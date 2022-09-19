Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated

TOKYO: A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Nanmadol was heading north after making landfall in Kagoshima city on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu. It was packing maximum winds of 162 kilometers (101 miles) per hour, and is forecast to reach Tokyo on Tuesday.
The weather agency predicted as much as 50 centimeters (20 inches) of rainfall by Monday evening and warned of flooding and landslides. It also alerted residents in the affected areas of “unprecedented” levels of powerful winds and waves, urging them to evacuate early.
Storm and high wave warnings were in effect in Kagoshima, where residents were told to stay inside stable buildings on second floor or higher, if it’s deemed a safer option than going to evacuation centers.
More than 12,000 people took shelter at evacuation centers. In neighboring Miyazaki prefecture, about 8,000 people left their homes.
Local officials said several people had been injured. In Kushima city in Miyazaki, a woman was slightly hurt by shards of glass when winds broke windows at a gymnasium. NHK national television said 15 people had been injured, citing its own tally.
Power outages were expanded across the Kyushu region as the typhoon damaged more power lines and facilities while moving north. By Sunday night, 216,450 homes were without electricity, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.
Footage on NHK television showed a pachinko pinball parlor with part of its glass wall shattered by the gust in Kanoya city in Kagoshima. Elsewhere in the prefecture, an elderly woman in suffered a minor injury after falling, NHK said.
Hundreds of domestic flights have been canceled and more are planned to be grounded in western Japan through Tuesday as the typhoon headed northeast, according to Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.
Public transportation including trains and buses in many areas on the Kyushu island were suspended throughout Sunday. Railway operators said bullet trains on Kyushu island also have been suspended, and more stoppages are expected in greater areas in the southwest Monday.
Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan
More than 7,000 households were reported without power in Yuli, and water pipes were also damaged
Updated 19 September 2022
AP
TAIPEI, Taiwan: A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
One person died and nine people had minor injuries, Taiwan’s Emergency Operations Center said.
The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area.
Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicenter, which Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).
In nearby Yuli town, a cement factory worker died and the three-story building, which had a 7-11 convenience store on the ground floor and residences above it, collapsed, the island’s Central News Agency said.
The 70-year-old owner of the building and his wife were rescued first, but it took longer to get to a 39-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter.
A photo released by the Hualien city government showed the girl lying on a blanket and being handed down a metal ladder from the top of the debris by helmeted rescue workers in orange uniforms.
The top two stories of the building were left sprawled across a small street and onto the other side, with electricity wires pulled down by the fallen structure.
More than 7,000 households were reported without power in Yuli, and water pipes were also damaged. Shelves and musical instruments fell over at the Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church and a long crack ran down its floor. Outside, the pavement was broken into slabs of concrete.
Police and firefighters rushed to a bridge collapse on a two-lane road in what appeared to be a rural part of the same town where three people and one or more vehicles may have fallen off, according to media reports.
Also in Yuli, a landslide trapped nearly 400 tourists on a mountain famous for the orange day lilies that blanket its slopes this time of year, the Central News Agency said. They had no electricity and a weak cellphone signal.
Debris from a falling canopy on a platform at Dongli station in Fuli town, which is between Yuli and the epicenter at Chishang, hit a passing train, derailing six cars, the Central News Agency said, citing the railway administration. None of the 20 passengers were injured.
The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei. In Taoyuan city, west of Taipei and 210 kilometers (130 miles) north of the epicenter, a man was injured by a ceiling collapse on the 5th floor of a sports center.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for several southern Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted it.
Queen of Soviet pop assails Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia, Pugacheva said, was becoming a “pariah” while the lives of Russians were being drained by the conflict
Updated 19 September 2022
Reuters
LONDON: Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, on Sunday denounced President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine which she said was killing soldiers for illusory aims, burdening ordinary people and turning Russia into a global pariah.
Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Russia has cracked down on dissent, with fines for artists who make anti-war comments. State TV casts critics as traitors to the motherland.
Pugacheva, 73, a Soviet and then post-Soviet icon who is probably Russia’s most famous woman, requested Russia also class her as a “foreign agent” after her husband, 46-year-old TV comedian Maxim Galkin, was on Sept. 16 included on the state’s list.
“I ask you to include me among the ranks of foreign agents of my beloved country because I am in solidarity with my husband,” Pugacheva said on Instagram which is banned in Russia.
Pugacheva said her husband was a patriot who wanted a prosperous country with peace, freedom and an “end to the death of our boys for illusory aims.”
Russia, Pugacheva said, was becoming a “pariah” while the lives of Russians were being drained by the conflict. She did not use the word war but made clear her disapproval of what the Kremlin calls a special military operation.
Such penetrating criticism from one of Russia’s most famous people — known across generations for hits such as the 1982 song “Million Scarlet Roses” and the 1978 film “The Woman who Sings” — is rare, and potentially dangerous, in modern Russia.
