You are here

  • Home
  • Foodics to dish out microlending products, plans to go public soon

Foodics to dish out microlending products, plans to go public soon

Foodics to dish out microlending products, plans to go public soon
Founded in 2014, Foodics has over 22,000 clients in over 40 countries. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/peus4

Updated 13 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Foodics to dish out microlending products, plans to go public soon

Foodics to dish out microlending products, plans to go public soon
  • The company is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading restaurant management startups
Updated 13 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Foodics, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading restaurant management startups, is planning its initial public offering in the Kingdom’s stock market soon, even as it is rolling out new services in a couple of months, said a senior company official.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Djamel Mohand, chief operating officer of Foodics, said that the company has the capability and resources to go public at any time, but it wants to do it the right way.
“We’re getting ready from a company and governance perspective because going public is not an easy thing. But we are getting ready,” Mohand said.
He added that the time frame had not been decided yet as the company is not in a rush, but stated that it will “definitely explore in the short term.”
Founded in 2014, the company offers a wide range of products for the food and beverage sector, ranging from point-of-sale services to payment solutions. It currently has over 22,000 clients in over 40 countries.
Foodics secured $170 million in its series C round of funding in April, which was its pre-IPO round and is not planning to raise any additional funds.
The company is using the proceeds of the last round to support the launch of its micro-lending services which will go live in the Kingdom in two months after a successful pilot test.
“We’re going to have a full-fledged launch of a Foodics Capital product in the next two months. We have a $200 million fund to do that. So, we’re going to do something massive to help food and beverage businesses to finance themselves,” he added.
The company provides POS services for its clients, so it can better determine the business’ health when applying for a credit loan.
“We created our credit scoring and qualification criteria to provide restaurants with loans that can go up to $150,000,” Mohand said.

HIGHLIGHTS

Founded in 2014, the company offers a wide range of products for the food and beverage sector, ranging from point-of-sale services to payment solutions.

Foodics secured $170 million in its series C round of funding in April, which was its pre-IPO round and is not planning to raise any additional funds.

The company is using the proceeds of the last round to support the launch of its microlending services which will go live in the Kingdom in two months after a successful pilot test.

Simplifying the process further, Mohand explained that after six months of onboarding a Foodics client, the business owner can apply for a loan. That is not all; the repayment process is even more straightforward.
“The repayment is very easy as we also provide clients with a payment terminal, so daily we settle their money of the credit card transactions by deducting the loan amount. It’s going to be automatically collected through the credit card transaction settlement,” he explained.
The company provides in-store payment terminals and has recently launched a breakthrough product that combines its POS and financial solutions in one device.
For the fintech companies in the F&B space, Foodics offers table payment, online payment for online orders, and a server app that allows them to collect payments and print receipts through their tablet device.
“Foodics can give restaurants an innovative experience to accept digital payments and to have smoother operations,” Mohand added.
Mohand believes that the company’s payment solutions will amount to almost 50 percent of total revenue and increase annual earnings by up to three times. 
“Our revenue is doubling every year right now. But if we rolled out the payment solutions, it would triple our revenue. So it’s an extremely critical play for us right now,” he said.
The company is also planning to get at least 70 percent of its current customers to use its payment solutions within the next six months to one year.
“The biggest competitive advantage is not only capturing the payment on all the touch points, but it’s the post-payment and the settlement experience where we are launching instant settlement as merchants are settled immediately for the trans- action,” said Mohand.
“Integrating the payment solutions and the POS allows our customers to have a seamless reconciliation. So they have a dashboard where they see every- thing. They don’t even need accountants anymore,” Mohand explained.
Foodics has been focusing on the Kingdom ever since its inception. However, with the company’s current growth rate, he said it could become a global player by getting a big chunk of market share in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Topics: Foodics Foodics Capital Djamel Mohand

Related

Saudi startup FOODICS signs strategic fintech partnership with Alinma Bank to empower SMEs in the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi startup FOODICS signs strategic fintech partnership with Alinma Bank to empower SMEs in the Kingdom
Saudi startup Foodics mulls IPO within 3 years after raising $170m 
Business & Economy
Saudi startup Foodics mulls IPO within 3 years after raising $170m 

Saudi investment funds see largest fall in 16 years

Saudi investment funds see largest fall in 16 years
Updated 04 September 2022
Farida Elgazzar 

Saudi investment funds see largest fall in 16 years

Saudi investment funds see largest fall in 16 years
  • Funds dropped by SR23.2 billion in Q2 of 2022, Saudi Central Bank data shows
Updated 04 September 2022
Farida Elgazzar 

The total assets of Saudi Arabia’s investment funds dropped by SR23.2 billion ($6.2 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

This drop recorded the steepest fall the Kingdom has seen since the second quarter of 2006, when the decrease in total fund assets amounted to SR30 billion.

