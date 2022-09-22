You are here

PIF has created 500k jobs, aims to hit 1.8m: Governor Al-Rumayyan

PIF has created 500k jobs, aims to hit 1.8m: Governor Al-Rumayyan
Yasir Al-Rumayyan speaking at the FII Priority Summit in New York (Screenshot)
Jana Salloum and Nirmal Narayanan

PIF has created 500k jobs, aims to hit 1.8m: Governor Al-Rumayyan

PIF has created 500k jobs, aims to hit 1.8m: Governor Al-Rumayyan
Jana Salloum and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has created half a million jobs through its 54 companies operating in 10 different sectors, according to its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan. 

While speaking at the FII Priority Summit in New York on Sept. 22, Al-Rumayyan, who is also the chairman of the Future Investment Initiative, said the ultimate aim of PIF is to generate even more employment opportunities.

“We want to create 1.8 million jobs, and these are quality jobs. It is not only the figures we are looking at, but the quality of these figures, the quality of these jobs,” said Al-Rumayyan.  

He added that PIF is playing a major role in stimulating the Saudi economy.

Al-Rumayyan further noted the PIF has a dedicated initiative to ensure that targets outlined every five years are being fulfilled, and it will also outline goals for the upcoming half-decade cycle.

“We assure every five years; the first time in 2017 and the second time in 2021, and it is something called the Vision Realization Program,” said Al-Rumayyan, adding: “It is a public document that we have on our website, and in this document, we put our focus on what exactly we want to do in the coming five years.” 

“We have achieved the first targets for the first Vision Realization Program,” he said.

The PIF governor noted that the Saudi wealth fund has six pools of investments; four pools that invest domestically and two pools that invest internationally. 

He pointed out that PIF has promising Giga projects, along with strategic investments and a balanced portfolio. 

According to Al-Rumayyan, global warming is not the only concern that should be addressed, as importance should be given to the worldwide ecosystem. 

“You cannot say that the fossil fuel industry is evil and bad for the world because without it the world would stop moving. The agriculture sector emits a lot of carbon dioxide, does that mean agriculture is an evil thing? Of course not. We should find the right solutions to mitigate these risks,” said Al-Rumayyan. 

He revealed that Saudi Aramco — of which he is also chairman — is one of the least emitting oil and gas producers in the world. 

“We emit 10.5 kilograms of carbon dioxide per barrel, while the average of the industry is 25 kilograms,” he added.

Topics: FII Priority Summit Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Aramco Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Saudi Railways Co. partners with global firms to boost transport sector  

Saudi Railways Co. partners with global firms to boost transport sector  
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Railways Co. partners with global firms to boost transport sector  

Saudi Railways Co. partners with global firms to boost transport sector  
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Railways Co. has partnered with global technology and urban mobility firms including Thales, Alstom, Siemens, and Deutsche Bahn to develop the Kingdom’s transport and logistics sector. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned company revealed the details during the InnoTrans international trade conference in Berlin. 

SAR revealed that it awarded a contract to the French company Thales for developing a signaling and control system for rail networks in the Eastern port of Dammam, reported Asharq Al-Awsat. 

The contract was signed with the aim of raising the efficiency of logistical operations, organizing maneuvering yards for locomotives and trailers, and expanding the railway sector in the Kingdom.

SAR signed another memorandum of understanding with rolling stock manufacturer Alstom to study different dimensions of technology and knowledge transfer, and new renewable green energy technologies and methods. 

The SAR also undertook multiple MoUs with German technology firm Siemens to meet the aspirations of local and regional markets. The agreement is expected to target knowledge transfer and effective practices, enhancement of customer satisfaction and localization of the Kingdom’s railway sector.

Deutsche Bahn was another company with which SAR signed an MoU to draw in the newest technologies for the automated ticket link system. 

Simultaneously, an MoU was signed with Progress Rail, a subsidiary of Caterpillar, to support knowledge transfer to the national cadre through global railway expertise. 

The national railway company also entered into an MoU with the University of Birmingham to support local professionals in the railway field through training courses and relevant studies. 

Space sector

Saudi Arabia also shared its experience in the space sector, outlining its future aspirations for this vital industry during the International Astronautical Conference in France.

The CEO of the Saudi Space Authority Dr Muhammad Al-Tamimi met with several officials of government agencies, including private companies and sector leaders to talk about ways of bilateral cooperation in the fields of space economies and future sectors.

Al-Tamini also met with Chirag Parikh, the deputy assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of National Space Council, to improve cooperation and advance legislation in the field.

The Saudi Space Authority CEO also held talks with the president of the Italian Space Agency Giorgio Saccoccia to discuss the consolidation of relations between the two sides.

Furthermore, Al-Tamimi held a bilateral meeting with the CEO of the British Space Agency Paul Bate and the Minister of Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency Council Sarah Al Amiri. They addressed the need to strengthen and develop strategic cooperation in space and its sectors.