It also indicates the level of concern within the broader Russian elite about the war.
Labelling someone a “foreign agent” is often the first sign of serious trouble from authorities. The label has negative Soviet-era connotations and its bearers have to place it prominently on all content that they publish. They also face arduous financial and bureaucratic requirements.
Pugacheva has in the past been feted by both Putin and Boris Yeltsin. When Mikhail Gorbachev died, she praised the last Soviet leader for allowing freedom and rejecting violence.
Putin now casts the war in Ukraine as an attempt to prevent Western attempts to destroy Russia — a plot he says will fail like the invasions of the Nazis in 1941 and Napoleon in 1812.
Ukraine says it is fighting an imperial-style occupation by Russia and will not stop until the last soldier is ejected.
The war has killed tens of thousands, unleashed an inflationary wave through the global economy and raised geopolitical tensions to levels not seen since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
How setbacks in Afghanistan slowed global progress on UN's gender equality goal
Decades of achievements wiped out in mere months since Taliban takeover in August 2021
Globally, women lost an estimated $800 billion in income in 2020 due to the pandemic
Updated 19 September 2022
Ephrem Kossaify & Robert Edwards
NEW YORK CITY / BOGOTA, Colombia: Since the Taliban seized Kabul in August 2021, two decades of progress in women’s education, employment, and empowerment in Afghan public life have been dramatically rolled back, leading to calls for the international community to increase pressure on the regime.
Speaking at a recent UN news conference, Naheed Farid, an Afghan women’s rights activist who was the youngest-ever politician elected to the nation’s parliament in 2010, urged world leaders to label the Taliban a “gender apartheid” regime.
“Afghan women are experiencing one of the biggest human rights crises in the world and in the history of human rights. What is happening in Afghanistan is gender apartheid,” Farid told reporters in New York on Sept. 12.
“I’m not the first to say that. But the inaction of the international community and decision-makers at large makes it important for all of us to repeat this every time we can.”
Just as it had in South Africa in the 1980s and ’90s, Farid said the apartheid label could be a catalyst for change in Afghanistan, where severe restrictions have been placed on women’s movements, right to work and access to education since the Taliban took power.
When world leaders meet for the UN General Assembly in New York City, Farid said, they must speak with Afghan women living in exile and try to grasp the severity of the situation facing women and girls in Afghanistan.
“All Afghan women, regardless of where they are, feel abandoned by the international community, feel like their voices are not heard, and their demands not reflected in any of the discussions and policies impacting the future of their countries,” she said.
Farid called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other multilateral bodies to create a platform for Afghan women to directly negotiate with the Taliban on women’s rights and human rights issues.
Also speaking at the press conference, Najiba Sanjar, an Afghan feminist and human rights activist, urged governments to maintain sanctions on the Taliban, to ban the group’s representatives from the UN, and for all delegations meeting with regime officials to include women.
“There was a need to engage with the Taliban to protect women’s rights in Afghanistan, but this engagement first must not be behind closed doors with the absence of Afghan women,” said Sanjar.
“Secondly, the engagement with the Taliban should not give legitimacy and recognition to the Taliban. And, as always, and especially this month before the world convenes for the UN General Assembly, we ask that Afghan women are not forgotten, not silenced, and not relinquished as collateral damage of the world’s broken promises.”
According to a new UN report, achieving full gender equality worldwide could be centuries away, as multiple global crises and a backlash against women’s rights have only deepened existing disparities.
In 2015, the UN launched the Sustainable Development Goals — a set of aspirations covering everything from ending hunger to making education available to all — to be achieved by 2030. Among them was the goal of gender equality.
However, according to the UN report, titled “Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals: The Gender Snapshot 2022,” compiled by UN Women and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, this goal is unlikely to be achieved this century, let alone by the end of the decade.
At the current rate of progress, the report estimates it will take up to 286 years to close gaps in legal protection and remove discriminatory laws, 140 years for women to be represented equally in positions of power and leadership in the workplace, and at least 40 years to achieve equal representation in national parliaments.
To eradicate child marriage by 2030, the report says progress must be 17 times faster than the progress of the last decade. It also points to a reversal in the reduction of poverty and says rising prices are likely to exacerbate this trend.
By the end of 2022, around 383 million women and girls will live in extreme poverty compared to 368 million men and boys. Many more will have insufficient income to meet basic needs such as food, clothing, and adequate shelter in most parts of the world, the report adds.
“This is a tipping point for women’s rights and gender equality as we approach the halfway mark to 2030,” Sima Bahous, UN Women executive director, said in a statement.
“It is critical that we rally now to invest in women and girls to reclaim and accelerate progress. The data show undeniable regressions in their lives made worse by the global crises — in incomes, safety, education, and health. The longer we take to reverse this trend, the more it will cost us all.”
