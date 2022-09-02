Grain ship from Ukraine towed to anchorage in Istanbul, traffic reopened

ISTANBUL: A cargo vessel carrying more than 3,000 tons of corn from Ukraine was towed to anchorage in Istanbul on Friday after it briefly ran aground, a shipping agency said, the first such incident under a United Nations-brokered export deal.
Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said traffic in the Bosphorus strait had been reopened after it was halted due to the grounding of the 173-meter Lady Zehma due to a rudder failure around 1800 GMT.
The Tribeca shipping agency said the towage and salvage operation of Lady Zehma started at 2110 GMT and it dropped anchor at the southern Bosphorus anchorage area at 2330 GMT.
No one was hurt in the incident, the Istanbul governor’s office said. During the grounding, the ship’s bow had been about 150 meters from shore in the busy Bebek neighborhood, according to a witness and Refinitiv Eikon data.
The shipping data showed the vessel was at anchor in the Marmara Sea, just off the coast of Istanbul, on Friday morning.
Ukraine’s grain exports slumped after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24 and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Three ports were unblocked under the deal signed on July 22 by Moscow and Kyiv, and brokered by the UN and Ankara.
The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) — which oversees the agreement and includes UN, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials — said the ship “got stranded during her passage from the strait” and an emergency boarding operation had been conducted by Turkish authorities.
Earlier this week the JCC said the Lady Zehma was cleared to depart Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port for Ravenna, Italy, with 3,000 tons of corn. Turkey’s Tribeca shipping firm said it contained 30,274 tons of corn.
As of Wednesday, some 1.55 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs had been exported from Ukraine under the deal, while 139 inbound and outbound voyages had been enabled, the JCC said.
Such incidents are rare on the picturesque Bosphorus, which divides Turkey’s largest city and connects the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea and beyond to the Mediterannean.
Iran says it sends ‘constructive’ response on nuclear deal; US disagrees
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Iran has sent a “constructive” response to US proposals aimed at reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, prompting a less positive impression from the United States.
“The text that was sent (by Iran) has a constructive approach aimed at finalizing the negotiations,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB on Friday.
But the US State Department gave a different assessment.
“We can confirm that we have received Iran’s response through the EU,” a spokesperson said. “We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive.”
White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said: “Some gaps have closed in recent weeks but others remain.”
The IRIB report said Iran’s response was sent to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who has been coordinating the negotiations. It gave no further details.
After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, Borrell said on Aug. 8 the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.
Iran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, adding that the UN atomic watchdog should drop its “politically motivated probes” of Tehran’s nuclear work.
Under the 2015 pact, Iran had curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from US, EU and UN sanctions.
Then US President Donald Trump reneged on the deal in 2018, arguing that it was too generous to Tehran. He reimposed US sanctions on Iran, leading Tehran to resume previously banned nuclear activities and reviving US, European and Israeli fears that Iran may seek an atomic bomb.
Iran denies any such ambition.
Will maritime-border settlement imply Lebanon’s indirect recognition of Israel?
Hezbollah complicit in US-brokered process despite its leader’s prohibition against talks with the “Zionist enemy”
Gap between Nasrallah’s rhetoric and reality calls into question his much vaunted commitment to “resistance”
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Comments recently made by a White House official to Al-Arabiya point to progress in indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to find a solution to their maritime boundary dispute. But any progress raises a host of questions that Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia which holds sway over the Lebanese government, will find deeply embarrassing.
Technically at war since 1948 and with no diplomatic relations, Lebanon and Israel are at odds over an area of 860 sq km of the Mediterranean Sea believed to contain rich deposits of natural gas. They have been engaged in intermittent negotiations since October 2020 over the gas-rich waters they both claim to lie in their exclusive economic zones.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed a compromise solution, which would create an S-shaped maritime economic boundary between the two countries. Amos Hochstein, the US senior adviser for energy security, told Al-Hurra TV in June that a proposal Lebanese officials presented to him will enable negotiations “to go forward.”
In recent months, Hochstein, in his capacity as the special presidential coordinator on the border deal, has made multiple trips to Beirut and Tel Aviv.
“We continue to narrow the gaps between the parties and believe a lasting compromise is possible,” the unnamed White House official told Al-Arabiya this week. The official praised what he called the “consultative spirit” of both parties.
The comments came against a backdrop of confusing signals from Lebanese government officials and their coalition allies, Hezbollah. Michel Aoun, the Lebanese president, and his Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) have maintained a strategic alliance with Hezbollah since 2006 that has enabled them to fill public and administrative institutions with loyalists.
The understanding between the leading Lebanese Christian and Shiite parties has been tested at times by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s warlike rhetoric and broadsides against Lebanon’s traditional Arab allies. But with the ongoing negotiations with Israel, Hezbollah’s much vaunted commitment to “resistance,” its political strength and even its relevance have been called into question.
