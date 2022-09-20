You are here

  Mbappe in image rights fight with France ahead of World Cup

Mbappe in image rights fight with France ahead of World Cup

Mbappe in image rights fight with France ahead of World Cup
Kylian Mbappe “decided not to take part in the photo session scheduled” with France’s national football team after the French Federation’s refusal to “modify the agreement” for the players’ personality rights, he said on Sept. 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

Mbappe in image rights fight with France ahead of World Cup

Mbappe in image rights fight with France ahead of World Cup
  • French media quoting an Mbappe statement to France’s national news agency reported that the Paris Saint-Germain star will refuse to participate in a photo session Tuesday with his teammates
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

PARIS: A dispute between Kylian Mbappe and the French soccer federation over the use of image rights resurfaced Monday as the team prepared for Nations League matches.

The months-long disagreement and an ongoing extortion scandal involving Paul Pogba are threatening to disrupt France’s preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

French media quoting an Mbappe statement to France’s national news agency reported that the Paris Saint-Germain star will refuse to participate in a photo session Tuesday with his teammates because the federation has not amended the collective agreement governing rights for the French team ahead of the World Cup.

Mbappe’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

The current agreement that dates back to 2010 requires players to participate in marketing operations with the team’s sponsors. In return, players receive &euro;25,000 ($25,000) for every international match they play.

But Mbappe and his advisers argue that the deal is unfair because images of some high-profile players are used more often than others. They also want the right to review the brands with which players are associated.

Mbappe boycotted a marketing event for the federation in March.

France play Austria on Thursday and travel to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark. Les Bleus face relegation to the second tier of the Nations League. The defending champions are in last place in Group 1 with two points from four games. Denmark lead with nine.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé France Qatar World Cup

Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup

Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup

Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup
  • Les Bleus, who won the Nations League last year, host Austria on Thursday and visit Denmark on Sunday needing to win both games to be sure of remaining in League A
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

PARIS: A hectic schedule of club football ahead of the World Cup is interrupted this week as national teams get a last chance to finetune their preparations before traveling to Qatar for the start of the tournament on Nov. 20.

Holding the World Cup in the middle of the European season is having major consequences for clubs but also for coaches of national teams.

While domestic competitions bear the brunt of the upheaval to the calendar as they are forced to halt a week before the opening game in Qatar, that also means there will be next to no time for squads to work together before beginning their World Cup campaigns.

Extra importance is therefore placed on events over the next week, as European sides complete the UEFA Nations League group stage while other contenders play friendly matches, including back-to-back games for Brazil on French soil against Ghana and Tunisia.

Reigning world champions France are preparing to defend the crown they won in Russia in 2018 while simultaneously trying to avoid being relegated from the top tier of the Nations League.

Les Bleus, who won the Nations League last year, host Austria on Thursday and visit Denmark on Sunday needing to win both games to be sure of remaining in League A.

But France coach Didier Deschamps has numerous issues, not least injuries to key players including Paul Pogba — he is recovering from a knee operation which has left him facing a race against time to be fit for Qatar.

“He will do everything to try to be fit as quickly as possible, despite the lack of time,” Deschamps told broadcaster TF1 on Sunday.

It is also too early to say if a dispute between Kylian Mbappe and the French Football Federation over image rights could impact squad morale, with the Paris Saint-Germain star refusing to take part in a photo shoot on Monday.

France’s latest squad features several new faces who are hoping to seize their chance to impress before final lists must be submitted to FIFA by Nov. 13.

England manager Gareth Southgate has handed an opportunity to Brentford forward Ivan Toney as the Euro 2020 runners-up play Italy and Germany in Nations League A3.

Like France, England suffered a series of poor results in June and so realistically need to win both of these games to avoid relegation to League B.

But Southgate will run the rule over an expanded 28-man squad with Qatar in mind.

“Part of the rationale is that we are very close to a World Cup and we feel, although our results were disappointing in the summer, we have picked on the basis of form and capability over a long period,” Southgate said last week.

Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will warm up for the World Cup by meeting in Braga on Sept. 27 in a game that could decide which of the Iberian neighbors advances to the Nations League finals next June.

Meanwhile, fresh from signing a new four-year deal, Wales manager Robert Page has named Los Angeles FC’s Gareth Bale in his squad for games against Belgium and Poland.

Wales look set to be relegated from their Nations League group too, but that is not something that will concern them too much before they return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1958.

Notable UEFA Nations League matches this week (kick-offs 1845 GMT)

Thursday

Group A1

France v Austria

Croatia v Denmark

 

Group A4

Belgium v Wales

Poland v Netherlands

 

Friday

Group A3

Germany v Hungary

Italy v England

 

Saturday

Group A2

Spain v Switzerland

Czech Republic v Portugal

 

Group B4

Serbia v Sweden

 

Sunday

Group A1

Austria v Croatia

Denmark v France

 

Group A4

Netherlands v Belgium

Wales v Poland

 

Monday, Sept. 26

Group A3

England v Germany

Hungary v Italy

 

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Group A2

Switzerland v Czech Republic

Portugal v Spain

 

Group B4

Norway v Serbia

Topics: Qatar World Cup 2022

Waerenskjold wins Norway's second gold medal at world road cycling championships

Waerenskjold wins Norway's second gold medal at world road cycling championships
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

Waerenskjold wins Norway's second gold medal at world road cycling championships

Waerenskjold wins Norway's second gold medal at world road cycling championships
  • Waerenskjold won the men’s under-23 time trial on the second day of the championships with a dominant performance
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

WOLLONGONG, Australia: Soren Waerenskjold has repeated Norway’s gold medal success at the world road cycling championships a day after Tobias Foss finished first in the elite men’s time trial.

Waerenskjold won the men’s under-23 time trial on the second day of the championships with a dominant performance. He clocked 34 minutes, 13.40 seconds over the 28.8-kilometer course to beat Belgian Alec Segaert by 16.34 seconds.

British rider Leo Hayter, the younger brother of elite rider Ethan Hayter, was 24.16 seconds off the pace for the bronze medal on Monday.

On Sunday, Foss beat a strong field to win the elite time trial, the biggest win of his career.

Norway has two gold medals, while Dutch ace Ellen van Dijk beat Australian Grace Brown on Sunday to take out the women’ elite time trial.

The mixed relay time trial is set for Wednesday. The championships conclude on the weekend with the women’s road race on Saturday and the men’s on Sunday.

Topics: Soren Waerenskjold world road cycling championships Norway

Everything stacked in US favor at another Presidents Cup

Everything stacked in US favor at another Presidents Cup
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

Everything stacked in US favor at another Presidents Cup

Everything stacked in US favor at another Presidents Cup
  • The 14th edition of the matches between Americans and an International team composed of players from outside Europe starts Thursday at Quail Hollow Club, and it looks to be as one-sided as the record suggests
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: The last Presidents Cup was so close the International team walked away with renewed hope that it had enough game and enough fight to conquer the mighty Americans.

That now seems so long ago.

Sure, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Presidents Cup back a year. 

“That’s something that we’ve been looking forward to for the last three years,” said British Open champion Cameron Smith, and then 20 days later he was officially announced as defecting to the rival league.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Marc Leishman of Australia also took the cash to sign with LIV Golf just two days before the 12-man International team was to be filled out. Louis Oosthuizen, so good in the Presidents Cup he had a winning record while never playing on a winning team, was among the first to go back in June.

US captain Davis Love III was asked if he felt bad for Trevor Immelman, who was chosen International captain long before LIV was anything more than a Roman numeral.

“I feel bad for the game of golf right now that this is the story going in,” Love said. “I feel bad for all of us, really. But Trevor has a job to do, and that’s to take 12 guys in there ready to play, and he’s going to be focused on that.”

The 14th edition of the matches between Americans and an International team composed of players from outside Europe starts Thursday at Quail Hollow Club, and it looks to be as one-sided as the record suggests.

