Syria’s Aleppo airport to reopen after Israel strikes

A satellite image depicting the damage at Aleppo airport in northern Syria following reported Israeli strikes on September 6, 2022. (AFP)
  • Israel launched a missile attack on Tuesday night targeting Aleppo’s airport for the second time in a week
BEIRUT: Syria’s international airport in Aleppo is to resume business on Friday after the facility was put out of commission by an Israeli missile attack, the country’s transport ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement carried by state media that the damage has been fixed and called on airline companies to resume their flights to the city in northern Syria.
Israel launched a missile attack on Tuesday night targeting Aleppo’s airport for the second time in a week and all flights were diverted to the capital Damascus.
The Israeli strike tore large craters in three spots on the facility’s runway, satellite images analyzed Thursday by The Associated Press show.
The satellite images from Planet Labs PBC taken Wednesday show the airport’s single east-west runway bore three new craters. Vehicles and workers surrounded the two of the craters while the one furthest east had no traffic near it.
Israel also launched airstrikes at Aleppo airport last week, damaging its runway and, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, a warehouse that likely stored a shipment of Iranian rockets.
Last week’s strike tore a hole in the runway and also damaged a structure close to the military side of the airfield, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press showed.
“The airport will be working at full capacity to serve passengers and airline companies around the clock,” said the Transport Ministry adding that work will resume at noon Friday (0900 GMT).
On June 10, Israeli airstrikes that struck Damascus International Airport caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways and rendered the main runway unserviceable. The airport opened two weeks later following renovation work.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

ISRAEL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that Turkish security forces had arrested a “senior executive” of the militant Daesh group.
Erdogan said the commander was known as Abu Zeyd.
His real name was Bashar Khattab Ghazal Al-Sumaidai, Erdogan told reporters on board his flight home from a three-nation tour of the Balkans.
Erdogan said a UN Security Council report published in July identified Sumaidai as “one of the senior executives of the (Daesh) terrorist organization.”
Turkish media said there were some indications Sumaidai may in fact be the man known as Abu Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi — an Iraqi who is the new self-proclaimed caliph, or leader, of the entire Daesh group.
Erdogan only referred to Sumaidai as a top Daesh official in Syria.
“In his interrogation, he also stated that he was a so-called ‘qadi’ of the so-called ministry of education and ministry of justice,” Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying.
A qadi is a judge in a sharia court.
Erdogan did not say when the Daesh commander was captured.
“This terrorist’s connections in Syria and Istanbul had been followed for a long time, and intelligence information was obtained that he would enter Turkey illegally,” Erdogan said.
“This terrorist was caught in a successful operation of the MIT security service and the Istanbul police.”
After a meteoric rise in 2014 in Iraq and Syria that saw it conquer vast swathes of territory, Daesh saw its self-proclaimed “caliphate” collapse under a wave of offensives.
It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, but sleeper cells of the extremist Sunni Muslim group still carry out attacks in both countries.
Syria’s war began in 2011 and has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

RIYADH: The impact of digital technology on family cohesion in the Middle East, and the family’s role in confronting children’s addiction to electronic devices, will be among subjects tackled at a Gulf Family Forum to be held in Riyadh.

Specialists, researchers and prominent personalities from the region and worldwide will take part in the two-day forum, which has been organized by Saudi Arabia’s Family Affairs Council in cooperation with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The forum — the first to be held in the region — will take place on Sept. 14-15 under the title “Future Opportunities and Challenges for the Family in the Gulf.”

Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies’ effects on family cohesion in the Gulf will be explored, while the forum will also examine the use of innovation and technology to confront challenges and create opportunities.

Discussions will also focus on financial management and the impact of consumption patterns on family stability, as well as the balance between parents’ work and their role at home.

The Family Affairs Council represents Saudi women, children and the elderly in international organizations, proposes awareness programs, and follows up on recommendations and agreements ratified by the Kingdom.

The forum is being held under the patronage of Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, council chairman, and Saudi minister of human resources and social development.

Its opening coincides with Gulf Family Day, which was proposed by the Kingdom during the seventh meeting of the GCC Committee of Ministers of Social Development in September last year.

Hala Al-Tuwaijri, council secretary-general, said that the forum will discuss the importance of maintaining and nurturing family cohesion to help prepare future generations capable of advancing their societies in the face of rapid social and economic changes.

The forum will also examine best practices and policies to support childhood in Gulf countries, the role of education in building personality, and strengthening children’s senses of identity in light of media openness.

Policies, legislation and regulations that support the elderly in the Gulf will be explored under the theme “The Status of the Elderly in Light of Changes.”

Threats to health in early childhood, and premarital examinations and their impact on reducing genetic diseases, will be among topics relating to family health in the Gulf.

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, adding Vladimir Putin was right to complain that grain from Ukraine under a UN-backed deal was going to wealthy rather than poor countries.

The grain export agreement aimed to avert a global food crisis by guaranteeing the safe passage of ships in and out of Ukrainian ports, allowing them to export tens of millions of tons of grain that had been blockaded by Russia’s operations.

The deal — signed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN — also facilitates Russian exports.

