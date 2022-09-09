You are here

Al-Shabab beat Al-Tai 4-0 to lead ROSHN Saudi League table

Al-Shabab beat Al-Tai 4-0 to lead ROSHN Saudi League table
Al-Shabab have now claimed a maximum of nine points from their three matches and top the standings. (Twitter: @AlShababSaudiFC)
Al-Shabab beat Al-Tai 4-0 to lead ROSHN Saudi League table

Al-Shabab beat Al-Tai 4-0 to lead ROSHN Saudi League table
  Riyadh club have maximum 9 points from 3 games, top standings on goal difference from champions Al-Hilal
RIYADH: Al-Shabab defeated visitors Al-Tai 4-0 on Thursday evening at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Al-Malaz to take the lead in the ROSHN Saudi League table after three rounds of the season.

Al-Shabab have now claimed a maximum of nine points from their three matches and top the standings on goal difference from champions Al-Hilal, who will take on Zamalek of Egypt in the Lusail Cup in Doha on Friday.

It was Al-Tai’s first defeat of the season after they had also gone into the match with a maximum of six points from their two outings.

Al-Shabab’s goals came from Argentine midfielder Cristian Guanca’s double in the 27th and 69th minutes, the second via a penalty, Gabonese forward Aaron Boupendza on 62 minutes, and Brazilian striker Carlos Junior with eight minutes remaining.

Thursday’s other matches saw Al-Khaleej and Al-Adalah play out a 0-0 draw while Al-Wehda beat Abha 1-0.

Monaco Sports Group announces name change ahead of Formula E Season 9

Monaco Sports Group announces name change ahead of Formula E Season 9
Monaco Sports Group announces name change ahead of Formula E Season 9

Monaco Sports Group announces name change ahead of Formula E Season 9
  Formerly Venturi Grand Prix, team will remain headquartered in Monaco for 2022-23 FIA Formula E World Championship season
RIYADH: Following the successful conclusion of Formula E Season 8 for Rocket Venturi Racing, Venturi Grand Prix has announced its transition to the Monaco Sports Group ahead of the imminent Gen3 car era.

ROKiT Venturi Racing recently came second in the 2021-22 Team Championship, while its two drivers Edoardo Mortara and Lucas Di Grassi finished third and fifth, respectively, in the drivers’ standings.

The name change heralds the start of a new era in Formula E and precedes the team’s title and powertrain partnership with Maserati for the series’ Gen3 ruleset from Season 9.

Under its new name, the Monaco Sports Group will continue to be controlled by Chairman Scott Swid, and Managing Partner Jose M. Aznar Botella, and will remain headquartered at the same address in the principality.

Swid said: “After completing our most successful season in history, I’m extremely proud to open our next chapter as Monaco Sports Group from Season 9 onwards.

“We have the passion, determination, and experience to compete at the front of the grid, and alongside our partnership with Maserati and their return to top-tier motorsport for the first time in 60 years, we’re facilitating one of the most exciting stories in international sport.

“This spirit stems from our own origins as one of Formula E’s founding teams when, in 2013, Venturi Automobiles president and electric mobility pioneer, Gildo Pastor, made the bold decision to form Venturi Racing ahead of Formula E’s first season.

“To honor this legacy, we will race with the same ambitious ethos as Formula E – one of the fastest-growing sporting platforms in the world – reaching new heights in 2023 with the revolutionary Gen3 car which represents the pinnacle of electric vehicle performance. I can’t begin to express how excited we are to line up on the grid in Mexico City this January as we kick off Season 9,” Swid added.

World No. 1 Swiatek downs Sabalenka, seals US Open final showdown with Ons Jabeur

World No. 1 Swiatek downs Sabalenka, seals US Open final showdown with Ons Jabeur
World No. 1 Swiatek downs Sabalenka, seals US Open final showdown with Ons Jabeur

World No. 1 Swiatek downs Sabalenka, seals US Open final showdown with Ons Jabeur
  Swiatek looked rejuvenated after her bathroom break following the first set and came out for the second all guns blazing
NEW YORK: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to set up a US Open final showdown with Ons Jabeur on Thursday.

