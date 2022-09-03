You are here

Will security deal with Israel jeopardize Japan's impartial image in the Middle East?

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, left, and his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada agree to strengthen defense cooperation at a meeting in Tokyo. The deal comes as Japan looks to step up its role in the Mideast peace process. (AP)
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, left, and his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada agree to strengthen defense cooperation at a meeting in Tokyo. The deal comes as Japan looks to step up its role in the Mideast peace process. (AP)
Diana Farah

  • A 2019 Arab News-YouGov poll highlighted Japan’s reputation as a future fair mediator between Israelis and Palestinians
  • Palestinian ambassador in Tokyo urges Japan to use friendship to pressure Israel to comply with international law
DUBAI: Yasukazu Hamada, Japan’s defense minister, met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz in Tokyo on Aug. 30 as part of an ongoing effort to boost defense cooperation between the two countries, including in military hardware and technology.

Hamada and Gantz signed a memorandum on defense exchanges and agreed to continue working together to achieve regional peace and stability. However, the development calls into question Tokyo’s ability to maintain its reputation for even-handedness vis-a-vis the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Japan has long been hailed as an impartial broker of a future deal between Israel and the Palestinians. In 2019, a joint Arab News Japan-YouGov survey found that 56 percent of Arabs view Japan as the most credible potential candidate to act as a Middle East peace mediator.

On his trip to Tokyo, Gantz also met with Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s foreign minister, who was keen to reiterate his government’s support for a two-state solution to solve the decades-old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

However, Japanese analyst Koichiro Tanaka, a professor at Tokyo’s Keio University, believes the expansion of the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements signed between Israel and several Arab states in 2020, has relieved Japan of this mediator role.




Palestinians are blocked by Israeli security forces as they try to stop the demolition of their home, located within the "Area C" of the occupied West Bank. (AFP)

“Japan feels relieved from the pressure that existed in trying to balance its Middle East policy with its energy security,” Tanaka told Arab News Japan.

Mindful of the need to maintain allies in its own standoff with China, Japan’s primary foreign-policy goal has been to “appease Washington,” said Tanaka. With that comes the expectation of “making friends” with Israel.

“Japan’s role to mediate has never materialized because of US reluctance and rejection by Israel of such a role,” Tanaka said.

The Abraham Accords were the first public expressions of normalization between Arab states and Israel since 1994. When the agreements were first announced, Tomoyuki Yoshida, Japan’s former foreign press secretary, called it a “positive development” that could “ease tensions and stabilize the region.”

Nevertheless, Yoshida said Japan continues to support a “two-state solution” whereby Israel and a future independent Palestinian state “live side by side in peace and security.”

With the signing of its new defense deal with Israel, is Tokyo still in a position to neutrally mediate on the Palestinian question?

Waleed Siam, the Palestinian Authority’s ambassador to Tokyo, told Arab News Japan that the Japanese government is “mostly supportive” of the two sides.

“Japan has a long history with Israel, but I believe Japan could still be part of the neutrality in helping both sides achieve settlements,” he said.

Siam said Palestinians, and the Arab world in general, have great respect for Japan, noting that Tokyo “always has supported the Palestinians to the highest degree, through many UN organizations.

“Japan is committed to help the state of Palestine and has also always stuck to the UN resolution, refusing to recognize East Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and never recognized Israel’s illegal settlements,” said Siam.




The Israeli army blows up the family house of Diaa Hamarsha, a Palestinian who in March killed five people in a gun attack in Bnei Brak, in the village of Yabad near the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. (AFP)

Asked whether Japan should have first reassured the Palestinian side about its ongoing neutrality before striking its security deal with Israel, Siam said Tokyo has the “right to do what it wants.

“Japan does not have to guarantee anything, because it stands very firm on its conviction with the international community and the UN resolution,” said Siam. “It supports a two-state solution and the Palestinians’ right to independence.”

He added: “Even during the Trump period, when the former US president was pressuring everyone to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Japan stood strong in the UN and voted against it.”

However, Siam believes any country that signs an agreement with Israel should also place an emphasis on compliance with international law and human rights.

“I call on Japan to use this kind of deep friendship with Israel to put pressure on the Israelis to comply with international law,” said Siam. “If the international community does not stand together and pressure Israel into a two-state solution, there will never be peace.”

