Mourners lining streets for Queen Elizabeth's funeral share thoughts about her and future of the monarchy

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels up to Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, 2022, making its final journey after the State Funeral Service. (AFP)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels up to Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, 2022, making its final journey after the State Funeral Service. (AFP)
Updated 21 September 2022
SARAH GLUBB

Mourners lining streets for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral share thoughts about her and future of the monarchy

Mourners lining streets for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral share thoughts about her and future of the monarchy
  • ‘There will never be another monarch like her because she’d been around for everybody’s lives … I think everyone will miss her,’ said Craig Bell, a retired British Army officer
  • ‘She’s been like a mother figure and keeping the whole country stable … I just wanted to be here to feel the atmosphere, which was electrifying,’ said Val Floyd from Cornwall
Updated 21 September 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined the streets of London on Monday to honor and say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, whose seven-decade reign meant she had been a constant throughout the lives of most people in the UK.

Her funeral service took place at Westminster Abbey, where members of the British royal family were joined by heads of state, politicians and other VIPs. Later, she was laid to rest at Windsor Castle.

Some of the people who gathered in the streets to watch her funeral procession pass by, and pay their last respects as the Queen made her final journey, shared with Arab News their own personal tributes to her, along with their thoughts on her successor, King Charles III, and the future of the monarchy.




King Charles III walks during a committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, 2022. (AP)

“In my personal opinion, there will never be another monarch like the Queen because she’d been around for, I think, everybody’s lives because she served for so long. I think everyone will miss her,” said Craig Bell, a retired British Army officer who served with the Scots Guards.

He had come with colleagues to pay their respects and was amazed to see how many people had turned out for the historic event, which he said showed how important the Queen was to the British people.

Bell, who was drum major in his regiment and now works as a prison officer, said he met the Queen four times while serving in the army and that speaking to her “was like speaking to your grandma.”




The UK Armed Forces have played a part in the procession for the queen’s funeral and committal service in London and Windsor, marking the end to 10 days of proceedings. (Reuters)

She had a good understanding of people, he added, and was “really, really down to earth. She loved soldiers — her whole life she had loads and loads of time for people. I’ll miss her a lot.”

Looking to the future, he said: “Britain and the monarchy has become more diverse so I think, going forward, it will probably be a whole lot different in the future.”

Val Floyd, whose journey with a friend to London from Cornwall in southwestern England took almost six hours, was just two years old when the Queen took the throne. She said wanted to be part of the pomp and circumstance of the funeral and experience the atmosphere.




Flowers and tributes left in Green Park are pictured in London on Sept. 20, 2022, a day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (AFP)

“She’s been like a mother figure and keeping the whole country stable,” she said. “That’s how I feel about her and I just wanted to be here to feel the atmosphere, which was electrifying; it was fantastic.

“I’m hoping the new king will be almost as good as the old queen. She was fantastic (and) I just think he’s done such a good job so far, because losing your mother and just dealing with everything he’s had to deal with, it’s been amazing, so I’m hoping that he’s going to make a good king.”

Farzana Khan, who was born and raised in London but whose family is of Pakistani origin, said she took part in many commemorative events that took place during the 10-day official mourning period that followed the death of the Queen on Sept. 8.

 

 

“She’s such a constant in our lives,” she said. “She’s a fantastic role model and we’ve had a feminine reign in our country for so long, so I felt compelled (to come) and I brought my children and friends down to give her the big farewell and let the family know, as well, that we’re here to support them for the future.”

Khan described the queen as a quiet and humble person but said King Charles has “got a little bit of a personality, some serious issues he cares about, like the environment.” She is optimistic and has “positive vibes” about his reign, despite the fact that he takes the throne at the relatively old age of 73, she added.

Rose Afshar, who is originally from Malaysia but has lived in the UK for many years, said she queued for nine hours to pay her respects when the Queen was lying in state at Westminster Hall, and waited a further five hours to see the coffin as it passed through the streets of the capital.




Flowers and tributes left in Green Park are pictured in London on Sept. 20, 2022, a day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (AFP)

“It was magnificent, the place, the atmosphere, and I’m really thankful that we managed to get inside and we did our prayers for her,” she said. “I’m also thankful to her for making this country a very stable and prosperous country, from when she (became) queen until now.

“Also the policies of her governments have made it possible for those of us who are not born British, not born English, to be able to study here, settle here and make a good income in this country.”

Afshar said that when she was 10 years old, her grandmother, who was a royalist, showed her a picture of the Queen and she was mesmerized by her beauty and huge, shimmering crown, covered in diamonds, she wore. She said she asked whether she might go to England one day and her grandmother replied that the only way it would happen was if she studied very hard.




