‘Start my life from zero’: Poor Pakistanis face heavy cost of floods

A flood-affected carrying firewood wades through a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains on the outskirts of Jacobabad, Sindh province on September 6, 2022. (AFP)
A flood-affected carrying firewood wades through a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains on the outskirts of Jacobabad, Sindh province on September 6, 2022. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Helicopters have dropped parcels of rice and beans but “it’s far too little” and villagers cannot cook it without kitchens or dry firewood, Baluch said via a patchy telephone line interrupted by the wail of the village call to prayer
CHARSADDA, Pakistan: When the swollen Swat River shifted course in late August and roared into Naeem Ullah’s village in northwest Pakistan, it swept away his home and all 13 of his relatives’ houses too.
His sugarcane crop — planted on five hectares (12.4 acres) of leased land — also was wrecked, leaving the 40-year-old jobless, homeless and with few prospects of repaying the money he had borrowed to buy seed and fertilizer.
“I have to start my life from zero,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in his village of Dagi Mukarram Khan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. “I have lost everything. I can only pray to Allah to give me the strength to face this biggest challenge of my life.”
Floodwaters, driven by months of relentless rain and by extreme spring heat that accelerated the melting of glaciers, have covered a third of Pakistan, an area larger than England and Wales combined, affecting 33 million people.




Men perform ablution with the flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Bajara village, at the banks of Manchar lake, in Sehwan, Pakistan September 6, 2022. (REUTERS)

More than 1,300 people have died, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, and the cost of the damage is estimated at $10 billion, with 1.6 million homes lost or damaged, 5,000 km (3,100 miles) of roads destroyed and over 700,000 livestock gone.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to travel to hard-hit areas of the country this week to see the devastation from what he has termed “a monsoon on steroids.”
Across Pakistan, millions of families have lost their homes and belongings, crops, animals and even relatives, with many struggling just to find dry patches of land to erect tarpaulin shelters and keep themselves and their remaining livestock safe.
Key roads and bridges have been washed away, hampering aid efforts and forcing authorities in some places to deliver limited emergency help mainly by costly helicopter.
In Awaran district, in hard-hit southwest Balochistan province, floods in some areas still stretch toward the horizon, having destroyed many of the impoverished province’s mud homes.
Dilshad Baluch’s family saw their house washed away and a neighbor killed when his home collapsed, as floods swamped their village in July.
Downed power cables presented an electrocution threat amid the standing water, he said — and with bridges to Karachi impassable, the area’s major supply route remains cut off.
Helicopters have dropped parcels of rice and beans but “it’s far too little” and villagers cannot cook it without kitchens or dry firewood, Baluch said via a patchy telephone line interrupted by the wail of the village call to prayer.
“We are living on open ground,” noted the 21-year-old university student, home for the summer from his studies in Islamabad.
Many residents are angry, he added, “but most of them are just feeling helpless. There is no one to take care of them, and no one cares about them.”

HELP ARRIVING?
With Pakistan saddled by heavy debt and international humanitarian agencies overwhelmed by global demand for assistance, Pakistan’s families may have to fund much of the cost of recovery themselves.
Under existing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial policy, farmers can receive compensation of 5,000 rupees ($23) per acre for damage to crops and orchards, with each family eligible for a maximum of 50,000 rupees, said Taimur Ali, media coordinator for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority.




Men perform ablution with the flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Bajara village, at the banks of Manchar lake, in Sehwan, Pakistan September 6, 2022. (REUTERS)

That could potentially be raised after a fuller assessment of the damage, he added.
The provincial government also has announced it will provide up to $1,370 in compensation for each damaged home, and has distributed 1.75 billion rupees ($7.9 million) for rescue and relief efforts since the start of July, he said.
The International Monetary Fund last week agreed to release $1.1 billion in funding for cash-strapped Pakistan, with politicians saying the money would help keep the inflation-racked economy afloat.
But farmers, especially, are not sure the support on offer will be enough, as some say their fields have been devastated and the land will need to be restored before planting again.
Sher Alam, 47, of Mera Khel Sholgara village on the outskirts of Charsadda city, lost his sugarcane crop after heavy floods swept his land on Aug. 26.
He has already borrowed $450 to repay the lender who provided the seeds and fertilizer for this year’s ruined crop and is now seeking another $230 loan to pay for help to restore his farmland — something he will have to do in his spare time.
Alam, who has five children, said he had found a job at a private parking lot in Charsadda to make ends meet.
With his flattened crop now good only for animal feed rather than the lucrative sugar he expected, “I don’t know how I can survive,” he said, sitting under a tree in front of his home.
The United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said that about 2 million acres of crops have been spoiled by flooding in Pakistan, which could not only affect the economy but also put food security at risk.
Baluch, from Balochistan, said the crop and livestock losses were a huge worry for his community and the country.
“This is not only putting in danger people’s lives, it is putting in danger even their future,” he said.
As the price of remaining scarce supplies of fruit, vegetables and meat soar, the poorest in particular are struggling, he said.
“There are some people who have savings but most of the population, particularly in Balochistan... survive on daily work. But the work is affected by the floods, so they are not getting paid. They are suffering drastically,” the student said.
Floods also have contaminated most of the wells communities in his area rely on, he said, threatening a health disaster.
“People will be suffering, and too many people are going to die,” he predicted.

