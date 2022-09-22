Comoros, Somalia reiterate commitment to fighting global terror at UN General Assembly

LONDON: The presidents of Comoros and Somalia have both reiterated their commitment to the fight against global terrorism, but warned the international community that policies of containment will fail.
Addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said: “No country has fought against terrorists like Somalia has, and it is because of that experience we can tell you that terrorism cannot be contained.
“Instead, it must be comprehensively defeated wherever it is. This means defeating it for once, for all, and completely.”
Azali Assoumani said eradicating global terrorism requires cohesive international support to not only fight against it, but to understand why it has persisted.
He added: “These groups that threaten the peace claim they are Muslims, but they are not Muslims, they are simply terrorists.
“But they also expose the reality of frustration in communities. We are aware that behind these groups is the frustration of young people who do not see a future for themselves, and we need to provide an alternative because the support of young people is vital for the future.”
While acknowledging the pressing concerns of terrorism in Somalia, Mohamud said it is just one of the interlocking crises facing the world.
Tackling them independently will not work, he added, and rather than the international community prioritizing one over the other, he called for a comprehensive plan that addresses them as a collective.
“Effective joint action must start today, or the UN 2030 goals will remain a mad distant dream,” said Mohamud.
“With partnerships we can build a sustainable, inclusive, people-centered economy. This is the basis of challenging the interlocking crises.
“The most important lessons we have learned of combating the interlocking crises in Somalia is not to be behind.
“In Somalia, we have a wise saying: One finger cannot wash a whole face. If we walk together, no challenge is insurmountable.”
Respect for state sovereignty essential, Comoros president tells UN
‘There is an imperative need to find a fair and just solution to the injustices being faced by the Palestinians’
French control of island of Mayotte ‘a painful episode that has persisted for 40 years’
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: Respect for state sovereignty remains essential as the world tackles a series of interlocking crises, the president of Comoros told the UN General Assembly on Thursday.
Azali Assoumani urged his fellow delegates to remember the centrality of sovereignty in the international system in tackling global injustice.
“There is an imperative need to find a fair and just solution to the injustices being faced by the Palestinians,” he said.
“This solution must be recognition of a two-state system in which the Palestinians have a state of their own and one in which East Jerusalem is their capital, so that they may live in peace side-by-side with their neighbor Israel.”
Reflecting on his country’s own issues of territorial sovereignty, Assoumani said Comoros had for more than 40 years been locked in a dispute with France over the island of Mayotte.
While the four islands making up Comoros voted for independence in 1947, France interpreted the results on an island-by-island basis, allowing it to maintain control of Mayotte, which voted against independence.
“This is a painful episode that has persisted for 40 years, but we welcome the dialogue between Comoros and France,” said Assoumani.
“We have just celebrated our 47th year of independence. The first two decades saw lots of instability, but for 20 years now we have celebrated stability.
“But island nations like ours need greater attention paid by the international community in this moment of upheaval.”
‘Shocked and saddened’: UN experts condemn Amini death in Iranian detention
Independent panel urges Tehran authorities to end use of force against peaceful protesters
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News
LONDON: UN experts have condemned the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody after being detained for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.
Amini’s death has sparked widespread protests throughout Iran, with several peaceful protesters suffering severe injuries after being attacked by security forces.
Amini was arrested by the country’s morality police on Sept. 13. She is believed to have been beaten during her time in detention and fell into a coma, dying three days later in hospital.
Authorities in Iran have claimed that Amini suffered a heart attack, but conflicting reports allege that she died as a result of torture and physical violence.
UN experts have urged Tehran to avoid using force to break up peaceful demonstrations.
The experts included Javaid Rehman, special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, and Reem Alsalem, special rapporteur on violence against women. They are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, the largest body of independent experts in the UN human rights system.
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Amini. She is another victim of Iran’s sustained repression and systematic discrimination against women, and the imposition of discriminatory dress codes that deprive women of bodily autonomy, and the freedoms of opinion, expression and belief,” the experts said in a statement.
