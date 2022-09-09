You are here

US mediator: ‘Good progress’ in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks

US Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein, speaks to journalists at Beirut Rafik Hariri international airport after his meeting with the Lebanese officials, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP)
US Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein, speaks to journalists at Beirut Rafik Hariri international airport after his meeting with the Lebanese officials, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Negotiator’s visit coincides with Israeli announcement of drone crash in sea near Lebanese border
  • Resumption of discussions on disputed offshore zone yet to be scheduled
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The US mediator handling negotiations over the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel expressed optimism on Friday that the talks, which stopped in April, will resume shortly and said that he was hopeful of reaching an agreement.

Amos Hochstein met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati during a three-hour stay in the country.

Earlier the US mediator crossed the Israeli-Lebanese border by land, entering Lebanon from Naqoura.

Israel and Lebanon are in dispute over about 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean believed to contain lucrative offshore gas reserves. Both countries have made claims to the area and plan to begin exploration.

Following talks with Aoun, Hochstein said that he was optimistic about reaching an agreement.

BACKGROUND

US mediator Amos Hochstein summarized the meetings by saying he was optimistic about ‘what we have heard and discussed.’

“It was an excellent meeting and I believe that we have made good progress in this field,” he said.

Hochstein added that he was grateful to Aoun for “the discussions that we had during the meeting.”

Aoun’s media office said that Hochstein presented the results of his talks with the Israeli side and made several points concerning the negotiations.

The US negotiator’s visit coincided with an Israeli army announcement that an RTV drone crashed late on Thursday in the sea near the northern maritime border with Lebanon.

Israeli army spokeperson Avichay Adraee said that a technical malfunction caused the crash and the drone was recovered by a maritime force.

The type of drone will be taken out of service until investigations into the incident are completed, the spokeperson said.

Speaking at the airport, Hochstein summarized the meetings by saying he was optimistic about “what we have heard and discussed.”

He said there had been progress in the negotiations to reach a settlement that benefited the Lebanese economy, and added: “We will do our best to reach an agreement that satisfies everyone.”

Hochstein declined to answer questions.

However, a scheduled date to resume talks was not discussed during the meetings, according to sources.

Hochstein is believed to have asked the Lebanese to clarify several points, with the focus remaining on Line 23 and the Qana field.

According to Berri’s media office, the parliamentary speaker told Hochstein that Lebanon is determined to invest in the entire economic zone under its sovereignty.

Berri called for a return to the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura for indirect negotiations under the auspices of the UN and through US mediation.

Hochstein arrived in Israel on Thursday to meet with National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata and the Israeli negotiating team.

Earlier, the oil and gas company Energean Power announced it would postpone extracting gas for Israel from the disputed Karish field.

Israeli media reported that Hochstein met Energean Power executives and senior Israeli officials in Athens before the company’s announcement.

According to the Tel Aviv newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli officials said that Hochstein also visited France and met with French President Emmanuel Macron and French energy company TotalEnergies, which is planning to extract gas in the disputed field for Lebanon.

Legal expert Christina Abi Haidar told Arab News that the visit offered little new and should be seen “in the context of biding time.”

 

 

Dozens protest in Morocco after Israeli envoy recalled

Dozens protest in Morocco after Israeli envoy recalled
AFP

RABAT: Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested outside Morocco’s parliament Friday against the kingdom’s normalization of ties with Israel after the Jewish state recalled its top envoy from Rabat amid a probe, AFP correspondents said.
Around 100 people chanted slogans against the rapprochement between Morocco and Israel, criticizing its ambassador David Govrin and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.
Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported Monday that a foreign ministry delegation had been dispatched to Rabat, following sexual abuse allegations against envoy Govrin.
An Israeli diplomatic source confirmed to AFP that Govrin had been recalled while an investigation got underway, without detailing the nature of the probe.
According to Israeli media, the envoy is facing allegations of exploiting Moroccan women, sexual harassment and indecent exposure.
“Today, we are in front of the parliament to protest against the hideous acts” allegedly committed by Govrin, said Amine Abdelhamid, a pro-Palestinian activist against normalization between Morocco and Israel.
“Morocco’s dignity is not for sale, the normalization must end,” he said.
Protesters burned an Israeli flag at the end of the demonstration.
Rabat cut relations with Israel in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada, but in 2020 Morocco followed the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in formalising ties with Israel.
The US-backed deal saw Washington recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.
Govrin, 59, served as Israel’s envoy to Cairo before being appointed ambassador to Rabat last year.
Israel’s foreign ministry did not comment when contacted by AFP this week about the probe.
There are also claims of embezzlement and the apparent disappearance of a gift from the Moroccan monarch to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day.
Govrin is currently in Israel and is involved in the ongoing investigation, an Israeli diplomatic source said.
Moroccan authorities have not commented on the matter.