EARLY WARNING
Many of those hit by flooding said they had not been given adequate warning — or that repeated alerts over months of soaking rain had dampened their will to act.
Alam said his village had received no formal government notice of the late August flooding, but nearby villages had passed on a warning they received.
That, combined with social media alerts residents were seeing on their phones, gave his community about three hours to move some of their livestock and goods to safety, he said.
Ali, of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority, said flood monitors had been installed on five rivers and at two other locations in the province, which had helped provide early warning.
In response, as many as 180,000 people were relocated from the Charsadda region, he said.
Losses from this year’s floods are expected to be less in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa than during the devastating 2010 floods, in part because of lessons from the earlier disaster, he said.
Now, “we prepare winter and monsoon contingency plans every year and allocate funds to every district to cope with any disaster,” he explained.
 

 

Topics: Pakistan floods

  • Ryder stressed the test would be "routine," adding that it had been long-scheduled and that the US had notified Russia and other countries of the plans
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US military will test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the Pentagon announced, in the second such practice operation of the country's nuclear defense in less than a month.
"There will be an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile early tomorrow morning, September 7, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said Tuesday.
The announcement ahead of the launch was unusual; the Pentagon has not confirmed recent tests until after they take place.
Ryder stressed the test would be "routine," adding that it had been long-scheduled and that the US had notified Russia and other countries of the plans.
The aim of the test "is to demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces and provide confidence in the security and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent," Ryder told reporters.
The US Air Force successfully launched a Minutemen III ICBM August 16, after having postponed the test twice to avoid stoking tensions over Ukraine and Taiwan.
The missile carried a test re-entry vehicle, which in a strategic conflict could be armed with a nuclear warhead.
The re-entry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles (6,760 kilometers) to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific.
Ryder said the two tests were scheduled long in advance and are occurring close together because of the first one's postponement.
 

 

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan
Updated 31 min 3 sec ago

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan

Lives and livelihoods washed away by floods in northwest Pakistan
  • Sheikhabad neighborhood of around 200 ramshackle homes in Nowshera is one of the worst hit areas
  • Officials and aid workers say returning people to damaged homes, disease the main challenges in coming days
Updated 31 min 3 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

NOWSHERA: Daily wage laborer Waris Khan was at work at a market near his home in northwest Pakistan on Aug. 27 when he received a frantic call from his wife, telling him their house had been flooded.

By the time Khan reached home, the entire neighborhood of Sheikhabad in the city of Nowshera in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was submerged after floodwaters breached a narrow embankment surrounding the area.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and millions have lost their homes in flooding caused by unusually heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan this year, which many experts have blamed on climate change. About a third of the country is currently under water, the government estimates, and floods have affected more than 33 million people in a nation of 220 million, and caused $10 billion in damages.

The provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been the most affected and the majority of people killed are women and children. Sheikhabad, a poor neighborhood of around 200 ramshackle homes in Nowshera, is one of the worst-hit, still submerged in waist-deep water almost 10 days after 12-feet-tall waves ripped through the area in late August.

Like hundreds of other families in Sheikhabad, Khan’s has found temporary shelter — in a small shop — and is waiting desperately for the water to recede.

In the coming months, Pakistan’s government will need to focus on reviving the lives and livelihoods of laborers like Khan in the aftermath of one of the worst disasters in the country’s history.

“There’s my house,” Khan said, pointing to a cluster of homes about 100 meters away, with just their rooftops peeping out of the floodwater.

He choked up when asked what his urgent appeal was to the government.

“There is no work for us,” Khan said. “What should we do? Look at that water, there is still three to four feet of standing water.”

Khalil ur Rehman, another Nowshera resident, said that, after the embankment was breached, it took less than an hour for the entire area to be flooded.

“All we could do was save our lives,” he said.

Noor Badshah, a laborer and Sheikhabad resident, pointed to a large sofa placed outside a damaged house, large cracks running through the walls. The rooms inside were littered with broken furniture.

“I fled my house with my children while the furniture and everything else got ruined,” the 32-year-old told Arab News.

“This house is not livable anymore ... I can’t bring my children back here,” Badshah added, as volunteers handed out styrofoam containers of food in the flooded street. “Not a single thing inside these houses has remained safe from the flood.”

