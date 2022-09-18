You are here

Eritrea mobilizes its soldiers, raising Tigray fears
Eritrean forces fought on the side of Ethiopian federal troops in the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 September 2022
AP

  • Tigray authorities now assert that Eritreans are again entering the war that reignited in August after a lull in fighting earlier this year
NAIROBI, Kenya: Eritrea is mobilizing its armed forces and appears to be sending them to Ethiopia to aid its neighbor’s war in the Tigray region, according to activists and international authorities.
Britain and Canada issued travel adviseries asking their citizens in Eritrea to be vigilant.
Eritrean rights activist Meron Estefanos told The Associated Press that her cousin was called up “and is somewhere in Ethiopia fighting and we don’t know if he is alive or not.”
“It’s just a sad war, like our region has not seen enough blood for generations,” said Meron, director of the Eritrean Initiative on Refugee Rights.
Eyewitnesses in Eritrea said that people including students and public servants are being rounded up across the nation.
Eritrea, one of the most isolated countries in the world, mandates military service for all its citizens between the ages of 18 and 40. Rights groups say the practice, which lasts indefinitely in most cases, is driving thousands of Eritrean youths into exile. Eritreans make up a large number of the migrants attempting to cross to Europe, often dangerously by sea.
It was not possible to get comment from Eritrean authorities.
Eritrean forces fought on the side of Ethiopian federal troops in the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, which shares a border with Eritrea, when that conflict broke out in November 2020. Eritrean forces were implicated in some of the worst atrocities committed in the war — charges they deny.
Tigray authorities now assert that Eritreans are again entering the war that reignited in August after a lull in fighting earlier this year.
The conflict is estimated to have killed tens of thousands of people and left millions without basic services for well over a year.
Inside Tigray, millions of residents are still largely cut off from the world. Communications and banking services are severed, and their restoration has been a key demand in mediation efforts.

Topics: Eritrea Tigray Ethiopia

MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday departed for the US on a trip likely to set the tone of the Philippines’ foreign policy and showcase the new leader’s attempt at distancing himself from the legacy of his late dictator father.

Marcos’ six-day working visit will include an address before the UN General Assembly, and meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and “leaders of long-standing and important partners of the Philippines,” details of which have yet to be announced.

The president said he would be raising the priority issues of his administration at the UN, such as climate change and food security, laying out the Philippines’ role and contributions at strengthening the international system.

“The UN is where the countries of the world congregate to discuss the most pressing challenges facing our people. Thus, it is important for us to participate in the General Assembly and to make certain that our voice is heard,” Marcos said ahead of his flight to America.

He will be the first Philippine president to speak at the General Assembly since 2010, the presidential palace said in a statement.

His visit to New York coincides with the 50th anniversary of martial law on Sept. 21, which commemorates the day that dictatorship under the elder Marcos began in the Philippines. The late dictator was overthrown in a people-power revolt in 1986 after ruling for over two decades, during which he took control over the country’s courts, business, and media.

As his namesake son returned to power 36 years after the popular uprising, the US trip will be a chance for the new president to make an impression on the international community, political analyst Roman Casiple told Arab News.

“His trip to the US is basically part of his earlier trips when he went to Indonesia and Singapore trying to sound out what other countries think of the Philippines,” he said. “Especially given that he is the son of a former dictator, if it has an effect on him.”

Casiple noted that Marcos had been “very careful” in “trying to distance himself” from his father’s legacy since taking office in June. “I think he wants to present himself before the world as kind, compassionate,” he added.

He pointed out that Marcos would not only have to address concerns surrounding the Marcos name but also the legacy left by his predecessor, President Rodrigo Duterte, who was known for being autocratic.

“You will be surprised because I think that Marcos Jr. will appear as very democratic, that he will not be a problem.”

Marcos’ New York trip will also make it clear that “he is pro-Western,” Casiple said, “considering the global battering that China and Russia are now getting.”

Though Marcos is likely to maintain relations with China, Casiple said a strong Philippines-US relationship was “what is in front of us.”

He added: “He really wants to make a name for himself, his posture as a person not as the son (of Marcos senior) before the world.”

