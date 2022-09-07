You are here

  • Home
  • Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO
Nextwrld
Nextwrld

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO
NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr spoke at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Sept.7. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b5afg

Updated 36 sec ago
Waffa Wael
Jana Salloum & Nirmal Narayanan

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO
Updated 36 sec ago
Waffa Wael Jana Salloum & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The gaming business is a base economy in Saudi Arabia with huge potential for return, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its revenue-generating sources in line with its Vision 2030, said NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

“We see the gaming business as a base economy to start off. Everything has a return. That economy will have to be built on solid sectors that have a future," Al-Nasr said while speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Sept.7. 

He revealed that the heart of NEOM’s gaming interests will be housed in The Line, the proposed smart linear city in NEOM which is designed to have no cars, streets, or carbon emissions.

“In the middle of ‘The Line.’ That is where the heart of gaming will be. When you are walking in ‘The Line’, you will hear the noise of gaming,” he added.

Al-Nasr said that Saudis have all the resources not just to play games but to develop and design games too.

“In NEOM itself, over 40 percent of the employees, mostly Saudis, are all in their late 20s and early 30s. You have the right generation to design games, not only to play the games,” he said.

Al-Nasr further pointed out that NEOM has already started a program to create joint venture partnerships with major international firms to elevate the gaming sector.

He added that NEOM has partnered regionally with Saudi Arabian media conglomerate MBC to establish the first AAA games development studio.

AAA is a classification within the gaming industry that labels games produced and distributed by midsized or big publishers that usually have higher budgets.

“Gamers are those who are daring to risk and grow. Gamers will be game changers in the world. Not just in gaming, but in many aspects of life. They will be leading the world into a different world,” he further noted.

Wayne Borg, managing director, Media, Entertainment, Culture & Fashion Industries at NEOM agreed, saying that gaming is one of the future industries which will fuel the Saudi Arabian economy.

“We are all here. We understand how big the gaming sector is globally and how the Kingdom, in particular, punches above its weight in terms of market size,” said Borg. 

He added: “In NEOM, it is about the future and how people are going to live, how they’re going to work, how they’re going to interact socially with their environment, and I think that’s absolutely epitomized by The Line.”

Topics: Nextwrld NEOM The Line gaming Saudi

Related

NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report
Business & Economy
NEOM plans more water tenders in Q4 of 2022: Report
NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs
Saudi Arabia
NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are first cities for Metarverse Holdings’ $54.5m global launch

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are first cities for Metarverse Holdings’ $54.5m global launch
Updated 07 September 2022
Dana Alomar

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are first cities for Metarverse Holdings’ $54.5m global launch

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are first cities for Metarverse Holdings’ $54.5m global launch
Updated 07 September 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: UAE-based Metarverse Technology Holdings has committed 200 million dirhams ($54.5 million) for the global deployment of their metaverse platform — with Dubai and Abu Dhabi set to be the first cities in the project.

Metarverse Holdings is currently developing the world's first virtual world that replicates real life experience.

The decision came after the Dubai government established the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, which will oversee Dubai’s efforts to become a major global hub for metaverse technology adoption.

Metarverse Holdings’ cutting-edge virtual environment will match real-life events and locations, with a Beta version expected to go live during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s most iconic attractions and landmarks, along with real-world utilities, will be accessible from the comfort of users’ homes.

Metarverse Holdings CEO Priven Reddy said: “After carefully examining other leading regions, the decision was made for Dubai and Abu Dhabi to be the very first simulated cities within our new metaverse.”

Unlike existing virtual reality applications that build small-scale, digital fantasy worlds, the new platform introduces a real-world utility-based metaverse that’s multi-device compatible. 

The options are browsing and shopping from the major retail brands and stores, buying advertising space in the virtual city, attending simulated lectures, and applying for residency visas and business licenses.

“This vision establishes the UAE as pioneers in the adoption of innovative concepts and disruptive economic and technical models, thus there was only one place for us to debut,” he added.

