You are here

  • Home
  • Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners
If any foreigner marries a Palestinian, immigration restrictions mean they will need to leave after 27 months and cannot return for at least half a year. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ccvw4

Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners
  • West Bank visitors face new raft of restrictions by Israeli government
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Foreigners are being ordered by the Israeli Defense Ministry to inform the government if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the West Bank territory amid a range of new immigration rules.

If any foreigner marries a Palestinian, immigration restrictions mean they will need to leave after 27 months and cannot return for at least half a year.

The new rules are expected to become law on Monday, with updated regulations being issued in a document published by the Israeli government.

Regulations include a demand that foreigners inform the Israeli authorities within 30 days of starting a relationship with a Palestinian ID holder.

There are also updated restrictions on Palestinian education, with new quotas on student visas and foreign lecturers, limited to 150 and 100, respectively, but there are no similar limits on Israeli academics.

The European Commission said that it was concerned about the restrictions on foreign students and academics at Palestinian universities, which the BBC reported was shared with the “highest levels” of the Israeli authorities.

Visas and visa extensions also face new restrictions, as aid organizations and business groups warn that people are being prevented from working or volunteering in the West Bank for significant periods.

Speaking to the BBC, Jessica Montell, executive director of the Israeli NGO HaMoked, said: “This is about demographic engineering of Palestinian society and isolating Palestinian society from the outside world.”

HaMoked has launched legal action in the Israeli High Court against the regulations. Its petition was joined by 19 individuals.

“They make it much more difficult for people to come and work in Palestinian institutions, volunteer, invest, teach and study,” Montell said.

The new 97-page “Cogat” order — referring to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a group within the Defense Ministry — is titled “Procedure for entry and residence of foreigners in the Judea and Samaria area.”

The pamphlet, referring to the biblical terms for the West Bank, was first published in February, but its introduction has been delayed

The BBC contacted Cogat, but it did not respond to the British broadcaster. 

Elsewhere, Israeli authorities defended the harsher restrictions on the basis that they would strengthen security.

Campaign group Right to Enter said that the relationship limits enhanced “discriminatory, cruel and arbitrary practices by Israeli authorities” that would cause “immense humanitarian difficulties” for foreign spouses, adding that it would lead to families being forcibly separated in the West Bank. 

Foreign spouses of Palestinians in the West Bank have long faced a ban on residency, which has left thousands living in limbo, uncertain of when their legal status will be confirmed.

Right to Enter said the new proposals will “formalize and aggravate many of the existing restrictions,” adding that this will “will force many families to move or stay abroad to maintain their family unity.”

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Related

Jordan says its pressure halted international flights from Israeli airport
Middle-East
Jordan says its pressure halted international flights from Israeli airport
Palestinian killed in West Bank after stabbing Israeli soldier
Middle-East
Palestinian killed in West Bank after stabbing Israeli soldier

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official
Updated 11 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official
  • UAE is at the forefront of energy diversification efforts and adoption of sustainability-driven technology to achieve climate neutrality: Al-Olama
Updated 11 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE is committed to constructive collaboration with the international community to confront challenges facing the global energy sector with the aim of advancing efforts to realise international stability, an official said on Friday.

Speaking at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in Bali, the undersecretary for energy and petroleum affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Sharif Salim Al-Olama said that his country is also keen to develop the energy sector, especially clean energy, and invest in the future through a realistic vision that drives global prosperity.

“The UAE is ready to share its experiences in the clean energy sector and work together with regional and international partners to entrench its position in the industry and get ready for the next fifty years as it considers this sector a vital enabler and driver for sustainable development and a major attraction for foreign investment,” Al-Olama said.

The official said the UAE is at the forefront of energy diversification efforts and the adoption of sustainability-driven technology to achieve climate neutrality as a key priority.

Al-Olama met separately with the Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Policy Rob Jetten and the US Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk to discuss prospects for joint cooperation in sustainable development and preparations for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) which will be hosted by the UAE in 2023.