Taking a few food boxes for his family, he added: “Only poor laborers live here. If their houses become unlivable, what will they do? Should we work for a living or build new homes?”

Quratulain Wazir, the additional deputy commissioner for Nowshera, told Arab News 25,000 of 80,000 families affected by flash floods in the city had been “very peacefully shifted to relief camps.” Of the 77 relief camps set up in Nowshera, she said, only three were still holding flood victims.

“Now we are left with only three relief camps as most of the people have moved back to their houses,” she said. “You can see, we are engaged with providing these people food and other items and medicines.”

But many aid workers in the area said it would be weeks, if not months, before homes would be in any condition for people to return.

Umar Khan Utmanzai, part of a 25-member team of student volunteers working with flood survivors in Nowshera and the nearby city of Charsadda, told Arab News it could take up to a month for all those displaced in Nowshera to go back home.

“We have seen a very terrible situation in Nowshera, with mud (in huge amounts) in people’s homes,” he said. “The water is still there in homes and streets of Nowshera. So, I don’t think they will be returning to their homes soon.”

The volunteer said another major concern was disease outbreaks, which pose grave risks. Diarrhea, skin diseases and eye infections are spreading at relief camps set up by the government across the country, officials have said.

“People are suffering from diarrhea, which, due to lack of proper sanitation in these flood-hit areas, is causing a lot of problems,” he said.

Wazir, the deputy commissioner, added: “We are facing many (health) issues; there is an outbreak of dengue (fever) and malaria, so we need medical camps to be constituted in different areas … We need medicines, food and non-food items for all these people because they will start their lives from scratch. So, we need to push them up.”

For now, many Nowshera residents say they are just grateful if charities or government officials deliver food twice a day.

“People provide us food once a day, or at times twice,” Khalil ur Rehman said. “But it is never certain whether it will come.”

Topics: Pakistan Floods #pakistan

Mehwish Hayat to launch global appeal to help Pakistani flood victims

Mehwish Hayat to launch global appeal to help Pakistani flood victims
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

Mehwish Hayat to launch global appeal to help Pakistani flood victims

Mehwish Hayat to launch global appeal to help Pakistani flood victims
  • Actress is an ambassador for the humanitarian relief agency Penny Appeal
  • ‘Ms Marvel’ star has previously used her profile to help victims of the Ukraine war
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Pakistani film star Mehwish Hayat will this week launch a worldwide appeal for help in the wake of the catastrophic floods affecting her home country, a British-based charity has announced.

Since late July, extreme monsoon downpours have wreaked havoc across Pakistan, displacing over 33 million people. Official figures suggest more than 1,500 people have already lost their lives and the number is increasing daily.

Pakistan’s planning minister has estimated that at least $10 billion worth of damage has been caused and that serious food shortages will plague the nation for the foreseeable future.

As global ambassador for international humanitarian relief agency Penny Appeal, “Ms Marvel” star Hayat has previously used her profile to raise life-saving funds for other emergencies, including the Ukraine crisis earlier this year. On that occasion she mobilized support from the international Muslim community for Ukrainian refugees, saying that “suffering has no nationality, race or creed.”

Now, with Pakistan facing the worst flooding it has ever seen, the Karachi-born celebrity hopes her appeal will help bring relief and safety to the country’s 220 million residents.

Appearing on the ground in Noshera Feroz, one of the worst-affected regions, Hayat will speak of Penny Appeal’s work in responding to the disaster. Since the onset of the floods, the organization has been working in 13 affected districts and has so far provided emergency cooked food to more than 30,000 people, supplied 164,000 liters of drinking water, and delivered hygiene supplies and non-perishable food to hundreds of families.

In the aftermath of the floods that hit Pakistan two years ago, Penny Appeal constructed permanent shelters for fishing communities, enabling families to rebuild their lives. With Mehwish’s help, the organization is hoping to increase the scope of the current response and provide shelter for those recovering from the current disaster.

Penny Appeal, which was founded in 2009 by British-Pakistani entrepreneur and philanthropist Adeem Younis, has been Hayat’s chosen charity since 2019. It has been working in Pakistan for 13 years, providing everything from schools to solar-powered community water wells.

“There are some people who are just born to make a difference in the world. Mehwish Hayat is one of those people,” Younis said.

“She has been a driving force for change throughout her career and she shows no signs of slowing down. We’re proud to support her work and we know that she will continue to do amazing things in the years to come.”

He added: “The situation unfolding in Pakistan is one of the worst disasters the country has seen. The flooding has caused immense damage and loss of life and it is clear that Pakistan faces a long road to recovery.

“This situation is unfolding rapidly and more help is needed desperately. Please consider donating to help those affected by this devastating disaster. If we work together, we can make a difference and help Pakistan to rebuild.”

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan Floods Penny Appeal Mehwish Hayat Adeem Younis

