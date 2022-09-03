You are here

Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
Tourists enjoy watersports at Faliraki Bay in the Aegean island of Rhodes. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 September 2022
AFP

Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
  • Turkey has in recent months complained of what it calls provocative actions by Athens, saying such moves undermine peace efforts
  • The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes
Updated 03 September 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned Greece it would pay a “heavy price” if it continued to “harass” Turkish planes over the Aegean.
“Hey Greece, take a look at history. If you go further, you will pay a heavy price,” Erdogan told a rally in the Black Sea region.
Turkey has in recent months complained of what it calls provocative actions by Athens, saying such moves undermine peace efforts.
The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes which lead to near-daily air force patrols and interception missions mostly around Greek islands near Turkey’s coastline.
Athens accuses Ankara of overflying Greek islands.
Turkey says Greece is stationing troops on islands in the Aegean Sea in violation of peace treaties signed after World Wars I and II.
An infuriated Erdogan on Saturday accused Greece of “occupying” the islands.
“We have only one word to tell Greece: Do not forget Izmir (Smyrna in Greek),” Erdogan said, referring to the end of the Greek occupation after Turkish forces entered the city in the Aegean coast in 1922.
“Your occupation of the islands does not bind us,” Erdogan said.
“When the time comes, we will do what’s necessary. As we say, we may come suddenly one night,” he added, using his often-repeated words when he talked about launching an operation into neigbouring Syria.
In June, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara would challenge Greece’s sovereignty over the islands if it continued to send troops there.

Lebanon arrests four security officers after Daesh suspect dies in custody

Army soldiers gather in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 11, 2022. (AFP)
Army soldiers gather in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 11, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 9 min 59 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon arrests four security officers after Daesh suspect dies in custody

Army soldiers gather in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 11, 2022. (AFP)
  • Politicians call for probe, condemn death of detainee
Updated 9 min 59 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities arrested four State Security officers on Saturday on suspicion of torturing a Syrian detainee to death.

The arrests came on the orders of the government's commissioner to the military courts, Fadi Akiki, who ordered an investigation into last month's death of Bashar Abdel-Saud in custody.

The killing in southern Lebanon provoked anger, and activists shared photos of his body, which showed signs of torture.

State Security earlier announced that it had arrested a cell affiliated with Daesh in the Bint Jbeil region. The cell had reportedly committed murders in Syria.

Abdel-Saud had a leadership position in Daesh and tried to attack the investigator, according to State Security officials.

They said security officers detained him to calm him down, but he suffered a heart attack and was transferred to hospital where he died.

An investigation was opened into the incident, and Akiki decided to arrest the officer and three State Security members investigating the network.

The forensic doctor who examined the body issued a report refuting claims that Abdel-Saud had died of a heart attack.

The victim had suffered bruises, severe wounds, burns, and physical abuse, the report added.

Politicians condemned his death on social media, prompting a source in the General Directorate of State Security to announce that investigations were underway to uncover the circumstances behind his death.

The source added that the victim and other detainees were affiliated with Daesh.

Under judicial orders, the directorate will publish their documented confessions about their affiliation with the terrorist group, according to the source.

Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said it was time to approve the National Human Rights Commission’s regulations, which stipulate prohibiting torture and punishing perpetrators.

He said what had happened with the Syrian was a crime that violated human rights.

He added that the Public Prosecution was required to conduct a serious investigation by the civil judiciary, not the military judiciary, and to respect the principles of an investigation into crimes of torture.

The head of parliament’s Human Rights Committee, MP Michel Moussa, said: “This is a heinous crime against a human being, regardless of his nationality or affiliation.”

Moussa called for holding accountable all those who had abused their powers and violated the law.

He said that Lebanon had ratified the Convention against Torture adopted by the UN General Assembly, and later the Optional Protocol, and approved Law 65 of 2017 relating to the punishment of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

Moussa said Lebanon had also set up the National Human Rights Commission, which includes a committee against torture.

But Moussa said the authorities were failing to provide everything that would allow the commission to start its work.

MP Melhem Khalaf, former head of the Lawyers Syndicate, said: “We have strived to amend Article 47 of the Code of Criminal Procedures and made it mandatory for a lawyer to be present during the preliminary investigation. One of our objectives was to prevent any torture during the investigations.”

