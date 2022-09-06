You are here

Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea

A wave caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor hits the waterfront in Busan, South Korea, September 6, 2022. (REUTERS)
A wave caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor hits the waterfront in Busan, South Korea, September 6, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 September 2022
AP

Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea

A wave caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor hits the waterfront in Busan, South Korea, September 6, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • More than 250 flights and 70 ferry services were grounded while more than 66,000 fishing boats evacuated to ports
Updated 06 September 2022
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country’s southern regions on Tuesday, unleashing fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads, and left more than 20,000 homes without power.
A 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain swollen stream in the southern city of Ulsan, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which didn’t immediately report more casualties. Fires were reported at a major steel plant operated by POSCO in the southern city of Pohang, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were caused by the storm.




A high wave caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor hits a port on Jeju island, South Korea, September 5, 2022. (REUTERS)

Government officials have put the nation on alert about potential damages from flooding, landslides and tidal waves unleashed by Hinnamnor, which they said would be the most powerful storm to hit the country in years. The storm came just weeks after capital Seoul and nearby regions were battered by heavy rainfall that unleashed flashfloods and killed at least 14 people.
Prime Minister Han Duk-soo had called for proactive efforts to evacuate residents in areas vulnerable to flooding, saying that Hinnamnor could end up being a “historically strong typhoon that we never experienced before.”
South Korea’s weather agency said Hinnamnor–packing heavy rains and winds of up to 144 kilometers (89 miles) per hour – was moving northeast toward open sea after grazing the southern resort island of Jeju and making landfall near the mainland port of Busan earlier on Tuesday.
The storm dumped more than 94 centimeters (37 inches) of rain in the central part of Jeju since Sunday, where winds once reached a maximum speed of 155 kph (96 mph).
The Safety Ministry said more than 3,400 people in the southern regions were forced to evacuate from their homes because of safety concerns and that officials were advising or ordering 14,000 more people to evacuate. At least five homes and buildings were flooded or destroyed, and scores of roads were damaged.
More than 600 schools nationwide were closed or converted to online classes. More than 250 flights and 70 ferry services were grounded while more than 66,000 fishing boats evacuated to ports. Workers as of 6 a.m. managed to restore electricity to 2,795 of the 20,334 households that were knocked out of power.

 

Topics: South Korea typhoon

World
Strong earthquake in southwest China kills 46
Special Pakistan grapples with dengue, other waterborne diseases in flood-hit areas
World
Pakistan grapples with dengue, other waterborne diseases in flood-hit areas

Putin attends military exercises with Chinese forces: Kremlin

Putin attends military exercises with Chinese forces: Kremlin
Updated 20 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Putin attends military exercises with Chinese forces: Kremlin

Putin attends military exercises with Chinese forces: Kremlin
  • The military drills continue until September 7 across several training grounds in Russia’s Far East
Updated 20 min 59 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin attended large-scale military exercises on Tuesday involving China and several other Russia-friendly countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told local news agencies.
Putin was meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov at the Sergeevski military range and could observe the final phase of the military exercises later, Peskov was quoted as saying.
The military drills, called Vostok-2022, started on September 1 and are due to take place until September 7 across several training grounds in Russia’s Far East and in the waters off its eastern coast.
According to Moscow, over 50,000 soldiers and more than 5,000 units of military equipment, including 140 aircraft and 60 ships, will be involved in the drills.
Participating countries include several of Russia’s neighbors, as well as Syria, India and key ally China.
Similar drills were last held in 2018.

Topics: #china Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Turkey can be facilitator on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdogan tells Putin
World
Turkey can be facilitator on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdogan tells Putin
Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss
World
Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss

Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss

Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss

Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss
  • Kremlin spokesman: ‘One can say with much certainty that no changes for the better are expected’
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia is not expecting any changes to its frosty relations with Britain under new Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“Judging by statements made by Madame Truss when she was still foreign minister... one can say with much certainty that no changes for the better are expected,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the state TASS agency.

Under outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson Britain was one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters following the start of Moscow’s offensive in the former Soviet republic.

Truss, who is due to formally take over the premiership on Tuesday, is expected to continue the policy of forcefully confronting Russia.