“We strongly condemn the use of physical violence against women and the denial of fundamental human dignity when enforcing compulsory hijab policies ordained by state authorities.
“We call on the Iranian authorities to hold an independent, impartial and prompt investigation into Amini’s death, make the findings of the investigation public and hold all perpetrators accountable.”
Iranian authorities have also reportedly authorized internet blackouts in parts of the country, including in the capital Tehran.
“Disruptions to the internet are usually part of a larger effort to stifle the free expression and association of the Iranian population, and to curtail ongoing protests. State-mandated internet disruptions cannot be justified under any circumstances,” the experts said.
“Over the past four decades, Iranian women have continued to peacefully protest against the compulsory hijab rules and the violations of their fundamental human rights.
“Iran must repeal all legislation and policies that discriminate on the grounds of sex and gender, in line with international human rights standards.”
UK’s new leader slams Putin, hails queen in debut UN speech
Truss called the war in Ukraine a battle for “our values and the security of the whole world”
She accused the Russian leader of “desperately trying to justify his catastrophic failures”
Updated 22 September 2022
AP
UNITED NATIONS, United States: British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making “saber-rattling threats” to cover his failed invasion of Ukraine, as she told the United Nations that its founding principles were fracturing because of aggression by authoritarian states.
In her debut speech to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday night, Truss called the war in Ukraine a battle for “our values and the security of the whole world,” and extolled the late Queen Elizabeth II as a symbol of everything the UN stands for.
Responding to a statement from Putin that he was mobilizing reservists and would use everything at his disposal to protect Russia — an apparent reference to his nuclear arsenal — Truss accused the Russian leader of “desperately trying to justify his catastrophic failures.”
“He is doubling down by sending even more reservists to a terrible fate,” she said. “He is desperately trying to claim the mantle of democracy for a regime without human rights or freedoms. And he is making yet more bogus claims and saber-rattling threats.”
“This will not work. The international alliance is strong — Ukraine is strong,” said Truss, who addressed the UN on the same day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the global gathering by video.
In a speech outlining her view of foreign policy in a world turned upside down by Russia’s invasion, Truss spoke of the queen, whose funeral on Monday was attended by many of the world leaders now gathered at the United Nations.
She said the queen “symbolized the postwar values on which this organization was founded.” She said the monarch, who died this month after 70 years on the throne, “transcended difference and healed division.”
Truss referred to a speech to the UN by the queen in 1957, in which Elizabeth said “the peoples of the world expect the United Nations to persevere in its efforts” to end conflict and crisis.
Truss said the monarch had “warned that it was vital not only to have strong ideals but also to have the political will to deliver on them. Now we must show that will.”
In her first international speech since becoming prime minister two weeks ago, Truss hailed the founding principles of the United Nations, while calling for new international alliances to circumvent the influence of authoritarian regimes.
She said “geopolitics is entering a new era” in which “authoritarian states are undermining stability and security around the world.” That was a direct shot at Russia — and also at China, whose growing clout among developing nations is a major concern for the United States and its allies.
Truss said the world’s democratic powers must woo developing nations with “strategic ties based on mutual benefit and trust” rather than “exerting influence through debt, aggression, and taking control of critical infrastructure and minerals.”
She also called for a toughening of the West’s response to Russia’s invasion. She urged sanctions on Russia and said “the G-7 and our like-minded partners should act as an economic NATO,” supporting countries targeted by “the economic aggression of authoritarian regimes.”
She urged nations to find alternatives to Russian oil and gas and protect supply chains for everything from food to minerals. “The free world needs this economic strength and resilience to push back against authoritarian aggression and win this new era of strategic competition,” she said.
Truss said post-Brexit Britain was “building new partnerships around the world,” citing its role in NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force military group of northern European nations, whose importance has increased since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
She also pointed to deepening ties with “fellow democracies like India, Indonesia and South Africa” and trade ambitions with Indo-Pacific and Gulf states, a sign that Britain, now outside the European Union, sees the rest of the world — and especially Asia — as a political and economic priority.