“Hezbollah accuses all its opponents of being Zionist and imperialist agents. So, any occasion to prove it wrong is welcome,” Nadim Shehadi, a Lebanese economist and political commentator, told Arab News. “That said, this is one of the rare instances where the presence of Hezbollah possibly strengthens the Lebanese negotiation position.”
Hezbollah has threatened to attack Israel if a deal acceptable to Lebanon was not reached by a clear deadline. In early July, it dispatched drones twice toward the Karish gas field — where Israel has a drilling site — three of which were shot down by the Israeli military.
Although the drones were unarmed, they demonstrated Hezbollah’s ability to strike the offshore facility and up the ante in the US-mediated negotiations with Israel. In recent months, Israel has also repeatedly accused Hezbollah of impeding UN peacekeepers stationed along the Lebanon-Israel border from performing their duties.
Still, Hezbollah is said to privately want to avoid another conflict at a time Lebanon is going through a crippling economic crisis that has plunged more than three-quarters of its population into poverty. The last war it fought with Israel, 16 years ago, left nearly 1,200 Lebanese — mostly civilians — dead, pushing large swathes of the country into ruins.
“To be sure, Hezbollah can obstruct the negotiations any time and they hold the process hostage,” Shehadi told Arab News. “The theatrics of sending drones to take photos of the Israeli gas installations were in keeping with its approach.”
The Lebanese government officials whose histrionics too made headlines recently were Walid Fayad, the energy minister, and Hector Hajjar, the social affairs minister, with their act of throwing rocks toward Israeli territory.
The duo, both linked to Aoun’s FPM, were part of a group of eight Lebanese ministers who were on a border-area tour. In the video, which went viral after it was broadcast by Al-Jadeed TV, Fayyad and Hajjar could be heard teasing each other about their rock-throwing abilities.
Fayyad, who in the clip tells Hajjar to “step aside, so I won’t hit your head,” is a frequent interlocutor for the Lebanese government during the discussions with Hochstein on the boundary dispute with Israel. Michael Young, a senior editor with Carnegie Middle East in Beirut, surmises that the two minister’s actions may have something to do with the upcoming presidential election to find a successor to Aoun.
“I am not sure if it was planned that way, but the effect was showing that they stood with the ‘resistance against Israel,’” he told Arab News.
Shehadi concurred, saying that “everyone is playing along, including the cabinet ministers”, adding: “The new independent MPs who visited the border danced the (Levantine folk dance) dabke there. It’s all part of a subtle internal Lebanese political dialogue.”
To Shehadi, the scenes on the border were reminiscent of the period immediately after the Israeli withdrawal from Southern Lebanon in May 2000, when Lebanese politicians joined in the theatrics of the “liberation by the resistance.”
“The circumstances of the withdrawal were well known. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak had promised in July 1999 to withdraw to the international border and it was a fulfillment of that pledge,” Shehadi told Arab News. “The withdrawal was coordinated between Israel and Hezbollah with the help of two Swedish mediators.”
This time around, Lebanese analysts are watching closely for any political fallout of the obvious gap between the rhetoric and actions of Nasrallah in the context of the Lebanon-Israel negotiations.
Since the Islamic revolution of 1979, the regime in Tehran and its Shiite proxies have relied on a formula of seeking to co-opt the Palestinian resistance to increase their moral standing in the Arab world. They have intervened in neighboring countries, and justified this as necessary to liberate Palestine with such ingenious slogans as “The path to Jerusalem passes through Karbala.”
As part of the same playbook, Hezbollah has constantly tried to brand itself as a pan-Islamic force fighting, first and foremost, for the Palestinian cause, determined to liberate Jerusalem from “Zionist occupation” while accusing Arabs of abandoning the holy city.
In a speech in Beirut’s suburbs in 1998, Nasrallah reportedly called for the assassination of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for signing peace treaties with Israel by invoking the example of the killer of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in 1981. “Is there no Palestinian who can do what Khaled Islambouli did and say that Arafat’s presence on the face of this Earth is shameful to Palestinians and Muslims?” Nasrallah had thundered.
As recently as in August 2020, he was fulminating against the signing of the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE. “This is a betrayal of Islam and Arabism, it is a betrayal of Jerusalem, of the Palestinian people,” he said during a speech commemorating the anniversary of the end of Hezbollah’s 2006 conflict between Israel.
Fast forward to September 2022 and, as Michael Young, the Carnegie Middle East editor, puts it, “Hezbollah today is engaged in indirection negotiations with Israel.”
“To an extent, Hassan Nasrallah’s upping the ante is to show that they are not negotiating indirectly with Israel, signing what may be a deal on offshore gas sharing. But no one doubts that they are negotiating indirectly with Israel,” he told Arab News.
