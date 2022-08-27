You are here

  • Home
  • War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria

War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria

Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over the Mediterranean Sea during an aerial show in Tel Aviv. (REUTERS)
Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over the Mediterranean Sea during an aerial show in Tel Aviv. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/275hz

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria

Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over the Mediterranean Sea during an aerial show in Tel Aviv. (REUTERS)
  • Aurora Intel tweeted that initial analysis of satellite imagery showed that some buildings and areas sustained heavy damage from the reported airstrikes
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction at a giant military facility in western Syria targeted in a recent Israeli airstrike, and the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Sunday the strike targeted a depot housing hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters.
Syrian state media reported after the Thursday night attack near the cities of Tartus and Hama that two people were wounded and fires were sparked in nearby forests. It added that the missiles were fired from over the Mediterranean and most of them were shot down.
Syrian opposition activists at the time said the strike targeted an arms depot and a scientific research center near the central town of Masyaf, a government stronghold. Masyaf is almost half way between the coastal city of Tartus and the central city of Hama.
The Times of Israel on Sunday published images taken by Planet Labs PBC and provided by Aurora Intel, a network that provides news and updates based on open-source intelligence.
Aurora Intel tweeted that initial analysis of satellite imagery showed that some buildings and areas sustained heavy damage from the reported airstrikes. It added that areas around the Scientific Studies and Research Center sustained “heavy fire damage due to the secondary explosions.”
The imagery showed that part of the green areas surrounding the facility had been burned.
Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based opposition war monitor known as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the Israelis struck several positions but the main target hit was a giant arms depot housing about 1,000 precision-guided middle-range missiles. He said the explosions at the facility lasted for more than five hours after the strike.
Abdurrahman added that an underground facility to develop missiles in the area under the supervision of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was not affected by the strikes, probably because it was dug deep in the mountains. He said the strike left one Syrian army captain dead and 14 other Syrians wounded.
“The explosions were among the largest since Israel began carrying out airstrikes in Syria,” he said.
There was no official comment from Israel’s military.
Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
It has, however, acknowledged that it targets bases of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s allies, including Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and other Iran-backed militias. Israeli military officials have said in the past that the strikes are against Iranian entrenchment in Syria.
Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the top US Air Force officer in the Middle East, said he was “certainly aware” of reports that Israel targeted an arms depot in Syria in recent days but stressed there was “no connection” between that attack and the US airstrikes that hit Iran-linked targets in Syria last week.
He said that the recent actions that the US military took “are entirely disconnected from any other actors, whether the Israelis or anyone else.”
On the tit-for-tat attacks that raised tensions between the US and Iran-backed militias in Syria last week, Grynkewich said he hoped “things have de-escalated and now we’ve reached a point where deterrence is once again established.”

 

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Israel accused of waging war on Palestinian education in East Jerusalem
Middle-East
Israel accused of waging war on Palestinian education in East Jerusalem
Israeli spy chief to meet US officials on Iran deal
Middle-East
Israeli spy chief to meet US officials on Iran deal

’Sight to behold’: tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch

’Sight to behold’: tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

’Sight to behold’: tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch

’Sight to behold’: tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch
  • Between 100,000 and 200,000 visitors are expected to attend the launch of the mission, called Artemis 1, which will propel an empty capsule to the Moon as part of a test for future crewed flights
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

MERRITT ISLAND, United States: Seeing a rocket blast off to the Moon is “a once-in-a-lifetime thing to experience,” says Joanne Bostandji.
The 45-year-old has traveled all the way from northern England to Florida with her husband and two children for a space-themed vacation, and they’re prepared to make sure they don’t miss a second of the action as NASA’s newest and most powerful rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time Monday.
“The plan is to drive very early in the morning and get a spot” on Cocoa Beach, she said, not far from the Kennedy Space Center.
“I know it’s going be from a far distance, but I still think it’s going be a sight to behold,” Bostandji told AFP as the family waited to enter a park dedicated to space exploration.

Visitors listen to a tour guide while looking at the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket as it sits on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 28, 2022, ahead of its expected launch on August 29. (AFP)

Between 100,000 and 200,000 visitors are expected to attend the launch of the mission, called Artemis 1, which will propel an empty capsule to the Moon as part of a test for future crewed flights.
The “historic nature” of Monday’s flight, the first of several as the United States returns to the Moon, “certainly has increased public interest,” Meagan Happel of Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism told AFP.
Traffic jams are expected to start by 4 am, with the launch scheduled at 8:33 am (1233 GMT).
And even more people might show up if the launch faces a weather delay, as the make-up date falls on a weekend.