The speech amounts to a bold statement of the new prime minister’s world view. But Truss is likely to draw criticism for linking the global fight for freedom and democracy to her own plans to change Britain’s economy.
Saying that “our commitment to hope and progress must begin at home,” Truss said demonstrating the strength of democracy “begins with growth and building a British economy that rewards enterprise and attracts investment.” To Truss, a Conservative free marketeer, that means cutting individual and corporate taxes and slashing regulations for business.
Opponents say tax cuts reward the rich more than the poor and will do little to ease a cost-of-living crisis, fueled largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that has pushed UK inflation to 10 percent, a level not seen in four decades.
Despite the economic shockwaves, Truss said Britain’s commitment to defending Ukraine “is total.”
“This,” she said, “is a decisive moment in our history, in the history of this organization, and in the history of freedom.”
Faith leaders call for calm amid fears Hindu-Muslim violence could spread across UK
Clashes fueled by false rumors on social media and rise of Hindu nationalism in India
Police say ‘troublemakers’ on both sides traveling across England to stir up tensions
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Faith leaders in the UK have warned that violent clashes between groups of Hindus and Muslims could spread across the country after a flare up of tensions in the Staffordshire town of Smethwick.
It comes after 47 people were arrested over the weekend in the city of Leicester, with other incidents reported in neighboring towns this week, stirred by intercommunal tensions in the UK and in India, and facilitated by false rumors about violence on social media.
There have also been suggestions that the sectarianism in Leicester was sparked as a result of a cricket match between India and Pakistan on Aug. 28, while the violence in Smethwick may have been prompted by false reports that a Hindu nationalist was due to give a talk at a local temple.
Police have been called to the temple and a mosque in Smethwick for a “search and disperse” operation in a bid to head off further clashes, searching for weapons, fireworks and other suspicious items on people congregating nearby.
They also confirmed that young people were traveling to and from affected areas to stoke tensions, adding to fears that the violence could spread.
Hindu and Muslim community leaders issued a joint statement on Tuesday appealing for calm, which was reiterated on Wednesday.
Ashvani Kumar, a trustee of Smethwick’s Durga Bhawan Center, said: “Interfaith leaders — Sikh, Hindu, Muslim and Christian — were out talking to people and in the end only a few hundred troublemakers turned up.
“Some may have even come from Leicester. We are now trying to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
The rise of Hindu nationalism in India has also been blamed for prompting the trouble. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long been accused of Islamophobia and attacks on Muslims across the country have increased during his time in office.
Among the rumors thought to have sparked the clashes was that a Muslim girl had been kidnapped from the area by a group of Hindu men, which police say categorically did not happen.
Footage on Saturday posted to social media, meanwhile, showed a group of young Hindu men in a predominantly Muslim area of Leicester chanting “Jai Shri Ram” — meaning “Glory to Lord Rama” — which has become a favored slogan of Hindu nationalists in India.
Mazhar Mohammed, chair of the trustees at Jamia Masjid in Smethwick, told The Telegraph newspaper: “We’ve lived peacefully in this town together for many years and these tensions have been created overseas by right-wing extremists and brought over to the UK.”
The high commissions of India and Pakistan in London, meanwhile, issued separate statements condemning the violence, calling on authorities to restore order.
A source at the Hindu Council UK told The Telegraph: “Religious leaders have continued to call for calm, but the youths … It’s very difficult. You can’t control them. It’s crazy. It’s going everywhere. I can’t bring myself to say that it will come to London because we want to stop it somehow.”
A Hindu man from Leicester called Vinod told The Telegraph: “Social media is playing a big part in this and there is an agenda — people are looking at creating disarray between communities — not just in Leicester but across all of the UK.
