Saudi Grains Organization buys 19k tons of wheat for $9m from local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization buys 19k tons of wheat for $9m from local farmers 
The payment constitutes the thirteenth batch for purchasing 19,266 tons of wheat. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has deposited SR33.7 million ($8.9 million) to 49 local farmers who supplied wheat quantities allocated for this season.

The payment constitutes the thirteenth batch for purchasing 19,266 tons of wheat, according to SAGO’s statement. 

It noted that the total amount spent this season so far has reached SR783.7 million.

Topics: Saudi SAGO wheat import

Assets under management by CMA-approved institutions rise by 8% to reach $201bn in Q2

Assets under management by CMA-approved institutions rise by 8% to reach $201bn in Q2
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Assets under management by institutions licensed by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority increased by 8 percent to reach SR757 billion ($201 billion) by the end of the second quarter compared to SR703 billion during the same period in 2021, said a report.

The report issued by the Capital Market Authority provides detailed data on the entities that are subject to the authority’s supervision.

The infrastructure institutions and fintech companies under the authority achieved Saudization rates of 89 percent and 80 percent respectively, the data showed.

The report aims at promoting confidence and raising the level of transparency and disclosure in the capital market, in addition to helping researchers and followers of the capital market by providing services of accessing detailed data on the sector, its activities and variables.

The report showed that 11 companies received the Financial Technology Experimental Permit (FinTech ExPermit), while the applications for FinTech ExPermit climbed to 20 applications in the second quarter of the current year, compared to only 4 applications by the same period of 2021.

The report provides detailed data on the entities under the supervision of CMA including workforce, financial adequacy in the practices of operations, management and custody, value of brokers’ trading in the Saudi capital market, public and private funds, complaint data and availability of brokerage service.

Topics: CMA Saudi Arabia assets fintech

World oil demand to reach 100.6m bpd in Q3: OAPEC

World oil demand to reach 100.6m bpd in Q3: OAPEC
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The global oil demand is expected to increase over the third quarter to approximately 100.6 million barrels per day, according to a report on petroleum developments in global markets issued by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries.

This is in line with expectations that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development group's demand would rise to about 47 million bpd, and the rest of the world’s demand would rise to about 53.6 million bpd.

This is also despite the fact that preliminary estimates indicate global oil demand fell to about 98.3 million bpd during the second quarter, down by 1 percent from the same period last year.

The report also revealed that OECD demand fell 0.7 percent during the second quarter to about 45.5 million bpd, whereas the remainder of the world’s demand fell 1.2 percent to about 52.8 million bpd.

The monthly average price of OPEC crude oil fell to $108.32 per barrel in July 2022, about 8 percent below the previous month.

OPEC has projected that in 2022 the common annual value of a basket of crude oil will rise to $105.71, an increase of 51.3 percent over the previous year.

The report indicated that the common value of an OPEC crude oil basket reached $117.7 per barrel in June 2022, up 3.3 percent compared with May 2022.

This is primarily due to strong fundamentals in the oil market, high refiner demand, high profit margins, as well as supply disruptions in several key production areas, such as Libya and Ecuador.

Topics: Saudi Oil OPEC Demand

TASI trades higher in response to rising crude prices: Closing bell

TASI trades higher in response to rising crude prices: Closing bell
Updated 11 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index gained ground in the first session of the week, triggered by higher crude oil prices.

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.90 percent to end at 11,940 on Sunday, while the parallel market Nomu added 1.47 percent to 20,737.

Saudi oil giant Aramco climbed 1.5 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 1.01 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, edged up 1.4 percent, while Alinma Bank advanced 1.78 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, gained 1.21 percent, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, increased 1.59 percent.

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry gained 9.97 percent to lead the gainers early in trading, whileAl-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance edged down 4.5 percent to lead the fallers.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development edged up 1.29 percent, as it entered negotiations with its unit to acquire hotels currently leased by the group.

Among the gainers, Seera Group Holding added 7.11 percent, while Alamar Foods Co. increased 6.67 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures closed on Friday higher at $92.84 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $86.79 a barrel

 

 

 

 

Topics: TASI NOMU saudi stocks Brent WTI

Saudi International Iron & Steel Conference kicks off on Sept. 12 with regional and global participation

Saudi International Iron & Steel Conference kicks off on Sept. 12 with regional and global participation
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The second edition of the Saudi International Iron and Steel Conference will kick off on Sept. 12 in Riyadh, with the participation of regional and global industry leaders and experts, as the Kingdom aims to become a major player on the map of the global steel industry. 

