You are here

  • Home
  • Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks

Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks

Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks
Afghan refugees gathered at the Iran-Afghanistan border as they try to enter Iran following the takeover of their country by the Taliban. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8dj2g

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks

Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks
  • Amnesty said it based its findings on interviews with dozens of Afghans, including 74 who were forcibly returned
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Iran and Turkey are preventing entry of Afghan refugees or forcibly returning them to face life-threatening risks under the Taliban regime, in violation of international law, Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands fled Afghanistan in August 2021 after the US left the country in a chaotic military pullout, allowing the hard-line Taliban Islamists to retake control.

But while many who assisted US forces in particular were airlifted out, the vast majority have had to flee by land, in particular toward Iran and eventually Turkey.

Many are poor and lack passports or other valid travel documents, making them especially vulnerable to border police who use threats or outright violence to keep them out or push them back, Amnesty said.

“Iranian and Turkish security forces have unlawfully used firearms against Afghans trying to cross the border irregularly as a deterrent and a pushback method, sometimes resulting in deaths or injuries,” the report said.

Amnesty said it based its findings on interviews with dozens of Afghans, including 74 who were forcibly returned, sometimes with children or other family members.

The NGO cited numerous cases of “unlawful killings, pushbacks by shooting and other unlawful returns, arbitrary detention, and torture and other ill-treatment of Afghans at the hands of both Iranian and Turkish officials.”

In particular, it documented killings of 11 Afghans by Iranian security forces and three Afghans by Turkish forces over the past year.

Under international law, countries are obliged to ensure a right to seek asylum and the principle of non-refoulement, or the forced return of refugees to countries where they would face persecution or other human rights violations.

“It is Amnesty International’s position, in line with UNHCR [United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees], that no Afghan should be returned, because of the risk of serious human rights violations they could face in Afghanistan,” it said.

It also called on the international community to provide aid to countries supporting Afghan refugees, and for Europe, the US and Canada to step up efforts to facilitate the exit of Afghans at risk of being targeted by the Taliban.

Topics: Afghanistan refugees Turkey Iran Taliban Amnesty international

Related

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91 — agencies

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91 — agencies
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91 — agencies

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91 — agencies
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.
Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War Two and bring about the reunification of Germany.
When pro-democracy protests swept across the Soviet bloc nations of communist Eastern Europe in 1989, he refrained from using force — unlike previous Kremlin leaders who had sent tanks to crush uprisings in Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968.
But the protests fueled aspirations for autonomy in the 15 republics of the Soviet Union, which disintegrated over the next two years in chaotic fashion.
Gorbachev struggled in vain to prevent that collapse.
On becoming general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party in 1985, aged just 54, he had set out to revitalize the system by introducing limited political and economic freedoms, but his reforms spun out of control.
His policy of ‘glasnost’ — free speech — allowed previously unthinkable criticism of the party and the state, but also emboldened nationalists who began to press for independence in the Baltic republics of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and elsewhere.
Many Russians never forgave Gorbachev for the turbulence that his reforms unleashed, considering the subsequent plunge in their living standards too high a price to pay for democracy.
After visiting Gorbachev in hospital on June 30, liberal economist Ruslan Grinberg told the armed forces news outlet Zvezda: “He gave us all freedom — but we don’t know what to do with it.”

Related

Mandela, Gorbachev share signatures in quirky baseball autograph collection
Sport
Mandela, Gorbachev share signatures in quirky baseball autograph collection
Gorbachev sounds alarm as Russian ruble hits record low
Business & Economy
Gorbachev sounds alarm as Russian ruble hits record low

Experts weigh in on court proceedings against Pakistan’s ex-PM 

Experts weigh in on court proceedings against Pakistan’s ex-PM 
Updated 30 August 2022

Experts weigh in on court proceedings against Pakistan’s ex-PM 

Experts weigh in on court proceedings against Pakistan’s ex-PM 
  • Guilty verdict for ‘insulting’ judge could see ban from politics
  • Additional terror charge carries penalty up to 14 years in jail
Updated 30 August 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan braces this week to face contempt of court charges and the end of interim bail in a terrorism case, several political analysts, journalists and lawyers have expressed mixed views — denouncing the “victimization" of political leaders in the country, and urging the ousted premier not to consider his popularity a “license” to break the law.