King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. (File/AP)

“I think, in the back of my mind, that made me study really hard and eventually, at the age of 16 or 17, I got a scholarship, came to England, did my A levels, went to university and then settled here — so, in a way, she (the Queen) was an inspiration to many of us girls,” Afshar said.

Burcu Salman, who moved from Istanbul to London two months ago, was keen to be part of such a special and historic moment.

“Many people came from all over the world (and) we are lucky to witness these moments,” Salman said. “I will never forget this day. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth.”




The Royal Family follow behind as Grenadier Guards escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, aboard the State Hearse, inside Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of her Committal Service. (AFP)

 

Topics: United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III Death of Queen Elizabeth II Britain monarchy Queen Elizabeth funeral

Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM’s office

Police stand guard inside a train station near the prime minister office in Tokyo. (AFP file photo)
Police stand guard inside a train station near the prime minister office in Tokyo. (AFP file photo)
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office

Police stand guard inside a train station near the prime minister office in Tokyo. (AFP file photo)
  • Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while campaigning, and a publicly funded state funeral honoring him will be held on September 27
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

TOKYO: A man was taken to hospital unconscious after apparently setting himself on fire near the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, local media said.
Initial details about the incident in Tokyo were slim, and the police and prime minister’s office declined to comment.
TV Asahi said the man set himself alight after telling police he was opposed to plans for a state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
The television station said a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.
Kyodo news agency and other outlets said police were called to the scene after reports a man was “engulfed in flames.”
It said a note was found near the man, expressing his opposition to the funeral.
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while campaigning, and a publicly funded state funeral honoring him will be held on September 27.
But state funerals are rare in Japan, and the decision has been controversial, with polls showing about half the public is opposed to the idea.
 

Topics: Japan

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as ‘lies’

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as ‘lies’
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as 'lies'

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as ‘lies’
  • Attacks around Ukrainian nuclear facilities have spurred calls from Kyiv and its Western allies to de-militarise surrounding areas
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

KUPIANSK, Ukraine: The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory.
In the latest incident spurring fears of an atomic emergency, Ukraine said Russian rockets landed dangerously close to a nuclear power station in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves — some containing multiple bodies.
“These are lies,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. Moscow, he said, “will stand up for the truth in this story.”
Fighting in the northeast has raged and AFP journalists heard artillery exchanges in frontline Kupiansk on Monday, as traumatized civilians headed out of the town now mainly in Ukrainian hands.
The streets were strewn with broken glass, spent cartridge casings and the discarded remains of ration packs issued by both forces.
Most of the fire was outgoing, with Ukrainian tanks and artillery targeting Russian positions on the west side of the town, over a mess of broken bridges. A column of smoke rose in the distance.
At the entrance to the town, cowering from the sounds of Ukrainian tank shells passing overhead toward Russian lines, civilians gathered to hitch rides or join buses to head out into safer Ukrainian territory.
“It was impossible to stay where we were living,” said 56-year-old Lyudmyla, who braved the constant crack of shells to cross the Oskil river from the disputed east bank to the relative safety of the west.
“There was incoming fire not just every day, but literally every hour. It’s very tough there, on the other bank of the river.”
In his address to the nation on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russians were “panicking” as his forces held recaptured territory in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Russian-backed authorities in east Ukraine said a “punitive” strike by Kyiv’s forces had killed more than a dozen people and wounded more in the separatist stronghold of Donetsk.
The rebel head of the region claimed the strike was “deliberate” and said it would “not go unpunished.”
A court in the neighboring rebel-held region of Lugansk meanwhile sentenced two employees of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to 13 years on treason charges.
OSCE chairman Zbigniew Rau condemned the “unjustifiable” detention of the mission’s members since the outbreak of the war, calling it “nothing but pure political theater... inhumane and repugnant.”
Ukrainian civilians in the Kharkiv region have recounted months of brutality under Russian occupation.
In Kupiansk, Mykhailo Chindey told AFP he had been tortured on suspicion of supplying targeting coordinates to Ukrainian forces.
“One person was holding my hand and another one was beating my arm with a metal stick. They were beating me up two hours almost every day,” he told AFP.
“I lost consciousness at some point. I lost a lot of blood. They hit my heels, back, legs and kidneys.”
Ukraine’s nuclear energy agency, Energoatom, said Russia struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant overnight, with a “powerful explosion” just 300 meters (985 feet) from its reactors.
The strike damaged more than 100 windows at the station, but the reactors were not damaged, Energoatom said, publishing photos of glass shattered around blown-out frames.
It also released images of what it said was a two-meter-deep crater from where the missile landed. No staff were wounded, it said.

