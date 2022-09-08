You are here

  • Home
  • India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
India’s defense minister Rajnath Singh, left, and Japan’s defense minister Yasukazu Hamada prior to their bilateral defense meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2dtuh

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
  • India, like Japan, is bolstering its military to tackle what it sees as increased security threats
  • The two countries, along with Australia and the US are members of the Quad group of nations
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

India and Japan said on Thursday they would deepen defense cooperation, with New Delhi inviting investment by Japanese industries and both countries planning a joint military drill involving their air force fighters.
India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held talks in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada, and both will join their respective foreign ministers later in the day for “two-plus-two” talks.
“He invited Japanese industries to invest in India’s defense corridors,” India’s defense ministry said in a statement, referring to Singh.
“The two ministers agreed that the early conduct of the inaugural fighter exercise will pave the way for much greater cooperation and inter-operability between the air forces of the two countries.”
India, like Japan, is bolstering its military to tackle what it sees as increased security threats, including from neighboring China.
In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised a “substantial” defense spending increase. His ruling Liberal Democratic Party wants to double Japan’s military budget to 2 percent of gross domestic product over the next five years amid worry Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could embolden China to act against neighboring Taiwan.
Delhi, which last week commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier, is expanding its security ties with Tokyo as both Asian nations grow wary of China’s growing military might in the region.
The two countries, along with Australia and the United States are members of the Quad group of nations and hold annual naval exercises across the Indo-Pacific to demonstrate inter-operability.
The last leaders gathering in May in Japan was dominated by discussion about Taiwan after US President Joe Biden angered China a day earlier by saying he would be willing to use force to defend the democratic island. As they met, Russian and Chinese warplanes conducted a joint patrol in the region.
Kishida and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a separate bilateral meeting agreed to work closely together to promote a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Topics: Defense India Japan

Related

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time
World
Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time
India, Japan call for strong partnership in post-COVID world
World
India, Japan call for strong partnership in post-COVID world

Seoul proposes meeting with Pyongyang on Korean family reunions

Seoul proposes meeting with Pyongyang on Korean family reunions
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Seoul proposes meeting with Pyongyang on Korean family reunions

Seoul proposes meeting with Pyongyang on Korean family reunions
  • Family reunions are a highly emotional, humanitarian issue because they involve those in their 80s and older who are desperate to reunite with their long-lost relatives before they die
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
SEOUL: South Korea’s new government on Thursday proposed a meeting with North Korea to resume reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War, despite long-strained ties between the rivals over the North’s nuclear weapons program.
Family reunions are a highly emotional, humanitarian issue because they involve those in their 80s and older who are desperate to reunite with their long-lost relatives before they die. But North Korea, which often uses such reunions as a bargaining chip in dealings with South Korea, is unlikely to accept the offer because it’s steadfastly rebuffing Seoul’s and Washington’s offers to resume talks on its nuclear program and other issues while focusing instead on perfecting its weapons technology.
“The South and the North should confront the painful parts of the reality. We must solve the matter before the term ‘separated families’ disappears,” Unification Minister Kwon Youngse said in a televised briefing. “We need to use all possible means immediately to come up with quick and fundamental measures.”
Kwon said South Korea hopes that responsible officials of the two Koreas will meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion.
His offer came two days before Chuseok, the Thanksgiving holiday celebrated in both Koreas.
Exchange programs between the Koreas remain stalled since the 2019 collapse of a broader US-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to give up its nuclear program in return for economic and political benefits. Washington has urged Pyongyang to return to talks without any conditions, but it has said it won’t do so unless the United States first drop its hostile policies on the North.
Since taking office in May, South Korea’s new conservative government led by President Yoon Suk Yeol has offered a massive support plan in return for denuclearization but North Korea has bluntly rejected it. Yoon has also offered the shipment of COVID-19 relief items, but North Korea has ignored them as well. Last month, North Korea blamed its recent COVID-19 outbreak on balloons flown from South Korea and warned of a deadly retaliation.
North Korea also maintains more than 2 1/2 years of pandemic-related border shutdowns, another possible obstacle against the revival of family reunions.
Some observers say South Korea may try to use talks on family reunions as a way to find a breakthrough in ties with North Korea. Kwon told reporters that he thinks an offer of dialogue for family reunions can help resolve other issues between the two Koreas.
Since the Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, the two Koreas have been banning millions of people split by the war from visiting their relatives across the world’s most heavily fortified border. Decades later, most have no word on whether their loved ones are still alive.
The Koreas have occasionally allowed separated families to meet temporarily, but such a reunion hasn’t happened since 2018. According to the Unification Ministry, about 133,650 people in South Korea have applied for reunions but nearly 70 percent of them have died.
During past reunions, participants were typically given three days to meet their relatives and none was given a second chance to see them again. Those reunions brought together parents and children, brothers and sisters and others who sobbed, hugged and asked each other about their lives.
South Korea uses a computerized lottery system to pick participants. Observers say North Korea chooses citizens loyal to its authoritarian government and is reluctant to expand reunions because it worries its citizens’ contacts with more affluent South Koreans could weaken its rule.
During a previous “Sunshine” era of inter-Korean detente from 1998-2008, liberal South Korean governments often provided North Korea with rice and fertilizers to hold reunions. Kwon said the new government isn’t considering any incentives to resume reunions.
He said the government is seeking to send an official message to North Korea on its offer for talks. Kwon said.