Sabrina Morley was able to find an apartment to rent not far from the beach, and plans to bring her two children and a few dozen other people on a boat chartered for the occasion by a company called Star Fleet Tours.
For $95 a ticket, “we’ll go out into the ocean as close as they can get to the launch and we’ll watch the launch from the boat,” she said
“I’ve never been this close to a launch before,” said the 43-year-old, who grew up in Orlando, less than an hour away.
As a child, she could see space shuttles taking off from her backyard, like “an orange ball of smoke” rising into the sky.
“We would hear the sonic booms,” she remembered.
Morley likes that NASA’s Artemis program aims to land a woman on the Moon for the first time, with a crew to head up in 2025 at the earliest.
“Representation matters,” she said, glancing at her two-year-old daughter, who is already wearing an imitation astronaut helmet on her head.

The return of prestigious space launches is an economic boon for the region. A family of three will spend an average of $1,300 over four or five days, according to the tourism office.
On the main road to Merritt Island, the peninsula where the Kennedy Space Center is located, Brenda Mulberry’s space memorabilia shop is packed with tourists.
As soon as they enter, visitors are greeted with Artemis T-shirts for sale, printed in-house — there were 1,000 copies made Saturday alone.
The last few days has seen an influx of customers, Mulberry, who founded “Space Shirts” in 1984, told AFP.
“They’re just excited I think to see a NASA launch because the private space business is not so motivating to the people,” she said.
This rocket, called the SLS — a large model of which is displayed in front of her shop — “belongs to the people,” Mulberry said.
“It’s their rocket. It’s not SpaceX rocket,” she added.
There is an air of nostalgia for the Apollo rocket program — it’s been 50 years since the last time a crewed mission went to the Moon, in 1972.
“My family, they had to go to the neighbor’s house to watch (the Apollo missions) because they didn’t have a television,” Bostandji, who was not yet born, said.
“Now we’re going to see it hopefully for real.”
 

 

Topics: Florida NASA moon

Related

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views photos
World
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
Saudi Space Commission and NASA’s Kennedy Center cooperate to exchange expertise, technologies
Business & Economy
Saudi Space Commission and NASA’s Kennedy Center cooperate to exchange expertise, technologies

Truss tipped to prevail as UK leadership race nears end

Truss tipped to prevail as UK leadership race nears end
Updated 19 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Truss tipped to prevail as UK leadership race nears end

Truss tipped to prevail as UK leadership race nears end
  • Truss has consistently outrun former finance minister Rishi Sunak by wide margins in polls of Conservative party members
Updated 19 min 51 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The race to become Britain’s next prime minister is in its final week, with Liz Truss appeared poised to secure the top job, along with daunting challenges.
Foreign Secretary Truss, 47, has consistently outrun 42-year-old former finance minister Rishi Sunak by wide margins in polls of Conservative party members who will decide the contest, which started in early July.
An estimated 200,000 Tory grassroots have been able to vote since earlier this month for their preferred candidate, before postal and online ballots close on Friday.
The winner will be announced next Monday and replaces outgoing leader Boris Johnson in Downing Street the following day — only to face immediate crises over the spiralling cost of living.
The unenviable job of leading Britain through its highest inflation in 40 years and warnings of an imminent recession arose after Johnson announced in early July that he would be standing down.
It followed months of scandals that eventually triggered Sunak and dozens of other ministers to resign from government, forcing his departure.
However, some ministers and MPs — including Truss — remained loyal to the end, arguing Johnson deserved more time to turn around his controversy-tarred three-year tenure.
Nearly 10,000 Tory members are reportedly so angry at his enforced resignation they are pushing the ruling party to allow a vote over whether to accept it.
The Tory hierarchy is resisting the move while Downing Street has distanced itself from the campaign, insisting Johnson will back the winner of the leadership fight.
Whoever that is may struggle to reunite the Conservatives, with the splits worsened by the bitter battle between Truss and Sunak.