Two-time French Open champion Swiatek came from behind to defeat sixth-seed Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach her maiden US Open final.

Sabalenka had been chasing the first Grand Slam final of her career after just missing out with semifinal defeats at Wimbledon and the US Open last year.

But the 24-year-old from Belarus suffered a late collapse while leading in the third set as Swiatek edged victory.

Polish star Swiatek said an emergency bathroom break after losing the first set had been crucial.

“I kind of needed to go,” Swiatek said. “For sure I felt lighter. I’m sorry — that’s disgusting,” the 21-year-old added.

“I tried to use that time to think about what to change because I remember when I was younger all I would do in the bathroom between sets after I lost was cry.

“But this time I could think about what to change and actually problem solve.”

Sabalenka looked well placed to break her final duck as she swept into an early lead against the top seed.

The hard-hitting Sabalenka broke Swiatek three times in the opening set, rattling her opponent’s shaky service game and stretching her with an array of powerful groundstrokes.

But Swiatek looked rejuvenated after her bathroom break following the first set and came out for the second all guns blazing.

She broke Sabalenka to love in the opening game and then held twice for a 3-1 lead.

She sealed a further break with a backhand cross-court return of serve to open up a 4-1 advantage as Sabalenka struggled to cope with the change in tempo.

She was broken again in the seventh game, Swiatek levelling the match after Sabalenka fluffed an easy volley at the net on set point.

Nevertheless Sabalenka appeared to have stopped the bleeding in the third set.

She broke Swiatek in the opening game and then broke again for a 3-2 lead after Swiatek had broken back.

She held serve for a 4-2 lead and the momentum seemed to be with her.

But Sabalenka’s game disintegrated from that point on. Swiatek broke her to love to make it 4-4 and then held for a 5-4 lead.

Sabalenka was overrun in the 10th game as Swiatek raced into a 0-40 lead to move to triple matchpoint.

Sabalenka held off the first with a forehand volley at the net, but her 44th unforced error on the next point sealed her fate.

Evenepoel wins Vuelta stage, consolidates overall lead

Evenepoel wins Vuelta stage, consolidates overall lead
Evenepoel wins Vuelta stage, consolidates overall lead

Evenepoel wins Vuelta stage, consolidates overall lead
  Evenepoel's gap to second place Enric Mas of team Movistar stayed at more than two minutes
TRUJILLO, Spain: Remco Evenepoel showed who’s in charge at the Spanish Vuelta.

The overall leader made a strong statement with a victory in Thursday’s 18th stage, holding off the attack of his challengers and sprinting for the win at the summit.

It was the second stage win for the 22-year-old Belgian from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

“This was the most perfect day ever,” Evenepoel said. “Winning La Vuelta is still not done, with a really hard stage to come. They will for sure attack me. But maybe now it’s easier to control because I feel my legs are really good. This is very good for me and for the team for the last three days.”

The big stage victory came a day after three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic, who was his closest rival, withdrew because of injuries from a crash.

Evenepoel’s gap to second place Enric Mas of team Movistar stayed at more than two minutes. The Spaniard followed Evenepoel closely on Thursday and crossed the line just two seconds behind him at the Alto de Piornal.

“It was a pretty tough stage with really hard climbs in the finale,” Evenepoel said. “The race was really hard, but we always stayed calm. I think that’s what I learned, to always stay calm.”

Evenepoel has been leading the race since the sixth stage in the longest run at the top for a Belgian at a Grand Tour race since Johan De Muynck won the Giro d’Italia in 1978. That was the last victory for Belgium in a three-week event.

Friday’s 19th stage is a short circuit with two mountain passes in Talavera de la Reina. The race ends Sunday in Madrid.

Inaugural Next World Forum concludes in Riyadh by shining a light on future of gaming and esports

Inaugural Next World Forum concludes in Riyadh by shining a light on future of gaming and esports
Inaugural Next World Forum concludes in Riyadh by shining a light on future of gaming and esports

Inaugural Next World Forum concludes in Riyadh by shining a light on future of gaming and esports
  The power of 'gaming for good,' the wellbeing of players, and potential career opportunities were among the topics discussed on day two of the event in Riyadh
RIYADH: The Next World Forum concluded on Thursday with discussions about a range of themes and challenges that are expected shape the future of the gaming and esports industry.

