Liz Truss wins Conversative Party leadership election and becomes next UK prime minister

LONDON: Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party’s new leader, putting her in line to be confirmed as prime minister.
Truss’s selection was announced Monday in London after a leadership election in which only the 180,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. Truss beat rival Rishi Sunak, the government’s former Treasury chief, by promising to increase defense spending and cut taxes, while refusing to say how she would address the cost-of-living crisis.
Truss received 81,326 votes to Sunak’s 60,399.
Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally name Truss as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday. The ceremony will take place at the queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland, where the monarch is vacationing, rather than at Buckingham Palace.
The two-month leadership contest left Britain with a power vacuum at a time when consumers, workers and businesses were demanding government action to mitigate the impact of soaring food and energy prices. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had no authority to make major policy decisions since July 7, when he announced his intention to resign.
With household energy bills set to increase by 80 percent next month, charities warn that as many as one in three households will face fuel poverty this winter, leaving millions of people to choose between eating and heating their homes. The Bank of England has forecast that inflation will reach a 42-year high of 13.3 percent in October, threatening to push Britain into a prolonged recession.
“The new prime minister is facing a very, very difficult inheritance,” said Tim Bale, a political analyst and professor at Queen Mary University of London.
Johnson was forced to resign after a series of ethics scandals that peaked in July when dozens of cabinet ministers and lower level officials resigned over his handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by a senior member of his government.
Under Britain’s parliamentary system of government, the center-right Conservative Party was allowed to hold an internal election to select a new party leader and prime minister, without going to the wider electorate. A new general election isn’t required until December 2024.
UK mosques’ open-door interfaith initiative returns
Qur’an manuscripts, calligraphy, beehives part of London tour
“Space for positive conversation and friendship”: MCB secretary general
Updated 05 September 2022
Zaynab Khojji
LONDON: The East London Mosque opened its doors to the public on Sunday, giving people of all faiths the opportunity to explore the place of worship, learn about Islam, and ask questions.
As part of a Muslim Council of Britain initiative called “Visit My Mosque,” more than 200 across the country welcomed members of local communities over the weekend.
The initiative is in its seventh year and is back in person after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic during which the event was held virtually.
At the East London Mosque, one of the largest in Europe, visitors were treated to British staples tea and cake, given tours, and were able to view a special Qur’an manuscripts exhibition.
Attendees were able to explore a display of the mosque’s archives chronicling early Qur’an translators and listen to community leaders who shared inspiring messages of neighborliness.
They were also able to witness the midday or Dhuhr prayer being performed from a special viewing gallery, and listen to the adhan, or call to prayer, which is particularly pertinent considering the mosque was the first in the UK to broadcast it through public speakers.
A stand for women allowed them to try on headscarves in a variety of colors and patterns and people could have their names written in Arabic calligraphy at another.
A corner dedicated to TED-style talks had participants discuss misconceptions about Islam, the Qur’an, and what it feels like to be a Muslim in Britain.
Nathan Gubbins, who works at the East London Mosque as a politics and engagement officer, delivered a talk about the Qur’an.
“We’re looking to introduce Islam in a palatable way to non-Muslims. We have a range of religious figures here today talking about Islamic topics such as the oneness of God, the Qur’an, and women in Islam. In the final session, I’ll be talking about being Muslim in Britain, my experience as well as the experiences of other converts, and how Islam can exist in the UK,” Gubbins told Arab News.
Colin John, a healthcare professional who specializes in mental health, attended the event with his Muslim friends and said he has been interested in Islam “for a long time.” He was “particularly impressed with the inclusiveness of Islam.”
“I think it’s great that the East London Mosque has opened its doors, and I am glad to come because I have regard for my dear Muslim friends and they were good enough to invite me.
“But what particularly impressed me with the introduction course was the inclusiveness of Islam, and how, from what I understand, other prophets and other belief systems are embraced.
“And in a world where there is such damaging focus on difference, it is really warming to hear inclusiveness,” John said.
Another attendee, Kirsty Gentle, said she was pleased to witness the mosque’s connection to nature firsthand.
The mosque has been home to several beehives since 2011 and most of them are kept on the roof of the London Muslim Centre which is part of the place of worship.
“I guess I’m really interested in the bees,” the community engagement officer said.
“It’s just really lovely to see the whole building. I’ve also been to the Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking, and its super important to take this opportunity and learn about different cultures and religions,” Gentle said.
Prof. Muhammad A. S. Abdel Haleem, recipient of the Order of the British Empire, delivered a short talk on the Qur’an which he has translated into English. The renowned scholar’s translation is read by people across the globe.
He praised the mosque for Sunday’s event and said he was “delighted” to see non-Muslims being welcomed.
“We should try to encourage non-Muslims to visit the mosque which is so spacious and pleasant,” Abdel Haleem said.
Dilowar Khan, director of engagement for the East London Mosque, told Arab News the event was a “wonderful opportunity for people to get a better understanding of Muslims and the Islamic faith.”
“Often the representation of Muslims in the media has been inaccurate and misleading. We hope that opening our doors will also open hearts and minds,” Khan said.
“Mosques and Islamic centers across the country play an important role in a healthy, cohesive society. For example, we continue to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which is open to all, and we also run a food bank to help the most needy in our communities, especially in these challenging times.
“For ‘Visit My Mosque’ day, our staff and volunteers look forward to showing visitors what it’s like inside our mosque, and answering their questions,” he said.
The Muslim Council of Britain’s Secretary General Zara Mohammed told Arab News that the “Visit My Mosque” events held around the country “will allow for guests to connect with local Muslim communities, and gain a deeper sense of who Muslims are, what their sacred spaces mean to them, and the contributions of Muslim communities to British society.”