Eight Conservative MPs initially qualified to run in the race, before the party’s MPs whittled that number down in five ballots.
Sunak was the early frontrunner, topping all those votes of Conservative MPs while Truss repeatedly finished third.
She scraped into the final pairing on July 20 by just eight votes.
However, once the run-off began she quickly became the frontrunner, winning the endorsements of big hitters in Johnson’s outgoing cabinet and stealing the support of several MPs from her rival’s camp.
Sunak, who has faced a backlash from some Tory members over his part in ousting Johnson, has been relegated to long-shot contender.
The two candidates have sparred over their policies and records in several television debates as well as a dozen hustings in front of members — the last of which will be held in London Wednesday evening.
But with surveys showing Truss leading by more than 30 points, the contest seems effectively over.
However, recent polls of the wider electorate show the challenge ahead.
The main opposition Labour party now boasts a double-digit lead over the Conservatives in a deteriorating economic landscape.
The next general election is due by January 2025 at the latest, but could come sooner, with most people expecting it in 2024.

The leadership contest has been dominated by how to respond to Britain’s growing economic woes, with the rival candidates and their camps descending into open political warfare.
Truss has pledged immediate tax cuts and renewed focus on economic growth, while assailing her rival for pushing taxes to record highs and presiding over declining growth.
Sunak has emphasised the need to maintain current taxes — including recent rises — in the short-term, while pledging more targeted support for the most needy during the cost-of-living crisis.
He has argued his finance ministry record during the pandemic shows he can help Britons through the economic woes.
His furlough scheme, which temporarily paid the wages of millions, is credited with staving off mass unemployment.
First elected to parliament in 2015 and a Brexit supporter during the 2016 referendum, Sunak has accused Truss of “fairytale economics” and claimed her tax cuts will worsen inflation.
But analysts say the campaign has shown Truss — first elected an MP in 2010 — possesses superior political experience and skills.
“She was able to communicate effectively,” said polling expert John Curtice, noting Sunak had appeared a “bit brittle.”
Politics professor Tim Bale, of Queen Mary University of London, noted Truss had in some ways defied her own record.
A minister in successive Tory governments for the past decade, who voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, she nonetheless showcased a populist anti-establishment image in the race.
“She’s somehow managed to present herself as more Brexiteer than Rishi Sunak, who actually voted to leave (the EU), which is a remarkable achievement,” said Bale.
 

Topics: UK Election 2022 Liz Truss

Related

UK’s Liz Truss says defining mission will be reviving the economy
Business & Economy
UK’s Liz Truss says defining mission will be reviving the economy
UK PM front-runner Liz Truss slammed over civil service ‘antisemitism’ comments
World
UK PM front-runner Liz Truss slammed over civil service ‘antisemitism’ comments

US manhunt after gunman shoots 3 people dead at ‘random’

US manhunt after gunman shoots 3 people dead at ‘random’
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

US manhunt after gunman shoots 3 people dead at ‘random’

US manhunt after gunman shoots 3 people dead at ‘random’
  • Three of the victims died and one survived, police told local media
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Police in the US city of Detroit launched a manhunt Sunday for a suspect believed to have shot four people at “random,” killing three of them, authorities said.
The Midwestern city’s police chief, James White, told media that the first three victims — two women and a man — were found shot multiple times in separate locations around the city in the early hours of the morning.
A fourth man spotted the suspect peering into car windows and told him to stop, White said. The suspect shot him once.
Three of the victims died and one survived, police told local media. Photographs of the suspect have been released to the public as authorities urged anyone who recognized him to call the police.
The shootings appear “to be very random,” White told a press conference.
“One was waiting on a bus, one was walking his dog, and one was just on the street,” he said.
Detroit mayor Mike Duggan told reporters that agents from “multiple agencies” were “scouring several square miles right now, waiting for the individual to resurface.”
“This individual has already shot four people today,” he said, appealing for anyone who might know the suspect to come forward.
The shootings were not the only incident of deadly gun violence in the United States on Sunday.
Authorities in the Texan city of Houston said that three people were shot dead there by a gunman who first set fire to their home.
“This suspect unfortunately, and very sadly, and very evilly, set fire to several residences, laid wait for those residents to come out, and fired upon them,” Houston police chief Troy Finner told another press conference.
Firefighters tackling the blaze also had to take cover from the gunman, he said.
Police then arrived and shot the man dead.
The gunman had recently been told he would be evicted, Finner said, adding that “may have been a trigger point” for him, but that police were investigating.
Meanwhile, an NFL football player was shot in the capital Washington, but is in stable condition, the Washington Post newspaper reported.
Brian Robinson Jr, a running back with the Washington Commanders, was shot twice during a possible carjacking, the Post reported, citing police.
He was taken to hospital and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the newspaper said.
The United States is regularly rocked by shootings, with lawmakers reluctant to pass gun control legislation despite it being popular with most Americans.

