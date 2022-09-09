US imposes sanctions on Iran over cyber activities, cyberattack on Albania

You are here

Iranian flag is seen at the embassy, as Albania cuts ties with Iran over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, Sept. 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Iranian flag is seen at the embassy, as Albania cuts ties with Iran over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, Sept. 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister, accusing them of being tied to a disruptive July cyberattack on Albania and engaging in other cyber activities against the United States and its allies.
The move comes after Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday for the same incident, ordering Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said the Ministry of Intelligence and Security directs several networks of cyber threat actors, including those involved in cyber espionage and ransomware attacks in support of the Iranian government.
“We will not tolerate Iran’s increasingly aggressive cyber activities,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
The ministry was already designated under US sanctions. Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Microsoft, whose cybersecurity research team helped investigate the incident, said in a blog post on Thursday that the Iranian cyber operation involved a combination of digital espionage techniques, data wiping malware and online information operations. The goal of the hackers, according to researchers, appeared to be to embarrass Albanian government officials.
The July attacks temporarily disrupted government websites and other public services. Analysts say the operation was intended to punish Albania for supporting an Iranian dissident group based in the country, known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK).
Iran has disregarded “norms of responsible peacetime state behavior in cyberspace,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken added in a statement.

Syria’s Aleppo airport to reopen after Israel strikes

Syria’s Aleppo airport to reopen after Israel strikes
Updated 09 September 2022
AP

  • Israel launched a missile attack on Tuesday night targeting Aleppo’s airport for the second time in a week
BEIRUT: Syria’s international airport in Aleppo is to resume business on Friday after the facility was put out of commission by an Israeli missile attack, the country’s transport ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement carried by state media that the damage has been fixed and called on airline companies to resume their flights to the city in northern Syria.
Israel launched a missile attack on Tuesday night targeting Aleppo’s airport for the second time in a week and all flights were diverted to the capital Damascus.
The Israeli strike tore large craters in three spots on the facility’s runway, satellite images analyzed Thursday by The Associated Press show.
The satellite images from Planet Labs PBC taken Wednesday show the airport’s single east-west runway bore three new craters. Vehicles and workers surrounded the two of the craters while the one furthest east had no traffic near it.
Israel also launched airstrikes at Aleppo airport last week, damaging its runway and, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, a warehouse that likely stored a shipment of Iranian rockets.
Last week’s strike tore a hole in the runway and also damaged a structure close to the military side of the airfield, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press showed.
“The airport will be working at full capacity to serve passengers and airline companies around the clock,” said the Transport Ministry adding that work will resume at noon Friday (0900 GMT).
On June 10, Israeli airstrikes that struck Damascus International Airport caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways and rendered the main runway unserviceable. The airport opened two weeks later following renovation work.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Turkey captures ‘senior’ Daesh leader: Erdogan