Topics: Saudi railway Alstom Thales Siemens

Air Arabia’s JV with DAL Group to launch new airline in Sudan

Air Arabia’s JV with DAL Group to launch new airline in Sudan
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Air Arabia’s JV with DAL Group to launch new airline in Sudan

Air Arabia’s JV with DAL Group to launch new airline in Sudan
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Middle East and North Africa region’s largest air carrier Air Arabia has joined hands with Sudanese conglomerate DAL Group to launch a new airline called ‘Air Arabia Sudan’.

The carrier will be created through a joint venture between the two companies, and will be based in Khartoum International Airport, located in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

Air Arabia Sudan will have a fleet of new Airbus A320 aircraft, according to a statement.

“We are confident that Air Arabia Sudan will add significant value to the air transport sector of Sudan and directly contribute to the growth of the local economy and the development of the travel and tourism sector,” said Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia.

He added: “We thank DAL Group and the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority for their trust, and we look forward to working hand in hand to develop the new airline, which will serve as a new value-for-money air travel option for the country.”

Osama Daoud Abdellatif, DAL Group’s chairman, said: “Our decision to partner with a leading pioneer of low-cost air travel is driven by our core commitment to perpetually contribute toward realizing Sudan’s long-term human and economic growth and development potential.”

 

Topics: Air Arabia DAL Group

Saudi Sakani program offers close to 3,000 free lands for 8 housing schemes 

Saudi Sakani program offers close to 3,000 free lands for 8 housing schemes 
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Sakani program offers close to 3,000 free lands for 8 housing schemes 

Saudi Sakani program offers close to 3,000 free lands for 8 housing schemes 
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched 2,957 new free lands for eight housing schemes under the government’s Sakani program that aims to boost the home ownership of its nationals.

The eight schemes are distributed in five regions, namely Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Madinah Munawwarah, Makkah Al-Mukarramah, and Aseer Province, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Beneficiaries wishing to benefit from the free lands can visit the electronic portal of the Sakani program’s website, it said.

The website sets out several housing and financing options, including ready-made housing units and units under construction in partnership with qualified real estate developers.

In 2017, the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed the Sakani program to facilitate home ownership in the Kingdom, by developing new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals and financing their purchase.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the program contributes to achieving the objectives of the housing program to raise the proportion of home ownership of Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Housing Sakani

Algeria’s natural gas exports to Italy expected to soar by 20% in 2022

Algeria’s natural gas exports to Italy expected to soar by 20% in 2022
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

Algeria’s natural gas exports to Italy expected to soar by 20% in 2022

Algeria’s natural gas exports to Italy expected to soar by 20% in 2022
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Algeria’s natural gas exports to Italy are expected to increase by 20 percent to 25.2 billion cubic meters, as Europe moves to reduce its dependence on Russian imports. 

Toufik Hakkar, CEO of the African country’s state energy firm Sonatrach, said the supply prospects for Algeria in the Italian market are promising, Bloomberg reported.

Data from Italy’s gas network reveals that the country has bought 20.9 bcm of natural gas from Algeria in 2021. 

Hakkar revealed that additional volumes of gas to Italy will be delivered in the coming weeks. 

“Sonatrach reassures its Italian customers of its ability to supply the contracted volumes over the entire contract period,” said Hakkar. 

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, several European countries are looking for alternative energy suppliers. 

Last April, Italy entered into an agreement with Algeria to increase imports through the Trans-Med pipeline. 

In July, former Italian president Mario Draghi visited Algeria and requested for more gas supply, the report added.

Topics: Algeria Italy gas exports

Saudi TDF signs MoU with Endeavor to promote entrepreneurial talent in tourism sector

Saudi TDF signs MoU with Endeavor to promote entrepreneurial talent in tourism sector
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi TDF signs MoU with Endeavor to promote entrepreneurial talent in tourism sector

Saudi TDF signs MoU with Endeavor to promote entrepreneurial talent in tourism sector
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Endeavor Network to support local and international entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

Signed during the Future of Hospitality event currently held in Dubai, the agreement aims to enhance opportunities for entrepreneurs with support programs, financing, investment solutions, and services that both parties already provide.

“The Tourism Development Fund affirms its keenness to support and empower targeted entrepreneurs, to reach the best global experiences in entrepreneurship, and to improve the tourist experience by creating tourism technologies and quality projects,” CEO of the Tourism Fund, Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri said in a statement.

Endeavor Saudi Arabia CEO Latifa Wallan explained that the company will further support businesses in the tourism sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

Saudi Endeavor Network is the local representative of Endeavor International, a non-profit organization that provides acceleration, promotion, and mentoring opportunities to entrepreneurs and startups in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Tourism Development Fund TDF

