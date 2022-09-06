Meta launches global creator showcase campaign in MENA

You are here

The 12 digital creators from the region have been selected based on their unique approach to content across Meta platforms.
  • ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ spotlights 12 creators from across the Middle East and North Africa
  • Meta’s Moon Baz: ‘Creators’ are at the heart of culture on Instagram
DUBAI: Meta has launched the “Creators of Tomorrow” showcase in the Middle East and North Africa region, a new global campaign that spotlights emerging content creators.

The 12 digital creators from the region have been selected based on their unique approach to content across Meta platforms.

They are “breaking out amongst their communities online and (showcasing) a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology and interactive entertainment — creative qualities we believe will be integral to the evolution of the metaverse,” said Louise Holmes, director of creator partnerships for EMEA, Meta, in a statement.

The showcase includes tech creators Faisal Al-Saif and Ahmad Boarki; lifestyle and fashion creators Hadia Ghaleb, Yara bou Monsef, and the Hadban twins; graphic illustrator and artist Nourane Oweis; Augmented Reality expert Mohammed; comic creators Amr Maskoun and Mai Abdelal; and gamers Ahmad Al-Nasheet, Bashar Kayal, and Ahmed Al-Maimani.

“Creators are at the heart of culture on Instagram,” said Moon Baz, creator partnerships lead for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta.

“From experimenting with video content today to building immersive worlds tomorrow that deepen the interaction with their fans and communities, our creators represent a generation of voices that have the potential to make the metaverse vision a reality,” she added. 

Meta will work with the selected creators over the next year to help them grow their audiences. 

The company’s efforts will include hosting in-person sessions and workshops covering topics such as monetization and branded content tips, as well as “exclusive experiences and events that empower them to create content around cultural moments,” according to a statement.

Creators from the region will be invited to “Forever is Now,” an immersive art exhibition at Giza, Egypt, to experience the company’s AR installations. 

Additionally, in November, Meta will invite all those selected as to the Meta Creator Week in London, helping them connect and collaborate with each other.

“The ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign builds on our commitment to making Instagram the place for creators to grow their personal brand, unlock new avenues of making a living and have access to cutting-edge tools, education and resources so they are at the forefront of new opportunities and innovation,” said Baz.

 The full list of creators can be seen here: https://www.creatorsoftomorrow.com

Topics: Meta ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ Moon Baz

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE shine light on MENA region at global awards program
DUBAI: The Gerety Awards, the global advertising awards program, has announced the winners of its fourth edition.

Aimed at celebrating advertising through the female lens, the awards are named after Frances Gerety, the copywriter who coined the tagline “A Diamond is Forever” for De Beers in 1984.

This year, the grand jury handed out five Grand Prix, 34 gold, 58 silver and 77 bronze awards. The jury included two members from the region: Prerna Mehra, head of design and creative director at MullenLowe MENA and Yasmina Boustani, associate creative director at Impact BBDO.

In Saudi Arabia, Leo Burnett Riyadh won a bronze in the Craft Cut — Photography category for IKEA’s “Time to Redecorate” campaign. The same campaign was also shortlisted in the Craft Cut — Art Direction and Communication Cut — Print categories.

It was “beautifully art directed and photographed,” Mehra said. “It is insightful, culturally relevant, visually attractive.”

The UAE had 10 campaigns on the shortlist, of which six won awards. Havas Middle East won a gold, silver and bronze for adidas’ “The Liquid Billboard” campaign, Twitter Dubai won a gold and bronze for the campaign “#TheMissingPeace” for UN Women Lebanon and The Film House won a silver for Doha Forum’s “Unparalleled” campaign.

“All the work that has won is disruptive,” Mehra said.

“The Liquid Billboard” campaign “created waves in advertising” and demonstrated the importance of all media channels, she added.

“It is a purely integrated piece of work with the right insight, bold execution and a powerful message.”

Mehra said “#TheMissingPeace” was a simple idea that addressed the problem with a beautiful selection and use of platforms and media, while the “Unparalleled” campaign used a split-screen treatment that had been used before but was “visual, strong and purposeful.”

