What We Are Watching Today: Ithra on Saudi National Day

Ithra’s iconic building has been lit up in green since Wednesday as part of the Saudi National Day celebrations and will be illuminated until Saturday.
The festivities will continue for a full weekend of fun, and local goods and designs will be on sale at a pop-up gift shop inside. Outside, twice nightly, the Parade of Harmony will get visitors clapping as a group of military musicians from the Saudi army march to the beat in the Lush Garden.
Always a promoter of movies, the Ithra Cinema — which recently hosted the Saudi Film Festival — will screen a selection of 30-minute short films directed, produced and acted by Saudis.
Ithra Studios will provide the chance for visitors wearing traditional outfits to have their picture taken by a professional photographer against a backdrop of one of the Kingdom’s landmarks.
The Children’s Museum will feature a range of immersive activities, as will the Children’s Oasis. The Energy Exhibit will offer a storytelling experience where guests are invited to reflect on the various stages of the Kingdom’s prosperity over time.
Expat residents and visitors are also invited to join in the celebrations.
One such guest was Phelia, who is from the US and has been living in the Kingdom for the past seven years. She brought her mother along — who is visiting from the US — after finding out about the event on the Ithra website. They were keen to explore such cultural offerings as tasting Saudi coffee, clapping along to live music and watching the traditional dances.
“We are here at one of the many days events for the Saudi National Day, which is 92-years-old,” she said. “I’m here to see the different festivities that they have. In order for you to know the true feel you have to come and experience it yourself,” she told Arab News.
This Riyadh-based producer and rapper is paving his way in the Saudi rap scene. After releasing his first beat tape album, “Xtra Crispy,” in 2020, Ntitled has been making a name for himself with his unique style of production. He recently produced and was featured in the song “Moya wa Zeit” with WalGz, which was released on Spotify earlier this month and has been streamed thousands of times.
At just 18, this young performer and internet personality is rapidly gaining recognition for her soft, crooning voice. Her song “Shoft El Ngoom” has amassed over a million streams on Spotify while her quirky online vlogs have achieved thousands of views.
After 12 years in the music industry, this English-singing artist has seen it all and reflects his experiences in his tracks. His song “From the Sand” has garnered thousands of likes on Spotify and he continues to inspire his supporters with his global appeal and growing success.
As one of the first female podcasters in the Kingdom, Lubna Khamis is a force to be reckoned with. Her “Podcast Abajora” discusses random topics that audiences can relate to in a short and engaging format. Her storytelling technique and calming voice have helped give her a unique edge.
Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira opens up about Gerard Piqué split
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Three months after calling it quits, Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira this week opened up about her break up with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué.
“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” the part-Arab superstar said in an interview with Elle Magazine. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”
The singer said she has paparazzi camping in front of her house.
“There’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house,” she said. “We can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us. So it’s hard.”
Shakira said that she has been trying to protect her two boys, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, but they still come across stories online or hear news from their friends at school that “affects them.”
“Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point,” she added. “But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media.”
“And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts,” she said. “Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life.”
Shakira and Piqué announced their split in June, amid a legal battle in Spain that saw the singer accused of tax fraud.
Spanish prosecutors accused her of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of $15.5 million on income earned between 2012 and 2014.
Her defense lawyers said she moved to Spain full time only in 2015 and insist that her “conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes.”
“It’s clear they wanted to go after that money no matter what,” she said in the interview.
For this week’s edition of our series on Arab icons, we profile one of the Arab world's most popular stars
The Egyptian singer and actress played a bewildering variety of roles during her decades-long peak
Updated 22 September 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: Even 22 years on from her untimely passing, few stars in the history of Arab cinema captivate the cultural imagination quite like Soad Hosny. The singer and actress known as “The Cinderella of Egyptian cinema” was a key part of the rise of her country’s movie culture, starring in a number of the most popular Arab films of the Sixties and Seventies, working with greats including Omar Sharif and director Youssef Chahine.
But Hosny’s enduring popularity is due to something more than just her talent. As brilliant as she was an artist, it was her bewitching personality — both familiar and always out of reach — that even those who knew her are still attempting to figure out to this day.
“It was like she was split into two different personalities, and you could always see both on her face” famed Egyptian designer Karim Mekhtigian — who knew Hosny from his early childhood, being the nephew of her close friend and frequent collaborator, producer Takfour Antonian — tells Arab News.