Turkey captures ‘senior’ Daesh leader: Erdogan
Updated 6 min 34 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not say when the Daesh commander was captured
ANKARA: As part of a joint operation, Turkey’s police and intelligence agency apprehended Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al-Sumaidai, a senior Daesh member codenamed Abu Zeyd, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced late on Thursday.
Al-Sumaidai, long associated with Daesh, confessed that he was a qaadi, or judge, in a Shariah court in the terror group’s ministries of education and justice. He had entered Turkey months ago using a fake ID.
Turkish intelligence probably extracted from him significant information about Daesh’s network in Syria and Iraq before handing him over to judicial authorities, Matteo Pugliese, associate research fellow at Milan-based think tank ISPI, told Arab News.
“After the fall of the ‘caliphate,’ many Daesh members managed to flee to southern Turkey and hide there,” he said.
“Many are still using Turkey as a safe haven, including Istanbul, where they have links with the Central Asian jihadist community from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.”
Experts believe that Daesh still poses a threat to the region. “The attacks against Iraqi and Syrian defense forces show that Daesh is still a threat. It’s also an increasing threat in other continents such as Africa, where it’s expanding,” said Pugliese.
“Of course it’s weak and suffers from competition with Al-Qaeda. The big question is how strong the next Al-Qaeda leadership will be.”
Aaron Stein, director of the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute, told Arab News: “Daesh has significantly weakened, but its remnants still pose an insurgent threat in Iraq and Syria. However, I think it’s clear that the leadership is in disarray.”
When Al-Sumaidai was captured is unknown, but it reportedly took place in Istanbul’s Sariyer district following seven months of surveillance.
Colin Clarke, director of research at the Soufan Group, a global intelligence and security consultancy, said the timing is interesting and the potential consequences serious.
“Daesh is definitely still a serious threat … This is a group that’s seeking an opportunity to reorganize,” he told Arab News.
“As the world remains focused on Ukraine, Daesh is aware that it will be able to continue to exploit existing grievances to recruit new members.”
Clarke expects Daesh to continue exploiting Turkish territory as a safe haven or as a place to launder money.
“I’m not convinced that this latest action is a signal of improved US-Turkish security cooperation, or simply a one-off that allows Turkey to burnish its own counterterrorism credentials,” he said.
“I’m not sure Erdogan has any enduring alliances. It’s very much about ‘what have you done for me lately?’”
In late June, Turkish police arrested in Ankara three Daesh terror suspects wanted by Interpol.
They were reportedly recruiting people with online propaganda and were active members of the group.
Stein said the capture of Al-Sumaidai might have been conducted with intelligence-sharing between several regional actors, although no official details have been given.
The UN Security Council published a report on July 11 in which Al-Sumaidai was mentioned as a senior executive in Daesh.
Levent Kemal, an expert on the Middle East and other conflict areas, said: “He is one of the rare senior executives of ISIS (Daesh) caught alive.”
On Aug. 23, a suspected Daesh sympathizer was shot by police after he wounded two police officers in Istanbul.
More than 300 people have been killed in Turkey in attacks claimed by Daesh.

Erdogan echoes Putin’s gripes over grain exports going to wealthy countries

Erdogan echoes Putin’s gripes over grain exports going to wealthy countries
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

  • The grain export agreement aimed to avert a global food crisis by guaranteeing the safe passage of ships in and out of Ukrainian ports
  • Putin lamented that the grain, other food and fertilizer were going to the EU and Turkey rather than to poor countries
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, adding Vladimir Putin was right to complain that grain from Ukraine under a UN-backed deal was going to wealthy rather than poor countries.

The grain export agreement aimed to avert a global food crisis by guaranteeing the safe passage of ships in and out of Ukrainian ports, allowing them to export tens of millions of tons of grain that had been blockaded by Russia’s operations.

The deal — signed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN — also facilitates Russian exports.

“The fact that grain shipments are going to the countries that implement these sanctions (against Moscow) disturbs Mr. Putin. We also want grain shipments to start from Russia,” Erdogan said at a news conference with his Croatian counterpart.

“The grain that comes as part of this grain deal unfortunately goes to rich countries, not to poor countries,” Erdogan said.

On Wednesday, Russia’s President Putin floated the idea of limiting the deal given it was delivering grain, other food and fertilizer to the EU and Turkey rather than to poor countries.

The Istanbul-based coordi- nation group, which includes the four signatories, said some 30 percent of cargo has gone to low and lower-middle income countries.

NATO member Turkey has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to balance relations through the war, rejecting Western sanctions on Moscow while also criticizing the Russian invasion and supplying Kyiv with armed drones. UN and Russian officials met in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss Russian complaints that Western sanctions were impeding its grain and fertilizer exports despite the UN agreement.

Ismini Palla, UN spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said a drop in global wheat prices in August was partly due to exports resuming from Ukraine, and ensuring food and fertilizer supplies was critical to maintaining this trend.

Despite some 100 cargo ships having left Ukrainian ports since the deal was signed in late July, Ukraine’s wheat has still not been reaching its traditional clients in Africa at anywhere near normal volumes.

The UN-Turkey-brokered deal must be renewed every 120 days by agreement of the parties.

It expires in late November.

International experts urge Belgian PM to resist pressure to release Iranian terrorist

International experts urge Belgian PM to resist pressure to release Iranian terrorist
Updated 08 September 2022
ALI YOUNES

  • Former diplomat Assadollah Assadi was jailed for 20 years in 2021 for providing explosives and planning a foiled terrorist attack in Paris
  • Belgium’s Parliament in July ratified a treaty with Iran that would permit prisoner exchanges between the two countries
WASHINGTON: Dozens of international human rights campaigners and legal experts have sent an open letter to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo urging him not to release Iranian former diplomat Assadollah Assadi from prison as part of a recently signed prisoner-exchange treaty with Iran.