Several overlapping crises have contributed to this reversal in women’s rights and opportunities. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic repercussions have taken a disproportionate toll on women and women-headed households.
In 2020, school and preschool closures during the pandemic required 672 billion hours of additional unpaid childcare globally. Assuming the gender divide in care work remained the same as before the pandemic, women would have shouldered 512 billion of those hours.
Globally, women lost an estimated $800 billion in income in 2020 due to the pandemic, and, despite a rebound, their participation in labor markets is projected to be lower in 2022 than it was pre-pandemic.
The gender pay gap persists around the world. At the current pace, it will take over 200 years to close it.
At the same time, regional conflicts and the impact of climate change have displaced millions. There are now more women and girls who are forcibly displaced than ever before — some 44 million women and girls by the end of 2021.
Meanwhile, about 38 percent of female-headed households in war-affected areas experienced moderate or severe food insecurity in 2021, compared to 20 percent of male-headed households, according to the UN report.
The war in Ukraine has only compounded this food insecurity, causing a spike in the market price of bread, cooking oils, and other staples in some of the world’s most vulnerable, import-dependent contexts.
“Cascading global crises are putting the achievement of the SDGs in jeopardy, with the world’s most vulnerable population groups disproportionately impacted, in particular women and girls,” Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, assistant secretary-general for policy coordination and inter-agency affairs at UN/DESA, said in a statement.
“Gender equality is a foundation for achieving all SDGs and it should be at the heart of building back better.”
Isolated on the world stage, deprived of essential financial assistance, and afflicted by drought and other natural disasters, Afghanistan is uniquely vulnerable to this amalgam of crises.
A recent survey of women inside Afghanistan highlighted at the press conference by Sanjar, found that only 4 percent of women reported always having enough food to eat, while a quarter said their income had dropped to zero.
Family violence and femicide have reportedly increased, and 57 percent of Afghan women are married before the age of 19, the survey found. There are even cases of families selling their daughters and their possessions to buy food.
“We are all watching the sufferings of women, girls and minorities from the screens of our TVs as if an action movie is going on,” Sanjar told reporters. “A true form of injustice is taking place right in front of our eyes. And we are all watching silently and partaking in this sin by staying complacent and accepting it as a new normal.”
And the Taliban’s treatment of women could be worsening the situation for Afghanistan as a whole. Unless the Taliban shows it is willing to soften its hardline approach, particularly on matters relating to women’s rights, the regime is unlikely to gain access to billions of dollars in desperately needed aid, loans and frozen assets held by the US, International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
Furthermore, keeping women out of work costs Afghanistan up to $1 billion, or 5 percent of gross domestic product, according to the UN.
“It is more important than ever to keep the situation of women in Afghanistan high on our agenda,” said Mona Juul, permanent representative of Norway to the UN, speaking at the same UN press conference.
“One year after the Taliban takeover, the situation for women and girls has deteriorated at a shocking scale and speed. Countries, like my own, will continue to engage with the Taliban directly to underscore how girls’ education and women’s participation are fundamental, not least to respond to the dire humanitarian and economic crisis in the country.”
Afghanistan: The denial of education violates the human rights of women & girls and can leave them more exposed to violence, poverty and exploitation.
Studies have shown that each additional year of schooling can boost a girl’s earnings as an adult by up to 20 percent with further impacts on poverty reduction, better maternal health, lower child mortality, greater HIV prevention, and reduced violence against women.
“In Afghanistan, like everywhere else in the world, sustainable peace and development can only happen when women fully participate in all aspects of political life,” said Juul. “No country can afford to leave behind their women and girls.”
For millions of Afghan women and girls who had experienced some semblance of freedom under a UN-recognized government from 2001 to 2021, the future under the Taliban appears unfathomably bleak.
“I’m hearing more and more stories from Afghan women choosing to take their life out of hopelessness and despair,” said Farid.
“This is the ultimate indicator on how bad the situation is for Afghan women and girls — that they are choosing death, and that this is preferred for them than living under the Taliban regime.”
Somali militia beheads insurgents after battle, witnesses say
Updated 18 September 2022
Reuters
MOGADISHU: A government-allied Somali militia killed at least 45 Al-Shabab fighters and beheaded some of them, three witnesses said on Sunday, as citizens in central regions of the country increasingly take up arms against the insurgents.
The beheadings followed a battle in the Hiran region of Hirshabelle State, where there has been significant fighting this month between Al-Shabab and newly expanded militias allied with the federal government.
Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, has been fighting Somalia’s weak central government since 2006. It wants to implement a strict interpretation of Sharia law.
Al-Shabab has increasingly burned houses, destroyed wells, and beheaded civilians in the Hiran region, residents say; that, combined with its demands for taxes amid the worst drought in 40 years, has pushed more residents to take up arms.