“We’ve been informed that there’s going to be something similar in Nottingham and Coventry. It’s well planned with a narrative of anti-Islam and anti-Hindu sentiment, and it’s the actions of a few fanatics who are trying to get a reaction,” he said.
“My personal opinion is that if we are not careful, it will spread all across Britain, wherever there are south Asian communities,” he added.
A local Sikh, speaking on condition of anonymity, also told the paper that troublemakers were traveling from as far afield as Birmingham, Luton and Bradford.
“There’s a lot of young people behind this, using social media to settle scores,” he said. “People in Leicester are scared to go out in the evenings, especially if it’s dark.”
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Russian missile strikes in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia left one person dead and five others wounded
Demonstrating that neither side was ready to ease up or pause the fighting, the exchange of fire came hours after the two sides made a major prisoner
Updated 22 September 2022
AP
KYIV: Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages that killed at least six people Thursday as both sides refused to concede any ground despite recent military setbacks for Moscow and the toll on the invaded country after almost seven months of war.
Russian missile strikes in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia left one person dead and five others wounded, Ukrainian officials said. Officials in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk said Ukrainian shelling killed at least five people.
Demonstrating that neither side was ready to ease up or pause the fighting, the exchange of fire came hours after the two sides made a major prisoner swap and the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up reserve troops to supplement his forces.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy of the Ukrainian president’s office, said a hotel in the central part of Zaporizhzhia, said a hotel in the center of the city was struck and rescuers were trying to free people trapped in the rubble.
The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Starukh said Russian forces targeted infrastructure facilities and also damaged nearby apartment buildings. The region is one of four where officials installed by Moscow plan to hold referendums starting Friday on becoming part of Russia, but the city itself is in Ukrainian hands.
Meanwhile, the mayor of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Alexei Kulemzin, said at least five people where killed when Ukrainian shelling Thursday hit a covered market and a passenger minibus.
Just hours before Thursday’s attacks, a high-profile prisoner swap saw 215 Ukrainian and foreign fighters exchanged — 200 of them for a single person, an ally of Putin’s. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn’t confirm if the lone Putin ally — pro-Russian Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk — was part of the swap.
Among the freed fighters were Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege and 10 foreigners, including five British nationals and two US military veterans, who had fought with Ukrainian forces.
A video on the BBC news website Thursday showed two of the released British men, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, speaking inside a plane. It said they had arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
“We just want to let everyone know that we’re now out of the danger zone and we’re on our way home to our families,” Aslin said in the video, as Pinner added: “By the skin of our teeth.”
The speed with which the Russian missile attack came after the swap suggested that the Kremlin was seeking to dispel any notion of weakness or waning determination to achieve its war aims following recent battlefield losses and setbacks that gravely undercut the aura of Russian military might.
Those losses culminated Wednesday in Putin’s order for a partial mobilization of reservists to bolster his forces in Ukraine. The order sparked rare protests in the Russia and was derided in the West as an act of weakness and desperation.
The partial call-up was short on details, raising concerns of a wider draft that sent some Russians scrambling to buy plane tickets to flee the country.
Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said the mobilization was needed because Russia was “de facto facing all of NATO,” a reference to the military aid and other support that alliance members have provided to Ukraine.
A senior Kremlin official on Thursday repeated Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory comes under attack.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said on his messaging app channel Thursday that strategic nuclear weapons are one of the options to safeguard Russian-controlled territories in eastern and southern Ukraine. The remark appeared to serve as a warning that Moscow could also target Ukraine’s Western allies.
Pro-Moscow authorities in Ukraine’s Russian-controlled regions are preparing to hold referendums on becoming part of Russia — a move that could allow Moscow to escalate the war. The votes start Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.
Foreign leaders have called the votes illegitimate and nonbinding. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they were a “sham” and “noise” to distract the public.
One person was killed during Russian shelling overnight in the center of Nikopol city, across the river from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to Dnipropetrovsk region governor Valentyn Reznichenko.
The office of Zelensky’s office said five people were killed by shelling in the Donetsk region over the past day.