Attacks around Ukrainian nuclear facilities have spurred calls from Kyiv and its Western allies to de-militarise surrounding areas.
Europe’s largest atomic facility — the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian-held territory in Ukraine — has become a hot spot for concerns after tit-for-tat claims of attacks.
The Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, where the Pivdennoukrainsk plant is located, is close to the front line of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Russian forces have continued to shell Ukrainian-held towns near the front lines.
The UN’s atomic agency deployed a monitoring team to the site in early September after new fighting.
“Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop it before it’s too late,” Zelensky said early Monday.
Ukraine will be “very high on the agenda” when world leaders formally begin meeting in New York on Tuesday for the United Nations General Assembly, said the European Union’s foreign policy chief.
“There are many other problems, we know, but the war in Ukraine has been sending shockwaves around the world,” Josep Borrell said after meeting EU foreign ministers on the eve of the UN gathering, which Zelensky is to address by video.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF

Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF

Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF
  • The UN children’s agency UNICEF condemned Friday’s violence in Depeyin township in Sagaing
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

YANGON: At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, according to the United Nations children’s agency, an attack the country’s junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the strike, according to his office, which stated at least 13 people died, including the 11 students.
The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the military seized power in a coup in February last year, with nearly 2,300 civilians killed in a crackdown on dissent according to a local monitoring group.
The Sagaing region in the country’s northwest has experienced some of the fiercest fighting, and clashes between anti-coup fighters and the military have seen entire villages burned down.

An alphabet book and a notebook lie on top of an elevated wooden floorboard of a middle school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the day after an air strike hit the school. (AP)

The UN children’s agency UNICEF condemned Friday’s violence in Depeyin township in Sagaing.
“On 16 September, at least 11 children died in an air strike and indiscriminate fire in civilian areas,” UNICEF said in a statement issued Monday.
It said schools must be safe and never targeted.
“At least 15 children from the same school are still missing,” UNICEF said, calling for their immediate safe release.
Guterres, who on Tuesday was hosting world leaders at the UN General Assembly, “strongly condemns the attacks by Myanmar armed forces on a school in Let Yet Kone” and offered his condolences to victims’ families, his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.
Such attacks on schools in contravention of international humanitarian law constitute “grave violations against children in times of armed conflict strongly condemned by the Security Council,” the Guterres spokesman said, calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable.
Video footage obtained from a local community group shows a classroom with blood on the floor, damage to the roof and a mother crying over her son’s dead body.

The junta said they had sent troops in helicopters to Let Yet Kone after receiving a tip-off that fighters from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) — an ethnic rebel group — and from a local anti-coup militia were moving weapons in the area.
The military accused the rebel fighters of using civilians as human shields, and said it had seized mines and explosives from the village.
“Security members gave necessary medical treatment and arranged to send patients to a nearby hospital,” the military said in a statement.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun on Tuesday accused the KIA of taking villagers to a monastery and then firing on troops from there.
A villager contacted by AFP rejected the military’s suggestions there were fighters in the area.
“They just attacked the school. They say someone attacked them, then they fought back but this is not true,” said the villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity for their own safety.
The villager said the military had taken away some of the bodies and detained multiple people, including children and teachers.
Save the Children Asia Regional Director Hassan Noor said schools should be off-limits during conflicts.
“How many more incidents like this need to take place before action is taken?” Noor said, urging the UN Security Council and Association of South East Asian Nations to take swift action.
ASEAN has led so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. The group’s leaders meet in Phnom Penh in November.
 

 

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya Muslims UNICEF

‘New dawn’ in Kashmir valley as cinemas return after over 20 years 

‘New dawn’ in Kashmir valley as cinemas return after over 20 years 
Updated 20 September 2022

'New dawn' in Kashmir valley as cinemas return after over 20 years 

‘New dawn’ in Kashmir valley as cinemas return after over 20 years 
  • Kashmir now has three cinema halls, latest multiplex set to start showing movies soon
  • As security risk prevails in volatile region, residents question cinema initiative 
Updated 20 September 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Movies are set to return to the big screens in Kashmir Valley after more than two decades, as a top Indian government inaugurated on Tuesday a multi-screen cinema hall in Srinagar, which he said represented a “new dawn” for the volatile region.  

Srinagar, the largest city in the disputed Muslim-majority region, had over a dozen theaters before an armed anti-India rebellion broke out in 1989 and gripped the valley, forcing its last cinema hall to close in 1999. 