The Americans have lost only once, in 1998 at Royal Melbourne in Australia, matches that ended 12 days before Christmas. There was a tie in South Africa and then eight consecutive US celebrations.

The US are not quite a year removed from giving Europe their worst beating ever in the Ryder Cup, 19-9 at Whistling Straits, with a young and hungry team.

The Americans were not immune to the defections — Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were on that Ryder Cup team — though there was no certainty they would have made this team. 

And the state of American golf is such that replacements are easily found. All 12 players are among the top 25 in the world ranking.

The International team counters with only three players from the top 25 — former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Tom Kim, the 20-year-old South Korean who wasn’t even a consideration until he won the Wyndham Championship six weeks ago.

Immelman brings eight Presidents Cup rookies to Quail Hollow. Only three players on his team have won tournaments this year. Only two — Matsuyama and Adam Scott — have won majors.

Love’s team has only three players who haven’t won this year. That includes two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young, the PGA Tour rookie who has been a runner-up five times and twice came within one shot of a chance to win a major.

Now think back to Melbourne in 2019, a Presidents Cup that was going the International team’s way until a US rally on the final day and a 16-14 victory. Ernie Els was the captain who gave his side a new logo, a new identity and a fighting spirit.

Els said of his team when it was over, “If you look at their record and where these guys are at the moment, they are going places, I can tell you that.”

The Americans have five Presidents Cup rookies, though two of them (Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler) played in the Ryder Cup, and two others (Sam Burns and Max Homa) have collected three PGA Tour victories in the last 12 months.

It’s one-sided on paper. It’s a one-sided history. If there is pressure on the Americans, it’s about not being the team that finally loses.

Immelman doesn’t hide the disappointment at not having Oosthuizen and Smith and Niemann and those who were looked upon as being big contributors.

Topics: Presidents Cup golf

Exclusive beach-front entertainment festival unveiled for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Exclusive beach-front entertainment festival unveiled for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Exclusive beach-front entertainment festival unveiled for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Exclusive beach-front entertainment festival unveiled for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
  • UVentures and Qetaifan Projects, together with Madaeen Al Doha Group, have announced plans for an exclusive beach festival that will operate during the 29 days of the tournament
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Football fans traveling to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be able to experience all the tournament’s action from an exclusive beachfront setting, after Qatar-based UVentures and Qetaifan Projects announced a partnership to establish an entertainment area in Qetaifan Island North, in the new city of Lusail in the north of Doha, for the month-long football event.

Operated jointly by Madaeen Al Doha Group in strategic partnership with Fusion Hospitality and Exhibitions, the purpose-built Qetai-Fan Beach Fest powered by Unit-Y will operate from early morning until late-night hours during the entirety of the tournament, allowing guests to enjoy a variety of hospitality services, activities, food and beverage offerings, retail outlets and live music performances. 

“We are thrilled to put our vision into action ahead of the most eagerly awaited event in the world. Qetai-Fan Beach Fest powered by Unit-Y is a first-of-its-kind entertainment concept that is meant to take the fan experience to a different level in Qatar,” said Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, head of business development at Qetaifan Projects.

“With the support of our partners and supporting stakeholders as well as the relentless efforts of our team, we will be bringing a holistic and historical entertainment experience to life, where all fans from all walks of life can gather to create memories and exchange cultures through the universal language that music provides,” he added.

The festival will be a unique entertainment area in Qatar, with direct beach access and a license to operate catered music events designed to offer experiences merging local, regional and international cultures.

As part of the entertainment, resident musicians and artists will perform alongside concerts and special performances by world-renowned and rising artists.

Xavier Adsera, CEO of UVentures, said: “We are excited to be part of the most followed sporting event worldwide happening in Qatar this year. Together with our partners, we aim to deliver an entertainment offer that will enhance the magical experience of attending the World Cup.”

