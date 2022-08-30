You are here

  • Home
  • UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’
Displaced families take refuge at a camp after fleeing their flood-hit homes, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8euym

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Pakistan next week following historic deadly flooding to see “the areas most impacted by this unprecedented climate catastrophe,” a UN spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Guterres is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sept. 9 and return to New York on Sept. 11, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing at least 1,100 people in recent weeks and affecting more than 33 million, over 15 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million population.

Topics: Pakistan floods UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Related

UK home secretary asks landlords to take in Afghan refugees

UK home secretary asks landlords to take in Afghan refugees
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

UK home secretary asks landlords to take in Afghan refugees

UK home secretary asks landlords to take in Afghan refugees
  • Thousands stuck in temporary accommodation over a year since fleeing their homeland
  • Britain’s total annual bill for asylum seekers currently around £2bn
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked landlords to house thousands of Afghan refugees stuck in temporary accommodation over a year since fleeing their homeland.

The Home Office says of the 21,450 people evacuated to the UK following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021, 9,667 are still living in hotels at a total cost of over £1 million ($1.17 million) per day to the taxpayer.

In addition to Afghan refugees, there are 30,000 asylum seekers of other nationalities being put up in hotels across the UK, at an additional daily cost of around £4 million. The UK’s total annual bill for asylum seekers is currently around £2 billion.

Just 7,385 Afghan evacuees have found permanent homes, with authorities citing the large sizes of many refugee families — seven people on average, as opposed to an average of three people per UK household — as a particular issue in rehousing them.

Patel wrote in The Times: “I urge landlords and local authorities to come forward with suitable homes. The government will continue to do everything possible to expedite moving those still in hotels into sustainable accommodation, while delivering value for money for the taxpayer.”

The UK’s housing shortage is also playing a part in the crisis, with local authorities struggling to find enough dwellings despite receiving £20,500 per refugee resettled in their area.

Despite this, the UK has pledged to take in another 3,500 Afghans trying to escape the Taliban, and Patel is readying plans to stop councils blocking refugees from being moved to their areas.

The UK also houses around 83,900 Ukrainian refugees. Campaigners for Afghan refugees have urged the British government to launch a similar campaign to that launched to drum up support for Ukrainian refugees, dubbed “Homes for Afghans.”

 

Topics: Priti Patel Afghanistan

Related

The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,136, according to figures released on August 29. (AFP) photos
Saudi Arabia
OIC issues support for flood victims in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sudan

UK’s Queen Elizabeth says she is ‘deeply saddened’ by severe flooding in Pakistan

UK’s Queen Elizabeth says she is ‘deeply saddened’ by severe flooding in Pakistan
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

UK’s Queen Elizabeth says she is ‘deeply saddened’ by severe flooding in Pakistan

UK’s Queen Elizabeth says she is ‘deeply saddened’ by severe flooding in Pakistan
  • Queen says the UK stands in solidarity with Pakistan as it recovers from these “terrible events”
  • Prince Charles also sent a letter to President Alvi in which he paid tribute to the government of Pakistan
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II said on Monday that she is “deeply saddened” by the severe flooding in Pakistan that has claimed more than 1,150 lives.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan,” the queen wrote in a letter to the country’s President Arif Alvi. 

“My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts,” the queen said.

She added that the UK stands in solidarity with Pakistan as it recovers from these “terrible events.”

Monsoon rains that began in June have unleashed the worst flooding in over a decade, washing away swathes of vital crops and damaging or destroying more than 1 million homes.

Authorities and charities are struggling to accelerate aid delivery to more than 33 million people affected, a challenging task in remote areas as roads and bridges have been washed away.

Prince Charles also sent a letter to Alvi in which he paid tribute to the government of Pakistan, the military and emergency services, and “the countless volunteers and aid agencies who are working tirelessly to save lives and support those in need.”

“Times like these remind us of the fragility of our planet and the urgent need for humanity to live in harmony with nature. Our prayers are with all our friends in Pakistan,” he added.

The prince also made a donation to Islamic Relief UK for the flood-ravaged country. The charity thanked him for supporting its Pakistan Floods Appeal. 

Pakistan needs more than $10 billion to repair and rebuild infrastructure damaged by the monsoon rains that have caused devastating flooding, the country’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the UN and Pakistan launched an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding for nearly half a million displaced victims of the record-breaking floods.

“Pakistan is awash in suffering,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message for the launch of the appeal in Islamabad and Geneva.

“The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids — the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding.”

He said the scale of needs, with millions of people forced from their homes, schools and health facilities destroyed and livelihoods shattered by the climate catastrophe, required the world’s collective and prioritized attention.

Topics: Pakistan floods Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Related

Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 

Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 

Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 
  • Home Office figures suggest majority of 25,000 people crossing English Channel come from Balkan country
  • Biometric data to be used to identify Albanians with criminal records in their home country
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Police from Albania will be drafted to the UK to help identify migrants from the Balkan country arriving in Britain via small boats.