MP Michel Douaihy said the case could not be ignored without holding those responsible accountable and addressing the issue of torture.

The MP urged the head of the committee to invite the interior minister and the director general of State Security to its next meeting to investigate and take the necessary measures against the perpetrators.

The legal department for the Justice Pioneers Group, a human rights activist body, said the victim did not die from a heart attack.

The group said it had information to believe the detainee was tortured and his neck was broken, adding there was a criminal intent to kill.

It alleged that the officer and members of State Security had shown what it termed "brutal behavior" when they were supposed to respect legal principles in conducting preliminary investigations and looking for clues.

The Justice Pioneers Group also claimed the investigators had violated the law and their obligations, especially those stipulated in Article 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

These state that an officer may question the suspect provided the latter makes his statement of his own free will in full knowledge of the facts and without being subjected to coercion. If he decides to remain silent, he may not be forced to speak.

 

Judges in Houthi-held Sanaa on strike after killing of colleague

Houthi fighters take part in a gathering in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
Houthi fighters take part in a gathering in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
Updated 03 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Judges in Houthi-held Sanaa on strike after killing of colleague

Houthi fighters take part in a gathering in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
  • The Yemeni government has accused the Houthis of the killing, saying that Hamran had previously ruled against the militia’s looting of both public and private lands and other properties
Updated 03 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Courts in Houthi-held Sanaa were paralyzed on Saturday as Yemen’s judges went on strike in an attempt to force the Iran-backed militia to charge those involved in the killing of a senior judge last week, residents said.

Khaled Al-Kamal, a Sanaa-based lawyer who visited three courts on Saturday, told Arab News that they were empty as judges and administrative workers refused to work in a rare protest against the killing, as well as low and unpaid salaries and meddling by powerful Houthi figures.

“Strong efforts are being made to resume work at the courts,” Al-Kamal said.

Judge Mohammed Hamran, a 63-year-old Supreme Court judge in Sanaa, was kidnapped from outside his home on Al-Asbahi street and found dead days later.

The Yemeni government has accused the Houthis of the killing, saying that Hamran had previously ruled against the militia’s looting of both public and private lands and other properties.

The murder has spurred the Yemen Courts Club, an umbrella group for judges around the nation, to declare a temporary suspension of court operations until the Houthis bring the murderers to justice.

The club also accused a Houthi-affiliated journalist, Mohammed Al-Emad, who runs Al-Hawiah TV, of inciting the public to kill the judge by alleging that he was corrupt. They have asked for the channel to be closed down and for charges to be brought against Al-Emad.

The judges also demanded an end to meddling in the judicial system, as well as payment of judges’ salaries, which have not been paid for more than a year.

“The (judicial) authority and its men have not been granted their legitimate right to financial sufficiency. Nor has their dignity, blood, and prestige been respected,” the club said in a statement.

The Houthi security establishment claimed on Friday that they had arrested the men who executed the judge, citing “private” land disputes between the judge and the killers as the reason behind the killing.

But Yemeni officials believe that the Houthis are purging judges who disobey their commands and those who refuse to support their seizure of both public and private lands.

On Thursday, Abdullah Mohammed Al-Kibsi, a former lawmaker and a security official loyal to the Houthis, was gunned down outside his house in Sanaa. The Houthis claimed to have apprehended the murderers and blamed the killing on a family dispute.

Yemenis questioned the Houthis’ claims and pointed to escalating internal rivalry and violence between various Houthi factions, particularly the Hashemite Houthi families from Saada and those who were born and brought up in Sanaa. Al-Kibsi came from a Sanaa-based Hashemite family.

Separately, the Houthis bombarded the western entrance of the densely populated city of Taiz on Saturday for the sixth day in a row, despite local and international calls for a de-escalation.

Several shells fired by the Houthis from positions outside Taiz landed in the Al-Dhabab area —the site of the only road between Taiz and Aden — according to residents. Since last Sunday, the Houthis have been shelling Al-Dhabab in an attempt to seize control of the main road.

Saturday’s shelling occurred just hours after government troops repelled a Houthi attack on their positions in the same area.

The United Nations special envoy for Yemen and a number of other Western envoys condemned the Houthis’ military escalation in Taiz and urged the militia to abide by the UN-brokered truce.