Topics: US President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Philippines

LONDON: US President Joe Biden paid his last respects in London to Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, as time ticked down for ordinary mourners to view her coffin ahead of the funeral.
Biden crossed himself and put his hand on his heart as he stood with his wife Jill on a gallery overlooking the flag-draped casket in the cavernous Westminster Hall while members of the public filed by.
After witnessing the somber scene, the US leader, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, French President Emmanuel Macron and other heads of state from around the world headed for a reception with King Charles III.
Biden, who flew in late Saturday, has said Charles’s mother, who reigned for a record-breaking 70 years until her death on September 8 aged 96, “defined an era.”
Australia’s anti-monarchy Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who viewed the lying-in-state and met Charles on Saturday, told Sky News Australia that the queen was “a constant reassuring presence.”

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) speaks with First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska (L) during a meeting at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022. (AFP)


There was also a private audience at Buckingham Palace for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, which like Australia and 12 other Commonwealth realms now counts Charles as its sovereign.
“You could see that it meant a huge amount (to Charles) to have seen the sheer scale and outpouring of people’s love and affection for her late Majesty,” she told BBC television Sunday.
But in a sign of challenges ahead for the new king, Ardern added that she expected New Zealand to ditch the UK monarchy “over the course of my lifetime.”
Members of the public were already camping out in advance to catch a glimpse of Monday’s grand farewell at Westminster Abbey, which is expected to bring London to a standstill and be watched by billions of viewers worldwide.

President of Singapore Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 18, 2022. (AFP)

E.J. Kelly, a 46-year-old school teacher from Northern Ireland, secured a prime spot with friends on the route the procession will take after the funeral.
“Watching it on television is wonderful but being here is something else,” she told AFP, equipped with camping chairs, warm clothing and extra socks.
“I will probably feel very emotional when it comes to it, but I wanted to be here to pay my respects.”
Crowds also thronged around Windsor Castle, west of London, where the queen’s coffin will be driven after the service for a private burial to lay her to rest alongside her late husband Prince Philip, her parents and her sister.
“I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never seen it this busy,” said Donna Lumbard, 32, a manager at a local restaurant.

A picture of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and floral tributes are displayed in a window in Windsor on September 18, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (AFP)


Starting with a single toll from Big Ben, British Prime Minister Liz Truss will lead a national minute’s silence at 8:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Sunday to reflect on the “life and legacy” of the queen.
Near the Scottish town of Falkirk, 96 lanterns were to be lowered into a “pool of reflection” at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, before wreaths are placed in the water.
Those wanting to view the flag-draped casket have until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday to make it into Westminster Hall opposite the abbey.
As the queue continued to snake for miles (kilometers) along the River Thames on Sunday, the waiting time stood at more than nine hours, and the line is likely to be closed by the evening.
“To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue,” the government said.
Andy Sanderson, 46, a supermarket area manager, was in the line and finally reaching parliament.
“She was the glue that kept the country together,” he said.
“She doesn’t have an agenda whereas politicians do, so she can speak for the people.”

As mourners slowly filed by on Saturday evening, Prince William and his estranged younger brother Prince Harry led the queen’s eight grandchildren in a 12-minute vigil around the coffin.
Harry — who did two tours with the British Army in Afghanistan — wore the uniform of the Blues and Royals cavalry regiment in which he served.
The move appeared to be the latest olive branch offered by Charles toward Harry and his wife Meghan after they quit royal duties and moved to North America, later accusing the royal family of racism.
Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, the first in Britain since the death of her first prime minister Winston Churchill in 1965, will take place Monday at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 am.
Reflecting on the queen’s wishes for the hour-long ceremony, the former archbishop of York, John Sentamu, said she “did not want what you call long, boring services.”
“The hearts and people’s cockles will be warmed,” he told BBC television.
Leaders from Russia, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria and North Korea were not invited to join the 2,000 guests.
Moscow’s foreign ministry last week called the decision “deeply immoral,” and “blasphemous” to the queen’s memory. China will attend at the abbey, but was barred by parliamentary leaders from the lying-in-state.
As their private grief has played out in the glare of global attention, a fresh opinion poll from YouGov showed the royal family’s popularity has risen in the UK.
William and his wife Kate topped the ranking of most popular royals while Charles saw his approval ratings rise 16 points since May.
The queen’s second son Prince Andrew, in disgrace over his links to billionaire US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, paid tribute Sunday to the queen’s “knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.”
Camilla gave her first public comments as the new queen consort, recalling her mother-in-law’s smile and “wonderful blue eyes.”
“It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman” in a world dominated by men, Charles’s wife said in televised comments.
“There weren’t women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role.”

