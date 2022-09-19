Pakistan urges OIC to call for UN envoy to focus on growing problem of Islamophobia

You are here

Islamophobia has reached alarming levels worldwide, especially in Europe, according to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (AFP)
  • On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned of the worrying ‘institutionalization of Islamophobia’ in European politics
UNITED NATIONS: Islamophobia has reached alarming levels worldwide, especially in Europe, according to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Contact Group on Muslims in Europe, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, he urged the OIC to ask UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy, or equivalent, to focus on the issue of Islamophobia.

“What is most worrisome is that Islamophobia continues to find strong resonance in political spheres in Europe, ultimately leading to the institutionalization of Islamophobia through new legislation and policies such as discriminatory travel bans and visa restrictions,” Bhutto Zardari said.

The UN General Assembly last year adopted a landmark resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of OIC countries, designating March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

“The momentum generated by this resolution should be maintained,” Bhutto Zardari said.

“Today, one of the worst manifestations of such Islamophobia is in Hindutva-inspired India. Driven by the ideology of hate against Muslims, the (ruling) BJP-RSS regime is executing its century-old plan to obliterate India’s Islamic legacy and to transform India into an exclusive Hindu State.”

He added: “The gender aspect of Islamophobia is also gaining prominence, with Muslim girls and women being targeted due to the mode of their dress and the general notion that Muslim women are oppressed and thus must be ‘liberated,’” he said, referencing a “well-documented” rise in hate crimes against Muslims in Europe.

Bhutto Zardari said the OIC needs to further strengthen its observatory to monitor all such incidents of discrimination and hate crimes in Europe and elsewhere in the world;

He said the organization should call on the UN high commissioner for human rights and the human rights commissioner of the Council of Europe to establish an observatory to monitor acts of religious hatred, hostility and violence against Muslims and report regularly to relevant policy organizations.

Bhutto Zardari also said that OIC member states, within the framework of their bilateral relationships with European countries, should raise the issue of the challenges Muslims face and make specific efforts to secure help in addressing these issues.

Topics: Pakistan Islamophobia OIC Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sustainable Development Goals ‘further out of reach’: UN chief

Sustainable Development Goals ‘further out of reach’: UN chief
Updated 19 September 2022
Alex Whiteman

Sustainable Development Goals ‘further out of reach’: UN chief

Sustainable Development Goals ‘further out of reach’: UN chief
  • ‘This is a definitive moment. The world has a long to-do list’: Antonio Guterres
Updated 19 September 2022
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged world leaders to get back on track with the organization’s Sustainable Development Goals after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, he said the world had been beset by a series of “perils” in recent years, but warned that focusing on immediate crises was pushing the SDGs “further out of reach.”

He said: “In the face of such perils, it is tempting to put our long-term development priorities to one side, to leave them for a sunny day.

“But development cannot wait. The education of our children cannot wait. Dignified jobs cannot wait. Full equality for women and girls cannot wait. This is a definitive moment. The world has a long to-do list. 

“But all of you here today — and those tuning in from around the world — give me immense hope that we can put our hands on the wheel of progress and steer a new course.”

Set up in 2015, the 17 SDGs aim to provide affordable clean energy and build a more equitable future by 2030.

Despite being halfway to the deadline, the president of the 77th session of the UNGA, Csaba Korosi, warned that “by most markers” the global community is “failing” its goals.

“I accept that we had COVID-19, but the pandemic was a postcard from the future, a bleak future of interlocking global crises, and one that we want to avoid and that we can avoid. We must now regain the speed lost to the pandemic and to our inaction,” said Korosi.

“Solutions are at hand, transitions must happen — to name a few, a transition to a renewable, carbon-free energy base and to green, inclusive and circular economies.

“We need initiatives from civil society, the voice and passion of youth, support of the private sector but, most importantly, you, member states, to deliver on promises made.

“The 17 SDGs must be the to-do-list of all leaders in this room. We are the people who can get this done.”

As well as momentum, the pandemic also threw the financing of the SDGs into disarray, with a $1.2 trillion increase in the funding gap, which had already stood at $2.5 trillion, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Korosi said the “critical issue” of financing had not been overlooked by those spearheading the program, adding that it was for this reason that a high-level meeting on financing for development would occur alongside the SDG Summit next September.