“Now in its seventh year, ‘Visit My Mosque’ continues to see mosques open their doors to local communities, in what has become the largest mosque open-day event in the UK.
“In doing so, participating mosques provide a space for positive conversation, understanding and friendship to develop, whilst also helping challenge misconceptions around Islam and Muslims,” Mohammed said.
Famine ‘at the door’ in Somalia: UN humanitarian chief
Report on Somalia shows famine will strike two regions between October and December
In Somalia, 7.8 million, or about half the population, face crisis hunger levels
Updated 05 September 2022
AFP
NAIROBI: The UN’s humanitarian chief warned on Monday that drought-ravaged Somalia was on the brink of famine and time was running out to save lives.
“Famine is at the door and we are receiving a final warning,” Martin Griffiths, head of the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a press conference in Mogadishu.
“We are in the last moment of the 11th hour to save lives,” he declared.
An upcoming food and nutrition report on Somalia has concrete evidence that famine will strike two regions between October and December, Griffiths said.
“I’ve been shocked to my core these past few days at the level of pain and suffering we see so many Somalis enduring,” said Griffiths, who began a visit to the country on Thursday.
Somalia and its neighbors in the Horn of Africa including Ethiopia and Kenya are in the grip of the worst drought in more than 40 years following four failed rainy seasons that have wiped out livestock and crops.
Humanitarian agencies have been ringing alarm bells for months.
The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) last month said the number of people at risk of starvation across the region had increased to 22 million.
In Somalia alone, the number of people facing crisis hunger levels is 7.8 million, or about half the population, while around a million have fled their homes on a desperate quest for food and water, UN agencies say.
In 2011, famine in parts of Somalia, one of the poorest countries on the planet, cost the lives of 260,000 people, more than half of them children under the age of six.
Griffiths described scenes of heart-rending suffering during his visit to Baidoa, one of the two areas at risk of famine, saying he saw “children so malnourished they could barely speak” or cry.
The conflict-wracked country is considered one of the most vulnerable to climate change but is particularly ill-equipped to cope with the crisis.
A deadly insurgency by the radical Islamist Al-Shabab group against the fragile federal government is limiting humanitarian access to many areas.
A long-running political crisis also diverted attention away from the drought, but new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud used his inauguration speech in June to appeal for international help to stave off looming disaster.
In recent years, increasingly extreme droughts and floods have added to the devastation caused by a locust invasion and the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Somalia is facing unprecedented levels of drought which have particularly hit rural communities, alongside other impacts like conflict, Covid-19, macroeconomic challenges, and a recent desert locust upsurge,” the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a statement on Friday.
It said people’s means to produce food and earn income were “stretched beyond breaking point.”
The UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has said the Horn was likely facing a fifth straight failed rainy season over the months of October to December.
At the start of this year, the WFP had put the number at 13 million, and appealed for donors to open their wallets at a time of great need.
Funds were initially slow in coming, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine among other crises drawing attention from the disaster in the Horn, humanitarian workers said.
The war in Ukraine has also sent global food and fuel prices soaring, making aid delivery more expensive.
In June, British charity Save the Children had issued an alert that the international community was “sleepwalking toward another catastrophic famine” in Somalia.
OCHA has said the March-May 2022 rainy season was the driest on record in the last 70 years “making the 2020-2022 surpass the horrific droughts in both 2010-2011 and 2016-2017 in duration and severity.”
“An estimated 2.3 million girls and boys are at imminent risk of violence, exploitation, abuse, neglect, and death from severe acute malnutrition as result of food and nutrition crisis across Somalia,” it said in August.
In 2017, more than six million people in Somalia, more than half of them children, needed aid because of a prolonged drought across East Africa.
But early humanitarian action averted famine that year.
The Inter-Agency Standing Committee chaired by Griffiths brings together the heads of 18 organizations inside and outside the UN.
Two IAEA staff expected to stay at nuclear plant on ‘permanent basis’- Ukraine
The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia but continues to be operated by Energoatom’s engineers and supply electricity to Ukraine’s grid
Updated 05 September 2022
Reuters
KYIV, Sept 5 : Two IAEA mission members are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on a “permanent basis,” Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said on Monday, adding that four other representatives had left the station’s territory.
The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia in March but continues to be operated by Energoatom’s engineers and supply electricity to Ukraine’s grid.
“Today... four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and left the plant’s territory,” Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram.
“It is expected that two experts will continue to work at the (plant) on a permanent basis,” the statement said.
Russian-installed local official Vladimir Rogov confirmed during a radio interview on Monday that two observers would remain, but did not give a likely time frame.
“The IAEA mission’s members have now left the Zaporizhzhia (plant), while at present two people have remained there as observers,” he said.
Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul — police
The attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate, according to reports
Updated 05 September 2022
Reuters
KABUL: Two people were killed and 11 injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, police said on Monday, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.
“The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognized and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.
No information was available yet about any deaths or injuries to Russian embassy staff, he added.
Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban’s government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.
Saudi Arabia to participate at Tourism EXPO Japan 2022
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News Japan
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is participating at the Tourism EXPO Japan, which is taking place in Tokyo from Sept. 22-24.
In a recently published video, the Saudi Tourism Authority shows off the Kingdom’s scenery and the many adventurous activities tourists can take a part of.
Tourism EXPO Japan coincides with Saudi National Day, which falls on Sept. 23.
Six other Middle Eastern participants will have exhibits at the event, including Jordan, Egypt and Tunisia.
The travel event organized by Japan Travel and Tourism Association, Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) and Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO.)
The expo is a comprehensive travel trade event and gathers key players from the world’s tourism industry. The first two days of the expo, Sept. 22-23, are reserved for business discussions by industry professionals and will not be open to the public.