Islamabad police registered a terrorism case against Khan on Aug. 21 after he allegedly made threatening remarks at a public rally against top police officials and a judge who had his chief of staff, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, arrested and charged with sedition. Khan is on bail in the terror case until Sept. 1.

The Islamabad High Court has also initiated contempt proceedings against the former premier for his remarks against the judge in the same speech, with hearings poised to begin on Wednesday.

Another case has been filed by the coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the election commission over Khan’s alleged failure to declare in his assets amounts he earned from the sale of state gifts. The electronic media regulator also slapped a ban on the live telecast of Khan’s speeches earlier this month, though the restriction was lifted on Monday.

The ex-PM, who came to power in 2018 and was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted of insulting the judge. The terrorism charge against him could carry a penalty ranging from several months to 14 years in prison, the equivalent of a life sentence.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has repeatedly called all the cases politically motivated. The Sharif government denies it is targeting Khan.

Arab News spoke to several journalists, political analysts, and lawyers about Khan’s legal challenges and what they meant for freedom of speech and the future of politics in Pakistan.

“Every time this happens, it indicates a certain fragility within the Pakistani state,” Mosharraf Zaidi, CEO of the thinktank Tabadlab, told Arab News, referring to the court cases against Khan. “Fundamentally, it should be within the domain of the Pakistani state to be able to accept dissenting speech, including speech that some might find offensive.”

Zaidi called it a “shameful decision” to charge Khan under the anti-terrorism act: “This has sadly become our political culture … Every major politician in this country has corruption charges ... foreign funding charges ... treason charges. This is ridiculous.”

“Absolutely, the PTI is being victimized for standing up to the powers that be,” he added, using a euphemism for the military, which vehemently denies it interferes in civilian politics.

Journalist and primetime talk show host Meher Bokhari lamented that political parties across the board had a record for being “champions of the freedom of speech” while in opposition but gagging the media and targeting political opponents once in power.

“It’s very tragic what is going on in Pakistan right now,” she said. “The sad part is that, you know, all these politicians … who have suffered in the past, you know, they say once bitten, twice shy. Nobody is shy around here.”

Most importantly, Bokhari argued that there was little difference now in terms of how politicians, journalists and freedom of expression advocates were being treated under military and civilian governments.

“We have seen the same kind of oppression, the same kind of, you know, violence against journalists,” she said. “You’ve seen ridiculous cases of mutiny, sedition, terrorism, the worst kind of application of the penal code right now against Imran Khan.”

Talk show host and political commentator Asma Shirazi said she did not support attempts to gag or politically victimize Khan but argued that he needed to follow the law.

Despite his “irresponsible” speeches against the country’s top officials and institutions, it was unnecessary to “book him under this anti-terrorism law,” Sherazi told Arab News, arguing that the contempt charges were fair.

She added: “I support freedom of speech, but I can’t support abuse of freedom of speech.”

“He is a popular leader, but his statements could be dangerous,” she said. “Popularity is not a license to violate rule of law.”

“Even then,” Sherazi added, “it’s I think unnecessary to book him under this anti-terrorism law.”

“None of this is very constitutional because every politician has a right to disseminate his views to his supporters and to the public at large,” Barrister Usama Malik said.

The legal expert said while the anti-terror act carried a clause prohibiting the intimidation of public officials and Khan’s remarks against the judge and police officials were “uncalled for,” the case did not qualify under terrorism rules.

“Terrorism charges do not carry any great weight and I am glad that he has been granted bail in this matter,” Malik said.

However, the contempt case had serious implications, the lawyer said.

“There is a possibility that if his apology (for remarks against the judge) is not accepted,” Malik said, “then he could very well be disqualified (from politics).”

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti

First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
Updated 30 August 2022
AP

First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti

First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
  • FP says this first shipment of grain will be shipped overland to northern Ethiopia, where millions of people have been affected by the country’s Tigray conflict
Updated 30 August 2022
AP

NAIROBI: The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict.

Food security experts call it a drop in the bucket for the vast needs in the worst-hit Horn countries of Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia, the nation where this first shipment is going. But the flow of grain from Ukraine for other hungry parts of the world is expected to continue, with another ship departing Tuesday for Yemen. The UN World Food Program has said it is working on multiple ships.