A Belgian court convicted Assadi in 2021 of providing explosives to a Belgian-Iranian couple and plotting a foiled terrorist attack on a political event hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran in Paris in 2018. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The letter was signed by 68 legal experts and former officials, including current and former EU judges and UN officials, and members of international human rights organizations.

It said that “releasing Assadi back to Iran would only fuel the culture of impunity that exists for Iran’s officials."

Belgium’s Parliament in July ratified a treaty with Iran that would permit prisoner exchanges between the two countries. In February, Iranian security forces detained a Belgian aid worker, Olivier Vandecasteele, 41, on charges of espionage.

In accordance with the treaty, Belgium could release Assadi into Iranian custody, in theory to serve the remainder of his sentence in his home country, in exchange for the release of Vandecasteele. However, the treaty also permits both sides to grant amnesty to citizens who are exchanged.

Among those who signed the letter are European and North American political and legal luminaries, including three former judges of the General Court of the European Union, a former president of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Court of Conciliation and Arbitration, a former president of the Constitutional Tribunal of the Republic of Poland, a former foreign minister of Canada, a former attorney general of Portugal, France’s former human rights ambassador, and a former US ambassador to the UN Commission on Human Rights.

“Allowing Assadi to serve the remainder of his 20-year sentence in Iran, the state which was responsible for the attempted terrorist bombing, would make a mockery of the rule of law and foster further impunity for the Iranian government and its officials involved in terrorism and crimes against humanity,” the letter said.

It warned that a “dangerous precedent” would be set if Belgium sends Assadi back to Iran.

“Transferring Assadi to Iran would effectively free him from serving his sentence and would set a dangerous precedent and seriously weaken the rule of law in Europe,” it said.

“It would encourage more Iranian terrorism on EU soil and reassure Iranian officials that they could evade responsibility for major international crimes. Belgium would bear heavy responsibility in this regard.”

The London-based Iranian dissident group Justice for the Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran said it strongly opposes the return of Assadi to Iran and urged the Belgian government to resist such a move.

Tahar Boumedra, one the signatories to the letter, is a former head of the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq’s Human Rights Office and former representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq. He told Arab News that Belgium must adhere to the principles of international law and refuse to return Assadi to Iran. Doing so, he added, would be a big mistake that the Iranian regime would see as an incentive to use the taking of hostages as a political tool.

“Our open letter is meant to remind the Belgian government to abide by its obligations under international law, particularly the provisions of the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings, signed and ratified by Belgium on May 20, 2005,” Boumedra said.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is active in exile across Europe and the US, is the political arm of Iranian opposition group Mujahedin-e Khalq, which seeks to topple the regime in Tehran and establish a democratic republic.

Israel recalls envoy to Morocco amid misconduct allegations

Israel recalls envoy to Morocco amid misconduct allegations
Updated 09 September 2022
AFP

  • According to Israeli media, Ambassador David Govrin is facing allegations of exploiting Moroccan women, harassment and indecent exposure 
  • There are also claims of embezzlement and the apparent disappearance of a gift from the Moroccan king to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day
JERUSALEM: Israel has recalled its top envoy to Morocco amid an internal investigation, a diplomatic source said on Thursday, amid media reports that it was tied to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Monday that a Foreign Ministry delegation had been dispatched to Rabat, following sexual abuse allegations against envoy David Govrin.

An Israeli diplomatic source confirmed that Govrin had been recalled while an investigation gets underway, without detailing the nature of the probe.

According to Israeli media, the envoy is facing allegations of exploiting Moroccan women, harassment and indecent exposure.

There are also claims of embezzlement and the apparent disappearance of a gift from the Moroccan king to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not comment when contacted by AFP about the probe.

Govrin, 59, served as Israel’s envoy to Cairo before being appointed ambassador to Rabat last year.

Morocco in 2020 followed the UAE and Bahrain in formalising ties with Israel.

The US-backed deal saw Washington recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

The renewal of bilateral ties has seen a flurry of diplomatic visits between the two nations.

