Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt

LONDON: Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, the UK government said Sunday, as growing numbers of arrivals have exacerbated tensions between Britain and France.
The defense ministry said 960 migrants were detected making the dangerous crossing in 20 boats.
This came after 1,295 migrants were spotted making the crossing on August 22, setting a new record for a single day.
The issue has caused a major political headache for the UK government, which promised tighter border controls after leaving the European Union.
Tensions have risen between London and Paris, with the UK government accusing France of not doing enough to stop the crossings.
So far this year there have been more than 26,000 crossings, while now is the peak time of year for those attempting to enter the UK this way.
Over the whole of 2021 just over 28,500 migrants were detected in around 1,000 boats.
The UK last month vowed to speed up removals of Albanians illegally entering the country as official statistics showed they were now the largest single group making small-boat crossings of the Channel.
In previous years, asylum seekers from war zones made up the vast bulk of small-boat arrivals.
Ukraine aid requirements leave other global hotspots starved of funds
UN has raised barely a third of the $48.7 billion it requested this year to assist 200 million people
Funding shortfall is result of the sheer scale of human need across the globe at the present time
Updated 24 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify Robert Edwards
NEW YORK CITY/BOGOTA, Colombia: Growing humanitarian needs and a focus on Ukraine have left aid agencies with too little money to address the world’s other pressing crises, particularly the deteriorating situations in countries including Syria, Afghanistan and Ethiopia.
Humanitarian aid agencies working in the world’s conflict and disaster zones need $48.7 billion in 2022 to assist more than 200 million people, according to the UN. But eight months into the year, they have raised barely a third of that figure.
In part, this funding shortfall is the result of the sheer scale of human need across the globe at the present time, from simultaneous wars, climate catastrophes, financial crises, and the residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, another major factor that is draining humanitarian coffers is the war in Ukraine, which has dominated the foreign aid agenda among Western governments since Russia launched its invasion in February.
The UN appealed for more than $6 billion from its donors this year to assist Ukrainians displaced or impacted by the fighting. Its first Ukraine appeal raised more than the amount requested, and its second is on its way to being fully funded.
By contrast, aid programs in the world’s other disaster hotspots, from Iraq, Syria and Yemen in the Middle East; DRC, Ethiopia and South Sudan in Africa; Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar in South Asia; and Colombia, Haiti and Venezuela in Latin America, have raised just a fraction of what is required, setting back their relief efforts.
“I am very concerned about the irreversible damage caused by chronic under-funding,” Joyce Msuya, assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergency relief coordinator at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, told a UN Security Council briefing on the situation in Syria on Aug. 29.
“It could compromise life-saving assistance and curtail investments in livelihood and essential services. Lack of funding comes with severe consequences, including more drop-outs from school, higher malnutrition rates, and less protection interventions.”
In relation to her remit in Syria, she added: “If we do not act now, a generation of Syrian children might be lost.”
Indeed aid budgets have been slashed for projects in Syria and to assist refugees hosted by neighboring countries. This is despite the recent increase in violence in northern Syria, including in the northern Aleppo countryside and the Kurdish-held northeast, the ongoing displacement crisis, and mounting humanitarian needs, all amid a stalemate in the political process and the regime’s near economic ruin.
Some observers have accused donor countries in the West, who provide the bulk of humanitarian aid funding, of “double standards” or even outright racism for lavishing money on projects assisting predominantly white and Christian fellow Europeans caught up in the Ukraine crisis, while starving projects in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America of much-needed support.
“From Bangladesh to Colombia, we have a dozen operations where I am very worried about the underfunding,” Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, told a press conference in July. “It is important to hammer and hammer the message (home) that Ukraine cannot be the only humanitarian response.”
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO, caused a diplomatic stir in April when he accused the international community of double standards in response to crises affecting different races.
Ghebreyesus, who is Ethiopian, said the world was treating humanitarian crises affecting black and white lives unequally, with only a “fraction” of the attention on Ukraine given elsewhere.
He said more focus has been on the war in Ukraine while need elsewhere, including in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, were not being taken as seriously. The conflict in Tigray, which began in November 2020, has left thousands dead and millions displaced.