Jordan also made the shortlist in two categories with “This is GenZ(ain)” for Zain Jordan by Adpro Communications Amman.

“Year on year, this region has produced some of the best pieces in the history of advertising,” Mehra said.

“The jurors have started to take work coming out of the region a lot more seriously.”

Overall, the US was the biggest winner with 34 entries, followed by the UK with 27.

Topics: Gerety Awards Gerety Awards 2022 Leo Burnett Riyadh Havas Middle East jury

German court rules firing of Palestinian Deutsche Welle journalist unlawful

German court rules firing of Palestinian Deutsche Welle journalist unlawful
  • Maraqa was among a group of five Arab journalists fired by DW last February
LONDON: A German court ruled on Monday that Palestinian journalist Farah Maraqa’s dismissal by the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle over antisemitism allegations was “legally unjustified.”

Maraqa praised the decision on her Twitter page, saying that it was a “date for celebrations” after the court ruled in her favor.

“The labor court gave me justice today,” she said.

 

 

The court decision also ordered DW to reinstate Maraqa and pay her wages for the time she spent dismissed. 

“It’s not just a relief for Farah in the difficult situation Deutsche Welle brought her into, but also proof of the strength of the rule of law,” Maraqa’s lawyer, Hauke Rinsdorf, said.

“Regarding the reputation damage, it was severe, we are aware of that, and that’s why we conditioned any settlement with reputation rehabilitation.

“Now we have the court’s decision which speaks for itself. One may see this as an important step to restore Farah’s professional reputation as a journalist,” he added. 

Maraqa was among a group of five Arab journalists fired by DW last February following accusations of antisemitic commentary and criticism of Israel. 

The employees were investigated after an article highlighted social media posts and articles they had written for outside publications, which allegedly contained antisemitic and anti-Israeli views.

On Feb. 7, the five journalists — Palestinians Farah Maraqa and Maram Salem; Daoud Ibrahim and Bassel Al-Aridi, who are Lebanese; and Syrian Morhaf Mahmoud — were notified of their dismissal.

A week later, another two journalists, Palestinians Yasser Abumuailek and Zahi Alawi, were fired. Later that evening Mohammed Ibrahim, head of news in the Arabic division, resigned.

Last month, a German court in Bonn ruled that Salem’s dismissal was unlawful. 

Topics: Deutsche Welle Palestinian journalist

GCC calls on Netflix to remove offensive content

GCC calls on Netflix to remove offensive content
LONDON: A special committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council has called on Netflix to remove offensive content from its platform.

The move by the GCC’s electronic media committee was highlighted during a meeting of the Saudi General Commission for Audiovisual Media.

The council’s committee had taken the decision to approach Netflix “in light of the recent observation that the platform was broadcasting visual material and content which violates content controls in GCC countries,” a commission statement said.

“(The content) violates Islamic and societal values and principles. As such, the platform was contacted to remove this content, including content directed at children, and to ensure adherence to the laws.”

It was agreed that authorities would follow up on Netflix’s compliance with the directives. “In the event that the violating content continues to be available, the necessary legal measures will be taken,” the statement added.

Topics: Netflix GCC media

Irish data watchdog fines Instagram $402 million over children

Irish data watchdog fines Instagram $402 million over children
  • Data Protection Commission said Instagram breached EU's GDPR over the handling of children's personal data
DUBLIN: Ireland’s Data Protection Commission on Monday said it had fined Instagram a record $402 million (405 million euros) for breaching regulations on the handling of children’s data.
“We adopted our final decision last Friday and it does contain a fine of 405 million euros,” the DPC said in a statement. Full details of the decision will be published next week, it added.
The DPC launched an investigation in late 2020 into concerns about how the image-sharing social media platform handles children’s personal data.
The probe centered on the “appropriateness” of Instagram profile and account settings for children, and the firm’s “responsibility to protect the data protection rights of children as vulnerable persons.”
It was conducted under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — the EU charter of data rights which came into effect in May 2018.
The GDPR gives data regulators the power to impose stiff fines for breaches.
As Instagram is owned by Meta, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, it falls to the DPC to enforce the regulations.
Last year, it fined WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, a then-record 225 million euros for breaking data protection rules.
Meta, which also owns Facebook, was in March slapped with a 17-million-euro fine for 12 data breaches.
There was no immediate response from Meta when contacted by AFP.
But a company spokesperson was quoted by Irish state broadcaster RTE as saying the Instagram inquiry “focused on old settings that we updated over a year ago.”
“We’ve since released many new features to help keep teens safe and their information private,” they added.
“Anyone under 18 automatically has their account set to private when they join Instagram, so only people they know can see what they post, and adults can’t message teens who don’t follow them.”
The company disagreed with how the fine was calculated and plans to appeal, they added.