Mia Motley, prime minister of Barbados, urged young people to hold international organizations’ and states’ “feet to the fire” to progress efforts that COVID-19 derailed.

“This world is at a critical junction in the affairs of man,” Motley told the UNGA. “Are we so arrogant as to believe that there will be no failed societies and no extinct species when history shows us otherwise?

“I ask us to speak to the citizens of the world in this battle to remind leaders, remind parents, teachers, to remind each other, they are necessary to join the army to fight against poverty … and provide education.”

Topics: UN Antonio Guterres sustainable development goals

Pakistan court drops terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

Pakistan court drops terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan
Updated 19 September 2022
Reuters

Pakistan court drops terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

Pakistan court drops terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan
  • The court said Imran Khan’s alleged offense didn’t attract terrorism charges
Updated 19 September 2022
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan high court on Monday quashed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his defense lawyers said, a relief for the former cricket star who has faced a spate of legal woes since being ousted from office.
The court said Khan’s alleged offense didn’t attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, one of his lawyers told Reuters.
The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.
“The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact, that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead an anti-terrorism court,” Chaudhry said.
“This is actually an order to quash the charges,” another of his lawyers, Babar Awan, told Reuters, adding, “It only proves that these are trumped up charges, and just a tool for political victimization.”
Islamabad police brought the charges against Khan in August after his public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer who had denied bail to his aide.
Khan subsequently explained that his remarks were not meant to be a threat.
The former premier has faced several cases since his ousting in April in a vote of confidence won by opposition parties in an effort led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
One of the cases is at a crucial stage in the high court, which is slated to indict Khan on Sept 22 in a contempt of court case for threatening the judicial officer. If convicted, he could face disqualification from politics for at least five years.
Another case involves foreign funding for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party that an election tribunal found unlawful.
Khan, who rode to power in a 2018 election allegedly on the back of support from Pakistan’s military, had fallen out of favor with the powerful generals. Both the military and Khan deny he came to power with the military’s support.
Since his ousting he has held nationwide rallies to demand snap polls, but the ruling coalition has refused it, saying the election will be held as scheduled by the end of 2023.

Topics: #pakistan Imran Khan Imran Khan arrest

Swiss court sentences ‘Daesh’ knifewoman

Swiss court sentences ‘Daesh’ knifewoman
Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

Swiss court sentences ‘Daesh’ knifewoman

Swiss court sentences ‘Daesh’ knifewoman
  • The court found the woman guilty of attempted murder and of terrorism-linked charges.
  • The woman had suddenly lunged at two random women shopping at the store, attempting to slit their throats
Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

BELLINZONA: A Swiss woman was given a nine-year jail term on Monday for slashing two people in the name of Daesh but her sentence was suspended so she can undergo psychiatric treatment.
The court found the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of attempted murder and of terrorism-linked charges.
She had “no respect for human life,” court president Fiorenza Bergomi said as she read out the verdict.
She had “acted in cold blood, had planned her actions and decided what weapon to use, and where to buy it,” Bergomi continued.
The 29-year-old woman’s mental state was at the heart of the trial at Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, in the southern Italian-speaking Ticino region where the attack occurred.
The attack, which did not result in fatalities, took place on November 24, 2020 in the plush Manor department store in Lugano, near Bellinzona.
The woman had suddenly lunged at two random women shopping at the store, attempting to slit their throats.
One of the two victims suffered a serious neck injury, while the second sustained wounds on one hand and managed, with others, to control the assailant until the police arrived.
During the trial, the court heard that the woman has been in contact with psychologists and psychiatrists since childhood, with two experts testifying that she suffers from a range of psychological disorders.
Her lawyers argue the accused’s psychological disorders mean the attack could not be considered a “terrorist act” because the woman lived in a fantasy world.
When questioned during the trial, the woman showed no remorse, telling the court: “If I could go back, I would do it better.”
On Monday, she was found guilty of “repeated murder attempts” and of violating the Swiss laws against association with Al-Qaeda, Daesh and related Islamist groups.
The accused was ordered to pay the woman who suffered the most serious injuries, and who was a civil party in the case, 41,000 Swiss francs ($42,000) to cover her legal costs and as compensation for the “moral wrong.”
The court president pointed to studies indicating that terror suspects could suffer from stress and psychiatric problems.
“We must not forget that there are... people with psychiatric problems who do not belong to terrorist organizations, but who are considered lone wolves,” she said.
Monday’s verdict was in line with the prosecution’s request, but her sentence was shorter than the 14-year-term it had asked for.
The prosecutors, who had also suggested her sentence be suspended and that she be committed to a closed treatment facility for as long as she was deemed a threat, said Monday that they “took note” of the verdict, but did not indicate whether they would appeal.
The daughter of a Swiss father and a Serbian mother, her adolescence was marked by anorexia and she did not attend secondary school.
Aged 19, she married a man of Afghan origin and converted to Islam. The pair divorced last year.
After falling in love over social media in 2017 with a jihadist in Syria, she attempted to travel to meet him, but was stopped by Turkish authorities at the Syrian border and sent back to Switzerland where she was admitted to a psychiatric clinic, police said.

