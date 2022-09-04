You are here

Verstappen wins fourth race in a row at Dutch Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands comes in for a pit stop during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort racetrack, Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo)
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

  • ‘I’m proud to be Dutch,’ said Verstappen as he took another relentless step toward a second sucessive world title
AFP

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands: World champion Max Verstappen won a fourth straight race at his home Dutch Grand Prix with Mercedes’ George Russell in second at Zandvoort on Sunday.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took third with Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes fourth.
“I’m proud to be Dutch,” said Verstappen as he took another relentless step toward a second successive world title.
“It was not a straightfoward race. It is incredible to win here again, it is always special to win your home race,” added Verstappen, cheered on by the massed ranks of his ‘orange army’.
The world champion, in the best form of his career, stretched his lead in the drivers’ standings to 109 points after this 15th round of the 22-race season.
Leclerc and Sergio Perez, his Red Bull teammate who came in fifth, lead the chasing pack level on 201 points.
Verstappen, who also bagged the point for fastest lap, can take another step toward the 2022 Formula One crown at Monza next weekend.
It was not all plain sailing for the home hero who had started from pole as he had to retain all his composure to overtake Hamilton in a dramatic late safety car restart.

AP

  • India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7 after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Mohammad Rizwan smashed his second successive half century and Mohammad Nawaz made 42 off just 20 balls to set up Pakistan’s highest successful run-chase in a Twenty20 against archrival India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday.
Rizwan scored 71 runs off 51 deliveries while Nawaz hit six fours and two sixes to dominate the middle overs as Pakistan reached 182-5 with a ball to spare in the five-wicket win.
India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7 after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field.
Iftikhar Ahmed finished off the game with two runs off the penultimate delivery as experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was smacked for 19 runs in a crucial 19th over which took the game away from India.
Virat Kohli’s brilliant 60 off 44 followed a 54-run opening stand between captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who both made quickfire 28s and charged against the three fast bowlers in the powerplay.
Pakistan, which conceded 93 runs in the first half of the innings, didn’t allow Indian power-hitters to score freely in the latter half, thanks to Shadab Khan (2-31) and the left-arm spin of Nawaz, who grabbed 1-25 off his tidy four overs.
“I didn’t fire today but Nawaz and Rizwan’s partnership was outstanding,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said after he got out for a below-par knock of 14.
“Our spinners and fast bowlers at the death set the stage for us.”
Kohli, whose batting form was being questioned before the Asia Cup, silenced all his critics with a gritty knock off 44 balls which featured four boundaries and a six.
Shadab had Rahul caught at long on while Nawaz got the key wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the 10th over and then also caught dangerman Hardik Pandya for zero at short midwicket.
Kohli and Deepak Hooda (16) tried to raise the tempo but both fell in successive overs as India could score only 88 in the last 10 overs. Nawaz neatly caught Hooda at long on and Kohli couldn’t scamper for two and was run out in the last over.
Pakistan’s only blemish in the field came off the last two deliveries when Fakhar Zaman conceded two successive boundaries off Ravi Bishnoi’s bat with the second one bursting through his hands at cover boundary.
Rizwan and Nawaz switched gears once Babar fell and Zaman holed out in the deep for 15 after laboring for 18 deliveries.
The right-and-left combination of Rizwan and Nawaz smashed 73 runs off 41 balls and dominated leg-spinners Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal before both batters fell in the death overs against fast bowlers.
“We needed 10 runs per over when I walked in to bat so I knew I had to attack on every chance I got,” Nawaz said. “I didn’t try and overplay, which you sometimes can when you’re under pressure.”
Nawaz finally holed out in the deep off a brilliant off-cutter in Kumar’s return spell while Rizwan, who hit six fours and two sixes, also got caught at long off in the 17th over.
India lost a golden opportunity to make a comeback in the 18th over, but Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter at point to give Asif Ali a reprieve against the bowling of Bishnoi.
Asif, who had not scored any runs at that stage, went on to hit an eight-ball 16 before Arshdeep claimed his wicket in the last over but it proved too late.
“I thought it was a good score, but if you don’t pick wickets in the middle, it’s going to be tough,” Rohit said. “Games like this can bring the best out of players … there’s potential in the players and they’ve done it in the past, but there’s class in the opposition team as well.”
It was India’s first loss in the tournament as Pakistan avenged its five-wicket defeat against its subcontinent neighbor in the opening match last Sunday.
Sri Lanka, which beat Afghanistan in the first Super 4 game, will take on India on Tuesday. All four teams will play against each other once with the top two qualifying for the final next Sunday.

