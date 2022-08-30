You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Jouf Cement’s shareholders approve 24% capital cut to amortize debt 

Al-Jouf Cement’s shareholders approve 24% capital cut to amortize debt 

Al-Jouf Cement’s shareholders approve 24% capital cut to amortize debt 
The cement producer suffered a 93 percent decline in profits during the first half of 2022 to SR1.8 million. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5v2v3

Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Al-Jouf Cement’s shareholders approve 24% capital cut to amortize debt 

Al-Jouf Cement’s shareholders approve 24% capital cut to amortize debt 
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Al-Jouf Cement Co. has received its shareholders’ approval to reduce its capital by 24 percent in order to change its capital structure and amortize its debt.

Its capital has been cut from SR1.43 billion ($381 million) to SR1.09 billion, with 108 million shares being reduced from 143 million, according to a bourse filing. 

The cement producer suffered a 93 percent decline in profits during the first half of 2022 to SR1.8 million.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI Capital

Related

Cement producer Al-Jouf suffers 53% losses in 2021, as sales decline
Business & Economy
Cement producer Al-Jouf suffers 53% losses in 2021, as sales decline
Cement producer Al-Jouf reports a 74% drop in profit as sales dip
Business & Economy
Cement producer Al-Jouf reports a 74% drop in profit as sales dip

KSA to issue exploration licenses for Umm Ad Damar project in November

KSA to issue exploration licenses for Umm Ad Damar project in November
Updated 14 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

KSA to issue exploration licenses for Umm Ad Damar project in November

KSA to issue exploration licenses for Umm Ad Damar project in November
Updated 14 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: The Saudi Geological Survey has completed the pre-qualification phase to award the exploration license for Umm Ad Damar mining project and the winning bidder will be notified by the end of November, the CEO of SGS said on Tuesday.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of Umm Ad Damar Bidder’s Conference, Abdullah Al-Shamrani said the second round of the auction is underway and name of the successful consortium will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The project will go through different cycles, but by the end of November we will see the winning company,” said Al-Shamrani. 

Umm Ad Damar which covers an estimated area of 40 sq. km. is located 300km northeast of Jeddah and 25km northwest of Mahd Al-Dahab governorate. 

The site includes several mineral deposits including copper, zinc, gold and silver. 

Initial indicators during the core excavation had suggested that copper values reached 3.7 percent, while zinc percentage touched 3.6 percent. The results of the samples also showed encouraging amounts of gold. 

Al-Shamrani said that 13 companies have pre-qualified for bidding to get exploration licenses. 

The Saudi Arabian Mining Co. or Ma’aden, AMAK, Ajlan & Bros. Mining Co. and Vedanta are among the qualified bidders in the pre-qualification stage, according to a SGC press release. 

Elena Privalova, head of KSA operations for UDS Golden Group, which is also a qualified bidder, told Arab News that the firm’s interest in Saudi Arabia is part of its international expansion plans. 

“We focus on gold mining in Russia, and we are looking for an extension of our international business. That is why we are here,” said Privalova. 

He also added that Umm Ad Damar is very interesting from a geographical point of view, which demands more exploration. 

Mining is turning out to be a key element of Saudi Arabia’s economic development as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy, in line with Vision 2030. 

Saudi Arabia expects its mineral wealth to exceed earlier estimates of $1.3 trillion, and to achieve this, the Kingdom is planning to triple the spending on the exploration of metals over the next three years. 

Topics: SGS Mining exploration minerals

Related

Saudi Arabia discovers 3,000 industrial minerals in the Arabian shield: Director of SGS video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia discovers 3,000 industrial minerals in the Arabian shield: Director of SGS
Update Mining and quarrying drives Saudi Industrial Production Index up 21% in June graphic
Business & Economy
Mining and quarrying drives Saudi Industrial Production Index up 21% in June

Saudi Ajlan & Bros signs $7bn deals with Malaysian firms

Saudi Ajlan & Bros signs $7bn deals with Malaysian firms
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ajlan & Bros signs $7bn deals with Malaysian firms

Saudi Ajlan & Bros signs $7bn deals with Malaysian firms
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ajlan & Bros Holding Group has signed agreements worth $7 billion with Malaysian companies, according to a statement on LinkedIn. 

The deals aim to develop effective programs to promote collaboration between the two countries to invest in key sectors namely, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, technology, entertainment, and defense.