Topics: Detroit shootings

Related

Dutch commandos wounded in shooting outside hotel in gun-crazy US
World
Dutch commandos wounded in shooting outside hotel in gun-crazy US
Philadelphia Police investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia
World
Six dead in Philadelphia and Tennessee in latest US mass shootings

Texas woman arrested for hate crime against Indians in viral video

Texas woman shouted at four Indian women in a viral video. (Inset: Esmeralda Upton) - (AP)
Texas woman shouted at four Indian women in a viral video. (Inset: Esmeralda Upton) - (AP)
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

Texas woman arrested for hate crime against Indians in viral video

Texas woman shouted at four Indian women in a viral video. (Inset: Esmeralda Upton) - (AP)
  • In a video of the incident, which was shared on social media and got millions of views, the woman was seen shouting racist comments in a parking lot at a group of four women of Indian origin
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Police in Texas arrested a woman who they said shouted racial abuse at four Indian women in a viral video, telling them to “Go back to India,” in an incident brought to the attention of federal authorities.
“This incident is a hate crime in accordance with Texas laws,” police in Plano, Texas, where the incident occurred, said in a statement on Saturday.
“This incident may also be a hate crime based on federal law, and we are working closely with the FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division on this case.”

In a video of the incident, which was shared on social media and got millions of views, the woman was seen shouting racist comments in a parking lot at a group of four women of Indian origin.

“Go back to India, we don’t want you here,” she said in the video. “I hate you f***ing Indians,” the woman, who identified herself as Mexican-American in the video, added.
The arrest of the woman took place on Thursday. The video of the incident from Wednesday went viral on social media, particularly in India and the United States.
Police said the woman, Esmeralda Upton, was arrested on one charge of “assault bodily injury” and one charge of “terroristic threats.” She was held on a total bond amount of $10,000.
One of the Indian women, Rani Banerjee, said she and three of her friends had just finished dinner at a restaurant when the woman confronted them in the parking lot.
“Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us. We were shocked by the racial slurs that she used and combative attitude,” Banerjee told an ABC News affiliate. Banerjee started recording the incident with her phone.
The video also appears to show Upton hitting the women.
“What was so very scary is she came very close and not only verbally assaulted us but started physically assaulting us. She started hitting me,” Banerjee said.
A representative of Upton could not immediately be reached for comment.

 

 

Topics: Texas woman Indians in US

Related

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case
World
Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case
Hate ‘alive and well’ within football, anti-racism charity says
Sport
Hate ‘alive and well’ within football, anti-racism charity says

Saudi leaders offer condolences over floods in Pakistan

Saudi leaders offer condolences over floods in Pakistan
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi leaders offer condolences over floods in Pakistan

Saudi leaders offer condolences over floods in Pakistan
  • The death toll from widespread flooding in Pakistan has topped 1,000 since mid-June
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Pakistani President Arif Alvi due to the tragic loss of life after floods swept across a number of regions in the Islamic country, the Saudi Press agency reported early Sunday.

“As we share with you the pain of this affliction, we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Pakistani people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Pakistani president.

The death toll from widespread flooding in Pakistan has topped 1,000 since mid-June, as the country braced on Sunday for fresh surges from swollen rivers in the country’s second-largest province of Punjab.

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have burst riverbanks and swallowed bridges, washing away villages and fields across the country. The National Disaster Management Authority said 119 people were killed in rain- related incidents over the weekend.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday requested international help in tackling the flood damage as rescuers attempt to free thousands who are stranded in flood-ravaged areas. Sharif who blamed the “horrors of climate change” for the tragedy said the scale of this flooding is worse than that in 2010, when nearly 2,000 people died.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Pakistan Pakistan Floods

Related

Update A damaged aircraft on the tarmac of Baghdad airport, after a rocket attack on Friday, Jan. 28. (AP)
Middle-East
Saudi foreign ministry condemns missile attack on Baghdad Airport
Saudi Foreign Ministry director-general receives Moroccan consul general. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Foreign Ministry director-general receives Moroccan consul general

Latest updates

’Sight to behold’: tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch
’Sight to behold’: tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch
Truss tipped to prevail as UK leadership race nears end
Truss tipped to prevail as UK leadership race nears end
US manhunt after gunman shoots 3 people dead at ‘random’
US manhunt after gunman shoots 3 people dead at ‘random’
Texas woman arrested for hate crime against Indians in viral video
Texas woman shouted at four Indian women in a viral video. (Inset: Esmeralda Upton) - (AP)
Saudi leaders offer condolences over floods in Pakistan
Saudi leaders offer condolences over floods in Pakistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.