AFP

  • Full of flicks, tricks and purposeful movement, Antony took just 35 minutes to get on the scoresheet in a dazzling introduction to his new fans at Old Trafford
  • Marcus Rashford blew the leaders away with two goals in the space of nine second-half minutes after Antony was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo
AFP

LONDON: Antony scored on a dream debut for Manchester United as the Brazilian’s clinical strike and Marcus Rashford’s double inspired a 3-1 win that ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season on Sunday.
Antony was making his first appearance after signing from United manager Erik ten Hag’s former club Ajax in an £82 million ($94 million) deal on Thursday.
Full of flicks, tricks and purposeful movement, the 22-year-old forward took just 35 minutes to get on the scoresheet in a dazzling introduction to his new fans at Old Trafford.
Arsenal hit back to equalize through Bukayo Saka, but Rashford blew the leaders away with two goals in the space of nine second-half minutes after Antony was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Thanks to Antony and Rashford, United were able to celebrate a fourth successive victory that lifted them to fifth place.
“He will be a threat in the Premier League. We were missing a player on the right wing, Sancho and Rashford can play there but they prefer the left so now we have the missing link who can play well on the right,” Ten Hag said of Antony.
“He did well but I think he can do better. He had a great goal but all the goals were team goals.”
Opening his reign with consecutive losses against Brighton and Brentford was a humbling experience for Ten Hag.
Since then, the Dutch coach has started to put his imprint on a United side that look far more organized than the shambolic unit that finished sixth in the Premier League last season.
Arsenal’s first defeat this term after five successive wins was cruel on Mikel Arteta’s men, who contributed plenty to an engrossing encounter but paid the price for some naive defending.
“It’s really disappointing because for these boys to play the way they did here, big credit to them but we need a better result,” Arteta said.
Arsenal thought they had snatched the lead in the 12th minute as Gabriel Martinelli raced away from Diogo Dalot to clip a fine finish over David de Gea.
But VAR intervened to ask Paul Tierney to check for a foul in the build-up and the referee ruled Martin Odegaard pushed Christian Eriksen to steal possession.
“The referee said it was a really soft decision. We just ask for consistency. Today we disallowed the goal again. There is nothing we can do unfortunately,” Arteta said.
Antony put United ahead in the 35th minute when Rashford’s deft pass reached the forward, who took advantage of Arsenal’s sloppy marking to sweep a composed finish into the far corner from eight yards.
Antony kissed his badge and posed for the television cameras in a flamboyant celebration that sent Old Trafford into raptures, earning a ticking off from Tierney for sticking the ball up his shirt in front of the Arsenal fans.
Antony departed to a standing ovation but Saka silenced Old Trafford two minutes later as Arsenal grabbed a deserved equalizer.
Odegaard’s pass unhinged the United defense and when Dalot’s tackle on Gabriel Jesus diverted the ball to Saka, the England winger slotted home with ease.
United caught Arsenal with a brilliant counter in the 66th minute.
Eriksen found Bruno Fernandes and his superb pass sent Rashford galloping clear to fire past Aaron Ramsdale.
United wrapped up the points with a replica of their second goal as Arsenal once again left themselves open at the back. This time Eriksen fed Rashford to slot home.
In Sunday’s early game, Brighton extended their superb start to the season with a 5-2 victory that left bottom of the table Leicester in turmoil.
Graham Potter’s fourth-placed side made it four wins from their first six games thanks to a second-half surge at the Amex Stadium.
Kelechi Iheanacho put Leicester ahead in the first minute, but a Luke Thomas own goal and Moises Caicedo’s strike gave Brighton the advantage.
Patson Daka equalized for Leicester, but the struggling visitors collapsed after half-time as Leandro Trossard put Brighton in front before Alexis Mac Allister’s double sealed the rout.
Leicester have taken just one point from their first six games, losing five in a row to leave boss Brendan Rodgers under severe pressure.
“I don’t listen to the outside noise. You put the hard yards in and work, not shirk responsibility. The results are down to me. I’m the manager,” Rodgers said.