Organized by the National Iron Industry Committee of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, the event will be held under the patronage of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, and the Minister of Investment, Khalid  Al-Falih, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Saudi Arabia's push to develop the mineral and mining industry comes as a part of the Kindom's effort to diversify its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

Touted as the largest of its kind in the region, the event will be inaugurated by Ministers Al-Khorayef and Al-Falih, along with  Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan, president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers. 

The first day will witness an exhibition in which the conference sponsors from various prominent steel industries, representing Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, and international companies, participate.

On the second day, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajjraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, will deliver a speech.

This will be followed by the first working session, where Osama Al-Zamil, deputy minister of industry and mineral resources; and Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice-minister for mining affairs, will speak along with other experts. 

There will also be a bilateral dialogue session titled ‘The Status of the Iron and Steel Market in the Middle East and North Africa,’ with Edwin Basson, executive director of the World Steel Association. 

The third session on the second day, ‘Game Changers in the Global Iron and Steel Market,’ will be held with the participation of five speakers.

Among them will be representatives from the World Steel Association, the Indian Iron Federation, Germany-based Baosteel Europe, a Turkish steel company, and a senior partner of McKinsey Globalism. 

The fourth and final session on the second day of the conference, titled 'Supply Chains, Energy, and Raw Materials,' will have speakers including Louay Mashabi, undersecretary for logistics services at the Ministry of Transport and Logistics; Abdul Rahman Al-Thukair, CEO of the Saudi Export Development Authority, in addition to three CEOs of the Gulf region and international steel companies.

Earlier in September, the UK-based steelmaker J.O. Steel Holdings announced that it will invest $865 million to build an integrated billet manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia’s Ras Al-Khair Industrial City. 

The investment is in line with the Saudi government’s National Steel Strategy, which aims to expand Saudi flat steel production as a part of Vision 2030.

The third and final day of the conference will begin with a speech from Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, the Kingdom’s $500 billion Giga project, followed by another speech from Rayed Al-Ajaji, chairman of the National Iron Committee, and president of the conference. 

It will end with a dialogue session titled ‘Lessons Learned and Next Steps’ where Al-Khorayef along with international personalities will talk as keynote speakers. 

Topics: Saudi Steel iron conference

Saudi gaming publisher Spoilz eyes IPO in coming years

Saudi gaming publisher Spoilz eyes IPO in coming years
Updated 11 September 2022
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: Spoilz Games, a Riyadh-based video games publisher, is considering listing on the Saudi market in the next three to five years, its CEO told Arab News.

Talking about the attractiveness of the Saudi stock market for tech companies, Musab Al-Malki said it was “too early to think about listing the company.”

“We expect to reach around SR826 million ($220 million) of investments in the next 3-5 years,” he added.

Al-Malki said the growth rate of the company will be around 30 times by 2023 due to huge market demand. The growth pace, he said, “will help us to take quick steps in the coming period.” 

Spoliz has grown exponentially since its launch, Al-Malki said, adding that “We are proud of our team growth by 120 percent. We are working with local and global partners, who specialize in talent acquisition, and user acquisition as well.”

He highlighted the growth of the Saudi non-oil sector with a particular reference to the Kingdom’s fast-growing gaming industry. “I believe revenues from the gaming industry were valued at SR6.3 billion in 2021, it is predicted to reach SR18.7 billion by 2025.”

“This makes the Middle East and North African region a key growth area for the global video games industry. Take into consideration, 60 percent of MENA revenues are derived from the Saudi market,” he added. 

“At Spoilz, we have developed a strategy to build games that focus mainly on the local market, to create jobs, and assisting other companies or developers to expand and make more games to leverage this high spending growth from local users,” the CEO added. 

Al-Malki also spoke about the support, his company received from STC’s InspireU program.

 “They are a great supporter for us, they connect us with the right type of local and international advisers, support us with government entity requirements, and provide Spoilz with the right exposure.” 

InspireU is an accelerator program launched by Saudi Telecom Co. to support startups and entrepreneurship in the region. Since its inception in 2015, it has helped incubate 75 emerging projects, including Spoilz.

Talking about the launch of a new game, Al Malki said: “It is based on the history of the Arabian peninsula, it will be announced very soon.” 

He revealed that the motivators to create the game are “the players,” as they needed something new and unique. 

In January, a report from Boston Consulting Group predicted that Saudi Arabia is expected to take a leading role in the gaming and esports industry as consumption is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $959 million in 2020. 

The report expected an average annual compounded growth rate of 22 percent for Saudi gaming consumption. 

Founded in 2020, Spoilz Games won two prizes in a game jam, organized by Nine66, a subsidiary of PIF-backed Savvy Games Group. 

Topics: Saudi gaming Nextwrld IPO Spoilz