WFP says this first shipment of grain will be shipped overland to northern Ethiopia, where millions of people have been affected by the country’s Tigray conflict, which has now flared up again.

How any of the grain will reach Tigray is now in question as humanitarian deliveries by road and air have been suspended amid the fighting that sparked again last week between Tigray forces and Ethiopian ones. But Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara and Afar regions also are expected to benefit.

WFP has said the 23,000 metric tons of grain on the first ship are enough to feed 1.5 million people on full rations for a month. But the UN has said 2.4 million in Tigray alone are severely food insecure and that 20 million people across Ethiopia face hunger.

Millions of other people in the Horn of Africa region are going hungry because of drought, and thousands have died. Somalia has been especially hard hit because it sourced at least 90 percent of its grain from Ukraine and Russia before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Millions of tons of food are needed for the Horn of Africa, WFP said. “In Ethiopia alone, three quarters of everything that we used to distribute originated from Ukraine and Russia,” regional director Michael Dunford said.

Food security experts have said it will take weeks for people in African countries to see grain from Ukraine arrive and even longer to see it bring down high food prices that have been a source of despair and protests in multiple nations.

Far more ships carrying grain from Ukraine’s reopened ports have been going to richer places like Europe as existing business contracts are fulfilled. As of Sunday, 114 ships carrying more than 1.2 million metric tons of food commodities had left Ukraine, WFP said, but “export volumes remain far below pre-conflict averages.”

Topics: Djibouti grain Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments
World
Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says
World
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods
Updated 30 August 2022

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods
  • Flooding has killed more than 1,100 people since mid-June, affected 33 million, and destroyed homes, infrastructure and crops
  • Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif are locked in a bitter political battle, with the former refusing to recognize the government and leading rallies seeking early elections
Updated 30 August 2022
Mehreen Zahra-Malik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on his predecessor, Imran Khan, to join him in a “united effort” to tackle the “epochal” rains and flooding that have killed more than 1,100 people since mid-June, affected 33 million, and destroyed homes, businesses, infrastructure and crops.

The unexpected “olive branch” comes as the two leaders are locked in a bitter political battle. Khan, who was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, refuses to recognize the government and has been leading mass rallies in an attempt to seek early elections. The Sharif-led coalition government has said elections will be held as scheduled next year.

Khan won the 2018 general election following vows to root out corruption among what he portrayed as a venal political elite. The former cricket star has for decades viewed veteran politicians such as Sharif — and his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister convicted on corruption charges and living in self-exile in London — as long overdue for accountability.

On Tuesday, Sharif told journalists he had extended several offers, including one this month during a speech in parliament, to Khan asking him to join with the government in its attempts to tackle the myriad crises facing the South Asian nation, in particular the economic woes that have left it with a large current account deficit and critically low foreign exchange reserves.

“I offered, as you will, an olive branch, a very sincere proposal, a charter of economy … (that said) let’s sit down and discuss it, let us make a framework,” Sharif said, speaking in the Prime Minister’s Office. “It was a very bitter experience that this offer was absolutely taken as a non-serious thing, which was very unfortunate.

“Today, even at the cost of repetition, I am making this offer (to Khan) through your cameras … Let us sit down … to deal with this (floods) situation today and tomorrow, and to see Pakistan comes out of this problem with our united effort let’s move with unity of thought and action, let’s move in unison. That is the way forward.”

It comes as Khan faces a number of court cases, including charges of terrorism and contempt of court, which he said are politically motivated. The use of anti-terrorism and sedition laws as a basis for cases against political leaders is not uncommon in Pakistan; Khan’s own government also used them against its opponents and critics.

A contempt of court case against Khan is due to begin tomorrow and his one-week, pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case, related to a speech he gave, expires on Sept. 1.

A terror charge in Pakistan can carry sentences ranging from several months to 14 years in prison, the equivalent of a life sentence. A contempt of court conviction could result in Khan being disqualified for life from politics because, according to Pakistani law, convicted persons cannot hold public office.

Should Khan take up Sharif’s offer of a truce, the easing of the political tensions would be welcomed at a time when more than 15 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million population has been affected by heavy rains and floods.

Early estimates put the cost of the damage at more than $10 billion. Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes and live outdoors without access to food, clean water, shelter or basic healthcare.