Topics: Russia UK Liz Truss

Truss tipped to prevail as UK leadership race nears end
World
Truss tipped to prevail as UK leadership race nears end

35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso

35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso

35 civilians killed in IED blast in Burkina Faso
  • The landlocked African state is in the grip of a seven-year-old insurgency that has claimed more than 2,000 lives
  • Some 2,000 people in insurgency-related violence, which has forced some 1.9 million people to leave their homes
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 wounded Monday when an IED blast struck a convoy carrying supplies in Burkina Faso’s jihadist-hit north, the governor of the Sahel region said.
The landlocked African state is in the grip of a seven-year-old insurgency that has claimed more than 2,000 lives and forced some 1.9 million people to leave their homes.
Monday’s incident took place as the military-led convoy was supplying towns in the restive north on a road between Bourzanga to Djibo, according to a statement by Sahel region governor Rodolphe Sorgo.
“One of the vehicles carrying civilians hit an improvised explosive device. The provisional toll is 35 dead and 37 injured, all civilians,” it said.
“The escorts quickly secured the perimeter and took measures to help the victims,” the statement said, adding that the convoy had left the north for Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou.
A security source told AFP the supply convoy was “composed of civilians, drivers and traders.”
According to a resident of Djibo, “several dozen vehicles, including trucks and public transport buses” were hit.
“The victims are mainly traders who were going to buy supplies in Ouagadougou and students who were returning to the capital for the next school year,” the resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP.
Jihadist groups have recently staged similar attacks on arterial roads leading to the main cities in the north — Dori and Djibo.
At the start of August, 15 soldiers died in the same area in a double IED blast.

Much of the fighting has been concentrated in the north and east, led by jihadists suspected to have links with Al-Qaeda or the Daesh group.
With more than 40 percent of the country outside government control, Burkina’s ruling junta, which seized power in January, has declared the fight against the insurgency a top priority.
On Sunday evening, in a speech to the nation from the town of Dori, junta chief Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba welcomed a “relative calm” in several localities.
The government said it had intensified the army’s “offensive actions” and also initiated a process of dialogue with certain armed groups, through religious and local leaders.
According to Damiba, this process has enabled “several dozen young people” to lay down their arms.
However, there have been numerous attacks since the beginning of the year, such as last June’s massacre in the northwestern department of Seytenga, when 86 civilians were killed — one of the bloodiest of the long-running insurgency.
Since last year, Burkina has become the epicenter of violence, with more deadly attacks than in neighboring Mali or Niger in 2021, according to the NGO Acled.
 

Topics: Burkina Faso OUAGADOUGOU Jihadists

Burkina Faso attacks kill 12 security personnel
World
Burkina Faso attacks kill 12 security personnel
Militant attacks fuel fear of ethnic violence in Burkina Faso
World
Militant attacks fuel fear of ethnic violence in Burkina Faso

Pakistan grapples with dengue, other waterborne diseases in flood-hit areas

Pakistan grapples with dengue, other waterborne diseases in flood-hit areas
Updated 06 September 2022

Pakistan grapples with dengue, other waterborne diseases in flood-hit areas

Pakistan grapples with dengue, other waterborne diseases in flood-hit areas
  • In Sindh, cases of dengue and malaria spike as official says many affected areas are still inaccessible to medics
  • Charities, volunteers warn if disease outbreaks were not handled effectively, they could turn into a health emergency
Updated 06 September 2022
NAIMAT KHAN Aamir Saeed

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been struggling to fight outbreaks of dengue and other waterborne diseases, particularly in the country's south, authorities said on Monday, with the government and charities setting up hundreds of medical camps nationwide to treat patients in flood-ravaged areas.  

Historic monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought cataclysmic floods, which have killed at least 1,314 and affected over 35 million people, according to data shared by the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC). A third of the country is submerged and the extreme weather, widely attributed to climate change, is still expected to continue for the next few days.  

In the southern Sindh province, 511 people, including 219 children, have lost their lives, while thousands across the country are under attack by various vectorborne and waterborne diseases, including diarrhoea, malaria, skin infections and dengue, according to medics working in the field.  

Official data released by the Sindh government shows the spike in number of dengue cases from 361 in July to 1,336 in September, while 257 cases alone have been reported in first four days of September. The Sindh government has set up 110 medical camps and assigned 117 doctors and 277 paramedics, who have treated over 785,000 patients in flood-hit areas since July.  