Topics: Instagram Meta GDPR Ireland children privacy

Russian court jails ex-reporter for 22 years for treason

Russian court jails ex-reporter for 22 years for treason

  • Safronov was accused of passing military secrets to Czech intelligence and a German national
MOSCOW: A former journalist was convicted of treason and handed a 22-year prison sentence on Monday after a trial that has been widely seen as politically motivated and marked a new step in a sweeping crackdown on the media and Kremlin critics.
The sentence handed to Ivan Safronov, who worked as a military affairs reporter for leading business daily Kommersant before becoming an adviser to the head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, has been harshly criticized by his colleagues as utterly unfounded.
A few friends and co-workers of Safronov who attended Monday’s hearing at the Moscow City Court chanted “Freedom!” and clapped after the verdict was read.
“I love you all!” Safronov told those who came to support him.
Safronov was accused of passing military secrets to Czech intelligence and a German national. He strongly insisted on his innocence, arguing that he collected all the information from open sources as part of his journalistic work and did nothing illegal.
In his final statement at the trial last week, Safronov rejected the charges as “absurd,” noting that he published all the information he gathered from his sources in government agencies and military industries.
He emphasized that he never had access to any classified documents and emphasized that investigators have failed to produce any witness testimony to back the espionage charges.
Safronov described the long sentence requested by prosecutors as “monstrous,” saying that it would stain the country’s image by showing that a journalist is sentenced simply for doing his job. His defense quickly appealed the sentence.
Many Russian journalists and human rights activists have pushed for Safronov’s release, maintaining that the authorities may have wanted to take revenge for his reporting that exposed Russian military incidents and shady arms deals.
Hours before the ruling was announced by the Moscow City Court, 15 independent Russian media outlets issued a joint statement demanding Safronov’s release.
“It is obvious to us that the reason for persecuting Ivan Safronov is not ‘treason,’ which hasn’t been substantiated ... but his work as a journalist and stories he published without any regard for what the Defense Ministry or Russian authorities think,” the statement read.
Amnesty International denounced Safronov’s conviction and sentencing as a travesty of justice and demanded that Russian authorities quash them.
“The absurdly harsh sentence meted out to Ivan Safronov symbolizes the perilous reality faced by journalists in Russia today,” Natalia Prilutskaya, the group’s Russia researcher, said in a statement. “It also exposes the failings of the Russian justice system and the impunity enjoyed by state agencies, who routinely fabricate cases with little or no evidence to support them.”
She added that Safronov “was tried solely for his journalistic work,” adding that “his only ‘crime’ was collecting information from open sources and being acquainted with and befriending foreigners.”
The European Union on Monday also urged Russian authorities to drop all charges against Safronov and “release him without any conditions,” denouncing “systematic repressions of the regime against independent journalism.”
The Kremlin has remained unperturbed, with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, refusing to comment on the case in a conference call with reporters.
Safronov has been in custody since his July 2020 arrest in Moscow.
Rights activists, journalists, scientists and corporate officials who have faced treason accusations in Russia in recent years have found it difficult to defend themselves because of secrecy surrounding their cases and a lack of public access to information.
Safronov’s father also worked for Kommersant, covering military issues after retiring from the armed forces. In 2007, he died after falling from a window of his apartment building in Moscow.
Investigators concluded that he killed himself, but some Russian media outlets questioned the official version, pointing to his intent to publish a sensitive report about secret arms deliveries to Iran and Syria.

 

Topics: Russian Journalist Ivan Safronov

