anticipated to increase by more than 4 percent from 2017 to 2030, generating SR1 trillion ($266 billion) in new revenues.

Topics: MODON 4IR SaudiVision2030 Industrialization

Saudi Grains Organization buys 31k tons of wheat for $15m from local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization buys 31k tons of wheat for $15m from local farmers 
Updated 22 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Grains Organization buys 31k tons of wheat for $15m from local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization buys 31k tons of wheat for $15m from local farmers 
Updated 22 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has deposited SR57.5 million ($15 million) to 89 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season.

Purchasing an amount of 31,762 tons, the payment constitutes the eleventh batch, according to SAGO’s statement. 

It noted that the total amount spent this season reached SR712 million.

 

Topics: SAGO Saudi grains

Commodities Update — Gold falls; Grains rise; Copper retreats from 8-week high

Commodities Update — Gold falls; Grains rise; Copper retreats from 8-week high
Updated 28 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold falls; Grains rise; Copper retreats from 8-week high

Commodities Update — Gold falls; Grains rise; Copper retreats from 8-week high
Updated 28 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold fell over 1 percent on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his speech at Jackson Hole said the US economy needed a tight monetary policy until inflation was under control.

Spot gold fell 1.17 percent to $1,738.14 per ounce. US gold futures settled 1.2 percent lower at $1,749.80.

Silver drops

Spot silver dropped 1.83 percent to $18.90 per ounce.

Platinum fell 2.29 percent to $866.96, while palladium went down 1.95 percent to $2,108.87.

Grains up

Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about hot and dry weather reducing US yields.

The most-active CBOT corn contract ended up 14-1/4 cents at $6.64-1/4 a bushel. 

CBOT soybeans settled up 30 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel, while wheat rose 16-1/4 cents to $8.05-1/4 a bushel.

Copper retreats 

Copper prices pulled back on Friday after touching their highest in nearly two months after the head of the US Federal Reserve doubled down on more interest rate hikes and warned that it would be painful.

Earlier, copper and aluminum prices had shot up on worries over an energy crisis hitting output while supply is tight and inventories low.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained as much as 2.3 percent to $8,316 a ton, its highest since June 30, before paring gains to $8,160.

Copper prices have rebounded 17 percent since touching 20-month lows on July 15, but are still down 25 percent from a record peak scaled in March.

LME zinc added 0.8 percent to $3,575 a ton, lead rose 0.6 percent to $1,987.50 and tin gained 0.6 percent to $24,460, but nickel shed 0.4 percent to $21,600.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN Gold silver

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; India’s CoinSwitch says cooperating with financial crime agency probe

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; India’s CoinSwitch says cooperating with financial crime agency probe
Updated 28 August 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; India's CoinSwitch says cooperating with financial crime agency probe

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; India’s CoinSwitch says cooperating with financial crime agency probe
Updated 28 August 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 1.13 percent to $19,975 as of 1:32 p.m. Riyadh time. 

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,483 down by 1.55 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

India’s CoinSwitch cooperating with financial crime agency probe: CEO

India’s top crypto app CoinSwitch is cooperating with the national financial-crime agency, whose agents searched its offices last week to find out about its business model and user-onboarding processes, its CEO told Reuters on Saturday.

CoinSwitch, valued at $1.9 billion, says it is the largest crypto company in India, with more than 18 million registered users. The firm is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global and Coinbase Ventures.

Ashish Singhal, speaking for the first time publicly about the search conducted on Aug. 25, said his company was engaging with the Indian Enforcement Directorate’s unit in the tech hub Bengaluru on functioning of its crypto platform.

“Most of their engagement with us has been about knowing what CoinSwitch does,” Singhal said, saying the inquiries included operations of crypto exchanges, how users were onboarded and details about know your customer norms.

A person with direct knowledge said the case relates to suspected violations of India’s foreign exchange laws. Agents asked about foreign investments, income and outflows to check on compliance, and seized financial documents, the source said. 

The investigation into CoinSwitch comes amid tightening regulatory scrutiny of the crypto sector in India.

In a separate case, the agency this month froze $8 million in assets of WazirX, a top virtual currency exchange, in an investigation of a possible role in helping instant loan app companies launder the proceeds of crime by converting them into cryptocurrencies on its platform.

The agency has said it was conducting money-laundering investigations against several shadow banks and their fintech companies for potential violations of central bank norms and predatory lending practices.

The CoinSwitch search was “not about money laundering,” Singhal said. 

The agency “has been engaged with us with respect to the functioning of our crypto platform and we are fully cooperating with them,” he added.

While no official data is available on the size of India’s crypto market, CoinSwitch estimates the number of investors at up to 20 million, with total holdings of about $6 billion, according to Reuters. 

Topics: business CRYPTO Investment