“Either in life or in film, Soad’s face could convey opposing feelings simultaneously. It was genuinely remarkable. One eye (could be) full of sadness, the other radiating happiness. She was never one thing. That’s part of what made her talent so remarkable,” he continues.
For Hosny herself, the fact that she took such varying roles over the decades in which she dominated Egyptian cinema while also topping its music charts was simply because she could not force herself to stay in any one mode for too long, growing restless if she felt stagnant creatively.
“By nature, I am bored,” Hosny said in an Egyptian television interview in 1984. “I do not wish to repeat the same thing. I can make political films; I can make entertaining films. Every film will present something new. I can play the naughty girl or the innocent wife. I am always looking to play different personalities. Each character I play has an atmosphere I can present. I want to play women in all their many facets.”
Like many of her contemporaries, part of what made Hosny so suited to the career she chose was the fact that she grew up in an intensely artistic household, led by her father, the famed Islamic calligrapher Mohammad Hosny — a Kurdish artist who had settled in Egypt at the age of 19.
Young Soad, the daughter of her father’s second wife, grew up among 16 siblings and half-siblings, with numerous luminaries of the Arab world’s artistic community shuffling in and out of their home. Each of the children were affected by those interactions in different ways. Her sister Nagat, for example, also became an actress and singer, while her half-brother Ezz composed music for decades. Others played instruments or pursued fine arts, but none reached the heights of their sister Soad.
While that environment was far from a formal means of preparation for a life in the arts, it was, ultimately, all that Hosny needed.
“I came into film unadulterated,” she said in an interview with Qatar TV in 1972, shortly after her career defining hit “Watch Out for ZouZou,” Hassan El-Imam’s classic film about a student who falls in love with her professor. “I did not enter an institute, or anything like that. I never took a lesson.”
Hosny entered the film world early. Her debut, “Hassan and Nayima” (1959) began shooting when she was just 15. Throughout the Sixties, Hosny starred in hit after hit opposite top stars Omar Sharif, Salah Zulfikar and Rushdy Abaza, among others, finally collaborating with Egypt’s top director Youssef Chahine in 1970 with “The Choice,” by which time she had developed from a key collaborator with the film world’s biggest stars to the main draw in her own right.
“Every film I have worked on gave me more education; every experience has taught me lessons. ‘ZouZou,’ for example, was a huge success and people loved it, and if I am to continue on from that success, I don’t need to take lessons in schools to do that,” Hosny told Qatar TV in that same interview.
As the years went on, Hosny pushed for roles that would help define not only who Egyptian women were, but who they could be — pushing boundaries with overtly political films as well as biting satire that deliberately gave voice to the voiceless in Egyptian society, a move that made her a thought leader as well as a beloved cultural figure.
“I love playing the modern girl of Egypt, and expressing her problems, the environment in which she lives, and her psyche. I want to play her hopes, her ambitions, her ideas, and dreams. I want to explore what it means for us to love Egypt, and express all that that means,” she said in 1972.
Hosny was a symbol of Egyptian femininity for many, something that current Egyptian superstar Mona Zaki said she initially struggled to embody when playing her in the 2006 TV series about Hosny’s life, “Cinderella,” co-starring acclaimed Egyptian screenwriter Tamer Habib.
“Soad Hosny was so feminine both in appearance and substance, while I’m a tomboy. I could play Hosny’s character only after much searching. I built a new relationship with my femininity after this series,” Zaki told Vogue in 2021.
“For the Egyptian people, she was like a princess in a fairytale. That is why they dubbed her Cinderella,” Habib tells Arab News. “For two years, we used to talk about everything on the phone for hours. She felt how much I loved her, so she opened her heart to me. I was so lucky — she was truly one of a kind.”
Hosny’s peak lasted for more than two decades. But by the late Eighties she was struggling with illness, ultimately retiring from acting in 1991 at just 48.
Though she stepped away from the screen, Hosny never left the public eye. When she died in June 2001, tragically falling from the balcony of her friend Nadia Yousri’s apartment in London, England, it confounded and saddened all of Egypt, with her funeral attracting 10,000 mourners. Theories as to the exact circumstances of her death still circulate today.
Despite the enduring love Hosny has inspired over the 63 years since she first debuted on the screen, those closest to her still feel that she is misunderstood and underappreciated.
“Soad was incredibly talented. She had the ability to perfectly play any role whether it is comedic or tragic. She had charisma and charm. Yet, she was unappreciated and died alone," actor and friend Hassan Youssef told Egypt Today in 2018.