John Duerden

  • Despite several high profile signings in the summer, Al-Nassr became the first of last season’s top four teams to lose a match in this campaign
John Duerden

Two down, 28 to go. Arab News takes a look at five things learned from the second round of action this season in the ROSHN Saudi League.

1. Sweet revenge for Al-Hilal

May’s loss to Al-Feiha in the final of the King’s Cup prevented Al-Hilal from completing a historic treble last season and while there was the Asian and domestic title to celebrate, it was a loss that still rankled. A 2-0 win on Thursday helped give some measure of revenge for the champions.

It was a deserved victory as the Riyadh giants had much more possession and created many more chances. They have yet to really get going this season but there is enough individual talent to make a difference at key moments.

Al-Feiha are not an easy nut to crack and enjoy frustrating Al-Hilal. Once again, goalkeeper Vladamir Stojkovic was in fine form but the Serbian stopper was finally beaten midway through the second half.

Just like in the opening game against Al-Khaleej, the two goals came from Moussa Marega and Odion Ighalo and the two showed their striking instincts once more with simple finishes. It was notable that Al-Hilal stayed patient, kept playing football in the belief that the goals would come. It was not a vintage performance but it was a good win and another clean sheet.

2. No Banega, no problem for Al-Shabab

Al-Shabab defeated Abha 4-0 on Thursday. Two games on, two wins, seven goals scored and none conceded, it has been a perfect start for the team that finished fourth last season. What has been even more impressive is that the wins have come without the suspended Ever Banega. The Argentine is the team’s creative fulcrum but so far they are more than managing without him.

New coach Vicente Moreno had the team working hard off the ball to deny their opponents time or space and the Spaniard was rewarded with a three-goal lead at the break. Abha just could not hurt the visitors, who were clinical for the second week running.

When Banega returns, Al-Shabab should be able to move to the next level and they will need to as there are much tougher tests ahead. So far, however, the Riyadh club has had a perfect start and Moreno looks to have taken to Saudi Arabian football very nicely indeed.

3. Al-Nassr ignore warning signs

It was all looking so good for Al-Nassr following a strong summer of signings, but they lost 1-0 to Al-Taawoun, a team that was in a relegation fight last season. And so the first of the top four from the previous campaign have tasted defeat.

The nine-time champions had plenty of possession and made the most of the running in the game but failed to create enough clear chances against a committed opponent that got bodies behind the ball and squeezed the space.

As time passed, Al-Taawoun grew in confidence and had already warned Al-Nassr what was coming. In the 95th minute, Leandre Tawamba headed home a goal that was ruled out for a foul. Al-Taawoun fans have a right to feel hard done by over that harsh decision as the Cameroonian didn’t seem to do much wrong. Then, with over 100 minutes on the clock, Al-Nassr’s defense was casual in possession and that was that. Al-Nassr lacked a little penetration and unpredictability in the final third, showing just how much the team needs Talisca back as soon as possible.

4. Frustration for Al-Ittihad

The Jeddah club were frustrated by a goalless draw against an improving Ettifaq side in a match they should have won. It was a tough 90 minutes for the home fans who were in fine voice and really got behind their team. Al-Ittihad dominated proceedings but just could not get the goal against a determined opponent.

It doesn’t need to be said that the Tigers miss Abderrazak Hamdallah, who is suspended until December, but there is more than enough attacking talent in the team. At times last season, Igor Coronado and Romarinho were too much for opponents to handle.

They have yet to click this time. There is a lot of frustration after the result but there are positives. The defense looked very solid and Al-Ittihad were well-organized and rarely gave the men from Dammam a chance. Ettifaq will frustrate more opponents this season and four points from the first two games is not something to worry about at this stage.

5. Plenty of talking points so far

After two rounds of league action, there has been just one draw, which came in the final clash of the second lot of games: the goalless stalemate between Al-Ittihad and Ettifaq. That means all 15 of the other fixtures have seen one winner. Yet in all but in only three of the games, both teams have scored.

So far this season, three-quarters of the games have ended in a win for one team with the loser not getting on the scoresheet. It remains to be seen how long this lasts but one suspects these clean sheets won’t keep up. In contrast, in 58 English Premier League games so far this season, there have been just 20 wins without conceding.

