What We Are Reading Today: Hummingbirds

Authors: Glenn Bartley And Andy Swash

With their glorious colors, glittering iridescence, astonishing powers of flight, and many characteristics unique in the world of birds, hummingbirds are extraordinary—true jewels of nature.

This beautiful book is a celebration of all aspects of hummingbirds and their world.

It features hundreds of the most spectacular photographs of hummingbirds ever taken, exquisite illustrations, and a lively, readable text that presents the latest scientific information and includes up-to-date details about every species.