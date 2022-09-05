You are here

Who's Who: Dr. Lubna Al-Ansary, consultant family physician at King Saud University Medical City in Riyadh

Dr. Lubna Al-Ansary
Dr. Lubna Al-Ansary
Dr. Lubna Al-Ansary is a consultant family physician at King Saud University Medical City in Riyadh, where she is also professor at the university’s College of Medicine at the department of family and community medicine.

With over 20 years of experience in the medical field, she participated in founding the National Society for Human Rights in 2004 and the National Family Safety Program in 2006 in Saudi Arabia.

She was assistant director general for health metrics and measurement at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva from November 2017 to April 2019 as the first Arab woman (and the first Saudi citizen) to serve in this position.

Her mission during that period was to empower member states to use data and research evidence in policymaking to achieve universal health coverage.

Al-Ansary is a pioneer of family medicine, evidence-based healthcare and knowledge translation in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. She has collaborated with WHO’s regional office in the Eastern Mediterranean in various projects.

She established and supervised the Bahamdan Research Chair for Evidence-Based Healthcare and Knowledge Translation at King Saud University from 2008-2018. From 2010 to 2018, she was the chairperson of the clinical practice guidelines committee for university hospitals and she currently chairs the steering Committee of Clinical Practice Guidelines at King Saud University Medical City. She is a member of the scientific board of the National Evidence-Based Healthcare Centre at the Saudi Health Council.

Al-Ansary is a Cochrane author and editor, a founding member of the International Society for Evidence-based Healthcare, a member of the board of trustees of the Guidelines International Network and the MENA Health Policy Forum. Al-Ansary is also a member of the Saudi Society of Family and Community Medicine and the World Organization of Family Doctors.

In May 2017, she was seconded to the Ministry of Economy and Planning to be the secretary-general of the National Population Committee for six months. Prior to that, Al-Ansary was a member of the Consultative Council, or Majlis Al-Shura, from January 2013 to November 2016 as one of the first female members. During her term, she also represented the council at the InterParliamentary Union for two years.

Al-Ansary earned her membership in 1989 and fellowship in 1999 from The Royal College of General Practitioners in London.

She received her bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery in 1985 , as well as a master’s degree in family medicine from King Saud University in 1988.

 

Grape production in Tabuk increases; Saudi ministry encourages farmers

Farmers use pesticides and fertilizers to keep their products safe and of good quality. (Supplied)
Farmers use pesticides and fertilizers to keep their products safe and of good quality. (Supplied)
Grape production in Tabuk increases; Saudi ministry encourages farmers

Farmers use pesticides and fertilizers to keep their products safe and of good quality. (Supplied)
  "Tabuk has appropriate cultivation areas for growing grapes thanks to the research of agricultural companies," Yahya Al-Mubaraki, the executive vice president at the Tabuk Agriculture Development Co., told Arab News
MAKKAH: Tabuk has been ranked first in the Kingdom for grape production.

The region produces more than 43,750 tons of grape annually and has cultivated 1,580,575 grape trees, according to the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

“The cultivation and harvesting processes of grapes are professionally and systematically carried out in Tabuk by the largest companies in the region, Astra Food Company Ltd. and Tabuk Agriculture Development Co., as well as the owners of the agricultural areas,” Nasser Al-Atwi, head of the ministry’s Tabuk Agriculture Department, told Arab News.

He explained that the ministry is encouraging farmers, guiding them through the cultivation process and providing them with outlets, such as agricultural festivals, through which they may sell their produce.

The ministry is also offering financial support to farmers through loans provided by the Agricultural Development Fund.

FASTFACTS

• The region produces more than 43,750 tons of grape annually and has cultivated 1,580,575 grape trees, according to the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

• The ministry is encouraging farmers, guiding them through the cultivation process and providing them with outlets, such as agricultural festivals, through which they may sell their produce, says official.

It is also organizing seminars, training courses, lectures and workshops to enhance farmers’ knowledge and expertise.

Speaking about the grape industry in Tabuk, Al-Atwi said: “Grape tree cultivation was introduced to Tabuk through previous experiences in neighboring areas, along with the efforts of the ministry to encourage farmers to use modern agricultural and irrigation methods.”

With Tabuk successfully producing the fruit, it now supplies other regions with its grapes.  

Farmers use pesticides and fertilizers as per required norms to keep their products safe and of good quality and employ techniques such as the EnviroSCAN system to control irrigation water and electrostatic spraying to reduce the use of high-efficiency pesticides.