Israel has long been the “largest obstacle” to finalizing a large agro-industrial park and logistics initiative in Jericho, proposed by Japan, called the “Corridor for Peace,” said Siam. Japan, he argues, could utilize its deepening relations with Israel to help finalize the project.




Japan has reiterated its support for a two-state solution to end the IsraelPalestinian conflict. (AFP/Australian Defence Force)

During the 11-day war in Gaza in May 2021, Japan was adamant about ensuring all UN resolutions and international laws were followed, reiterating its “clear, respecting and supporting” position in the conflict, said Siam.

Japan has long framed itself as the country most capable of negotiating a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians.

In a 2019 interview with Arab News, Taro Kono, Japan’s then-foreign minister, said it was vital for Tokyo to “play a bigger political role” in the region, because “Japan is religiously and ethnically very neutral.” 

Kono said Japan could also serve as an “honest broker in the Middle East, as we have no colonial history or negative footprint in the region.”

Speaking on Japan’s support for Palestine, Kono said Japan had been “heavily investing in the West Bank,” working with Palestinians, Israelis and Jordanians to set up and develop an industrial park in Jericho.




A masked protester waves a Palestinian flag near a tire fire during clashes with Israeli forces following a protest to denounce the annual nationalist "flag march" through Jerusalem. (AFP)

“I think we should all play some role to get the peace process rolling forward and we would be very happy to be involved in this process,” Kono added.

With Japan’s increasing tensions with China and North Korea, the country has been expanding its military cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the US, to other nations in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

It is particularly concerned about Beijing’s military actions in the East and South China Seas. Israel has previously traded weapons with China and is the second-largest foreign supplier of arms after Russia. 

China has accumulated a large arsenal of advanced military equipment and technology. The US has strongly opposed Israel’s arms trade with China. However, Israel has largely ignored Washington’s objections.

Some observers believe Israel and China’s close trade relationship could be the reason why Japan has chosen to boost defense cooperation with Israel. 

Indeed, Japanese military strategists have been looking for ways to ease their defensive reliance on the US, potentially viewing Israel as a source of weapons and technology to strengthen Tokyo’s military power in the region.

 

Lebanon arrests four security officers after Daesh suspect dies in custody

Army soldiers gather in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 11, 2022. (AFP)
Army soldiers gather in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 11, 2022. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon arrests four security officers after Daesh suspect dies in custody

Army soldiers gather in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 11, 2022. (AFP)
  • Politicians call for probe, condemn death of detainee
BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities arrested four State Security officers on Saturday on suspicion of torturing a Syrian detainee to death.

The arrests came on the orders of the government's commissioner to the military courts, Fadi Akiki, who ordered an investigation into last month's death of Bashar Abdel-Saud in custody.

The killing in southern Lebanon provoked anger, and activists shared photos of his body, which showed signs of torture.

State Security earlier announced that it had arrested a cell affiliated with Daesh in the Bint Jbeil region. The cell had reportedly committed murders in Syria.

Abdel-Saud had a leadership position in Daesh and tried to attack the investigator, according to State Security officials.

They said security officers detained him to calm him down, but he suffered a heart attack and was transferred to hospital where he died.

An investigation was opened into the incident, and Akiki decided to arrest the officer and three State Security members investigating the network.

The forensic doctor who examined the body issued a report refuting claims that Abdel-Saud had died of a heart attack.

The victim had suffered bruises, severe wounds, burns, and physical abuse, the report added.

Politicians condemned his death on social media, prompting a source in the General Directorate of State Security to announce that investigations were underway to uncover the circumstances behind his death.

The source added that the victim and other detainees were affiliated with Daesh.

Under judicial orders, the directorate will publish their documented confessions about their affiliation with the terrorist group, according to the source.

Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said it was time to approve the National Human Rights Commission’s regulations, which stipulate prohibiting torture and punishing perpetrators.

He said what had happened with the Syrian was a crime that violated human rights.

He added that the Public Prosecution was required to conduct a serious investigation by the civil judiciary, not the military judiciary, and to respect the principles of an investigation into crimes of torture.

