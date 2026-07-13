Russia says it struck Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port, causing damage

MOSCOW: Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that it ​had struck infrastructure used for the Ukrainian armed forces’ military cargo, causing damage at Ukraine’s port of Chornomorsk, close to Odesa.

In its statement, the ‌ministry said targets ‌had ​included ‌port infrastructure used ⁠for ​unloading military ⁠cargo, fuel storage tanks and an ammunition warehouse.

It also said that its forces had struck two ferries and a container ⁠ship.

Ukrainian agricultural group Kernel ‌Holding ‌said on Monday ​it had suspended ‌its operations at Chornomorsk ‌after its assets there suffered significant damage during Russian missile and drone attacks on the nights ‌of July 10 to 12.

There was no ⁠immediate ⁠comment from Ukrainian authorities.

Moscow has threatened to escalate its more than four-year-long war with Ukraine, as Kyiv has targeted Russian oil refineries and tankers in recent weeks, causing acute fuel shortages inside Russia.

Meanwhile, drone attacks killed three people and wounded five in the Moscow region, the governor said on Monday, as Ukraine intensifies its strikes in response to Russia’s barrages.

Ukraine has been striking Russia, particularly energy targets, which Kyiv says is fair retribution for Moscow’s more than four-year barrages against its territory.

“In the settlement of Pionersky in Istra, three people were killed and three more wounded as a result of a drone falling,” Governor Andrey Vorobyov posted on Telegram on Monday.

Two more people had been wounded in another part of the region, he added.

Air defenses shot down 81 drones over the region, Vorobyov said.

Drones also attacked southern Stavropol, sparking a fire at an industrial zone, the region’s governor said on Monday.

“The attack has caused a fire in the industrial zone in … Vyazniki, Shpakovsky district,” Governor Vladimir Vladimirov posted on Telegram.

He said emergency and firefighting services were at the scene, and there were no reports of casualties.

“The drone threat continues to be in effect across the entire region. Be vigilant and careful,” he added.

Ukraine’s allies are set to meet in Paris on Monday for talks on putting pressure on Russia to end the war.

US-led diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have stalled in recent months, as Washington has shifted focus to its conflict with Iran.