Al-Atwi praised the support provided by Prince Fahd bin Sultan of Tabuk to the agricultural sector in the region, which has been continuously prospering.

“Tabuk has appropriate cultivation areas for growing grapes thanks to the research of agricultural companies,” Yahya Al-Mubaraki, the executive vice president at the Tabuk Agriculture Development Co., told Arab News.

“The success of grape cultivation is related to the selection of seedlings, which must be collected from reliable sources so that they can grow in the climate of the region.  

“The origin of the seedling must match the taste of the variety as well as the quality of the soil.

In addition, the selected variety must match the local market needs. It must also be able to undergo post-harvest processes, such as sorting, grading, storage and transportation, provided that it is disease and pesticide resistant,” Al-Mubaraki explained.

 

Commander of the joint forces meets with Yemen’s chief of general staff

Commander of the joint forces meets with Yemen’s chief of general staff
Commander of the joint forces meets with Yemen's chief of general staff

Commander of the joint forces meets with Yemen’s chief of general staff
  The officials reviewed the general situation in Yemen and the progress of ongoing military operations
RIYADH: The commander of the joint forces met with the chief of the general staff of the Yemeni Army in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During their meeting at the headquarters of the joint forces command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima and Lt. Gen. Saghir Hamoud Aziz reviewed the general situation in Yemen and the progress of ongoing military operations.
The meeting is part of continuous coordination and support from countries in the coalition that aim to assist the internationally recognized Yemeni government, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Russian embassy in Kabul

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Russian embassy in Kabul
Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Russian embassy in Kabul

Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Russian embassy in Kabul
  • Ministry affirmed Kingdom’s total rejection of all terrorist acts targeting innocent people and diplomatic missions
  • It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to Russia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry condemned an attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday.

A suicide bomber struck near the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing two staff from the diplomatic mission and four others.

The bomber struck near the entrance of the embassy’s consular section and several people were wounded.

The ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s total rejection of all terrorist acts targeting innocent people and diplomatic missions everywhere, reiterating Saudi Arabia’s support for all international efforts aimed at eliminating terrorism and extremism and drying up its sources of funding.

It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Russia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Bilateral exercise between Saudi, US air forces start

Bilateral exercise between Saudi, US air forces start
Bilateral exercise between Saudi, US air forces start

Bilateral exercise between Saudi, US air forces start
  The strategic combat readiness exercise aims to raise the level of joint action and maintain security in the region
RIYADH: A bilateral exercise between the Royal Saudi Air Force and the United States Air Force kicked off at the King Faisal Air Base in northwestern Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The strategic combat readiness exercise aims to raise the level of joint action and maintain security and stability in the region, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense said.

Last week, the US forced Iran to release US military sea drones that it attempted to seize in the Red Sea.
The incident came after an earlier Iranian attempt to seize an American sea drone in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday.

Italian falconers present drones to rehab birds at Saudi event

Italian falconers present drones to rehab birds at Saudi event
Italian falconers present drones to rehab birds at Saudi event

Italian falconers present drones to rehab birds at Saudi event
  • Flight technology research to help return to the wild
  • New mounted cameras can study flight patterns
RIYADH: Two Italian researchers have presented new scientific research on the conservation of falcons during the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, which involves the use of drones to rehabilitate injured birds.

Dr. Giovanni Granati and Athena Jitariuc presented their research at a workshop during the event that took place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3, Globe Newswire reported.

Falcon conservation is in line with Saudi Vision 2030 which seeks to conserve wildlife and habitats and ensure that future generations enjoy the rich and unique natural diversity of Saudi Arabia. It also aims to promote eco-tourism.

Granati has written multiple books on training birds of prey as well as falcon racing, hunting and rehabilitation. His new research highlights how drones can be used for this purpose.

Jitariuc noted the importance of taking advantage of the latest technology to safeguard birds of prey around the world.

The researchers presented the first drone built exclusively for falconry at the exhibition.

The pair also presented a mounted camera used to study the dynamic flight patterns of these birds of prey.

“If we will find the support of the Arab populations, we could create the first rehabilitation center without the aid of containment cages, where the birds of prey are rehabilitated with predation simulations created with the UFO drone until they will be completely self-sufficient. In short, this is an innovative project that is worth observing,” Jitariuc said.

The exhibition also featured an international and local art gallery, photography competition, museum, and falcon auction.