The head of parliament’s Human Rights Committee, MP Michel Moussa, said: “This is a heinous crime against a human being, regardless of his nationality or affiliation.”

Moussa called for holding accountable all those who had abused their powers and violated the law.

He said that Lebanon had ratified the Convention against Torture adopted by the UN General Assembly, and later the Optional Protocol, and approved Law 65 of 2017 relating to the punishment of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

Moussa said Lebanon had also set up the National Human Rights Commission, which includes a committee against torture.

But Moussa said the authorities were failing to provide everything that would allow the commission to start its work.

MP Melhem Khalaf, former head of the Lawyers Syndicate, said: “We have strived to amend Article 47 of the Code of Criminal Procedures and made it mandatory for a lawyer to be present during the preliminary investigation. One of our objectives was to prevent any torture during the investigations.”

MP Michel Douaihy said the case could not be ignored without holding those responsible accountable and addressing the issue of torture.

The MP urged the head of the committee to invite the interior minister and the director general of State Security to its next meeting to investigate and take the necessary measures against the perpetrators.

The legal department for the Justice Pioneers Group, a human rights activist body, said the victim did not die from a heart attack.

The group said it had information to believe the detainee was tortured and his neck was broken, adding there was a criminal intent to kill.

It alleged that the officer and members of State Security had shown what it termed "brutal behavior" when they were supposed to respect legal principles in conducting preliminary investigations and looking for clues.

The Justice Pioneers Group also claimed the investigators had violated the law and their obligations, especially those stipulated in Article 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

These state that an officer may question the suspect provided the latter makes his statement of his own free will in full knowledge of the facts and without being subjected to coercion. If he decides to remain silent, he may not be forced to speak.

 

Judges in Houthi-held Sanaa on strike after killing of colleague

Houthi fighters take part in a gathering in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
Houthi fighters take part in a gathering in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
Judges in Houthi-held Sanaa on strike after killing of colleague

Houthi fighters take part in a gathering in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
  • The Yemeni government has accused the Houthis of the killing, saying that Hamran had previously ruled against the militia’s looting of both public and private lands and other properties
AL-MUKALLA: Courts in Houthi-held Sanaa were paralyzed on Saturday as Yemen’s judges went on strike in an attempt to force the Iran-backed militia to charge those involved in the killing of a senior judge last week, residents said.

Khaled Al-Kamal, a Sanaa-based lawyer who visited three courts on Saturday, told Arab News that they were empty as judges and administrative workers refused to work in a rare protest against the killing, as well as low and unpaid salaries and meddling by powerful Houthi figures.

“Strong efforts are being made to resume work at the courts,” Al-Kamal said.

Judge Mohammed Hamran, a 63-year-old Supreme Court judge in Sanaa, was kidnapped from outside his home on Al-Asbahi street and found dead days later.

The Yemeni government has accused the Houthis of the killing, saying that Hamran had previously ruled against the militia’s looting of both public and private lands and other properties.

The murder has spurred the Yemen Courts Club, an umbrella group for judges around the nation, to declare a temporary suspension of court operations until the Houthis bring the murderers to justice.

The club also accused a Houthi-affiliated journalist, Mohammed Al-Emad, who runs Al-Hawiah TV, of inciting the public to kill the judge by alleging that he was corrupt. They have asked for the channel to be closed down and for charges to be brought against Al-Emad.

The judges also demanded an end to meddling in the judicial system, as well as payment of judges’ salaries, which have not been paid for more than a year.

“The (judicial) authority and its men have not been granted their legitimate right to financial sufficiency. Nor has their dignity, blood, and prestige been respected,” the club said in a statement.

The Houthi security establishment claimed on Friday that they had arrested the men who executed the judge, citing “private” land disputes between the judge and the killers as the reason behind the killing.

But Yemeni officials believe that the Houthis are purging judges who disobey their commands and those who refuse to support their seizure of both public and private lands.

On Thursday, Abdullah Mohammed Al-Kibsi, a former lawmaker and a security official loyal to the Houthis, was gunned down outside his house in Sanaa. The Houthis claimed to have apprehended the murderers and blamed the killing on a family dispute.