Indian multiplex chain Inox will be the city’s first multi-screen cinema hall since then, with screenings scheduled to start from the end of September. Over the weekend, Administrator of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated two theaters in Shopian and Pulwama, two militancy-scarred districts of the region.

“It is a reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence and aspirations of people,” Sinha said at the inauguration on Tuesday. 

“The government in Delhi is very clear…that it does not believe in buying peace but establishing peace, and for that we are making efforts,” he added.

For Vijay Dhar, a Srinagar-based entrepreneur who took the initiative to open theaters in Kashmir and has been working with Inox to make that happen, it was a dream come true. 

“We were running theater halls when they were closed down in the 1990s. It was already in my DNA to have an entertainment center,” Dhar told Arab News.

Though he is aware there is a security risk in the valley, Dhar said his decision to open the theater in the valley was sincere.  

“My idea is that if a movie is released in Mumbai, it should be released in Kashmir,” he said. “This is from our heart, our contribution to Kashmir and to the people. The question of security does not arise.”

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-arch rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two wars for control of the territory. 

The region of Jammu and Kashmir, which is controlled by India, has been witnessing a wave of deadly attacks since August 2019, when the government abrogated the Muslim-majority region’s limited constitutional autonomy to bring it under the direct rule of New Delhi. 

As the cinemas’ return makes headlines across India, residents of the valley are questioning the initiative. 

Prof. Siddiq Wahid, a Srinagar-based political analyst, called it a “non-event.”  

“If the intent is a projection of some sort of victory over extremism, then it is a cheap attempt at politicization. If it is crony capitalism at work, then it is a corruption story. My suspicion is that it is a combination of both, so in real terms: a non-event,” Wahid told Arab News. 

Srinagar resident Sandeep Kaul said he will “think many times” before going to the cinema.

“I feel the government should have first created a conducive atmosphere for security before promoting entertainment in the valley,” Kaul told Arab News. “For me, it would be taking a grave risk considering the prevailing security situation in the valley.”

Deeba Ashraf, a lawyer based in the city, told Arab News that Kashmir residents “don’t need theaters.” 

“We need better transport facilities, better educational system, better jobs, better healthcare facilities,” Ashraf said. 

The opening of the theaters in Kashmir is part of the government’s attempt “to portray normalcy,” Aijaz Ahmad, a businessman based in Srinagar, told Arab News. 

“But we all know how the situation is in the region,” Ahmad said. 

Topics: Kashmir Valley cinemas

Israel must end its occupation of Palestine, Qatari emir tells UN General Assembly

Israel must end its occupation of Palestine, Qatari emir tells UN General Assembly
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Israel must end its occupation of Palestine, Qatari emir tells UN General Assembly

Israel must end its occupation of Palestine, Qatari emir tells UN General Assembly
  • Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani also highlighted the plight of the Syrian people, the war in Yemen and several other issues affecting the region and its security
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Qatar’s emir on Tuesday called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to bring to an end its occupation of the Palestinian territories,

Speaking during the General Debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said: “The Security Council must shoulder its responsibility and must compel Israel to end the occupation of Palestinian territories and to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Failure to implement international resolutions, and in light of the continuous change of the situation on the ground, the occupation and its settlement activities, is pursuing a policy of fait accompli.

“This will change the rules of the conflict and will change the format of solidarity in the future. At this juncture, I stress that we stand in full solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people in their aspiration to achieve justice.”

The emir then highlighted the plight of Syrians, millions of whom have been forced from their homes during the decade-long conflict in the country.

“We must pay attention to the roots of the issues before their impacts knock on the doors of our countries,” he said.

Sheikh Tamim also noted that the ongoing war in Yemen is of concern to Qatar.

“In Yemen, we see a glimmer of hope in the parties’ consensus on a temporary truce and we are looking forward to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in preparation for negotiations between the Yemeni parties,” he said.

He also talked about other issues affecting the region, including sectarianism in Iraq, the crises affecting Lebanon, and the situations in Libya and Sudan.

The emir said a consensus on the issue of the Iranian regime’s nuclear ambitions would help bring stability to the Middle East.

“No one has an alternative to such an agreement and reaching it would be in the interest of the security and stability of the region and will open the door to a broader dialogue at the regional security level,” he told the General Assembly.

Turning to the global energy crisis, Sheikh Tamim said that efforts to alleviate its effects can only take place alongside protection of the environment.

“We have to provide energy in the meantime, and to realistically realize that the future of energy will include a diverse mix of its sustainable sources, such as solar energy, hydrogen, wind energy, and hydrocarbon sources,” he said.

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Qatar Israel Palestine UN General Assembly (UNGA)