“Mosquitoes are spreading rapidly in all floods-affected areas in Sindh province, leading to high number of daily dengue cases,” Mehar Khursheed, a spokesperson for the Sindh health department, told Arab News.  

“The cases of malaria are also increasing due to water contamination. A lot of places are still inaccessible to health teams and the real picture of diseases would be known only after the floods water recedes.”  

Khursheed said the government was planning aerial fogging of flood-hit areas to tackle the vectorborne diseases. “We are working on provision of special planes for aerial fogging as the situation regarding waterborne diseases was getting dangerous,” she said.  

According to a report by the Sindh health department, 94 people were diagnosed with dengue on Saturday, while 161 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday and Friday.  

Dr. Omar Sultan, an official at Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Center (JPMC), the largest state-run health facility of the province, said some 50 people were currently admitted in four wards of the hospital in Karachi.  

“These are three percent of the patients as 97 percent of the patients are being sent to homes from out-patient departments (OPDs),” Dr, Sultan added. 

Sindh minister health, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, said the provincial government was dealing with diseases with the support of its international partners. 

“Supplies of antibiotics are being procured and distributed and internally displaced persons are being monitored to identify cases of respiratory issues, diarrhoea, which are immediate concerns,” she told Arab News. 

Dr Muhammad Anees, who is heading a medical relief camp set up by Al-Mustafa Welfare Society in Karachi, said almost every one of the flood victims, who took shelter in the southern port city, had some sort of infectious disease.  

“I have checked up over 250 people within two days, mostly diagnosed with gastric or skin problems, which has directly been caused by rains and subsequent flooding in their hometowns,” Dr Anees told Arab News, adding most of the patients had rashes below their knees due to wandering in water for long.  

“Waterborne diseases in flood victims are rampant. In few cases, the skin was rusted to a level to develop chlorides.”  

Teams of volunteer doctors have also set up camps in flood-hit areas of Punjab, with supplies of essential medicines to treat patients.  

“Cholera and diarrhoea are spreading fast in flood-hit districts of Punjab, where teams of doctors, volunteers and the provincial government are treating patients,” Dr Salman Haseeb, president of Young Doctors Association, told Arab News.  

Haseeb said their teams had set up at least 40 medical camps so far in Punjab and Sindh provinces to treat the patients. “The situation in Sindh and Balochistan provinces is extremely dangerous as our teams have been struggling to reach out to patients as almost all major roads have been washed away by the floods,” he said.  

He appealed to the Balochistan provincial government and the Pakistan Army to help them reach inaccessible areas in the southwestern province through helicopters. “If these diseases are not controlled timely through effective medical assistance, this could turn into another disaster,” Haseeb warned.  

A number of charities and welfare organisations have also mobilised their resources and manpower to reach flood-affected areas for rescue and relief work.  

Dr Zahid Latif, secretary of Al-Khidmat Foundation Health Services, said vectorborne diseases were spreading in all flood-hit areas across Pakistan and they had set up over 200 medical camps so far and treated around 70,000 patients for these diseases.  

More than 1,000 doctors and paramedics have been working with the foundation in flood-affected districts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces to provide relief to affectees.  

“The outbreak of diseases in all flood-affected districts is extremely serious and could turn into a health emergency if not handled properly in the next couple of weeks,” he warned, adding that pregnant women and children were the most affected. 

“We will be distributing hygiene bags in the affected areas by next week containing soap, sanitary pads for women and other necessary items. We are also planning psycho-social rehabilitation of the affected people with help of our volunteers.”

Topics: Pakistan waterborne dengue

NASA unsure next Moon rocket launch attempt possible this month

NASA unsure next Moon rocket launch attempt possible this month
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

NASA unsure next Moon rocket launch attempt possible this month

NASA unsure next Moon rocket launch attempt possible this month
  • Engineering teams believe they will have to replace the seal, either directly on the launch pad or after taking the rocket back to its assembly building a few miles away
  • The first launch attempt on Monday had also been halted after engineers detected a fuel leak and a sensor showed that one of the rocket’s four main engines was too hot
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, United States: After scrapping a second attempt to get its new 30-story lunar rocket off the ground due to a fuel leak, NASA officials said Saturday it may not be possible to try again this month.
The current launch window for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the Moon ends Tuesday and is “definitely off the table,” said Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development, at a press conference Saturday.
The next possible launch window is September 19 to October 4, and failing that, October 17 to 31, NASA said.
The ability to take off during those windows “will really depend on the options that the team comes back with likely on Monday or early Tuesday morning,” said Free.
Millions around the globe tuned in to live coverage and crowds gathered on beaches in Florida on Saturday hoping to witness the historic blastoff of the Space Launch System (SLS).