US imposes sanctions on Iran over cyber activities, cyberattack on Albania

US imposes sanctions on Iran over cyber activities, cyberattack on Albania
Reuters

  • The July attacks temporarily disrupted government websites and other public services
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister, accusing them of being tied to a disruptive July cyberattack on Albania and engaging in other cyber activities against the United States and its allies.
The move comes after Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday for the same incident, ordering Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said the Ministry of Intelligence and Security directs several networks of cyber threat actors, including those involved in cyber espionage and ransomware attacks in support of the Iranian government.
“We will not tolerate Iran’s increasingly aggressive cyber activities,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
The ministry was already designated under US sanctions. Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Microsoft, whose cybersecurity research team helped investigate the incident, said in a blog post on Thursday that the Iranian cyber operation involved a combination of digital espionage techniques, data wiping malware and online information operations. The goal of the hackers, according to researchers, appeared to be to embarrass Albanian government officials.
The July attacks temporarily disrupted government websites and other public services. Analysts say the operation was intended to punish Albania for supporting an Iranian dissident group based in the country, known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK).
Iran has disregarded “norms of responsible peacetime state behavior in cyberspace,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken added in a statement.

Syria’s Aleppo airport reopens after Israeli strikes

Syria’s Aleppo airport reopens after Israeli strikes
AFP

  • Damage to the main runway in Tuesday's raid had put the airport out of service
  • The first incoming flight, from Kuwait, landed at 8:30 pm local time
AFP

DAMSCUS: Syria's Aleppo airport reopened on Friday, with the first civilian flight landing in more than 72 hours, after repairs following an Israeli air strike earlier this week.

Damage to the main runway in Tuesday's raid had put the airport -- the country's second-largest -- out of service, but the transport ministry said Friday repairs had been completed.

The first incoming flight, from Kuwait, landed at 8:30 pm local time (1730 GMT), according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group.

Earlier, a transport ministry statement carried by state news agency SANA said air traffic would resume from midday.

The Israeli strike, which the Britain-based Observatory said targeted a warehouse used by Iran-backed militias, was the second to hit the airport in just a week.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbour, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds. It says its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