While the 2006 downturn was predominantly driven by the SR28.8 billion drop in the country’s domestic shares, this year’s tumble was due to a more general decrease in an array of asset types.

Foreign money market instruments witnessed the largest decrease of SR8.7 billion in the second quarter of this year.

Domestic shares and other domestic assets decreased by SR6.4 billion and SR4.5 billion respectively in the second quarter.

Furthermore, domestic money market instruments and domestic sukuk and bonds fell by SR4.1 billion and SR1.3 billion respectively, according to SAMA data.

Investment funds’ assets have been seeing a downward trend since the third quarter of 2021.

Total assets fell 1 percent by SR1.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, reaching SR240 billion.

Total assets fell by 5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 to SR227 billion, and by another 5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to SR216 billion quarter on quarter, showed the SAMA data.

The latest data showed a staggering 11 percent drop in the second quarter of this year, totaling SR193 billion. The Kingdom’s second quarter investment funds comprised SR143 billion worth of domestic assets and SR50 billion worth of foreign assets, according to the data.

Domestic assets fell twice in the past year; they dropped by SR7.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, and then by SR15.4 billion a year later.

However, these assets witnessed a SR10.4 billion jump in the previous quarter of this year, as well as a moderate rise of SR138 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Foreign assets have been declining the past four quarters; they dropped by SR2.0 billion, SR5.0 billion, SR21.9 billion and SR7.7 billion in each quarter within that time frame, showed the data.

FASTFACTS

While the 2006 downturn was predominantly driven by the SR28.8 billion drop in the country’s domestic shares, this year’s tumble was due to a more general decrease in an array of asset types.

Foreign money market instruments witnessed the largest decrease of SR8.7 billion in the second quarter of this year. Domestic shares and other domestic assets decreased by SR6.4 billion and SR4.5 billion respectively in the second quarter.

At the end of the second quarter of this year, there were 254 operating funds and approximately 666,000 subscribers for the country’s investment fund.

The number of open-ended investment fund assets in the second quarter amounted to SR160 billion, which is SR25 billion less than the previous quarter.

Close-ended assets, on the other hand, saw an increase of SR1.9 billion in that quarter, reaching a total of SR32.7 billion. Domestic money market instruments held the largest share of total invest-ment fund assets, accounting for 34 percent of the total.

Foreign money market instruments came in second with 22 percent of total assets, whereas other foreign assets came in third with 15 percent.

Topics: saudi investment funds SAMA saudi central bank

Related

Update Saudi Investment Bank posts higher H1 profit of $162m as operating income rises
Business & Economy
Saudi Investment Bank posts higher H1 profit of $162m as operating income rises
Update Saudi Investment Bank shares jump 2% as it declares $80m dividends for H1
Business & Economy
Saudi Investment Bank shares jump 2% as it declares $80m dividends for H1

KSA’s plastic product imports rise 18 percent

KSA’s plastic product imports rise 18 percent
Updated 03 September 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

KSA’s plastic product imports rise 18 percent

KSA’s plastic product imports rise 18 percent
Updated 03 September 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s import of plastic products increased 18 percent to 456,000 tons in the second quarter of 2022 from 386,000 tons in the same period last year, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

The increase in imports was fueled by a 45 percent yearly rise in imports from China, stated the GASTAT report.

Rubber products also saw a 12 percent increase from 152,000 to 170,000 units over the same period, pushed by a 14 percent increase in imports from China.

While the rise in the Kingdom’s plastic imports has been the highest since the second quarter of 2019, rubber has increased the most since the third quarter of 2019.

The total plastic and rubber imports grew 19 percent to SR7.1 billion ($1.89 billion) in the second quarter of 2022 from SR6 billion in the year-ago period.