While the mere fact that interest has never faded from her life or work seems to disprove his blanket statement that Hosny was unappreciated, there is perhaps a kernel of truth in his words. After all, is it even possible to fully appreciate the nuances and variety of a life and career such as Soad Hosny’s?
‘Beirut After the Blast’ documentary finds its home on the metaverse
Updated 21 September 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: A debutant filmmaker is using the metaverse as a platform to share the harrowing story of the 2020 Beirut port blast and its aftermath.
Fahed Abu Salah, who witnessed the tragedy first hand, told Arab News: “I saw the whole thing and all the damage and confusion that happened on that day. No one understood what was going on; it was such a shock for everyone.”
At least 218 people were killed when ammonium nitrate stored at a port facility in the Lebanese capital exploded on Aug. 4, 2020. The deadly blast caused $15 billion in property damage and left an estimated 300,000 people homeless.
Abu Salah’s documentary “Beirut After the Blast” held its metaverse premiere in Dubai at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC this month ahead of its release online. It is now available to stream on the MContent app, one of the first Watch2earn content ecosystems and proponents of Web3 cinema.
“This is a next-generation platform for cinema, I totally believe in it. The app has amazing plug-ins and they provided technical support for everything we asked for,” Abu Salah said.
Umair Masoom, MContent founder and CEO, said in a statement: “One of the key strengths of a Web3 content company and streamer like MContent is our ability to pick up any story that our community wants to shed light on despite any power center disliking the underlying narrative. This premiere further highlights the unique independence of our content empowering filmmakers like Fahed with limited resources to create and widely distribute an incredibly important story.”
Before the explosions, Abu Salah was already dabbling in short videos online, but “Beirut After the Blast” is his first full-length documentary.
“I had two goals when I made the documentary. First of all, I didn’t want anyone to forget what happened. I wanted everything that happened to be documented properly, so people can watch over and over again and more people can know this story,” he said.
“Second, people are suffering as we speak. They want answers and they want closure. Nobody even knows how many people really died. I wanted to look for answers.”
Making the documentary was no walk in the park either. “I had a lot of challenges. Since the explosion is an ongoing investigation, it was hard to get statements from people who are close to the investigation. A lot of the victims also refused to talk because they didn’t want to really remember what happened that day because of the trauma.”
He added: “We were shooting really close to the date of the memorial of the blast, so it was chaotic. There were a lot of protests as we tried to cover everything on that day and that was the closure of the shoot as well. It was hard to get a statement. It was hard to shoot.”
Disney+ show ‘Andor’ tells the story of how revolutionaries are made, says star Diego Luna
Updated 21 September 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: When “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” hit theaters in December 2016, no one could have foreseen how a story about relative unknowns fighting the system would shake up a franchise that was struggling to find its voice in many ways.
The film, a prequel to George Lucas’ original Star Wars movies, told the heart-wrenching story of a rebellion that directly lit the spark for the Skywalker saga.
At the center of that story were characters Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), two unlikely heroes forced to carry on a big job.
Six years on, and time has been dialed further back to tell Andor’s original story with the new Disney+ show, “Andor,” premiering in the Middle East on Sept. 21.
In a virtual press conference ahead of the opening, Mexican actor Luna said: “This is a show about real people. It’s very dark times in the galaxy and there are no Jedis around. The people have to articulate a reaction to oppression and it’s the most grounded kind of Star Wars you’ll get.
“It is a show about these people finding the strength to come up with a reaction, to change and bring change to their reality. It’s very inspiring.”
“Andor” takes place five years before the events of “Rogue One” and charts how Andor went from loner trying to survive to a major player in the Rebellion cause.
“‘Rogue One’ is a film about an event, you know? You don’t get to know those characters. And for me, it’s quite relevant today to tell the story of what needs to happen for a revolutionary to emerge. What gives meaning in the life of someone to be willing to sacrifice everything for a cause.
“That journey matters to me. The character says stuff in ‘Rogue One’ that still haunts me, that he started to fight when he was six years old. What does that mean, exactly? Why would a six-year-old miss his childhood and fight?
“He talks about a dark past. He talks about doing terrible stuff for the Rebellion. What is he referring to? I think that story matters,” Luna added.
He noted that when audiences meet Andor in the series, they will see him as a far cry from his character in “Rogue One.”
Luna said: “You see the guy in the first episode, and you don’t see any possibility of him being the man from the movie. That gives me hope, you know, in the world we live in. If that’s possible, anyone can do something. We can all find what we are capable of.”