 

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official
  • UAE is at the forefront of energy diversification efforts and adoption of sustainability-driven technology to achieve climate neutrality: Al-Olama
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE is committed to constructive collaboration with the international community to confront challenges facing the global energy sector with the aim of advancing efforts to realise international stability, an official said on Friday.

Speaking at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in Bali, the undersecretary for energy and petroleum affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Sharif Salim Al-Olama said that his country is also keen to develop the energy sector, especially clean energy, and invest in the future through a realistic vision that drives global prosperity.

“The UAE is ready to share its experiences in the clean energy sector and work together with regional and international partners to entrench its position in the industry and get ready for the next fifty years as it considers this sector a vital enabler and driver for sustainable development and a major attraction for foreign investment,” Al-Olama said.

The official said the UAE is at the forefront of energy diversification efforts and the adoption of sustainability-driven technology to achieve climate neutrality as a key priority.

Al-Olama met separately with the Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Policy Rob Jetten and the US Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk to discuss prospects for joint cooperation in sustainable development and preparations for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) which will be hosted by the UAE in 2023.

 

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official
Updated 03 September 2022
Reuters

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official
  • The civil defense equipment enable Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats,” says Iranian official
Updated 03 September 2022
Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran has equipped 51 of its cities and towns with civil defense systems to thwart any possible foreign attack, a senior defense official said on Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.
The civil defense equipment enable Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk,” deputy defense minister General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media.
“These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated,” said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological and radioactive attacks, have replaced classical wars.
He did not name the countries that could threaten Iran.
Iran has accused Israel and the United States of cyberattacks in recent years that have impaired the country’s infrastructure. Iran has also accused Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, of sabotaging its nuclear facilities.
US-Iran military tensions have also long dogged the region. In the latest incident, Iran seized US military sail drones in the Red Sea earlier this week — even as both countries pursue nuclear talks.
On Tuesday, the US Navy said it foiled an attempt by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards naval forces to capture an unmanned surface vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Gulf. Iran said the drone was a danger to maritime traffic.

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners
  • West Bank visitors face new raft of restrictions by Israeli government
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Foreigners are being ordered by the Israeli Defense Ministry to inform the government if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the West Bank territory amid a range of new immigration rules.

If any foreigner marries a Palestinian, immigration restrictions mean they will need to leave after 27 months and cannot return for at least half a year.

The new rules are expected to become law on Monday, with updated regulations being issued in a document published by the Israeli government.

Regulations include a demand that foreigners inform the Israeli authorities within 30 days of starting a relationship with a Palestinian ID holder.

There are also updated restrictions on Palestinian education, with new quotas on student visas and foreign lecturers, limited to 150 and 100, respectively, but there are no similar limits on Israeli academics.

The European Commission said that it was concerned about the restrictions on foreign students and academics at Palestinian universities, which the BBC reported was shared with the “highest levels” of the Israeli authorities.

Visas and visa extensions also face new restrictions, as aid organizations and business groups warn that people are being prevented from working or volunteering in the West Bank for significant periods.

Speaking to the BBC, Jessica Montell, executive director of the Israeli NGO HaMoked, said: “This is about demographic engineering of Palestinian society and isolating Palestinian society from the outside world.”

HaMoked has launched legal action in the Israeli High Court against the regulations. Its petition was joined by 19 individuals.

“They make it much more difficult for people to come and work in Palestinian institutions, volunteer, invest, teach and study,” Montell said.

The new 97-page “Cogat” order — referring to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a group within the Defense Ministry — is titled “Procedure for entry and residence of foreigners in the Judea and Samaria area.”

The pamphlet, referring to the biblical terms for the West Bank, was first published in February, but its introduction has been delayed

The BBC contacted Cogat, but it did not respond to the British broadcaster. 

Elsewhere, Israeli authorities defended the harsher restrictions on the basis that they would strengthen security.

Campaign group Right to Enter said that the relationship limits enhanced “discriminatory, cruel and arbitrary practices by Israeli authorities” that would cause “immense humanitarian difficulties” for foreign spouses, adding that it would lead to families being forcibly separated in the West Bank. 

Foreign spouses of Palestinians in the West Bank have long faced a ban on residency, which has left thousands living in limbo, uncertain of when their legal status will be confirmed.

Right to Enter said the new proposals will “formalize and aggravate many of the existing restrictions,” adding that this will “will force many families to move or stay abroad to maintain their family unity.”