The value of plastic imports increased 18 percent quarter on quarter from SR4 billion to SR4.8 billion, while rubber soared 23 percent from SR1.9 billion to SR2.4 billion.

Looking at the history of year-on-year changes in value, rubber has seen greater volatility compared to plastics.

However, this has not been the case in the second quarter of 2022, as the value of imported plastics shot up from 15 percent to 31 percent year on year compared to the 18 percent growth in rubber.

Spanning the data for the three years from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2022, the value of plastics imports surged 40 percent while its volume increased by only 12 percent.

Related

Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry
Business & Economy
Saudi import tariff increases led to rise in domestic industrial investments: Ministry
Business & Economy
Five commodities capture 69% of Saudi imports in 2015

Saudi Arabia discusses ways to accelerate digital economy, technology and innovation growth after G20

Saudi Arabia discusses ways to accelerate digital economy, technology and innovation growth after G20
Updated 03 September 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia discusses ways to accelerate digital economy, technology and innovation growth after G20

Saudi Arabia discusses ways to accelerate digital economy, technology and innovation growth after G20
Updated 03 September 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, held several working meetings during a two-days visit to the Indonesian island of Bali, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Al-Swaha met with the ministers of digital economy, communications and science and high-level government officials in Indonesia, India, China, Japan and the US. 
The meetings follow the conclusion of the G20 digital economy working group, held in Bali, Indonesia.
Al-Swaha reviewed the successive achievements of the communications and information technology system in the Kingdom with the support of the Saudi leadership, which qualified it to issue many relevant international and global indicators.
It also allowed it to hold great opportunities for investors in the technology and innovation sectors with a strong digital foundation and infrastructure. 
The meetings also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership in the areas of digital economy growth, emerging technologies, digital government, technical talent development, innovation promotion, and space technologies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia G20 Abdullah Al-Swaha

Related

US approves potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan amid China tensions
World
US approves potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan amid China tensions
Saudi education minister meets Indonesian, UNESCO counterparts at G20 meeting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister meets Indonesian, UNESCO counterparts at G20 meeting

Ma’aden eyes 10 times earning growth by 2040: CEO

Ma’aden eyes 10 times earning growth by 2040: CEO
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

Ma’aden eyes 10 times earning growth by 2040: CEO

Ma’aden eyes 10 times earning growth by 2040: CEO
  • Ma’aden is going to unearth the potentials of the Kingdom, said CEO Robert Wilt
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: According to its CEO Robert Wilt, Saudi mining firm Ma’aden aims to grow its earnings before interest and tax 10 times by 2040.

“If you look at what Ma’aden wants to do over the next 18 years, by 2040, we want to grow our EBIT 10 times,” he said in a video entitled PIF Global Insights.

In his speech where he talked about how the metals and mining company is striving to become a role model for Environmental, Social, and Governance in Saudi Arabia with its sustainable business strategy, Wilt explained how Ma’aden will make this happen.

“We’ve got several strategic pillars to get there, but one of them is ESG leadership,” he said.

Ma’aden is going to unearth the potentials of the Kingdom and find the minerals and metals that are required to decarbonize the world, so as to be carbon neutral by 2050, he said.

SPEEDREAD

• Ma’aden is going to unearth the potentials of the Kingdom and find the minerals and metals that are required to decarbonize the world, so as to be carbon neutral by 2050, official said.

• He said that Ma’aden will do these through a plan that makes sense for the future and a sustainable business model.

Wilt added that Ma’aden will do these through a plan that makes sense for the future and a sustainable business model.

“We’ve got to do it in a way that makes sense for the future, and that’s where another aspect of our ESG leadership has to come in,” Wilt said.

Ma’aden has set strategic pillars for these plans, mainly ESG, and the Kingdom is moving at a fast pace and wants to take a leadership role in the world, according to its top official.

Wilt added that the company will develop capabilities and build its infrastructure in emerging markets.

There is a great opportunity for business leaders in metals and mining, according to Wilt. Ma’aden is striving to become the role model for ESG in Saudi Arabia with its sustainable business strategy, he concluded.