Iranian diplomats burn documents hours before leaving Albania

Iranian diplomats burn documents hours before leaving Albania
Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Iranian diplomats burn documents hours before leaving Albania

Iranian diplomats burn documents hours before leaving Albania
  • Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama ordered Iranian diplomats and staff to close the embassy and leave the country within 24 hours
  • Albania and Iran have had tense relations since 2014, when Tirana accepted some 3,000 members of an Iranian opposition group
Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

TIRANA: Iranian diplomats burned documents in the early morning on Thursday hours before they were to leave the country after Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of an cyberattack in July.
In a rare video address on Wednesday, Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama said he had ordered Iranian diplomats and staff to close the embassy and leave the country within 24 hours.
Rama said the July cyberattack has “threatened to paralyze public services, erase digital systems and hack into state records, steal government intranet electronic communication and stir chaos and insecurity in the country.”
A Reuters witness saw a man from inside the embassy throwing papers in a rusted barrel, with flames illuminating the walls of the three-story embassy.
Washington, Albania’s closest ally, also blamed Iran for the attack and promised to “take further action to hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a US ally.”
Tehran has strongly condemned Tirana’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties calling as “baseless claims” Albania’s reasons for the move.
Albania and Iran have had tense relations since 2014, when Albania accepted some 3,000 members of the exiled opposition group People’s Mujahideen Organization of Iran, also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq, who have settled in a camp near Durres, the country’s main port.
Days after the cyberattack Tirana based media have reported that hackers have published personal data of the opposition members that were saved in Albania’s state computers such as personal, social and security numbers, names and photos.
On Thursday morning, it appeared calm outside the embassy in Tirana located just 200 meters (yards) away from the prime minister’s office.
A black Audi with diplomatic car plates and darkened windows was seen going in and out as a police officer guarded the entrance.

Topics: Albania Iran

Related

Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’
World
Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’
UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania
World
UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania

Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official

Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official

Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand, says official
  • Stabbing rampage raised questions of why Myles Sanderson — an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence — was out on the streets in the first place
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan: The final suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed 10 people in and around a Canadian Indigenous reserve died of self-inflicted wounds after his car was run off the road by police Wednesday following a three-day manhunt, officials said.
Myles Sanderson, 32, was found near the town of Rosthern as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
Officers rammed Sanderson’s vehicle off the road, said an official who was familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to talk publicly.
The official said the fugitive’s injuries were self-inflicted, but he didn’t have further details on when the injuries were inflicted or when he died. Video and photos from the scene showed a white SUV off to the side of the road with police cars all around. Air bags had deployed in the SUV.
Myles Sanderson’s death comes two days after the body of his brother, 30-year-old Damien Sanderson, was found in a field near the scene of their rampage, which also wounded 18 people. Police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.
Some family members of the victims arrived at the scene Wednesday, including Brian Burns, whose wife and son were killed.
“Now we can start to heal. The healing begins today, now,” he said.
Another of Burns’ sons was wounded and “hopefully can sleep at night now knowing he’s behind bars,” Burns said.
The stabbing rampage raised questions of why Myles Sanderson — an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence — was out on the streets in the first place.
He was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of over four years on charges that included assault and robbery. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for violating the terms of his release, though the details were not immediately clear.
His long and lurid rap sheet also showed that seven years ago, he attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed in the weekend rampage, according to court records.
Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said there will be an investigation into the parole board’s assessment of Sanderson.
“I want to know the reasons behind the decision” to release him, Mendicino said. “I’m extremely concerned with what occurred here. A community has been left reeling.”
Investigators have not given a motive for the bloodshed.
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said nine of those killed were from the James Smith Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49, One was from Weldon, 78-year-old Wesley Patterson.
Authorities would not say how the victims might be related.
Mark Arcand said his half sister Bonnie and her son Gregory were killed.
“Her son was lying there already deceased. My sister went out and tried to help her son, and she was stabbed two times, and she died right beside him,” he said. “Right outside of her home she was killed by senseless acts. She was protecting her son. She was protecting three little boys. This is why she is a hero.”
Arcand rushed to the reserve the morning of the rampage. After that, he said, “I woke up in the middle of the night just screaming and yelling. What I saw that day I can’t get out of my head.”
As for what set off the violence, Arcand said: “We’re all looking for those same answers. We don’t know what happened. Maybe we’ll never know. That’s the hardest part of this.”
Court documents said Sanderson attacked his in-laws Earl Burns and Joyce Burns in 2015, knifing Earl Jones repeatedly and wounding Joyce Burns. He later pleaded guilty to assault and threatening Earl Burns’ life.
Many of Sanderson’s crimes were committed when he was intoxicated, according to court records. He told parole officials at one point that substance use made him out of his mind. Records showed he repeatedly violated court orders barring him from drinking or using drugs.
Many of Canada’s Indigenous communities are plagued by drugs and alcohol.
“The drug problem and the alcohol problem on these reserves is way out of hand,” said Ivor Wayne Burns, whose sister was killed in the weekend attacks. “We have dead people, and we asked before for something to be done.”
Myles Sanderson’s childhood was marked by violence, neglect and substance abuse, court records show. Sanderson, who is Indigenous and was raised on the Cree reserve, population 1,900, started drinking and smoking marijuana at around 12, and cocaine followed soon after.
In 2017, he barged into his ex-girlfriend’s home, punched a hole in the door of a bathroom while his two children were hiding in a bathtub and threw a cement block at a vehicle parked outside, according to parole documents.
He got into a fight a few days later at a store, threatening to kill an employee and burn down his parents’ home, documents said.
That November he threatened an accomplice into robbing a fast-food restaurant by clubbing him with a gun and stomping on his head. He then stood watch during the holdup.
In 2018, he stabbed two men with a fork while drinking and beat someone unconscious.
When he was released in February, the parole board set conditions on his contact with his partner and children and also said he should not enter into relationships with women without written permission from his parole officer.
In granting Sanderson “statutory release,” parole authorities said: “It is the Board’s opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society.”
Canadian law grants prisoners statutory release after they serve two-thirds of their sentence. But the parole board can impose conditions on that freedom, and inmates who violate them — as Sanderson did more than once — can be ordered back to prison.
Sharna Sugarman, who was organizing a GoFundMe for the victims, questioned the parole board for releasing him and wondered why Sanderson was still on the loose so many months after he was deemed “unlawfully at large.”
“That’s just egregious to me,” said Sugarman, a counselor who counted one of the stabbing victims as a client. “If they claim that they’ve been looking for him, well, you weren’t looking that hard.”
Ten of the wounded were still hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, seven in stable condition and three critical, health authorities said.
Myles Sanderson had been wanted as a fugitive since May when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving time for assault, robbery and other offenses, CBC News reported. It said he had amassed a criminal record of 59 convictions over two decades.
Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said the board will investigate the decision to release Sanderson on parole.

