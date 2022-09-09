You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Hummingbirds
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

Authors: Glenn Bartley And Andy Swash

With their glorious colors, glittering iridescence, astonishing powers of flight, and many characteristics unique in the world of birds, hummingbirds are extraordinary—true jewels of nature.

This beautiful book is a celebration of all aspects of hummingbirds and their world.

It features hundreds of the most spectacular photographs of hummingbirds ever taken, exquisite illustrations, and a lively, readable text that presents the latest scientific information and includes up-to-date details about every species.

Authors: Moritz Hardt And Benjamin Recht 

Patterns, Predictions, and Actions introduces graduate students to the essentials of machine learning while offering invaluable perspective on its history and social implications.

Beginning with the foundations of decision making, Moritz Hardt and Benjamin Recht explain how representation, optimization, and generalization are the constituents of supervised learning.

They go on to provide self-contained discussions of causality, the practice of causal inference, sequential decision making, and reinforcement learning, equipping readers with the concepts and tools they need to assess the consequences that may arise from acting on statistical decisions.

Authors: Herman Shugart, Peter White, Sassan Saatchi, and Jerome Chave 

The earth’s forests are havens of nature supporting a diversity of life.

Shaped by climate and geography, these vast and dynamic wooded spaces offer unique ecosystems that shelter complex and interdependent webs of flora, fungi, and animals.

The World Atlas of Trees and Forests offers a beautiful introduction to what forests are, how they work, how they grow, and how we map, assess, and conserve them.

Author: Angela E. Douglas

Insects and Their Beneficial Microbes is an authoritative and accessible synthesis of insect associations with beneficial microorganisms.

Angela Douglas distills the vast literature in entomology and microbiology, as well as the burgeoning microbiome literature, to explore the full scope of insect-microbial interactions and their applications to real-world problems in agriculture and medicine.

Douglas investigates how insects acquire and support their microbial partners, and examines how microorganisms contribute to insect nutrition, the defense against natural enemies, and the detoxification of natural allelochemicals and chemical insecticides.

Author: David Hone

In just the past 20 years, we have learned more about dinosaurs than we did in the previous two centuries.

This book describes the extraordinary advances in palaeontology that are beginning to solve many of the mysteries surrounding these marvelous prehistoric creatures, from their ways of communicating to their mating habits, the color of their skin, their migration patterns and extinction.

How did dinosaurs rear their young? What did they eat? What did T. rex actually do with those tiny arms?

This book is about the founder and chief executive of one of America’s largest technology companies, and the inside story of the battles that defined him as a leader.

In 1984, soon-to-be college dropout Michael Dell hid signs of his fledgling PC business in the bathroom of his University of Texas dorm room. 

Almost 30 years later, at the pinnacle of his success as founder and leader of Dell Technologies, he found himself embroiled in a battle for his company’s survival. What he’d do next could ensure its legacy — or destroy it completely.

The book is a riveting account of the three battles waged for Dell Technologies.