“The fact that grain shipments are going to the countries that implement these sanctions (against Moscow) disturbs Mr. Putin. We also want grain shipments to start from Russia,” Erdogan said at a news conference with his Croatian counterpart.

“The grain that comes as part of this grain deal unfortunately goes to rich countries, not to poor countries,” Erdogan said.

On Wednesday, Russia’s President Putin floated the idea of limiting the deal given it was delivering grain, other food and fertilizer to the EU and Turkey rather than to poor countries.

The Istanbul-based coordi- nation group, which includes the four signatories, said some 30 percent of cargo has gone to low and lower-middle income countries.

NATO member Turkey has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to balance relations through the war, rejecting Western sanctions on Moscow while also criticizing the Russian invasion and supplying Kyiv with armed drones. UN and Russian officials met in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss Russian complaints that Western sanctions were impeding its grain and fertilizer exports despite the UN agreement.

Ismini Palla, UN spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said a drop in global wheat prices in August was partly due to exports resuming from Ukraine, and ensuring food and fertilizer supplies was critical to maintaining this trend.

Despite some 100 cargo ships having left Ukrainian ports since the deal was signed in late July, Ukraine’s wheat has still not been reaching its traditional clients in Africa at anywhere near normal volumes.

The UN-Turkey-brokered deal must be renewed every 120 days by agreement of the parties.

It expires in late November.

WASHINGTON: Dozens of international human rights campaigners and legal experts have sent an open letter to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo urging him not to release Iranian former diplomat Assadollah Assadi from prison as part of a recently signed prisoner-exchange treaty with Iran.

A Belgian court convicted Assadi in 2021 of providing explosives to a Belgian-Iranian couple and plotting a foiled terrorist attack on a political event hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran in Paris in 2018. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The letter was signed by 68 legal experts and former officials, including current and former EU judges and UN officials, and members of international human rights organizations.

It said that “releasing Assadi back to Iran would only fuel the culture of impunity that exists for Iran’s officials."

Belgium’s Parliament in July ratified a treaty with Iran that would permit prisoner exchanges between the two countries. In February, Iranian security forces detained a Belgian aid worker, Olivier Vandecasteele, 41, on charges of espionage.

In accordance with the treaty, Belgium could release Assadi into Iranian custody, in theory to serve the remainder of his sentence in his home country, in exchange for the release of Vandecasteele. However, the treaty also permits both sides to grant amnesty to citizens who are exchanged.

Among those who signed the letter are European and North American political and legal luminaries, including three former judges of the General Court of the European Union, a former president of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Court of Conciliation and Arbitration, a former president of the Constitutional Tribunal of the Republic of Poland, a former foreign minister of Canada, a former attorney general of Portugal, France’s former human rights ambassador, and a former US ambassador to the UN Commission on Human Rights.

“Allowing Assadi to serve the remainder of his 20-year sentence in Iran, the state which was responsible for the attempted terrorist bombing, would make a mockery of the rule of law and foster further impunity for the Iranian government and its officials involved in terrorism and crimes against humanity,” the letter said.

It warned that a “dangerous precedent” would be set if Belgium sends Assadi back to Iran.

“Transferring Assadi to Iran would effectively free him from serving his sentence and would set a dangerous precedent and seriously weaken the rule of law in Europe,” it said.

“It would encourage more Iranian terrorism on EU soil and reassure Iranian officials that they could evade responsibility for major international crimes. Belgium would bear heavy responsibility in this regard.”

The London-based Iranian dissident group Justice for the Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran said it strongly opposes the return of Assadi to Iran and urged the Belgian government to resist such a move.

Tahar Boumedra, one the signatories to the letter, is a former head of the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq’s Human Rights Office and former representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq. He told Arab News that Belgium must adhere to the principles of international law and refuse to return Assadi to Iran. Doing so, he added, would be a big mistake that the Iranian regime would see as an incentive to use the taking of hostages as a political tool.

“Our open letter is meant to remind the Belgian government to abide by its obligations under international law, particularly the provisions of the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings, signed and ratified by Belgium on May 20, 2005,” Boumedra said.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is active in exile across Europe and the US, is the political arm of Iranian opposition group Mujahedin-e Khalq, which seeks to topple the regime in Tehran and establish a democratic republic.

JERUSALEM: Israel has recalled its top envoy to Morocco amid an internal investigation, a diplomatic source said on Thursday, amid media reports that it was tied to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Monday that a Foreign Ministry delegation had been dispatched to Rabat, following sexual abuse allegations against envoy David Govrin.

An Israeli diplomatic source confirmed that Govrin had been recalled while an investigation gets underway, without detailing the nature of the probe.

According to Israeli media, the envoy is facing allegations of exploiting Moroccan women, harassment and indecent exposure.

There are also claims of embezzlement and the apparent disappearance of a gift from the Moroccan king to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not comment when contacted by AFP about the probe.

Govrin, 59, served as Israel’s envoy to Cairo before being appointed ambassador to Rabat last year.

Morocco in 2020 followed the UAE and Bahrain in formalising ties with Israel.

The US-backed deal saw Washington recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

The renewal of bilateral ties has seen a flurry of diplomatic visits between the two nations.