“At the same time, Hezbollah needs to show its domestic supporters that it’s still anti-Israel, hence the escalation of threats and criticism of Israel if Lebanon’s gas rights are not respected.”
But if a deal materializes, sooner or later, will Hezbollah tie its own hands by neutralizing the “resistance” and saying that Israel has respected all its commitments to Lebanon? “Hezbollah’s view is much wider than that,” Young said. “As long as there’s an enemy, the resistance must continue. This is not the official view of the Lebanese government but it is implied in all Hezbollah statements.”
Young believes that at this stage, Hezbollah does not want to negotiate the entire sea and land border. “The focus now is on the maritime border. I don’t believe there’s willingness to negotiate anything dealing with the contested border, the Shebaa Farms,” he told Arab News, referring to a small strip of land occupied by Israel since 1967.
“(But) the UN says the occupation ended with the Israelis withdrawal in 2000. The Lebanese position on Shebaa Farms is not the same as that of the Israelis or the UN.”
As for the negotiations over the maritime dispute, Young says if media reports are any guide, the Biden administration has been putting pressure on both Lebanon and Israel and there are signs of progress.
“I don’t think we can rule out an agreement,” he told Arab News. “I think all sides have an interest in one and we are moving to a potential agreement.”
According to the White House official who spoke to Al-Arabiya, Hochstein is in communication daily with both Israeli and Lebanese government officials.
Politician, senior judge murdered in Houthi-held Sanaa
Latest in string of drive-by killings targeting Houthi-allied military and political figures
Houthi accounts on social media blamed the killing on a family feud
Updated 01 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni politician was gunned down in the Houthi-held city of Sanaa on Thursday shortly after an armed group executed a senior judge, raising speculation about infighting among the Houthis.
Residents in Sanaa said that unidentified men shot dead Brig. Gen. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Kibsi, a former MP and a supporter of the Iran-backed terrorist Houthis, outside his house in Al-Hasaba neighborhood, the latest in a string of drive-by killings targeting Houthi-allied military and political figures.
Yemeni journalist Sam Al-Ghobari described the little-known politician as a supporter of the Houthi military offensive on the central city of Marib, which began early last year.
Houthi accounts on social media blamed the killing on a family feud, claiming that their security services are on the hunt for the killer.
Similarly, an armed group early on Thursday executed Mohammed Hamran, a Supreme Court justice, two days after kidnapping him from a Sanaa street.
Citing previous incidents, Yemeni government officials and activists accused the Houthis of kidnapping and executing the judge after he refused the militia’s pressure to legalize their pillage of public land and property, as well as confiscating opponents’ homes.
Moammer Al-Eryani, the internationally recognized government’s information minister, said the judge was murdered as a result of Houthi-supporting journalists aggressively inciting terrorists to attack him. He accused the Houthis of attempting to purge judges who challenge their orders.
He said on Twitter that the heinous act is part of a series of systematic crimes against the judiciary and its staff, who refuse to respond to the Houthis’ instructions.
He added that the murder is part of plans by the terror group to tighten their control over the judiciary and use it to cover up their crimes and legitimize the looting of lands and real estate. The Iran-backed group also wants to use the judiciary to settle its political scores, Al-Eryani added.
The Houthis claimed to have apprehended the men who murdered the judge.
On social media, the judge’s friends expressed condolences and called for the killers to be brought to justice.
Abdul Wahab Qatran, an outspoken judge based in Sanaa, described Hamran as “the noblest, most generous and the bravest” judge he has ever met.
Several politicians, academics, activists and security and military figures who are loyal to the Houthis have been assassinated across Yemeni provinces under the Houthi control.
The killings have confirmed reports of bloody fighting between various groups within the movement.
Hans Grundberg, the UN’s Yemen envoy, on Wednesday strongly condemned deadly Houthi attacks on the densely populated city of Taiz and called on the militias and other parties in Yemen to honor their commitments under the UN-brokered truce.
“I condemn the attack that was launched from areas controlled by Ansar Allah (a formal term for the Houthis) on Sunday night in Dabab area in Taiz that left a number of soldiers killed or wounded and threatens to seriously worsen the humanitarian situation for civilians,” the envoy said in a statement.
The Houthis attacked Yemeni government troops at the western gate to the besieged city of Taiz on Sunday, resulting in at least 10 deaths and numerous injuries.
The Houthis launched further attacks on government forces on Tuesday and Wednesday, inflicting more casualties on both soldiers and civilians, according to locals and officials.
‘All measures will be taken to support mission,’ caretaker PM Najib Mikati says
Lebanese army and UNIFIL are working together, President Aoun says
Updated 01 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon has welcomed the UN Security Council’s unanimous adoption of a resolution to renew UNIFIL’s mandate for another year.