“I don’t know if the world really gives equal attention to black and white lives,” Tedros told reporters at a press conference. “The whole attention to Ukraine is very important of course, because it impacts the whole world.
“But even a fraction of it is not being given to Tigray, Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria and the rest. I need to be blunt and honest that the world is not treating the human race the same way. Some are more equal than others. And when I say this, it pains me. Because I see it. Very difficult to accept but it’s happening.”
While the war in Ukraine has a clear geopolitical urgency for Western donors, directly affecting their national interests, not to mention the 6 million Ukrainians hosted by neighboring European countries, it has raised concerns about the politicization of aid.
Martin Griffiths, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, rejects the idea of an institutional double standard in favor of Ukrainians over other races or national contexts, but admits he is concerned about the limited funding now being made available to the world’s other disaster zones.
“This is not new, the idea that there is a limited bandwidth of attention internationally. Ukraine didn’t write the book on this, although it’s certainly been an extraordinarily driven crisis for us,” Griffiths told Arab News.
“The attention cycle of the international community is really, really limited to the topic du jour, and Ukraine has occupied that position understandably. I don’t think that’s a double standard — that’s understandable.
“We worry about funding because we were worrying throughout whether the member states who provide humanitarian funding would have less money to give to Yemen and Syria and Afghanistan and places. And the evidence on that is still a little bit at odds.
“Certainly in the first weeks of the Ukraine war, most donors protected the funding that they already had available for non-Ukraine conflicts. As time went on, we began to see that eroding.
“I never refer to it as a double standard, but I do worry whether the attention is sufficient and the priority is sufficient for people elsewhere.”
Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, insists the aid response elsewhere in the world has not been deliberately neglected in favor of Ukraine.
“The secretary-general has to be a multitasker. Just because he’s focused on Ukraine, it doesn’t mean he’s not dealing with other crises,” Dujarric told Arab News.
“I think every day, almost every day, I talk about other humanitarian crises, and I always try to flag the lack of funding, which is tragic for all these people, not only people in camps in Iraq or Syria, but we know that rations had to be cut at some point in Yemen or in the Horn of Africa because the money is not coming in.
“And it’s not that the money’s not there globally. We know there’s money … Everyone is trying to shake the tree. We need the money for these humanitarian crises.
“When humanitarian appeals are 10 percent funded, 20 percent funded, 30 percent funded, it means that we do not have enough money to feed people, to house people, to provide health services.”
Asked by Arab News whether donor countries could be accused of double standards in their aid funding priorities, Dujarric said: “I can’t speak to the motivation or the processes of donors.
“There are some member states that are extremely generous. Others we feel could be more generous. That’s just a fact. We also know that there’s a lot of money in the private sector. There’s a lot of money in foundations. There isn’t a lack of money in the world.
“What there is, is a lack of money going to people who are literally facing starvation. We understand that donors have competing needs, and we understand that some donors may feel it’s more important to focus on crises that have a direct impact on them. And we thank them for the donations for the people of Ukraine. Everyone who needs help is deserving. We just want everyone to be helped.”
In 2019, when the UN asked donors to provide $27.8 billion to fund all of its humanitarian programs, it fell more than $10 billion short of its target. In 2020, the target rose to $38.6 billion and the shortfall to $19.4 billion.
Although aid funding improved slightly in 2021, the target rose again in 2022 to $48.7 billion — about $8 billion more than the UN had projected before the year began. With barely half that amount likely to be met, it is the world’s most vulnerable who are likely to pay the price.
Ten dead, at least 15 hurt in Saskatchewan stabbings -Canadian police
The attacks happened at multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan, and there were 13 crime scenes that police were investigating, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
OTTAWA: Canadian police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for two suspects believed to have killed 10 people and injured at least 15 others in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.
Police named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects and said they were traveling in a black, Nissan Rogue.
The attacks happened at multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan, and there were 13 crime scenes that police were investigating, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said.
Police said that some of the victims appeared to have been targeted by the suspects while others were attacked randomly.
There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police told reporters at a news conference.