And there is another interesting stat. The three promoted teams have yet to collect a point in a total of six games. In fact, Al-Khaleej, Al-Wehda and Al-Adalah have only managed one goal between them. It is still early days and they have faced the toughest opposition.The six clashes have come against the teams that finished first, second, third, fifth, sixth and seventh last season. If there are no points in the next week or two however, fans, coaches and presidents will start to worry.

Matt Monaghan

  • Matchday 1 also saw Spanish forward Pablo Alcacer open his account for Sharjah and Omar Abdulrahman’s debut for Al-Wasl
Matt Monaghan

The opening round of the ADNOC Pro League saw Champions Al-Ain dramatically drop points at Ajman, while debutants Al-Bataeh shone as the 2022-23 season promised plenty of intrigue in the coming weeks and months.
Bahrain winger Ali Madan’s fortunate strike saw Ajman hold the Boss to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s opener, with last term’s 26-goal leading scorer Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba also failing to convert a penalty deep into second-half injury time moments after VAR ruled out a winner for the hosts.
There was contrasting emotion for promoted Bataeh — only founded in 2012 — who triumphed 2-0 against supposed dark horses Al-Ittihad Kalba, through Lourency and Joao Novais’ fine efforts.
Spain hit man Paco Alcacer sealed a 2-0 win for Sharjah at Leonardo Jardim’s Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club, Joao Pedro’s headed brace salvaged a late 2-2 draw for Al-Wahda amid the vibrant atmosphere at Al-Wasl and club legend Ali Mabkhout repeated the trick in Al-Jazira’s 2-0 triumph versus First Division League victors Dibba Al-Fujairah.
Saska Ivkovic got the only goal as 10-man Baniyas held on against Khor Fakkan and Al-Nasr pegged back Al-Dhafra in a 1-1 stalemate.
Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from matchweek one:
Player of the Week: Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)
A summer break has, seemingly, done iconic Al-Jazira striker Mabkhout the world of good.
The UAE football’s leading scorer for both club and country registered only 10 top-flight goals last season, his lowest return in eight years. But the striker already matched 20 percent of this tally within the opening 27 minutes at a carnival Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.
Revitalized Mabkhout reveled in the company of electric new additions Florin Tanase and Achraf Bencharki, picking out the former’s delicate chipped ball to lash in the opener. He would then win, via Marcelo’s high boot, and convert the second from 12 yards.
The 31-year-old set the standard as Jazira played at a furious tempo both impressive for the late-summer heat, and last consistently witnessed during 2020/21’s title charge.
Club and player can take real confidence headed into this month’s grandstand clash with Al-Ain.
Goal of the Week: Gilberto (Al-Wasl)
A leveler rich in promise takes top honors in the opening week.
Gilberto has made a career — from the US to the UAE, via Turkey and Brazil — from converting tap-ins. Yet, the goals dried up in an inauspicious second half of 2021-22 with fresh employers.
The pace and precision of Al-Wasl’s first strike in the box-office draw with Al-Wahda has offered ample hope of what is to come.
Argentine battler Geronimo Poblete’s deep pass to fellow new boy Gabrielzinho broke the lines. An artful one-two with UAE golden boy Omar Abdulrahman raised Zabeel Stadium supporters from their seats, prior to a grateful Gilberto tapping into an open net for a fifth UAE Pro League goal in 15 run-outs.
Last term’s tactical straitjacket imposed by former coach Odair Hellmann has been torn off by expressive successor Juan Antonio Pizzi. It’s intriguing to see how Al-Wasl — and their previously muted center forward — progress from base camp.
Coach of the Week: Caio Zanardi (Al-Bataeh)
Zanardi assumed control during a moment of remarkable change at Bataeh.
More than a dozen transfers were concluded this summer by a ferociously ambitious club, determined to excel upon their top-flight bow.
Extensive experience in the technical staff at Al Nasr aided this extreme acclimatization. Similarly, an adherence to finely calibrated football previously on show at Khor Fakkan.

These tenets were on display at Ittihad Kalba Stadium versus hosts boasting Galatasaray loanee Alexandru Cicaldau in their XI.