Topics: Ma’aden

Related

Update Saudi miner Ma’aden’s shares up 10% as profit more than triples
Business & Economy
Saudi miner Ma’aden’s shares up 10% as profit more than triples
Saudi mining firm Ma’aden starts commercial operation of Ammonia 3 plant
Business & Economy
Saudi mining firm Ma’aden starts commercial operation of Ammonia 3 plant

F2 and F3 partner with Aramco to pioneer low-carbon fuels from 2023

F2 and F3 partner with Aramco to pioneer low-carbon fuels from 2023
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

F2 and F3 partner with Aramco to pioneer low-carbon fuels from 2023

F2 and F3 partner with Aramco to pioneer low-carbon fuels from 2023
  • The agreement is subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval
  • Forms part of wider sustainability strategy announced by FIA and F1, which aims to make the sport net zero carbon by 2030
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Formula Motorsport Limited (FML) signed on Friday a Memorandum of Understanding with Formula 1 Global Partner, Aramco, to introduce the use of sustainable fuels in both championships from 2023.

The deal demonstrates how the FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 Championships are pioneers in this important area of development, while continuing to bring the F1 world champions of the future through the single-seater pyramid, a statement said.

The agreement is subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval.

It will form part of the wider sustainability strategy announced by the FIA and F1, which aims to make the sport net zero carbon by 2030.

By 2026, all FIA Championships will be required, by regulation, to power their cars with 100% sustainable fuels. A key milestone in the journey will be the introduction of a 100% sustainable fuel from the 2026 F1 season, alongside the next generation hybrid power units.

Aramco is working on the development of sustainable fuels as a “drop-in” technology, meaning they could be rolled out to the world’s existing automotive fleet — helping to reduce global transport emissions.

“Sustainability is at the top of the global motor sport agenda, and it is vital to see this work not only going on in Formula 1, but also in Formula 2, Formula 3 and throughout the entire ecosystem,” Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said. 

“Our sport is developing and evolving rapidly and it will continue to lead the way, pioneering the technologies, including sustainable fuels, that will be crucial to tackle climate change. We are a key part of the solution to the problems we are facing worldwide.”

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, added: “Aramco is a leader in this space and, subject to the approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, will deliver our sustainable fuel ambitions, working closely with our colleagues in F2 and F3, who not only bring through the drivers of the future but offer a superb testing ground for the latest engineering in motorsport.

“In 2026, F1 will move to zero-emission sustainable fuel that offers a game-changing solution for the automotive sector and beyond. With the support of Aramco and all our manufacturers, we can accelerate the sector’s move to net zero.”  

Ahmad Al Sa’adi, senior vice president of technical services at Aramco, said: “Aramco’s ambition is to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across our wholly-owned operated assets by 2050. Moreover, we recognize the need to work closely with our suppliers and customers to reduce emissions along the entire value chain of our products.

“This includes those in the transportation sector, where our approach includes redesigning internal combustion engines, and the fuels that power them.

“Our sustainable fuels partnership with F2 and F3 will be an extension of these efforts, and we are extremely enthusiastic about its potential,” he added.

And Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer at Aramco, continued: “Aramco is leveraging its unique scale, global network, and technological expertise to help deliver low-carbon transport solutions.

“We believe strongly in the power of partnerships and, through our collaboration with F2 and F3, we aim to demonstrate the significant potential of liquid synthetic fuels.

“We are exploring practical solutions that can enable decarbonization of the transport sector, from low-carbon fuels and more efficient engines to cutting-edge materials and carbon capture technology.

“By teaming up with F2 and F3 on this journey, we hope to make a positive impact by enabling emissions reduction in motorsport and, ultimately, the broader transportation sector.”

Topics: business economy Formula 1 F1 Aramco sustainability

Related

Musk says world needs more oil, gas to sustain civilization
Business & Economy
Musk says world needs more oil, gas to sustain civilization
Update Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures co-leads a $13m series A funding round for OQ Technology  
Business & Economy
Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures co-leads a $13m series A funding round for OQ Technology  

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s undersea treasures a magnet for scuba divers
Saudi Arabia’s undersea treasures a magnet for scuba divers
Foodics to dish out microlending products, plans to go public soon
Foodics to dish out microlending products, plans to go public soon
Clashes between armed factions rock outskirts of Libyan capital
Clashes between armed factions rock outskirts of Libyan capital
What We Are Reading Today: The Chaos Machine
Photo/Supplied
Saudi investment funds see largest fall in 16 years
Saudi investment funds see largest fall in 16 years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.