Philippine President Marcos visits Indonesia on first foreign trip
Indonesia, Philippines set to renew defense pact, sign 5-year bilateral plan of action
Updated 05 September 2022
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Indonesia on Sunday, where he will meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo to strengthen security ties and discuss issues confronting the region.
Marcos’ three-day visit is his first overseas trip since taking office in June. He and Widodo are scheduled to meet on Monday, when the two will also witness the signing of various bilateral agreements, including the renewal of an expired 1997 pact governing defense activities, from joint training to cooperation on border security.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will be signing a five-year plan of action, Marcos said, which “commits our two countries to projects and activities covering the full range of our bilateral ties.”
“This [trip] is to once again put the Philippines in a position where we have strong alliances and strong partnerships, which are necessary for us to come out of the post-pandemic economy,” Marcos said ahead of his flight to Jakarta.
“We will reaffirm our ties with fellow archipelagic nation and ASEAN co-founder, Indonesia, with whom we share an extensive maritime border in the south of the Philippines.”
Manila will also be seeking Indonesian investments in agriculture and energy, which are priority sectors for the Marcos administration.
Marcos will then visit Singapore for the second leg of his foreign trip, where he will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob to discuss bilateral trade and investment.
Singapore is the Philippines’ top investor and trading partner in Southeast Asia, with bilateral trade valued at more than $11 billion in 2021.
The two countries are expected to sign accords on counterterrorism and data protection and privacy during Marcos’ visit to the city-state.
“I expect that we will be coming back with a harvest of business deals to be signed in my state visits that will further strengthen our economic ties with both Indonesia and Singapore,” Marcos said.
The Philippine leader is also expected to discuss regional issues as part of his visit to both countries, including territorial disputes in the South China Sea as well as the turmoil in Myanmar.
KARACHI: Nearly 2.5 million students in southern Pakistan are at risk of being permanently out of school, a provincial official has said, as the country grapples with devastating floods that have ravaged the South Asian country.
Historic monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought cataclysmic floods, which affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290, including 453 children. One-third of the country is submerged and the extreme weather, widely attributed to climate change, is still expected to spread.
As relief and rescue operations continue across Pakistan, the worst-hit province of Sindh, where at least 492 were killed and more than 14.5 million are currently displaced, the widespread devastation is threatening the future of education for millions of students.
Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh’s top education official, told Arab News the initial survey showed that 15,000 schools in the province have been damaged by the floods, while 5,000 school buildings are currently being used as shelters for flood survivors.
“There are fears these students may permanently go out of school,” Shah said.
“Nearly 2.5 million students are enrolled in these 20,000 schools. We don’t have resources to make 20,000 schools functional even after water is dewatered.”
With school buildings used as shelters, it may take more time even after the floods subsided for victims to find alternative housing, he added, which will also affect when students can return to classrooms.
For now, formal lessons in flood-hit areas are being conducted through temporary learning centers, with the local government launching the program on Monday, Shah said.
Javed Shah, a teacher at a public primary school in Sindh, told Arab News the province took a while to restart lessons in the aftermath of the 2011 floods, which had then killed over 400 people and affected nearly 9 million others.
“It took months to restart classes when flood victims were housed here during the 2010-11 floods,” he said. “And it took us several years to fix our school furniture.”
Sindh has a “poor track record” when it comes to reconstructing damaged schools, independent education scholar Dr. Ayesha Razzaque, told Arab News.
“There’s no reason to suggest that they are on top of things now,” Razzaque said.
This year’s floods may also lead parents “to decide between sending children to schools and helping with work or chores.”
Razzaque said the floods will add to existing problems in the province, as Sindh was “already doing quite poorly” on all education indicators, from the number of students attending school or their performance on math and language skills.
“This is going to take a while to recover from and that too only if the movement is serious about education which doesn’t seem to be the case,” she said, adding that support for students will be crucial.
As the government appeals to the international community to help with relief efforts, Pakistani children are longing for the day they return to class.
“My heart pains for the children and their families who have taken shelter at my school,” seven-year-old Maria Qayyum told Arab News.
“But they should be moved to a better place so that I may resume my studies.”