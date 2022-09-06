Meta launches global creator showcase campaign in MENA

DUBAI: Meta has launched the “Creators of Tomorrow” showcase in the Middle East and North Africa region, a new global campaign that spotlights emerging content creators.

The 12 digital creators from the region have been selected based on their unique approach to content across Meta platforms.

They are “breaking out amongst their communities online and (showcasing) a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology and interactive entertainment — creative qualities we believe will be integral to the evolution of the metaverse,” said Louise Holmes, director of creator partnerships for EMEA, Meta, in a statement.

The showcase includes tech creators Faisal Al-Saif and Ahmad Boarki; lifestyle and fashion creators Hadia Ghaleb, Yara bou Monsef, and the Hadban twins; graphic illustrator and artist Nourane Oweis; Augmented Reality expert Mohammed; comic creators Amr Maskoun and Mai Abdelal; and gamers Ahmad Al-Nasheet, Bashar Kayal, and Ahmed Al-Maimani.

“Creators are at the heart of culture on Instagram,” said Moon Baz, creator partnerships lead for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta.

“From experimenting with video content today to building immersive worlds tomorrow that deepen the interaction with their fans and communities, our creators represent a generation of voices that have the potential to make the metaverse vision a reality,” she added.

Meta will work with the selected creators over the next year to help them grow their audiences.

The company’s efforts will include hosting in-person sessions and workshops covering topics such as monetization and branded content tips, as well as “exclusive experiences and events that empower them to create content around cultural moments,” according to a statement.

Creators from the region will be invited to “Forever is Now,” an immersive art exhibition at Giza, Egypt, to experience the company’s AR installations.

Additionally, in November, Meta will invite all those selected as to the Meta Creator Week in London, helping them connect and collaborate with each other.

“The ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign builds on our commitment to making Instagram the place for creators to grow their personal brand, unlock new avenues of making a living and have access to cutting-edge tools, education and resources so they are at the forefront of new opportunities and innovation,” said Baz.

The full list of creators can be seen here: https://www.creatorsoftomorrow.com