Turkey captures ‘senior’ Daesh leader: Erdogan

Turkey captures ‘senior’ Daesh leader: Erdogan
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not say when the Daesh commander was captured
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As part of a joint operation, Turkey’s police and intelligence agency apprehended Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al-Sumaidai, a senior Daesh member codenamed Abu Zeyd, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced late on Thursday.
Al-Sumaidai, long associated with Daesh, confessed that he was a qaadi, or judge, in a Shariah court in the terror group’s ministries of education and justice. He had entered Turkey months ago using a fake ID.
Turkish intelligence probably extracted from him significant information about Daesh’s network in Syria and Iraq before handing him over to judicial authorities, Matteo Pugliese, associate research fellow at Milan-based think tank ISPI, told Arab News.
“After the fall of the ‘caliphate,’ many Daesh members managed to flee to southern Turkey and hide there,” he said.
“Many are still using Turkey as a safe haven, including Istanbul, where they have links with the Central Asian jihadist community from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.”
Experts believe that Daesh still poses a threat to the region. “The attacks against Iraqi and Syrian defense forces show that Daesh is still a threat. It’s also an increasing threat in other continents such as Africa, where it’s expanding,” said Pugliese.
“Of course it’s weak and suffers from competition with Al-Qaeda. The big question is how strong the next Al-Qaeda leadership will be.”
Aaron Stein, director of the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute, told Arab News: “Daesh has significantly weakened, but its remnants still pose an insurgent threat in Iraq and Syria. However, I think it’s clear that the leadership is in disarray.”
When Al-Sumaidai was captured is unknown, but it reportedly took place in Istanbul’s Sariyer district following seven months of surveillance.
Colin Clarke, director of research at the Soufan Group, a global intelligence and security consultancy, said the timing is interesting and the potential consequences serious.
“Daesh is definitely still a serious threat … This is a group that’s seeking an opportunity to reorganize,” he told Arab News.
“As the world remains focused on Ukraine, Daesh is aware that it will be able to continue to exploit existing grievances to recruit new members.”
Clarke expects Daesh to continue exploiting Turkish territory as a safe haven or as a place to launder money.
“I’m not convinced that this latest action is a signal of improved US-Turkish security cooperation, or simply a one-off that allows Turkey to burnish its own counterterrorism credentials,” he said.
“I’m not sure Erdogan has any enduring alliances. It’s very much about ‘what have you done for me lately?’”
In late June, Turkish police arrested in Ankara three Daesh terror suspects wanted by Interpol.
They were reportedly recruiting people with online propaganda and were active members of the group.
Stein said the capture of Al-Sumaidai might have been conducted with intelligence-sharing between several regional actors, although no official details have been given.
The UN Security Council published a report on July 11 in which Al-Sumaidai was mentioned as a senior executive in Daesh.
Levent Kemal, an expert on the Middle East and other conflict areas, said: “He is one of the rare senior executives of ISIS (Daesh) caught alive.”
On Aug. 23, a suspected Daesh sympathizer was shot by police after he wounded two police officers in Istanbul.
More than 300 people have been killed in Turkey in attacks claimed by Daesh.

Erdogan echoes Putin’s gripes over grain exports going to wealthy countries

Erdogan echoes Putin’s gripes over grain exports going to wealthy countries
AFP

  • The grain export agreement aimed to avert a global food crisis by guaranteeing the safe passage of ships in and out of Ukrainian ports
  • Putin lamented that the grain, other food and fertilizer were going to the EU and Turkey rather than to poor countries
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, adding Vladimir Putin was right to complain that grain from Ukraine under a UN-backed deal was going to wealthy rather than poor countries.

The grain export agreement aimed to avert a global food crisis by guaranteeing the safe passage of ships in and out of Ukrainian ports, allowing them to export tens of millions of tons of grain that had been blockaded by Russia’s operations.

The deal — signed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN — also facilitates Russian exports.

“The fact that grain shipments are going to the countries that implement these sanctions (against Moscow) disturbs Mr. Putin. We also want grain shipments to start from Russia,” Erdogan said at a news conference with his Croatian counterpart.

“The grain that comes as part of this grain deal unfortunately goes to rich countries, not to poor countries,” Erdogan said.

On Wednesday, Russia’s President Putin floated the idea of limiting the deal given it was delivering grain, other food and fertilizer to the EU and Turkey rather than to poor countries.

The Istanbul-based coordi- nation group, which includes the four signatories, said some 30 percent of cargo has gone to low and lower-middle income countries.

NATO member Turkey has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to balance relations through the war, rejecting Western sanctions on Moscow while also criticizing the Russian invasion and supplying Kyiv with armed drones. UN and Russian officials met in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss Russian complaints that Western sanctions were impeding its grain and fertilizer exports despite the UN agreement.

Ismini Palla, UN spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said a drop in global wheat prices in August was partly due to exports resuming from Ukraine, and ensuring food and fertilizer supplies was critical to maintaining this trend.

Despite some 100 cargo ships having left Ukrainian ports since the deal was signed in late July, Ukraine’s wheat has still not been reaching its traditional clients in Africa at anywhere near normal volumes.

The UN-Turkey-brokered deal must be renewed every 120 days by agreement of the parties.

It expires in late November.