The UK Border Force will be assisted by Albanian officers in fast-tracking deportations of criminals and those with no right to be in the UK through cross-referencing Tirana’s criminal databases via fingerprints and biometric data.

The UK Home Office says up to 60 percent of the more than 25,000 migrants who have entered Britain this year via the English Channel could be from Albania.

Many of their claims for asylum are believed to be “unfounded” as they face “no serious risk of persecution.”

The UK government can refuse entry on suspicion of individuals posing a risk of “serious harm,” whose removal may be “conducive to the public good,” or those with a criminal record.

The proposal to deploy Albanian officers in the UK is thought to have been made by Gledis Nano, general director of the Albanian state police, during a visit to Britain to assess the situation last month, mirroring a similar agreement between Albania and France.

It comes as part of a broader Home Office cooperation agreement with Tirana to remove illegal migrants from the UK, which has included the British government spending £1 million ($1.17 million) on a new police station at Rinas International Airport in the Albanian capital.

Four Albanian police forensic experts are set to meet UK counterparts on Tuesday to discuss funding for DNA processing. 

A source told the Daily Telegraph: “Biometric data will enable (UK) officers to detect any Albanian wanted by Albanian police or who has a criminal background. They (the Albanian officers stationed in the UK) will have two laptops with all the systems and data that Albanian police have.”

A UK Border Force source told the newspaper: “This access would help us immensely, assuming there are no data protection or legal issues that would prevent the Albanian police from receiving biographic and biometric data captured by UK Border Force under UK law to check against their own records.

“It will not only enable us to identify who they are, but also if there are known criminals among them.

“However, there may be a risk in sharing information about asylum seekers with the government of the country they are claiming to fear persecution from — at least before the claim is assessed.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Those coming from Albania — a safe and prosperous country — are traveling through multiple countries to make the journey to the UK. Many then make spurious asylum claims when they arrive.

“Asylum claims may be inadmissible if someone travels through a safe third country before reaching the UK.”

Topics: Albania United Kingdom (UK) migrants Gledis Nano

Related

Albanian trafficking gangs offering minibus trips from southern Europe to UK
World
Albanian trafficking gangs offering minibus trips from southern Europe to UK
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day
World
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day

Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians

Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News Japan

Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians

Hayashi confirms support for two-state solution for Palestinians
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa met with Israel’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz on Tuesday and reiterated Japan’s support for a two-state solution to solve the dispute with the Palestinians.

Hayashi expressed his hope that confidence-building measures taken by the respective sides would lead to an easing of tensions in the region. Gantz shared Israel’s views on the situation in the region, including Iran and the Middle East. 

According to the foreign ministry in Tokyo, the pair discussed the need for collaboration by the international community in the wake of Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine. They also exchanged views on the situation in East Asia and noted that this year is the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, agreed to continue working closely together.

* This article was originally published on Arab news Japan

Topics: Japan Palestinians

Related

Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
World
Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
Special Egyptian PM discusses bilateral relations with Japanese counterpart
Middle-East
Egyptian PM discusses bilateral relations with Japanese counterpart

Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation

Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation

Japan and Israel defense ministers sign memorandum to further promote cooperation
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: The Japanese Defense Minister HAMADA Yasukazu on Tuesday met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz to sign the recently revised “Memorandum on Defense Exchanges between the Ministry of Defense of Japan and the Ministry of Defense of the State of Israel.”

The meeting, which took place in Tokyo, also commemorated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Israel. The two ministers confirmed their efforts to further promote Japan-Israel defense cooperation.

Hamada said Japan will uphold efforts to reinforce a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” and stated that this vision will contribute to the development of the Middle East. Gantz agreed that the two countries will continue to work together to achieve regional peace and stability.

They also exchanged views on bilateral defense cooperation and affirmed that the two countries will continue to maintain close communication between the defense authorities.

The ministers discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the East and South China Seas and agreed that they strongly opposed any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or any action that would increase tensions.

 

* This article was originally published on Arab news Japan

Topics: Japan Israel

Related

Japanese, South Korean ambassadors to Saudi Arabia visit falcon exhibition
Saudi Arabia
Japanese, South Korean ambassadors to Saudi Arabia visit falcon exhibition
Special Egyptian PM discusses bilateral relations with Japanese counterpart
Middle-East
Egyptian PM discusses bilateral relations with Japanese counterpart

Latest updates

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’
UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’
Taiz attacks force Yemeni military to quit talks with Houthis
Taiz attacks force Yemeni military to quit talks with Houthis
US navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in Arabian Gulf
US navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in Arabian Gulf
Attacks on major Iraqi gasfield drive out US contractors
Attacks on major Iraqi gasfield drive out US contractors
Six mosques in Riyadh region earmarked for restoration as part of development project
Six mosques in Riyadh region earmarked for restoration as part of development project

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.