The inaugural two-day event, organized in Riyadh by the Saudi Esports Federation, attracted more than 1,000 delegates from around the world with the aim of exploring and creating new opportunities for gaming stakeholders, businesses and governments. The event also marked the conclusion of Saudi Arabia’s Gamers8 season, the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival.

The idea of gaming as a “force for good” was championed throughout the day, with examples given of how the powerful and far-reaching gaming community can be mobilized to support good causes around the world. This has already created huge benefits for those involved in tackling global challenges. Organizations such as UNICEF and UN High Commissioner for Refugees, for example, which were represented at the forum, have benefited from initiatives such as Gaming Without Borders, which has raised $30 million for good causes.

This is balanced, however, by challenges facing the industry, including the health and well-being of gamers and the safety of children. According to a new report from the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, two-thirds of gamers said they find it hard to disconnect from the online world.

“Our mantra for digital well-being is that we should be in control of our devices and they shouldn’t be in control of us,” said Abdullah Al-Rashid, Ithra’s director. “There are consequences to anything that you use excessively.”

Delegates also heard how forward-thinking governments are discussing gaming sector regulation, governance, industry lobbying, and how to ensure a globally competitive environment for developers and publishers through better-quality education.

“We want to help parents feel safe and empower decision makers at home to what is appropriate — creating outreach and education,” said Assery Isra, the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s General Commission for Audiovisual Media.

The future of esports was one of the main topics on the agenda, with the Saudi Esports Federation’s approach to the sector discussed in terms of professionalization, investment, support and advancing the overall ecosystem.

“Very few countries in the world have taken this approach to esports, to help their youth have opportunities to become the best athletes in the world,” said Ralf Reichert, executive chairman of competitive gaming platform ESL FACEIT Group.

Other topics for discussion included player care, regulation, competitive integrity, diversity, inclusivity and emerging thinking around regulation in a fast-changing environment, along the possibility that esports might one day be added to the Olympic family.

“We consider esports as an official sport, where we work with athletes, provide opportunities and guidance to represent their country in multi-sport games,” said Abdulaziz Al-Baqous, executive director of marketing and corporate communications with the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Musaed “MSDossary7” Al-Dossary, Sylvia “QueenArrow” Gathon and Madiha “Madi” Naz were among the star gamers who shared their experiences and best practices for the benefit of those interested in pursuing a successful career in professional esports.

Collaboration proved a key theme throughout both days of the forum, and the Saudi Esports Federation announced that it has signed two memorandums of understanding with the Korea Esports Association and the Thailand Esports Federation.

“Together I hope we can foster the sustainable development and betterment of esports between our two countries,” the Thai federation said.

Jabeur beats shaky Garcia at US Open to reach 2nd Slam final

Jabeur beats shaky Garcia at US Open to reach 2nd Slam final
Jabeur beats shaky Garcia at US Open to reach 2nd Slam final

Jabeur beats shaky Garcia at US Open to reach 2nd Slam final
  The No. 5-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now will be the first African woman to participate in a final at the US Open in the professional era, which dates to 1968
NEW YORK: Ons Jabeur reached a second consecutive Grand Slam title match without needing to produce her best tennis Thursday night, taking full advantage of a shaky showing by Caroline Garcia to win their US Open semifinal 6-1, 6-3.

The No. 5-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now will be the first African woman to participate in a final at the US Open in the professional era, which dates to 1968.

Jabeur will try to collect her first major championship on Saturday when she meets the winner of the semifinal between No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

None of the last four players in the women’s bracket has ever made it to the final in New York.

The same goes for the men’s semifinalists who will play Friday: No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain vs. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe of the United States, and No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway vs. No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Jabeur improved to 6-0 in semifinals this season and earned her tour-leading 92nd victory in all since the start of 2021. No. 91 came in the quarterfinals this week, when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.

On this 75-degree evening under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Jabeur was not required to be at her best, but she was still rather good.