Topics: Death of Queen Elizabeth II UK police US President Joe Biden

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations on Sunday called for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to reopen schools to girls in grades 7-12, calling the anniversary of their exclusion from high school “shameful.”
The UN said it is increasingly concerned that the policy, together with other restrictions on basic freedoms, will contribute to a deepening of the country’s economic crisis in the form of greater insecurity, poverty and isolation.
“This is a tragic, shameful, and entirely avoidable anniversary,” said Markus Potzel, acting head of the UN mission in Afghanistan.
A year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, hard-liners appear to hold sway in the Taliban-led government. Teenage girls are still barred from school and women are required to cover themselves from head to toe in public, with only their eyes showing. The religious group has failed to deliver on various promises to enable girls’ return to the classroom. The ban targets grades 7-12, primarily impacting girls age 12 to 18.
The Taliban re-opened high schools to boys while instructing girls to remain at home. The UN estimates that more than a million girls have been barred from attending high school over the past year.
“The ongoing exclusion of girls from high school has no credible justification and has no parallel anywhere in the world. It is profoundly damaging to a generation of girls and to the future of Afghanistan itself,” said Potzel, who is also the UN secretary-general’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan.
To mark the Sunday anniversary, 50 girls sent a letter entitled “A Year of Darkness: A Letter from Afghan girls to heads of Muslim countries and other world leaders.” The girls hail from the capital Kabul, eastern Nangarhar province and northern Parwan province.
“The past year, we have been denied human rights, such as the right to attain an education, the privilege to work, the liberty to live with dignity, freedom, mobility and speech, and the right to determine and decide for ourselves,” Azadi, an 18-year-old 11th-grade student from Kabul, said in the letter. The girls named in the letter gave only their first names.
The UN said the denial of education violates the most fundamental rights of girls and women. The world body said it increases the risk of marginalization, violence, exploitation and abuse against girls and is part of a broader range of discriminatory policies and practices targeting women and girls since the de facto authorities assumed power in the summer of 2021.
The UN again called upon the Taliban to reverse the slew of measures they have introduced restricting Afghan women and girls’ enjoyment of their basic rights and freedoms.
Since taking power, the Taliban have struggled to govern and remain internationally isolated. An economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and hunger as the flow of foreign aid has slowed to a trickle.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban UN

Topics: China space program Beijing Aerospace Control Center Chinese astronauts

UNITED NATIONS: From Pakistan to Ukraine to Venezuela to vast stretches of sub-Saharan Africa, rising crises and climate disasters are taking an added toll on the most vulnerable — children deprived of school.
“It is horrendous, and it’s hard to imagine,” said Yasmine Sherif, head of Education Cannot Wait, a UN fund that focuses on education in crisis zones.
“They’ve lost everything, and on top of it, they have lost their access to a quality education,” she said in a recent interview.
Sherif spoke to AFP ahead of a UN summit on the education crisis to take place Monday, a day before the annual General Assembly.
The UN fund estimates that 222 million children around the world have seen their education disrupted by conflict or climate-related disasters, including nearly 80 million who never set foot in school.
Since 2016, Education Cannot Wait has raised more than $1 billion to build schools and buy educational materials as well as provide daily meals and offer psychological services. The aid helps nearly seven million children in 32 countries.
But Sherif said that the urgency of the situation required much bigger efforts.
“If we are going to meet the needs, we have to think in completely different terms today,” she said. “We are speaking billions and billions here, not millions” of dollars.
Following the UN summit, Sherif is organizing a conference in Geneva in February where the fund will seek a further $1.5 billion with a goal of reaching an additional 20 million children.
Some Western nations spend $10,000 per year on educating a child. If children in conflict zones receive $150 each, “you can see the extreme divide,” said Sherif, who is Swedish.
In some conflict zones, schools have been destroyed, in what Sherif denounced as war crimes, while others, in violation of international law, have been turned into weapons depots.
Elsewhere, physical danger or the gradual unraveling of infrastructure and public services have shut down education, which Sherif said should be a lifeline for the world’s young.
“What we offer is a tool, a hope, an empowerment, to resist those forces in a conflict and, through their own means, be able to rise out of those ashes,” she said.
The lack of education has real and immediate consequences. Children sometimes end up on the streets, facing threats of violence, human trafficking, recruitment by armed groups or, for girls, forced marriage.
“They’ve seen their villages burned down, they’ve seen their parents be executed, they have been subjected to violence. The only thing left for them is, ‘If I can get an education, I can rise up out of this and make a difference in my life,’” Sherif said.
“We’re taking away that very last piece of hope, unless we provide them with an education.”
Topics: Yasmine Sherif UNGA Education Cannot Wait Famine