Topics: Saskatoon Canada Cree nation Saskatchewan

Related

Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP) photos
World
One suspect in Canadian stabbings found dead, the other still wanted
Update Salman Rushdie on ventilator after New York stabbing, alleged attacker charged
World
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after New York stabbing, alleged attacker charged

UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania

UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania

UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania
  • “Iran’s reckless actions showed a blatant disregard for the Albanian people”: British foreign secretary
  • “We join Albania and other allies in exposing Iran’s unacceptable actions,” Cleverly said
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK condemned Iran on Wednesday for a cyberattack against Albania’s government that destroyed data and disrupted essential government services, including booking medical appointments and enrolling schoolchildren.

“Iran’s reckless actions showed a blatant disregard for the Albanian people, severely restricting their ability to access essential public services,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“The UK is supporting our valuable partner and NATO ally. We join Albania and other allies in exposing Iran’s unacceptable actions,” the minister added.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Center said that Iranian state-linked cyber actors are almost certainly responsible for the series of cyberattacks against Albanian government infrastructure from July 15 which caused significant impact to online public services and other government websites.

The websites of the Albanian parliament and the prime minister’s office, as well as a portal that Albanians use to access a number of public services, were attacked and subject to a shut down. The attackers also leaked Albanian government data, including details of emails from Prime Minister Edi Rama and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Topics: UK Iran Cyber Attack Albania

Related

Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’
World
Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’
Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 
World
Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 

WHO: COVID-19 cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over

WHO: COVID-19 cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over
Updated 50 min 4 sec ago
AP

WHO: COVID-19 cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over

WHO: COVID-19 cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over
  • The UN health agency reported that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths - a 5% drop
  • “This is very encouraging, but there is no guarantee these trends will persist,” said WHO’s Director-General
Updated 50 min 4 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12 percent, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Wednesday.
The UN health agency reported that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths — a 5 percent drop.
“This is very encouraging, but there is no guarantee these trends will persist,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing. “The most dangerous thing is to assume (that) they will,” he said. He added that even though the number of weekly reported deaths have plummeted more than 80 percent since February, one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds and that most of those deaths are avoidable.
In its pandemic report, WHO said COVID-19 deaths dropped in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East, but increased in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific.
Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, noted that the virus has not yet settled into a seasonal pattern and that its continued evolution will require constant surveillance and possible tweaks to diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.
Scientists warn the coronavirus will linger far into the future, partly because it is getting better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection. Experts point to emerging research that suggests the latest omicron variant gaining ground in the US — BA.4.6, which was responsible for around 8 percent of new US infections last week — appears to be even better at evading the immune system than the dominant BA.5.
In China, authorities this week locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.
Across the country, 33 cities including seven provincial capitals are under full or partial lockdown covering more than 65 million people, according to a tally published late Sunday by the Chinese business magazine Caixin.
It said that outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020.

Topics: WHO covid19 UN Health

Related

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19
World
India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19
Russia reports 50,000 COVID-19 cases for second day running
World
Russia reports 50,000 COVID-19 cases for second day running

Latest updates

India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
Tom Hanks pulls on the heartstrings with Disney+ live-action ‘Pinocchio’
Tom Hanks pulls on the heartstrings with Disney+ live-action ‘Pinocchio’
REVIEW: ‘The Rings of Power’ — Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ show is visually stunning, but is that enough?
REVIEW: ‘The Rings of Power’ — Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ show is visually stunning, but is that enough?
Riyad Bank starts issuance of riyal-denominated Tier 1 sukuk
Riyad Bank starts issuance of riyal-denominated Tier 1 sukuk
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; UK to announce dozens of oil licenses; India’s August fuel demand rises
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; UK to announce dozens of oil licenses; India’s August fuel demand rises

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.