The renewal request was made by the Lebanese government.
Arab News learned that after France submitted a draft of Resolution 2650, Lebanon tried to remove selected passages. However, several countries opposed the changes and insisted on passing it in its entirety.
The Security Council reiterated that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon does not require prior authorization or permission from anyone to undertake its mandated tasks and that it is allowed to conduct its operations independently.
It called on all parties to ensure UNIFIL’s freedom of movement, including allowing it to conduct both announced and unannounced patrols.
Previously, peacekeepers have clashed with local people intent on preventing them from entering residential neighborhoods or filming.
In the resolution, the Security Council condemned “the harassment and intimidation of UNIFIL personnel, as well as the use of disinformation campaigns against peacekeepers,” and requested the mission take measures to monitor and counter disinformation.
It also expressed its concern about developments along the Blue Line, noting the recent installation of containers that restrict peacekeepers’ access to, or ability to see, parts of the line.
It condemned “the presence of unauthorized weapons controlled by armed groups in UNIFIL’s area of operations.”
The Security Council requested the Lebanese Armed Forces and UN secretary-general set out precise benchmarks and timelines for the effective and durable deployment of Lebanese forces in the south of the country and in its territorial waters.
It also encouraged the Lebanese government to speed up the deployment of a model LAF regiment in the area of operations. This supports a long-term goal of the mission to eventually hand over all of its tasks and responsibilities to the Lebanese authorities.
In the resolution, the Security Council urged all parties to accelerate efforts to visibly mark the Blue Line in its entirety and move forward on resolving points of contention.
A Lebanese source in contact with UNIFIL told Arab News: “Despite the strongly worded resolution, UNIFIL cannot be above Lebanese law.
“The Lebanese security services cannot enter private properties before obtaining security or judicial permission. Consequently, UNIFIL’s freedom of movement cannot give it the right to enter private properties. Otherwise, UNIFIL will thus become an occupation force in a sense,” the person said.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that the renewal of the mandate showed the determination of the international community to maintain security and stability on the country’s southern borders.
The Lebanese army and UNIFIL were working together to “properly implement Resolution 1701 in all its aspects, especially the cessation of hostilities committed by Israel,” he said.
Aoun thanked the countries participating in UNIFIL for carrying out the peacekeeping mission along the borders and stressed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing international resolutions.
Commenting on the renewal, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said: “This will consolidate the stability that southern Lebanon enjoys thanks to the close cooperation between the army and UNIFIL.
“We stress that all measures will be taken to support UNIFIL’s mission and we reiterate Lebanon’s commitment to international legitimacy and UN resolutions.”
Just days before the resolution was passed, a video of Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar and Energy Minister Walid Fayyad throwing rocks toward Israel during a visit to the southern border went viral on social media.
People were quick to comment.
“The minister of energy is trying to cut off the electricity in occupied Lebanese villages so they will be like the rest of Lebanon,” one person said.
Others joked that throwing rocks would strengthen Lebanon’s negotiating position in the border demarcation negotiations with Israel.
In Resolution 2591 (2021), the Security Council requested UNIFIL take temporary and special measures to assist the Lebanese army with food, fuel, medicine and logistical support.
UNIFIL comprises more than 10,000 military peacekeepers from 48 countries and about 800 civilian staff.
Speaking after the vote, Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, welcomed the renewal of the mandate and commended France’s commitment to reaching a consensual result.
“Lebanon is facing overlapping crises that have burdened the Lebanese with deep social and economic distress, the like of which they have not seen for generations,” she said.
“Thus, this resolution reflects the urgent need for the Security Council to reaffirm its commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.”
Richard M. Mills Jr., the US permanent representative to the UN, also welcomed the renewal of the mandate and thanked France for its “constructive participation.”
With the new mandate, the Security Council had reaffirmed UNIFIL’s authorization to operate independently and conduct both announced and unannounced patrols, he said.
“The proliferation of prefabricated containers placed by Green Without Borders obstructs UNIFIL’s access to the Blue Line and heightens tensions in the area, further demonstrating that this so-called environmental group is acting on Hezbollah’s behalf,” he added.
Additional 42 candidates register for parliamentary elections in Kuwait
The latest additions bring the total number of prospective candidates so far to 264: 249 men and 15 women
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News
KUWAIT: On Thursday, the fourth day of registrations for General Assembly elections in Kuwait scheduled for Sept. 29, a further 42 people submitted their candidacy applications to the election watchdog, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
The latest additions, 39 men and three women, bring the total number of prospective candidates so far to 264: 249 men and 15 women. The registration process runs for 10 days, according to the country’s Center for Government Communication.
The parliament was formally dissolved in early August, with Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah calling for early elections in an effort to resolve months of government gridlock.