 

Topics: UAE energy

Related

Egypt’s President El-Sisi, holds talks with Italian energy giant chief, Claudio Descalzi
World
Egypt’s President El-Sisi, holds talks with Italian energy giant chief, Claudio Descalzi
Saudi inventor reveals method to harness energy from oceans
Saudi Arabia
Saudi inventor reveals method to harness energy from oceans

Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
Updated 03 September 2022
AFP

Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
  • Turkey has in recent months complained of what it calls provocative actions by Athens, saying such moves undermine peace efforts
  • The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes
Updated 03 September 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned Greece it would pay a “heavy price” if it continued to “harass” Turkish planes over the Aegean.
“Hey Greece, take a look at history. If you go further, you will pay a heavy price,” Erdogan told a rally in the Black Sea region.
Turkey has in recent months complained of what it calls provocative actions by Athens, saying such moves undermine peace efforts.
The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes which lead to near-daily air force patrols and interception missions mostly around Greek islands near Turkey’s coastline.
Athens accuses Ankara of overflying Greek islands.
Turkey says Greece is stationing troops on islands in the Aegean Sea in violation of peace treaties signed after World Wars I and II.
An infuriated Erdogan on Saturday accused Greece of “occupying” the islands.
“We have only one word to tell Greece: Do not forget Izmir (Smyrna in Greek),” Erdogan said, referring to the end of the Greek occupation after Turkish forces entered the city in the Aegean coast in 1922.
“Your occupation of the islands does not bind us,” Erdogan said.
“When the time comes, we will do what’s necessary. As we say, we may come suddenly one night,” he added, using his often-repeated words when he talked about launching an operation into neigbouring Syria.
In June, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara would challenge Greece’s sovereignty over the islands if it continued to send troops there.

Topics: Aegean airspace Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Greece

Related

Turkey accuses Greece of ‘hostile action’ against jets
World
Turkey accuses Greece of ‘hostile action’ against jets
Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks
World
Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official
Updated 03 September 2022
Reuters

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official
  • The civil defense equipment enable Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats,” says Iranian official
Updated 03 September 2022
Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran has equipped 51 of its cities and towns with civil defense systems to thwart any possible foreign attack, a senior defense official said on Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.
The civil defense equipment enable Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk,” deputy defense minister General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media.
“These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated,” said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological and radioactive attacks, have replaced classical wars.
He did not name the countries that could threaten Iran.
Iran has accused Israel and the United States of cyberattacks in recent years that have impaired the country’s infrastructure. Iran has also accused Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, of sabotaging its nuclear facilities.
US-Iran military tensions have also long dogged the region. In the latest incident, Iran seized US military sail drones in the Red Sea earlier this week — even as both countries pursue nuclear talks.
On Tuesday, the US Navy said it foiled an attempt by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards naval forces to capture an unmanned surface vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Gulf. Iran said the drone was a danger to maritime traffic.

Topics: #iran

Related

Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Middle-East
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Progress in reviving nuclear deal with Iran grinds to a halt in new wrangling
World
Progress in reviving nuclear deal with Iran grinds to a halt in new wrangling

New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily

New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily
Updated 03 September 2022
Reuters

New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily

New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily
Updated 03 September 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Senegalese diplomat and former government minister Abdoulaye Bathily as his Libya envoy, the UN Libya mission said in a statement on Saturday.
Bathily succeeds Jan Kubis, who stepped down from the role late last year as diplomacy aimed at resolving Libya’s longstanding conflict faltered in the run-up to an aborted national election.

Topics: Libya UN

Related

Libyans ‘losing hope’ their country can be saved: US diplomat
Middle-East
Libyans ‘losing hope’ their country can be saved: US diplomat
Senior US official holds ‘fruitful consultations’ on reopening embassy in Libya
Middle-East
Senior US official holds ‘fruitful consultations’ on reopening embassy in Libya

Iraq destroys Daesh stronghold in Mosul

Iraq destroys Daesh stronghold in Mosul
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

Iraq destroys Daesh stronghold in Mosul

Iraq destroys Daesh stronghold in Mosul
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi security forces destroyed a major stronghold that belonged to Daesh in the west of Mosul, state news agency (INA) reported. 

In a statement, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said it had located the hideout in the Adaiya Mountains in the west of Mosul through a security operation.

The hideout housed the group’s "technical equipment, packages, documents and logistical materials,” said the PMF’s statement.

Topics: Daesh Iraq Mosul

Related

Clashes in Iraq’s Basra among Shiite rivals cause casualties
Middle-East
Clashes in Iraq’s Basra among Shiite rivals cause casualties
Al-Sadr locked into ‘zero-sum’ game for Iraq dominance
Middle-East
Al-Sadr locked into ‘zero-sum’ game for Iraq dominance

Latest updates

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official
UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official
Red Sea International Film Festival celebrates women from Arab film industry in Venice
Red Sea International Film Festival celebrates women from Arab film industry in Venice
Saudi-Indonesian integration system for migrant workers will improve relations, say officials
Saudi-Indonesian integration system for migrant workers will improve relations, say officials
Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths
Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths
Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.