Topics: Metarverse Holdings Metaverse

Related

UAE-based company creates ‘world’s first’ virtual salesperson in the metaverse
Media
UAE-based company creates ‘world’s first’ virtual salesperson in the metaverse

Saudi banks’ mortgages jump to $170bn in Q2: Housing Minister

Saudi banks’ mortgages jump to $170bn in Q2: Housing Minister
Updated 07 September 2022
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi banks’ mortgages jump to $170bn in Q2: Housing Minister

Saudi banks’ mortgages jump to $170bn in Q2: Housing Minister
Updated 07 September 2022
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Mortgage loans provided to retail and corporate clients by Saudi Arabia’s commercial banks jumped in the second quarter to SR638 billion ($170 billion) from SR211 billion in 2017, said Majid Al-Hogail, the Kingdom’s housing minister. 

Speaking at the Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference in Riyadh on Sept. 7, he said that his ministry is trying to push the Kingdom to the top of the world in terms of mortgage contribution to the gross domestic product. 

“I am happy that the mortgage quantitative numbers jumped from SR211 billion in 2017 to SR638 billion now. We are trying to bring Saudi top of the world in terms of the mortgage contribution to GDP,” he said. 

He added: “Mortgage housing makes governments less involved, but we continue smartly by providing for the needs of Saudi beneficiaries.” 

The minister noted that the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. will play a crucial role in ensuring liquidity and transparency in the Kingdom’s real estate sector. 

“SRC was established in 2017, and we had to build its credibility. We wanted to make sure to get rated big by rating agencies like Moody’s. We are now going international. We expect it in the first half of 2023 to become global, and we are currently working closely with the Finance Ministry,” he further said. 

Earlier in September, SRC’s assets hit SR20 billion after it completed a deal with Alinma Bank to acquire one of its real estate financing portfolios. 

The minister added that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia due to supply chain challenges. He, however, made it clear that the Kingdom tackled the supply chain issues effectively. 

“COVID-19 supply chain challenges impacted Saudi Arabia and the globe. But, the government ensured that Saudi Arabia received materials faster than any other country as there are lots of agreements locally and internationally,” said Al-Hogail. 

He added: “We do not have a significant delay in projects, but that is a challenge we continue working on.”

The Vision 2030 housing program witnessed a significant increase over the past four years from 47 percent to 60 percent, according to the Ministry of Housing. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia banking Mortgages Housing

Related

KSA records 21% growth in residential real estate transactions in Q2: CBRE
Business & Economy
KSA records 21% growth in residential real estate transactions in Q2: CBRE

Saudi National Housing Co. signs off over 530 units to Pearl of Diyar project’s beneficiaries in Yanbu

Saudi National Housing Co. signs off over 530 units to Pearl of Diyar project’s beneficiaries in Yanbu
Updated 07 September 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi National Housing Co. signs off over 530 units to Pearl of Diyar project’s beneficiaries in Yanbu

Saudi National Housing Co. signs off over 530 units to Pearl of Diyar project’s beneficiaries in Yanbu
Updated 07 September 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. has delivered over 530 units to the beneficiaries of Pearl of Diyar project in Yanbu governorate, as part of the firm’s commitment to deliver housing units throughout the Kingdom.

The project extends over an area of over 700,000 sq. m, located at the north of Yanbu, in a quiet sea area, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Many service facilities have been allocated to government agencies, mosques, schools, parks, green spaces and commercial facilities in the project in order to provide quality of life to the residents.

The National Housing Co. provides various projects under construction in partnership with real estate developers, distributed across the Kingdom’s regions.

Founded in 2016, NHC aims to provide a modern life in which the quality of housing units comes in accordance with the international standards.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, this comes as part of the company’s endeavor to achieve the objectives of the Housing Program Housing to raise the proportion of home ownership of Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

Last August, the Saudi firm signed an agreement with Sumou Real Estate Co. to build residential units for SR540 million ($144 million).

The company said in a bourse filing that it will develop up to 507 villas for Al-Samiya, a residential project located in Al-Madinah.

Upon receiving the land from the National Housing Co., Sumou will begin construction of the project.

The company said the project will contribute to its performance at the start of sale and implementation. 

In April, the company launched 5,000 new residential villas in Riyadh, as part of a plan to enhance real estate supply through the Sakani program during 2022.

The launched units were located in the north of Riyadh and in the Al-Asala project in the south, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

In 2017, the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed the Sakani program to facilitate home ownership in the Kingdom, by developing new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals and financing their purchase.