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B moments after the launch attampt was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP)

But a leak near the base of the rocket was found as ultra-cold liquid hydrogen was being pumped in, forcing a halt.
The Artemis 1 space mission hopes to test the SLS as well as the unmanned Orion capsule that sits atop, in preparation for future Moon-bound journeys with humans aboard.
The first launch attempt on Monday had also been halted after engineers detected a fuel leak and a sensor showed that one of the rocket’s four main engines was too hot.
“This is a whole new vehicle, a whole new technology, a whole new purpose of going back to the moon and preparation to go to Mars,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. “Yes, it’s hard.”
Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin described the hydrogen leak as “large,” and said one of their “leading suspects” was a seal on a fueling tube.
Engineering teams believe they will have to replace the seal, either directly on the launch pad or after taking the rocket back to its assembly building a few miles away.
It was “too early” to entirely rule out a launch before the end of September, said Sarafin, who promised a status update next week.
NASA has previously said that the early October period would be complicated to coordinate because a crew of astronauts will be using the Kennedy Space Center for a rocket launch to the International Space Station.
In addition to the leak, another problem facing the SLS is its emergency self-destruct system.
Designed to explode in case the rocket deviates off course, the system will likely need to be reexamined before the next launch, which can only be done in the assembly building.
Bringing the rocket in and out of the building will take “several weeks,” Sarafin said.

Once launched by SLS, the Orion capsule will take several days to reach the Moon, flying around 60 miles (100 kilometers) at its closest approach.
The capsule will fire its engines to get to a distant retrograde orbit (DRO) of 40,000 miles beyond the Moon, a record for a spacecraft rated to carry humans.
Mannequins equipped with sensors are standing in for astronauts on the Artemis 1 mission and will record acceleration, vibration and radiation levels.
The trip is expected to last around six weeks and one of its main objectives is to test the capsule’s heat shield, which at 16 feet in diameter is the largest ever built.
On its return to Earth’s atmosphere, the heat shield will have to withstand speeds of 25,000 miles per hour and a temperature of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius) — roughly half as hot as the Sun.
Artemis is named after the twin sister of the Greek god Apollo, after whom the first Moon missions were named.
Unlike the Apollo missions, which sent only white men to the Moon between 1969 and 1972, Artemis missions will see the first person of color and the first woman step foot on the lunar surface.
A successful Artemis 1 mission would come as a huge relief to the US space agency, after years of delays and cost overruns.
The cost of the Artemis program is estimated to reach $93 billion by 2025, with each of its first four missions clocking in at a whopping $4.1 billion per launch, according to a government audit.
The next mission, Artemis 2, will take astronauts to the Moon without landing on its surface.
The crew of Artemis 3 is to land on the Moon in 2025 at the earliest, with later missions envisaging a lunar space station and a sustainable presence on the lunar surface.
A crewed trip to the red planet aboard Orion, which would last several years, could be attempted by the end of the 2030s.

 

Topics: NASA Artemis 1

Update The Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket sits on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center on September 1, 2022. (AFP)
World
Fuel leak disrupts NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA delays debut Artemis flight of new moon rocket after engine cooling issue
World
NASA delays debut Artemis flight of new moon rocket after engine cooling issue

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Saudi Film Commission holds panel on future of film industry at Venice Film Festival
Saudi Film Commission holds panel on future of film industry at Venice Film Festival
Massive rise in Saudi Sports for All’s youth participation
Massive rise in Saudi Sports for All’s youth participation
Putin attends military exercises with Chinese forces: Kremlin
Putin attends military exercises with Chinese forces: Kremlin
Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss
Russia: UK ties unlikely to improve under Liz Truss