Possession (67 percent/33 percent) was ceded and goalkeeper Zayed Ahmed was required to make the round’s most saves (six). But the two sides recorded identical expected goals of 1.5 in identical 3-5-2 formations, with the visitors — at a ground they’ll share for at least the season’s start — profiting via Lourency’s ruthlessly dispatched counter-attack and Novais’ rocket from the penalty box’s edge.

Further encouragement is provided by the fact this was achieved without 2015 AFC Player of the Year Ahmed Khalil. Friday’s result won’t be a one-off if he can be inspired to reach previous peaks when adopted into the matchday squad.

Make the most of this momentum

These promise to become halcyon days in the ADNOC Pro League.

A pre-season defined by smart additions in the dugouts and eye-catching recruitment on the pitch was followed by the welcome sight of packed stands.

Champions Al-Ain colored half of Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Stadium purple and white. A raucous, sold-out Zabeel Stadium provided a fitting backdrop for an undulating contest of genuine quality between Wasl and Wahda, while Jazira’s commitment to community initiatives — including their Brazilian half-time show — drew a strong crowd to the recently upgraded Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

This turnout was made all-the-more encouraging by temperatures still pushing 30 degrees Celsius in the early evening kick-off slot.

There is a “product” to be embraced — and a bountiful promise to be fulfilled.

Spain predator Alcacer got off to a goal-scoring start for Sharjah, who retain major ambitions in the transfer window’s final month. Ukraine maestro Andriy Yarmolenko can only improve after his middling opening appearance for the holders. Jazira’s attacking trio looks guaranteed to thrill.
November’s World Cup poses a unique challenge to maintaining momentum. But the condensed fixture list ahead of November’s enforced break may, actually, boost this process.
A 14th season of professionalism could become the greatest, yet.

Arab News

  • The Commando Group secured first place, while Palms Sports and A.F.N.T came in second and third places respectively
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE won the most medals on Saturday as the AJP Tour UAE National Pro kicked off at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi with players from 50 nations representing different clubs and academies.

The competition, organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in partnership with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, attracted hundreds of players from more than 50 nations and drew a big crowd on the opening day in the UAE capital.

The UAE National Pro is the fourth of five rounds of AJP events, which are held across the nation. The first day of the tournament saw Commando Group winning first place, while Palms Sports ranked runner-up and A.F.N.T in third place. In terms of country rankings, Colombia and Brazil secured second and third places respectively. 

“The strong presence of the elite clubs and academies from the UAE as well as other countries enriches the competitions and aligns with the UAEJJF’s vision to promote sports, expanding the base of participants and creating an ideal environment for the development of champions,” said Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, a board member of the UAEJJF.

“The UAE National Pro, which featured hundreds of male and female competitors from more than 50 countries, serves as a mini version of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The large crowd cheering for the winners highlights jiu-jitsu as one of the world’s and region’s fastest-growing sports.”

Tariq Al-Bahri, general manager of AJP, said: “Our championships enjoy a prestigious international standing and provide the opportunity for sports lovers around the world to participate and maintain their levels and readiness for various upcoming competitions. One of the most important gains of the AJP championships is that [they pave] the way for a group of future stars of the game who represent the mainstay of the national teams.”

Ali Al-Tunaiji, a yellow belt player for Al-Jazira club, expressed his delight at winning the gold in the teen category, 84 kg division.

“We were able to overcome the challenges and win the gold medal despite the tough and arduous competitions because of our thorough preparation for the championship and ongoing training,” he said. “I will continue to put in a lot of effort for future competitions, especially the Vice President Cup and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”

Brazil’s Thay Paixao of Al-Ain Club, who won the women’s 80 kg gold medal, said: “My [goal is] clear for the next stage, which is to prepare to participate in the upcoming championships. I have now obtained 1,000 rating points and I hope I can achieve more medals during the annual Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”

The UAE national players put on exceptional performances in the Masters class, winning several gold medals. Salem Al-Asmar (69 kg) and Ibrahim Al-Hammadi (94 kg) of A.F.N.T Academy and Hamid Al-Balushi (120 kg) of Shabab Al-Ahli Club were among the winners on Saturday.

“I am super happy that I was able to win a medal in the Masters 2 competition and climb the podium, especially as winning this specific category involves a great deal of experience, patience and perseverance,” Al-Balushi said.

The championship activities will continue on Sunday with competitions for the Amateur and Professional categories.