Topics: Saudi National Housing Co. (NHC)

Related

87,467 families benefit from Saudi housing program in 2022
Business & Economy
87,467 families benefit from Saudi housing program in 2022

Saudi esports market to grow 250% in next eight years: CITC Governor

Saudi esports market to grow 250% in next eight years: CITC Governor
Updated 07 September 2022
Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi esports market to grow 250% in next eight years: CITC Governor

Saudi esports market to grow 250% in next eight years: CITC Governor
Updated 07 September 2022
Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The esports market in Saudi Arabia is expected to expand by more than 250 percent in the next eight years, according to a top official. 

While speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 7, Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission, claimed some 89 percent of the Saudi population are gamers — higher than the 63 percent revealed by Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, at the same event. 

“We are expecting, based on our analysis that the (gaming) market size will increase to more than 250 percent for the coming eight years until 2030. In Saudi Arabia, we have 89 percent of the Saudi population as gamers. It is the highest per capita globally,” said Al-Tamimi. 

He also added that the gaming sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will increase 50 times by 2030.

According to Al-Tamimi, Saudi Arabia’s digital content council and its Ignite program are bringing revolutionary changes to the Kingdom’s esports and gaming sector. 

“In the digital content council, we make sure the right representation from the government and the private sector. We make sure we are developing our commitments,” he said. 

He added: “The Ignite program is focusing on gaming, audio, digital advertising and video. In Ignite, we already approved a $100 million fund for multiple entrepreneurs and developers.” 

Al-Tamimi said that CITC has already launched a game founders program targeting more than 100 entrepreneurs. 

He further noted that CITC has launched Saudi Academy for Esport targeting more than 4,000 students for the next two years. 

The CITC governor added that the Ignite program is getting immense support from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Al-Tamimi also pointed out that Saudi Arabia is the seventh largest country in terms of Internet speed in broadband and mobile phones. 

“We understand that gamers are using the mobile for networks. Over the last 12 months, with partnership with telecom operators, we increased and improved the latency, which is the average response time by more than 82 percent,” he said. 

Topics: Nextwrld eSports Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC)

Related

Saudi Arabia ready to enter global esports’ stage with 21m gamers: Prince Faisal bin Bandar
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ready to enter global esports’ stage with 21m gamers: Prince Faisal bin Bandar

Investcorp leads $100m Pre-IPO round in logistics startup Trukker 

Investcorp leads $100m Pre-IPO round in logistics startup Trukker 
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

Investcorp leads $100m Pre-IPO round in logistics startup Trukker 

Investcorp leads $100m Pre-IPO round in logistics startup Trukker 
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp has backed Middle Eastern logistics startup TruKKer by leading the pre-initial public offering round to raise $100 million. 

Investcorp led the funding round by investing $51 million, alongside new and existing investors who cumulatively invested $49 million, according to a press release. 

Trukker is considering a listing on several exchanges over the next two to three years including Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul, a Bloomberg report revealed. 

“We are seeing a lot of interest in pre-IPO rounds as scale-ups secure greater market share and more Saudi businesses prove themselves successful on a national and regional basis,” said Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-CEO of Investcorp. 

He added: “Trukker is just one example of the kind of company that we believe will prove attractive to institutional investors as the Saudi ecosystem matures, and our Pre-IPO fund will focus on exactly these kinds of high-growth businesses.” 

This investment is part of the recently launched Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund LP, targeting equity growth capital investments across a range of companies primarily based in the Kingdom with the potential to access the capital markets within three years.

Topics: Saudi startup Investment logistics

Related

Startup of the Week: Saudi-based TruKKer plans global expansion
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Saudi-based TruKKer plans global expansion
Saudi-based TruKKer raises $96m in equity and debt funding to expand its operation 
Business & Economy
Saudi-based TruKKer raises $96m in equity and debt funding to expand its operation 

Latest updates

Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO
Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO
UAE’s Mars Mission chief to lead diplomatic efforts on advanced science
UAE’s Mars Mission chief to lead diplomatic efforts on advanced science
RB Leipzig sack coach Tedesco after Shakhtar thrashing
RB Leipzig sack coach Tedesco after Shakhtar thrashing
Preparing for harsh winter in Ukraine’s Donbas
Preparing for harsh winter in Ukraine’s Donbas
Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’
Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.