The specter of food shortages is rising given that much of the country’s farmland and crops have been wiped out by flooding that Sharif on Tuesday described as “the worst in the history of Pakistan.”

On Monday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the government might consider importing vegetables and other food items from its neighbor, and archrival, India to help cope with shortages.

Such imports would end three years of suspended trade between the nuclear-armed rivals. Islamabad banned imports from India in 2019 after New Delhi revoked the special constitutional status of the portion of the disputed Kashmir valley it governs. India and Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir. They both control parts of the region but claim all of it.

However, Sharif reiterated that it will be difficult to restore trade links until India reviews its decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status.

“Even until today I will be very pleased to facilitate and discuss our problems with India, including water (and) Kashmir,” he said.

But, referring to what he described as a “genocide” in Indian-administered Kashmir, he added: “Look what they are doing … is there anything left for us to talk to each other (about)?”

India denies allegations of abusing the rights of Kashmiris and says it only targets separatists and militants who launch attacks against the state. It accuses Pakistan of funding armed militants and separatist groups in the Indian-controlled part of the region. Islamabad denies this, saying it provides only diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

Topics: Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan

Related

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery
Updated 30 August 2022

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery
  • Colombo seeks to ‘form long-term relations’ with Saudi Arabia in energy, fuel sectors
  • Saudi’s 2030 Vision can also benefit Sri Lanka, special envoy says
Updated 30 August 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is seeking to boost energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia and has invited the Kingdom to set up a refinery in the South Asian nation, a special envoy of President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday.

Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed arrived in Riyadh on Sunday as special envoy of the Sri Lankan president and has since held meetings with officials from the Kingdom, including Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Al-Marshad.

Ahamed, who assumed his ministerial duties in late May and also oversees Middle Eastern affairs, told Arab News in an exclusive interview that improving cooperation with Saudi Arabia would be helpful in “easing the current economic crisis” in Sri Lanka.

The nation of 22 million people is facing its worst economic crisis since independence. For months people have suffered severe shortages of essentials, such as food, medicines and fuel, as the inflation rate surged to a record 60.8 percent in July.

“We are offering Saudi Arabia to have its own refinery in Sri Lanka,” Ahamed said in a phone interview.

“We can also provide enough storage facilities on the island which could cover the region.”

Colombo is seeking to “form long-term relations” with Saudi Arabia in the energy and fuel sectors, including for the supply of gas and crude oil.

Sri Lanka has been struggling to find critical funding to finance essential imports, with its existing stock of petrol and diesel all but dry. The crisis had seen long queues of drivers at gas pumps across the country earlier this year, when people waited for days to fill their vehicles.

Ahamed said that Saudi’s 2030 Vision, a reform plan designed to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, could also benefit Sri Lanka.

“As you know, Saudi Arabia is one of the major economic powers in the region, especially in the field of energy sector. The 2030 Vision of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has attracted the whole world including Sri Lanka,” Ahamed said.

“Our president wants to make use of this Vision by cooperating with the Kingdom to develop its goals and also to benefit from such developments, which would improve the Saudi-Lanka energy security cooperation.”

Ahamed is optimistic that stronger energy cooperation will boost bilateral trade to billions of dollars from the current $300 million, and “enable Sri Lanka to buy oil with long-term conditions.”

Sri Lanka is also seeking to tap Saudi investors for the country’s mining industry, he said.

As his Saudi trip was set to conclude on Wednesday, Ahamed was optimistic about the outcome of his visit.

“We are positive that Saudi Arabia will help Sri Lanka in granting some relief by supporting our projects and open up new areas of cooperation to strengthen the bilateral relations,” he said.

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka crisis

Related

Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
World
Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
A tourist walks through Sri Lanka's Independence Memorial Hall in Colombo. (AFP file photo)
World
Sri Lanka looks to Saudi travelers to boost tourism industry

Latest updates

Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks
Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks
High marks from Saudi women as Aerial yoga trend takes off in the Kingdom
Roa Al-Sahhaf, an aerial yoga instructor, was in Paris when she was introduced to aerial yoga and decided to take it back home. 
New Russia gas halt to tighten energy screws on Europe
New Russia gas halt to tighten energy screws on Europe
KSrelief chief and UN official discuss developing leadership in global humanitarian work
KSrelief chief and UN official discuss developing leadership in global humanitarian work
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.