The Malaysian companies are SilTerra, Cybersecurity Malaysia, Aerodyne, NADI Corp., Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad, EasyStore, Sevenue, MYEVENTS International, Meta Universe, and Twistcode Technologies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia deals trade Cooperation

Related

Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli meets with Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Ronald Kiandee in Riyadh on Friday.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Malaysian ministers discuss ties in food security

Foreign ownership in Saudi-listed stocks drops to $94bn in Q2

Foreign ownership in Saudi-listed stocks drops to $94bn in Q2
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign ownership in Saudi-listed stocks drops to $94bn in Q2

Foreign ownership in Saudi-listed stocks drops to $94bn in Q2
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ownership of foreign investors in the Saudi stock market’s main Tadawul All Share Index slipped down to SR354 billion ($94 billion) at the end of the second quarter of 2022 from SR392 billion in the previous quarter.

This includes investments by swap holders, foreign residents, qualified foreign investors, foreign diversified portfolio managers, and foreign strategic investors, according to a report by the Capital Market Authority.

“Qualified foreign investors are playing an increasingly significant role on the Saudi Exchange,” said the report.

Their ownership in Saudi-listed stocks hit SR284 billion by the end of the second quarter, after touching the highest level of SR340 billion in April 2022.

In terms of trading, TASI saw a 32 percent jump in the value of shares traded by qualified investors to SR173 billion, from SR131 billion in the previous quarter.

Despite efforts by the Kingdom to spur foreign investment, the parallel market Nomu also witnessed a drop in foreign ownership to SR388 million from SR489 million quarter-on-quarter.

 

Topics: TASI NOMU foreign ownership

Related

TASI ends flat on economic uncertainty: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI ends flat on economic uncertainty: Closing bell

AlBilad Investment gets CMA nod to list its exchange traded fund on Tadawul

AlBilad Investment gets CMA nod to list its exchange traded fund on Tadawul
Updated 33 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

AlBilad Investment gets CMA nod to list its exchange traded fund on Tadawul

AlBilad Investment gets CMA nod to list its exchange traded fund on Tadawul
Updated 33 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: AlBilad Investment Co. has received approval from the Capital Market Authority to list its exchange traded fund Albilad MSCI US Tech ETF units on the Saudi Stock Exchange.

All relevant information that an investor needs to consider before making an investment decision can be found on the fund manager's website and the CMA's website for Albilad MSCI US Tech ETF, according to the CMA.

Topics: CMA tradng Tadawul

High oil prices drive record $77.3bn quarterly profit for GCC-listed firms

High oil prices drive record $77.3bn quarterly profit for GCC-listed firms
Updated 57 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

High oil prices drive record $77.3bn quarterly profit for GCC-listed firms

High oil prices drive record $77.3bn quarterly profit for GCC-listed firms
Updated 57 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s listed companies hit a record aggregate profit of $77.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022, as the oil-rich region benefited from elevated oil prices that traded at around $100 a barrel.

This is up from $65.4 billion on a sequential basis, while year-on-year growth was even stronger at 63 percent from $47.6 billion in the same period of 2021, a Kamco Invest report shows.

In Saudi Arabia, the profits of listed firms rose 70.4 percent on the year to $59.5 billion in the second quarter, once again accounting for the largest share of GCC-wide profits.

The report explained that the earnings boom was backed by a growth in profit across most sectors, led by energy, banks, and materials which compensated for the adverse performance of diversified financial firms.

“The region showed strong consumer and business sentiments during the quarter despite a slowdown at the global level mainly due to higher inflation and the efforts by central banks to tame rising prices,” it noted.

 

Topics: GCC Oil Investment Profit

Related

Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
GCC stock exchanges record biggest quarterly gains since 2009: Kamco
Business & Economy
GCC stock exchanges record biggest quarterly gains since 2009: Kamco

Latest updates

Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians
Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians
Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower in buyout battle
Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower in buyout battle
KSA to issue exploration licenses for Umm Ad Damar project in November
KSA to issue exploration licenses for Umm Ad Damar project in November
Saudi Ajlan & Bros signs $7bn deals with Malaysian firms
Saudi Ajlan & Bros signs $7bn deals with Malaysian firms
Foreign ownership in Saudi-listed stocks drops to $94bn in Q2
Foreign ownership in Saudi-listed stocks drops to $94bn in Q2

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.