Topics: Daesh Switzerland

Hindus, Muslims clash in English city

Hindus, Muslims clash in English city
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Hindus, Muslims clash in English city

Hindus, Muslims clash in English city
  • Series of brawls in Leicester followed cricket match between India, Pakistan
  • 2 arrested as religious figures, politicians, police appeal for calm
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Muslim and Hindu communities in the English city of Leicester have been involved in a series of violent clashes in the wake of a cricket match between India and Pakistan on Aug. 28.
Following the latest tensions, which broke out into “serious disorder,” a large number of police were deployed on to the streets.
The first brawl following August’s cricket match saw gangs of young men fighting each other on the city’s Golden Mile.
The latest incident saw two men arrested — one on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder, and another on suspicion of possession of a bladed article — as large groups of young men from both communities threw glass bottles across streets.
Elder members of both communities have warned that “fringe elements” are using social media to incite anger through false or exaggerated claims.
One video appeared to show a flag being pulled from a local Hindu temple, while other social media posts apparently showed anti-Muslim actions.
Suleman Nagi, from the Federation of Muslims, said elder family members from both communities — which have “lived peacefully in Leicester for decades” — should encourage younger men from protesting in groups.
He added: “Sectarianism does raise its ugly head all over the world. We don’t want it any time but this is being disrespectful to our head of state. We are calling on people to pull back … Healing is much needed in our city of Leicester.”

Leicester East Labour MP Claudia Webbe used Twitter to appeal for “cool heads” and encouraged those involved in the violence to “go home.”
She added: “Your family will be worried for your safety, please accept the advice of the police who are trying to defuse and are calling for calm.”

Leicestershire Police’s temporary chief constable, Rob Nixon, said: “We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city. We have got officers there, we are taking control of that situation.
“There are additional officers en route and dispersal powers and stop search powers have been authorized. Please do not get involved, we are calling for calm.”

Topics: Leicester United Kingdom (UK)

US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange

US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange
Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange

US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange
  • Mark Frerichs was exchanged for Bashar Noorzai, a warlord and Taliban associate imprisoned for 17 years in the US
  • The exchange happened after long negotiations
Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

Kabul: The United States and the Taliban have completed a prisoner swap, Afghanistan’s foreign minister said Monday, with an American navy veteran traded for a key ally.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Mark Frerichs — kidnapped in 2020 — was exchanged for Bashar Noorzai, a warlord and Taliban associate imprisoned for 17 years in the United States for heroin smuggling.
“Today, Mark Frerichs was handed over to the US and Hajji Bashar was handed over to us at Kabul airport,” Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul.
He said the exchange happened “after long negotiations,” adding that Frerichs was given to a US delegation.
The US Navy veteran was working in Afghanistan as a civil engineer on construction projects when he was kidnapped, the US State Department said.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Monday that Noorzai held no official position in the Taliban but “provided strong support including weapons” as the hard-line Islamist movement emerged in the 1990s.

Topics: Taliban United States United States of America