Yemenis questioned the Houthis’ claims and pointed to escalating internal rivalry and violence between various Houthi factions, particularly the Hashemite Houthi families from Saada and those who were born and brought up in Sanaa. Al-Kibsi came from a Sanaa-based Hashemite family.

Separately, the Houthis bombarded the western entrance of the densely populated city of Taiz on Saturday for the sixth day in a row, despite local and international calls for a de-escalation.

Several shells fired by the Houthis from positions outside Taiz landed in the Al-Dhabab area —the site of the only road between Taiz and Aden — according to residents. Since last Sunday, the Houthis have been shelling Al-Dhabab in an attempt to seize control of the main road.

Saturday’s shelling occurred just hours after government troops repelled a Houthi attack on their positions in the same area.

The United Nations special envoy for Yemen and a number of other Western envoys condemned the Houthis’ military escalation in Taiz and urged the militia to abide by the UN-brokered truce.

 

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official

UAE keen to engage with international partners to address global energy challenges: Official
  • UAE is at the forefront of energy diversification efforts and adoption of sustainability-driven technology to achieve climate neutrality: Al-Olama
DUBAI: The UAE is committed to constructive collaboration with the international community to confront challenges facing the global energy sector with the aim of advancing efforts to realise international stability, an official said on Friday.

Speaking at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in Bali, the undersecretary for energy and petroleum affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Sharif Salim Al-Olama said that his country is also keen to develop the energy sector, especially clean energy, and invest in the future through a realistic vision that drives global prosperity.

“The UAE is ready to share its experiences in the clean energy sector and work together with regional and international partners to entrench its position in the industry and get ready for the next fifty years as it considers this sector a vital enabler and driver for sustainable development and a major attraction for foreign investment,” Al-Olama said.

The official said the UAE is at the forefront of energy diversification efforts and the adoption of sustainability-driven technology to achieve climate neutrality as a key priority.

Al-Olama met separately with the Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Policy Rob Jetten and the US Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk to discuss prospects for joint cooperation in sustainable development and preparations for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) which will be hosted by the UAE in 2023.

 

Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations

Erdogan warns Greece over Aegean airspace violations
  • Turkey has in recent months complained of what it calls provocative actions by Athens, saying such moves undermine peace efforts
  • The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned Greece it would pay a “heavy price” if it continued to “harass” Turkish planes over the Aegean.
“Hey Greece, take a look at history. If you go further, you will pay a heavy price,” Erdogan told a rally in the Black Sea region.
Turkey has in recent months complained of what it calls provocative actions by Athens, saying such moves undermine peace efforts.
The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes which lead to near-daily air force patrols and interception missions mostly around Greek islands near Turkey’s coastline.
Athens accuses Ankara of overflying Greek islands.
Turkey says Greece is stationing troops on islands in the Aegean Sea in violation of peace treaties signed after World Wars I and II.
An infuriated Erdogan on Saturday accused Greece of “occupying” the islands.
“We have only one word to tell Greece: Do not forget Izmir (Smyrna in Greek),” Erdogan said, referring to the end of the Greek occupation after Turkish forces entered the city in the Aegean coast in 1922.
“Your occupation of the islands does not bind us,” Erdogan said.
“When the time comes, we will do what’s necessary. As we say, we may come suddenly one night,” he added, using his often-repeated words when he talked about launching an operation into neigbouring Syria.
In June, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara would challenge Greece’s sovereignty over the islands if it continued to send troops there.

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official
Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official
  • The civil defense equipment enable Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats,” says Iranian official
TEHRAN: Iran has equipped 51 of its cities and towns with civil defense systems to thwart any possible foreign attack, a senior defense official said on Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.
The civil defense equipment enable Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk,” deputy defense minister General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media.
“These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated,” said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological and radioactive attacks, have replaced classical wars.
He did not name the countries that could threaten Iran.
Iran has accused Israel and the United States of cyberattacks in recent years that have impaired the country’s infrastructure. Iran has also accused Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, of sabotaging its nuclear facilities.
US-Iran military tensions have also long dogged the region. In the latest incident, Iran seized US military sail drones in the Red Sea earlier this week — even as both countries pursue nuclear talks.
On Tuesday, the US Navy said it foiled an attempt by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards naval forces to capture an unmanned surface vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Gulf. Iran said the drone was a danger to maritime traffic.