To support mobility challenges, Qetai-Fan Beach Fest will provide fans with numerous transportation services to access the festival from different points of interest in the country, with three different access routes to arrive and depart from Qetaifan Island North. All transport access routes will operate from morning until evening.

Official tickets for Qetai-Fan Beach Fest are to be released in the coming weeks in tandem with the reveal of musicians and other performing artists.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Saudi U-20 team’s progress to Asian finals caps a summer of success

Saudi U-20 team’s progress to Asian finals caps a summer of success
Updated 19 September 2022
John Duerden

Saudi U-20 team's progress to Asian finals caps a summer of success

Saudi U-20 team’s progress to Asian finals caps a summer of success
  • A 1-0 win over China sees the Young Falcons qualify for the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan
Updated 19 September 2022
John Duerden

The strong performances of Saudi Arabia’s youth teams continued on Sunday as the Young Falcons qualified for the 2023 Asian U-20 Championships, which will take place in Uzbekistan.

A 1-0 victory over China meant that the side topped Group A with three wins from three games to finish above the Chinese, who also booked their place at the tournament as one of the best runners-up. 

It ends a summer of success. The Saudi Arabia Under-23 team were crowned the Asian champions in June with a win against hosts Uzbekistan.

In August, the U-20s lifted the Arab Cup after defeating Egypt in front of a sell-out crowd in Abha, and coach Saleh Al-Mohammadi has built on that achievement and will take the youngsters to Central Asia — where the U-23 team achieved glory — in March, full of confidence.

“It was a tough group, but I am happy that my players came through to win first place and qualify,” Al-Mohammadi said. “The players continued their good work from winning the Arab Cup, and now we can look forward to the next challenges.”

Jordan, Oman, Syria and Qatar also booked their places and will be in Uzbekistan in March, but qualification for Saudi Arabia never really looked in doubt following an 11-0 thrashing of Maldives in the opening game, which took place in the city of Alkhobar. It was followed by a 5-0 dismissal of Myanmar, which meant that, due to superior goal difference heading into the final game, just a draw against China would have been sufficient. 

In the end, a goal deep inside first-half stoppage time from defender Mohammed Bakor secured the win to end a fine campaign. The only downside was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan, but as the game against the tournament hosts, automatically guaranteed a place, did not count in terms of qualification, it was an opportunity for coach Al-Mohammadi to rest some players with games coming every other day.

There is more at stake, however, than playing in the Asian tournament itself. The four teams that reach the semifinals next March will then book their place at the U-20 World Cup, which will be held in Indonesia in May. This is the big prize, a chance for the youngsters to test themselves against the very best from all continents.

Many will be watching the team’s star striker Abdullah Radif. The Al-Hilal front man caught the eye at the Arab Cup in the summer as he finished top scorer with six goals. The 19-year-old has not done too badly in recent weeks either, netting five to continue his prolific record wearing the colors of his country. There are high hopes for the teenager, though he has struggled to get much playing time for the Asian champions with a whole host of talented strikers ahead of him in the Al-Hilal pecking order. 

This time he was supported in attack by Meshari Al-Nemer. The Al-Nassr forward contributed four goals, and if the two can continue to click going forward, then there is no reason why Saudi Arabia cannot do well in Uzbekistan and book that World Cup spot.

Equally encouraging is the defense, which has looked tight. In eight competitive games this summer, Saudi Arabia have conceded just twice, in the final of the Arab Cup against Egypt and once in the group stage. The three games in the Asian qualification all ended with clean sheets.  

Preparation is now key for the 2023 championships. The young players are going to get precious few minutes in the Saudi Professional League in the coming months, so training camps and as many warm-up games as possible will make a major difference.

Al-Mohammadi has shown that he can organize a defense and can produce a team that makes chances going forward. There will be some tougher tests ahead, but the situation for the U-20 team is looking very good indeed, and bringing the continental trophy back from Tashkent to sit alongside the U-23 prize, which was won in the same city, is possible and would provide further evidence that the future is bright for football in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA 2022 Arab Cup U-20 2023 AFC Asian Cup #uzbekistan