“Al-Shabab is not strong, it just burns people, beheads people and put their heads in the streets just to terrorize,” said Ahmed Abdulle, a Hiran elder.
“Now, we are doing the same: We have ordered the beheading of Al-Shabab fighters,” he told Reuters.
Videos widely shared on Telegram showed at least two beheaded alleged Al-Shabab fighters and dozens more dead bodies in fatigues and red-and-white checked scarves. Some of the dead appeared to have died in battle.
Three witnesses to the beheadings said they were real. Seven other residents, including Abdulle, said family members had been present and confirmed the deaths to them.
“Al Shabab put us in hell ... So our people decided to liberate themselves ... My daughter is also fighting in the frontline, she has an AK-47 on her shoulder,” resident Halima Ismail said.
Fighters have retaken 10 villages from Al-Shabab in recent weeks, elder Hassaan Farah said.
Residents in nearby Galmudug state are also taking up arms.
“This week, we have recaptured nine villages,” said Ahmed Shire, the Galmudug information minister.
“It is a big revolution by Galmudug state.”
On Saturday, the federal government sent troops to reinforce Galmudug fighters, the Somali National News Agency said.
Earlier this month, Al-Shabab militants killed 18 civilians and destroyed food aid trucks. In August, they killed more than 20 people in a hotel siege.
Somalia has been in civil war since 1991, when clan-based warlords overthrew a dictator then turned on each other.
DHAKA: A series of violent incidents near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border has turned deadly with at least one Rohingya teenager killed, as Dhaka summoned Myanmar’s ambassador on Sunday amid rising security concerns.
Although Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, the country has been hosting and providing humanitarian support to 1.2 million Rohingya people, most of whom fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.
A majority of the refugees live in Cox’s Bazar district in southeastern Bangladesh, but around 5,000 people have been staying in a makeshift camp on a strip dubbed no-man’s land on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, also known as Zero Point.
The teenager was killed on Friday night, Bangladeshi officials said, making it the first recorded fatality in Bangladesh following a series of violent incidents over the last month that have involved mortar shells being fired from Myanmar.
“We have already beefed up the patrolling and intelligence activities across the border with Myanmar,” Lt. Col. Faizur Rahman, Border Guard Bangladesh operations director, told Arab News.
“We have sent a strong protest over the latest situation in the border areas. Measures have been taken on the diplomatic front also to send strong protest in this regard.”
Rahman said border guards in Myanmar were carrying out an investigation to find out the source of the shells.
“We know that fights are going on there against the separatist groups,” Rahman added. “Now it’s their responsibility to get information about that and to take care of it.”
Naypyidaw’s envoy to Dhaka has so far been summoned four times in recent weeks over the border incidents, which have stoked fear among the Rohingya in the area.
“We are all in a frightening situation,” Dil Mohammed, a Rohingya leader in no-man’s land, told Arab News.
He said the sound of mortar shells exploding had occurred regularly, adding that the incident on Friday had also injured at least five people from his community. “Now we are afraid that the situation may get worse at any moment.”
Salma Ferdous, the administrative head of Naikhongchari region near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, described the situation as tense.
“People are panicking over there and afraid of leaving their homes due to the mortar shelling from the other side of the border,” she said.
For years, the Rohingyas have been caught in the crossfire between Myanmar’s military and the Arakan Army, an armed group fighting for self-determination for ethnic minorities in Rakhine state.
Though an informal ceasefire was introduced in late 2020 after intense fighting that began in 2018, the International Crisis Group warned in June that “rising tensions” between the two parties “may lead to renewed combat.”
Retired air commodore and security analyst Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, who is based in Dhaka, told Arab News: “We are naturally worried.”
He said there was potential for more conflict that could pose “a threat to Bangladesh” unless the international community “urges the Myanmar government to ensure a peaceful situation inside their border and also ensure the rights of the smaller minorities.”
Choudhury pointed out that Dhaka must not only strengthen its border security but make a show of forces, such as conducting exercises close to the border.
“We can show that beside diplomatic efforts we are also worried about our security,” he added.
The conflict near the border and the Rohingya people caught at its midst is an “old problem” that has been ongoing for a long time, retired major general and security analyst, Helal Morshed Khan, told Arab News.
“The Rohingya people are depressed, they are suppressed, they are deprived by the overall policy created by the Myanmar government,” Khan said. “As a result, just like anywhere else, suppressed people fight it out, and they do have their own armed group.”
Khan noted that any solution for the situation must consider their depression and suppression, adding that the possibility of the fighting escalating near the border would depend on the “Rohingya freedom fighters.”
“What support are they getting from other countries? To what extent and to what level of fighting they can develop, and the degree of insurgency?” he said. “Nobody can predict today what is going to happen.”